karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

WTFUD
10h

Energy, Industrial, Economic and Financial Independence for former colonies of the Old Empire are everything the western Criminal Syndicates/Cabals have worked studiously and soberly to avoid/defend against for centuries, by any means possible including genocide, arming terrorists, building military bases, cells, networks, colour revolutions, assassinations, sanctions, every filthy abuse that the lowlife Alphabet Agencies could muster.

To live large beyond one's means requires subjugation and control of another Sovereign's resources. A level playing field is not what the doctor, Mr West had in mind. Those derivatives and other exotic financial instruments held on account, lurking, hidden are tiny atom-bombs ready to explode bigly along the entire ridge of the Western Financial House of Cards, financial nuclear haemorrhaging ensues.

norecovery
9h

What is Russia's secret of "safe management" of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste? Notice they don't say "disposal" because they know that would be a lie. Maybe they could do the world a big favor and share their methods with Hanford and Sellafield and numerous other storage sites in the West that have been leaking toxic radiation into the environment for many years. Tell us all about the "decomissioning" of Chernobyl and how they're protecting ZapNP from the Uke terrorists. The engineers have struggled but haven't been able to figure it out because THERE IS NO SAFE storage or disposal and that awful stuff will present a grave risk to all future generations of life on earth. And now they're gonna produce a whole lot more of that effluent, despite putative plans for "reprocessing".

