karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

Ismaele
Ismaele
Ismaele
4h

"Reciprocal attacks against the ships of those countries that help Ukraine carry out these acts of piracy"... that would be something!

As I wrote in a comment to Andrei Martyanov's latest post (https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2025/12/this-is-exhibit.html):

"Seriously, I cannot wait for Russians entering Berlin once again and saving Europeans from neo-Nazis!"

Someone even responded to my comment saying:

"The real show will be when London and Washington fall and require ODKB 'peacekeepers' to sort out the Anglo backyard for them.

Seems farfetched? Over two centuries ago no one would have believed the day when Russian troops would enter Paris (March, 1814), only two years after France/Napolean's invasion of Russia.

And then we had Soviet Russia in Berlin, in 1945 (April, 1945), not a full four years after the launch of Operation Barbarossa in June 1941. Stranger things could happen.

In a climate such as this, one can only expect the unexpected."

James Foley
James Foley
4h

"The most radical option would be to cut Ukraine off from the sea." - surely the only logical conclusion to the SMO? Russia takes Ukraine east of the Dnepr, Nikolaev, Odessa and the Black Sea littoral.

For three and a half years I've sruggled to see any alternative for Russia to guarantee her security and the collective West seems to have taken every step to ensure this is indeed the case.

