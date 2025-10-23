This new Council is much smaller than the previous grouping and contains many more women—13 instead of 6. Thirty-eight people including Putin.

As noted in the caption above, this new Council for the Implementation of the State Demographic and Family Policy is much smaller and has many more female members than the previous Council. Here’s the photo that I used for the header of my previous report on 21 December 2024:

Again, the familiar rectangular-shaped table of the Russian State Council. The overhead video camera view displayed at the transcript page provides the scale that the above photo can’t—Big Nation, Big Room. Big Table.

As noted, previous meetings on this policy subject involved the entire State Council, a group far too large to get into the fine details of a very sensitive yet extremely important policy topic, and far too few women as several commentors noted with rather sharp words. Today’s meeting had a very fine roster of important ministers and individuals like DOM.RF CEO Mutko, Sperbank CEO Gref and Rosatom CEO Likhachev, while the top five listed council members were all women: Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Chairman of the Council), Valentina Matvienko; Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; Federation (Deputy Chairman of the Council), Tatyana Golikova; Chair of the Federation Council Committee of the Federal of the Assembly of the Russian Federation on Science, Education and Culture (responsible Secretary of the Council), Lilia Gumerova; Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Inna Svyatenko; and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assemblies of the Russian Federation, Anna Kuznetsova. All five hold positions of power within the Russian government, some for over 20 years. The top three flanked Putin as the photo shows. IMO, this new arrangement results from inner-government discussions and public feedback. However, policy planning and implementation by the government is only one part of the solution; the other part is up to business and the Russian people. The Kremlin tells us what was discussed beyond the opening speeches:

Regional experience and measures are on the agenda support for student families, the introduction of corporate demographic standards, preservation of reproductive health of the population and proposals for solving housing problems of families with children.

This explains the presence of regional governors and specific businesspeople at the Council meeting. The initial speeches last for 40-minutes before further discussion occurs for which there’s no transcript:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues!

Today, we are holding the first meeting of the Council for the implementation of state demographic and family policy. We will assess what has already been done and outline the next steps for our joint work.

I would like to emphasize right away that supporting families and creating conditions for as many children as possible to be born in Russia is the most important, in fact, the so-called cross-cutting direction of all our national projects and strategic development plans. It affects almost every aspect of life, everything that is necessary and important for our people.

This is an unequivocal priority, as it is about the future of our country. Here, coordination and consolidation of the efforts of the state, business, civil society, and the representatives of our traditional religions are especially important, and we certainly need the support of the media. We need to organize well-coordinated actions at all levels and in all areas.

The composition of the Council, which includes representatives of federal and regional authorities, public and non-profit associations, and the scientific and business communities, clearly reflects our commitment to a comprehensive and systematic approach to addressing our challenges. I look forward to discussing specific proposals today that will enhance the effectiveness and impact of our demographic development and family support policies.

Dear colleagues!

In today’s world, a global trend and global challenge has emerged in the form of a decline in the birth rate. While this is not the case in all countries, it is well-known that many, particularly economically developed nations, have faced this issue, and unfortunately, Russia is no exception. Additionally, as you are aware, we are still experiencing the consequences of the two demographic crises, which we refer to as the tragic losses of World War II and the crisis of the 1990s that occurred immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Different countries choose different ways to respond to the demographic challenge, up to and including actually encouraging uncontrolled, even chaotic, migration that replaces the indigenous population of a country, sacrificing both their identity and cultural distinctiveness, as well as, importantly, their internal political stability.

Our choice is clear: we will fully support the family as the fundamental basis of Russian society, and we will protect and preserve the genuine family values and traditions that have united and strengthened our country for centuries.

I am deeply convinced that we can only respond to the demographic challenge by developing our own demographic potential, preserving and increasing the number of all indigenous peoples of Russia, supporting the traditions of large families with many children, and developing programs for the return of our compatriots, the Russians and Russian-speaking people who form the state-building foundation of our society.

This is the key to our future, the preservation of the ethnocultural balance in Russian society, and the strength of our sovereignty.

I have said more than once that a family with three or more children should become the norm, the natural way of life in our country. Here, the internal guidelines, beliefs, and priorities of people are of great importance, sometimes even decisive.

According to sociologists, more and more of our citizens say that they would like their families to have many children.

If in 2005 our citizens believed that in the family–-this is statistics, here the media work, so the figure sounds strange, but for statisticians is normal–-2.4 children should be, now already over three. Still, this is a very important trend.

