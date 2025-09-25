The informal meeting prior to the main event. Not all participants are here.

There was a very important informal meeting prior to the formal meeting that took place today and it would be a scoop to know what was discussed. This following image shows some of the discussion’s seriousness:

Rosatom’s Likhachev is on Putin’s right and to Likhachev’s right is Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami. The man on the right with his back to the camera is IAEA Chief Grossi, and to his left is Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

At some point before or after the above meeting, the delegates toured the museum as the Kremlin describes:

Before the start of the event, the President Russia and the heads of foreign delegations participating in the forum got acquainted with the exposition of the Atom Museum. A. Likhachev presented the leaders with an artistic representation of a pressurized water power reactor, spoke about the work of Rosatom in the field of small-scale nuclear power, on the development of nuclear systems of closed circuit cycle. The state corporation is also engaged in the non-energy use of nuclear technologies in medicine, space, in the creation of quantum computers (four platforms: cold atoms, photons, ions and semiconductors), in agro-industrial Sphere. In addition, Rosatom is developing a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet and providing management of traffic along the Northern Sea Route. Separately, A. Likhachev reported on international cooperation, currently the state corporation is implementing facilities and projects in 71 countries around the world.

The formal meeting

Let’s get to Putin’s opening remarks:

V. Putin: Dear ladies and gentlemen, colleagues! We are meeting as part of the Global Nuclear Forum. I am glad to welcome the heads of state and the heads of international organizations here, and I hope that we will be able to discuss in detail the issues that concern the present and the future of the nuclear industry. Such a dialogue is especially important in an environment where more and more countries and large companies see the peaceful atom as an essential energy resource for long-term accelerated development. The public’s perception of nuclear energy as an environmentally friendly technology with immense potential is also gradually evolving. It is obvious that there are fundamental reasons for such a paradigm shift. And these are not only reliable solutions that are used to create advanced nuclear power units. It is also important to note that a fundamentally new technological era is emerging, with the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and the need for significant energy resources to process vast amounts of data. So, over the current decade alone, data center electricity consumption will more than triple. In this regard, I would like to note that Russia is already creating such modular data processing systems at its nuclear power plants, as nuclear power plants provide the best possible consistent and stable electricity supply. Another significant factor in the surge of interest in nuclear energy is the demand for so-called green technologies that minimize environmental and climate impact. And, again, nuclear power plants are the key source of clean, low-carbon energy. They outperform other energy sources in terms of price, environmental impact, and the ability to provide stable energy capacity. As a result, by the middle of the century, according to the IAEA’s forecast, the total capacity of all nuclear power plants in the world could increase by more than 2.5 times and reach almost 1,000 gigawatts. Moreover, the growth in demand for peaceful nuclear energy will be largely driven by countries in the Global South and East, which are strengthening their technological and industrial capabilities. We certainly support the desire for development and the use of peaceful nuclear energy for this purpose. It is not without pride that Russia is the only country with the necessary competencies in the entire nuclear energy technology chain, and nuclear power plants built according to Russian designs are the most sought-after in the world due to their safety and resistance to external influences. I would also like to add that we are also developing projects for small land-based and floating nuclear power plants. Now only the head of Rosatom told us [during the inspection of the exhibition of the Atom Museum].]. Very soon we will produce them in series. The key to Russia’s leadership is our principled approach. First, we strictly adhere to our contractual obligations, and I want to emphasize that we strictly adhere to them regardless of any political circumstances. Secondly, we reject the so-called technological colonialism, that is, we do not make our partners dependent on Russian technical solutions, but, on the contrary, we help them [customers] to create their own sovereign national nuclear industry, including training, the formation of competence centers. We actively involve local companies, provide assistance in the operation of power units, ensure the supply of nuclear fuel and the management of waste. I will go even further: we share our experience and knowledge in creating other advanced industries of the 21st century, such as nuclear medicine, digital systems, electric vehicles, and new materials. As a result, we help our partners make a significant leap forward in their development, take their economies to a new level of efficiency, and ultimately improve the quality of life for their people. All of this is an important public and social dimension of our work, a tangible confirmation that equal access to technology, including peaceful nuclear technology, can ensure dynamic, fair, and sustainable global development. Dear colleagues! We consider peaceful nuclear technologies to be the basis for broad international cooperation and the rapprochement of states. Russia is interested in creating stable long-term conditions for nuclear projects. First of all, our country’s absolute priority is to ensure the nuclear safety and physical protection of nuclear facilities and installations, regardless of their location. Therefore, it is necessary to further increase the requirements for safety and reliability at every stage of the nuclear cycle, including uranium mining, reactor operation, and the management of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Moreover, it is necessary to adjust the regulation in this area in such a way as to maintain a well-balanced approach between the development of peaceful nuclear energy and the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime. Next. It is clear that the construction of nuclear power plants requires significant funds, which means that the risks and benefits must be balanced among the main participants in such projects–-states, investors, and consumers. I believe that it is necessary to establish modern financing models for the construction of nuclear power plants and to involve international financial institutions and development banks in such projects. In this regard, I would like to add that at the beginning of this year, the New Development Bank established by the BRICS countries confirmed its readiness to finance nuclear projects, and at the end of last year, Russia initiated the creation of a BRICS mechanism for coordinating efforts in the field of nuclear energy, known as the Nuclear Energy Platform. The most important issue is the resource supply for nuclear power plants for decades to come. To use peaceful nuclear energy in the long term, we need fundamentally new and more efficient technologies, and Russia is already working on creating such solutions. Before this session started, my colleagues and I were sitting and exchanging views informally. In this regard, I would like to point out that, according to OECD estimates, all uranium resources will be completely depleted by 2090 under an optimistic scenario. This is approximately eight million tons. However, it is possible that this could happen as early as the 2060s. In other words, this could happen very quickly, right in front of our eyes. Given that a quarter of the reserves are in deposits where uranium is an associated component, we plan to launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk region by 2030. What does this mean? It is a revolutionary development by Russian scientists and engineers. What does this mean? It means that almost all of the spent fuel, 95%, will be reused in the reactors. Such a mechanism will make it possible to almost completely solve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation in the future, and, which is equally important, to essentially eliminate the issue of uranium supply. I would like to note that testing of the entire range of advanced materials for a closed cycle is planned on the basis of the International Research Center. It is formed in the Ulyanovsk region, Russia. And we invite scientists from different countries to cooperate in the development of technologies that open a new, without any exaggeration, new era in nuclear energy. Dear friends! Our meeting, the Global Atomic Forum, is timed to coincide with two significant dates: the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, which is being celebrated this year, and the Day of the Nuclear Industry Worker, which is celebrated annually in our country on September 28. Let me remind you–-my colleagues and I have just been talking about this, and I would like to repeat it once again: the first decision in the Soviet Union to develop nuclear energy was made on September 28, 1942, during the Great Patriotic War, when the results of the most dramatic period of the Great Patriotic War, the Battle of Stalingrad, were still unknown. The Battle of Stalingrad was ongoing, but the State Defense Committee had already made the decision to initiate work on uranium. The work began. I would like to sincerely congratulate the industry on its anniversary and on the upcoming professional holiday of Russian nuclear engineers, scientists, industry veterans, and, of course, the guests of the forum, including specialists from the former Soviet republics who share the traditions of the great Soviet Ministry of Medium Machine Building. These traditions must be continued. I wish you great success for the benefit of the citizens of our countries, and without exaggeration, for the benefit of all humanity. Thanks for attention. [My Emphasis]