And here’s what else – I think you’ll probably be talking about this today, and Valentina Ivanovna [Matviyenko] and I have agreed that I will give a speech and then go back to my current work, and you will continue working in these beautiful Kremlin interiors under Valentina Ivanovna’s leadership. However, I would like to say the following.

Of course, Tatyana Alekseyevna [Golikova] is constantly telling all her colleagues in the Government [and] I’ve already had a lot of baldness about how to financially support families. And that’s right. Without this, it is very difficult to solve demographic problems.

But, of course, internal values are much stronger and more important. Did Russian peasant families live at the level of the average European income? No, and there were seven to ten people in the family. The values are completely different, and this is what should be the basis of demographic policy.

It is very important–-and I believe that this is also one of the Council’s tasks–-to develop and maintain the internal attitude that I have mentioned, the tendency of the internal attitude that I have just described, so that the desire to create a family, to enter into a marriage, and to have many children becomes prevalent in the public consciousness.

I would like to emphasize that there should be no pressure in this area. The decision to have a child is a private matter for each individual and family. However, we need to work together to ensure that people, especially young people, genuinely strive to find happiness in motherhood and fatherhood, to fulfill themselves in raising their children, and to have confidence that the government will provide support and shoulder-to-shoulder efforts to ensure that having children does not negatively impact the quality of life for families, but rather enhances their status.

You know that we already have a whole set of popular support tools. I am referring to the maternity capital, the unified allowance for low-income families, and the preferential mortgage. I would also like to remind you that starting this year, regions with birth rates below the national average in 2023 will receive additional funds for implementing programs to increase birth rates. Approximately 75 billion rubles will be allocated to 41 regions in 2025-2030. Starting next year, the family tax benefit will be implemented. Thanks to this program, for low-income families with two or more children, the income tax will actually be reduced to six percent.

When formulating support measures, we are guided by the real needs of families. In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to the following. It is clear that large families, where expenses are always high, find it more difficult to purchase a larger apartment or house using their own funds. In this case, a support measure is also available, including a government payment of 450,000 rubles to cover the mortgage loan.

In a number of regions, local authorities are actively involved in solving the housing problems of large families. In general, I would like to reiterate that solving demographic problems and supporting families is a task for all levels of government, from the federal government to municipalities. It is important that the regions take the initiative in this area. As an example of active regional policy in this area, I would like to mention the work of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The governor told me about this in detail when I visited the region on a business trip. This work in the region provides for a number of significant support measures, primarily the regional family capital, which provides for monthly payments for three years after the birth of a child–-the first, second, third, and subsequent children. Moreover, all families receive support regardless of their income level, simply because a child is born.

What else do I think is important to note? Nowadays, young people–-and not only in Russia–-often postpone having a child, believing that they should focus on other goals for now, and then it turns out that the best time for a family has been irretrievably lost. Our goal is to make young people understand that they don’t have to choose between one or the other, and that they can successfully balance their parenting responsibilities with their studies or career development. While it may be challenging, it is possible and necessary to combine these responsibilities with raising a child.

Of course, of course, it takes a lot of effort and work, but the government is ready to provide assistance and support. And we need to make it clear to people that... It seems obvious, but we still need to talk about it, that fatherhood and motherhood are a source of happiness, and we shouldn’t put off our happiness for later. That’s what’s important. But, of course, it’s crucial to help young people and families navigate this phase of their lives.

Recently, a number of decisions have been made in this regard.

The amount of maternity benefits for full-time students has been increased. In some regions, one-time payments have been introduced for students who are preparing to become mothers. Universities are opening mother-and-child rooms and short-term childcare groups. And, of course, we need to encourage everything that is being done in this area, in the higher education system, primarily in higher education, but also in secondary education, of course.

I know that the Federation Council held a Festival of Student Families – Valentina Ivanovna told me about it – in July, I think, at Bauman University.

V. Matvienko: Yes.

V. Putin: I consider it important to continue adjusting the measures to support young families, including student families. I expect that the Council on Demography will also focus on this topic.

In general, we need to constantly analyze the effectiveness of all measures taken in the field of family policy, and build a social support system that is as transparent, understandable, and convenient as possible for families with children, so that it can act proactively and ultimately help people achieve their dreams of having a large, close-knit family with many children.

Of course, financial and social support measures, both federal and regional, are of great importance. I would like to note that businesses and our large companies are now also involved in this work, implementing their own programs for young families.

At the same time, I want to repeat once again that the solution of demographic problems begins with each individual family–-I have already said this, I want to repeat it again–-with the worldview of people. We can see that the revival of authentic family traditions finds a wide response in society. It is not for nothing that the contest “This is our family” has become so massive and large-scale. And it is very important that respect for a large, large family, love for children, who embody the future of our people—all these values become unifying for new generations.

I very much hope that the Council on Demography and its professional expertise will make a significant contribution to solving the problems we face and further developing family demographic policy for the benefit of our citizens and, of course, the country as a whole.

Thank you very much for your attention.

I want to wish you a successful job.

V. Matviyenko: First of all, I would like to thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your participation in the Council meeting and for your unprecedented personal involvement in the issues of demography.

When the head of state, among many other issues, focuses on demographic and family policy in such a systematic and detailed way, it is a powerful motivator for leaders at all levels of government, business leaders, and other sectors.

And most importantly, everyone needs to understand that this is not a temporary or one-time program, but a serious and long-term effort that will yield results. This problem needs to be addressed by the entire world.

I would also like to point out that now that society is truly consolidated and patriotic, and our citizens have a new understanding of the value of Russia, family, and traditions, we have a good chance to start a new phase of demographic policy.

Do you still have time, or should you leave?

V.Putin: I have to leave, but I will stay and listen to what you have to say.

V. Matvienko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, I will try to be very brief.

You have already noted that the Council, which was established at your initiative, consists of the best specialists and professionals in various fields. Each member of the Council understands their personal responsibility.

Today, you have set new additional tasks, and we will certainly follow them.

Specific working groups and an expert council have been established under the Federation Council. We are involving a large number of specialists, and the institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences have joined us. I know that our Academy’s President is present here, and on the 28th, they will hold a special meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences dedicated to demographic issues. In other words, I would say that the process has begun.

We have established close cooperation with the Administration [of the President], the relevant commission of the State Council, the Government, and the constituent entities of the Federation. Our team has analyzed the entire array of federal and regional support measures. We have thoroughly studied international experience, because, as you correctly said, this is a challenge for all developed countries, and even for China, it is already a serious challenge.

We have prepared a number of proposals. We hope that we will formulate them in the form of a list of your instructions, if you agree, so that we will have your instructions to implement.

The key problem is known--housing, the family mortgage programme. Of course, thanks to it, millions of families have been able to acquire their own housing. However, upon closer examination, Vladimir Vladimirovich, it turns out that the family mortgage is now becoming a metropolitan mortgage, as more than half of the preferential loans intended to increase the birth rate are concentrated in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region, and the Leningrad Region. We believe it is necessary to improve this tool. It is crucial to create conditions for families with children to improve their living conditions in their actual place of residence, on their native land. And this, of course, would actively motivate us to give a new impetus to housing construction in the constituent entities of the Federation, including small towns. There would be a planned development of territories.

Given the emphasis on large families, we also propose to differentiate the family mortgage rate depending on the number of children: the more children, the lower the rate.

The model of preferential affordable rental housing for families with children, which you also mentioned, requires development. DOM.RF has prepared specific proposals, and Vitaly Leontievich [Mutko] will discuss them in more detail today.

In general, you know, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to dream. When we have the opportunity, when a third or fourth child is born in a family, the state will give them an apartment or a house of their own. Of course, individual housing and wooden construction would also develop. We have a lot of forests. Of course, this would be the dream of every family, and it would definitely motivate them to have more children.

We believe that it is time to improve the maternity capital program. It should be reoriented towards supporting large families and the birth of third and subsequent children. Currently, the maternity capital for the second and third child is significantly lower than for the first child. We also believe that this approach should be applied to regional maternity capital payments.

In my opinion, there should be an ideology: all additional support measures, both federal and regional, should be focused on supporting the birth of third, fourth, and subsequent children.

Infrastructure. Of course, you are right to say that the state should create infrastructure: schools, education, clubs, and so on. But this family-centric approach should be implemented in all areas. This includes modern playgrounds, barrier-free environments for strollers, and mother-and-child rooms in institutions. Among the proposals we receive from regions and public organizations are the creation of special parking spaces for large families, the elimination of child fare in taxis, separate check-in counters for families with young children at airports, and so on.

In our society, there is a strong tradition of treating expectant mothers and children with special care. It is important to translate this internal culture into practical benefits for families with children. This can be achieved without significant budgetary expenditures. We are currently working on developing recommendations for businesses, regions, and federal agencies.