As usual, Putin’s seemingly compact speech is filled with some very expansive ideas and information. He did give us a hint at what was said during the informal discussion. The political and security points he put forth were important to most of the invitees: Min Aung Hlaing, Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar; Abiy Ahmed., Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mohammad Eslami of Iran; Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electrification and Renewable Energy of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Ousmane Abarshi, Minister of Mines of the Republic of Niger; and of course, Mr. Grossi head of IAEA. For all, security is a key issue, which is certainly why Putin mentioned the fact that Russia doesn’t allow politics or “external influences” to get in the way of its development projects, and it sees nuclear energy development as a means to help reproachment processes between nations. Then there’re the other two major points that Putin and Likhachev have made many times: First, they don’t just build a nuclear plant but build an entire industry so the host nation can manage its energy production and branch into other peaceful atom aspects; second, as with China, to help propel the host nation’s technological leap forward throughout its economy so it can develop its own competencies instead of becoming further dependent. And the fact that development loans for such projects won’t be dollarized as they are via IMF or World Bank but issued in the host nation’s currency so it can easily repay the loan instead of having to earn some other nation’s hard currency. So, you can see why Team Trump and the Outlaw US Empire doesn’t like the new development banks at all because they decrease demand for the dollar.

Another key point Putin made that I’ve reported on several times is the advent of new reactors capable of burning that waste that’s accumulated over the decades. These new reactors will also make it possible to decommission older, waste generating and less efficient reactors that are more dangerous to operate. Some will recall how the movement of Niger yellow cake was circuitously connected to non-existent attempts to construct atomic weapons that resulted in a war that destabilized and continues to destabilize the entire West Asia region. And then there’s the so-called Iranian nuclear issue, which ought to be clear by now that it’s been a ruse all these decades to overthrow the Iranian government. I’ll bet the national debt that issue was discussed in the informal session. I see RT’s report headlines, “Russia rejects ‘technological colonialism’ – Putin:”

Moscow aims to share its innovative atomic energy technology but does not strive to make partner countries dependent on Russia’s solutions, President Vladimir Putin said during his address to the Global Atomic Forum on Thursday. “We reject so-called technological colonialism,” Putin stated, stressing that Russia wants to help countries develop their own sovereign nuclear industries by training personnel, engaging with local energy companies, assisting in power unit operation and ensuring nuclear supplies and waste. [Emphasis Original]

I also note the transcript was rapidly translated into English and posted to the English Kremlin page. And surprise, Sputnik has two related articles. The first announces:

Rosatom and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have inked a new memorandum of understanding on the construction of a series of small nuclear power plants. One of Russia’s top experts on the geopolitics of energy has told Sputnik why that’s a big deal.

While the second provides a better recap of the entire meeting than RT’s item. Sputnik also has a short report telling us what IAEA’s Grossi planned to discuss with Putin:

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that he would discuss the situation in Ukraine and ways to avoid nuclear incidents at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is also an opportunity to discuss the situation in the Middle East, among other things, Grossi also said, adding that Russia’s role in the field of nuclear energy is very important.

I’d like to think Putin gave Grossi a very direct message on both those issues.

The energy issue as Putin noted is critical for 21st century technological expansion with Russia and China both well positioned with their current levels of generation and plans for expansion. The one point where Putin is on shaky ground is with the greenness of nuclear power as lots of hydrocarbons are burned in the process of mining and smelting bulk uranium and during the construction of nuclear reactors and their buildings.