The next topic. It is very important that employers actively engage in demographic issues. Since this is a national task, businesses should also take on their social responsibility. Again, progress is being made in this area. We are collecting information from the regions. Recently, a new national GOST, the Corporate Demographic Standard, was approved. However, its implementation is still voluntary. We believe that companies that implement high standards of demographic support should be encouraged and rewarded, and should be entitled to certain benefits from the government. That would be fair.

Next. There is a lot to be adjusted. There are no small details. For example, a mother receives a large one-time payment from her employer for the birth of a child, and this amount is considered as income. As a result, the woman loses the right to receive a single allowance. We have submitted our proposals to the Government. A resolution is currently being prepared to exclude one-time payments from employers when calculating the family’s average per capita income. In our opinion, it would be logical to extend this approach to other demographic payments, regardless of their source.

Our Council has identified cases where not all working women receive maternity benefits, which is surprising. For example, if a company goes bankrupt and a woman goes on maternity leave, she does not receive maternity benefits. We have addressed this issue by passing a law, which has already been enacted. In such cases, the Social Fund is now responsible for making payments.

Or another example. The woman is actually connected with the company or enterprise by an employment relationship, but is legally self-employed. So, of course, it is more profitable for business. As a result, when a woman becomes pregnant, she does not go on paid maternity leave, but actually goes nowhere, without payments and guarantees. This kind of problem may seem small to some. No, they are vital, important, and they need to be addressed, and we will work closely on this.

By the way, I would like to thank the Ministry of Labour, Minister [Anton] Kotyakov, for supporting the law on increasing maternity benefits for student mothers. These benefits have increased by almost 10 times, Vladimir Vladimirovich. This is a significant support.

You have spoken about the need to pay special attention to student families. A lot of work has also been done. An unreduced standard of support for student families has been approved. Specific measures are being taken by the Ministry of Higher Education, university rectors, and the Minister of Higher Education, my colleague [Valery] Falkov, is very involved in this agenda. I would also like to thank him for this.

We are currently preparing changes to the legislation that will allow children from student families to be provided with priority access to nurseries and kindergartens at the university’s location.

And in general, Vladimir Vladimirovich, this is a very important topic, and everyone is talking about it. We propose that we consider the issue of creating a more active network of nurseries, both in residential areas and in universities and large enterprises, so that women can combine their studies, work, and motherhood. Almost all regions have fulfilled your instructions to build kindergartens. The program has been implemented, and there is almost no shortage, but there are still not enough nurseries. Women are afraid of being out of work for three years, of being forced to leave their profession, and if they give birth to a second or third child, then it’s a matter of six to nine years. And during these three years before kindergarten, they need support. I believe that we need to implement a program for building nurseries, including private ones, and perhaps simplify the requirements for creating such institutions, while ensuring the safety of children.

We would like to ask you to instruct the President’s plenipotentiary representatives in the federal districts to keep the demographic policy in the regions under their personal control.

I would like to give you an example: Igor Olegovich Shchegolev, who can now be called the Plenipotentiary Representative for Demography, and not just the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President.

I would like to express my gratitude to the governors. They are truly great people, and they have taken on their responsibilities. All regions have implemented demographic programs. I am confident that they will start yielding results.

It is also important that the demographic agenda receives adequate and proper information support. A few years ago, Alexey Alekseevich Gromov and I held a meeting with the heads of all media communities, including television, cinema, radio, the Internet, online and offline cinemas, and so on. We met with absolute mutual understanding and reached many agreements. We have good, serious, and meaningful plans. I believe that Oleg Borisovich Dobrodeev, a member of our Council, will provide a detailed account of this today.

Perhaps we should finish up.

To make the right management decisions, we need accurate statistical data and public opinion polls that reflect the real, objective picture. Our Council has already delved deeply into this topic. In particular, this includes measuring demographic attitudes and citizens’ reproductive plans.

At the same time, it is extremely important to be cautious about various types of sociological research that are unprofessional, scientifically unfounded, and incorrect. Sociology is a very serious science.

Currently, objective research is conducted by Rosstat, but unfortunately, only once every five years, and we need more up-to-date information. Of course, this is not enough.

I have only voiced some suggestions, and my colleagues will complement me.

We will continue to analyze the measures taken to support families, identify and scale the most effective ones.

Soon, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will be celebrating a wonderful holiday, National Unity Day. I would like to quote the words of the great Russian scientist and great patriot of Russia, Dmitry Ivanovich Mendeleev: the strength of Russia lies in unity, in its military prowess, and in its benevolent family spirit, which multiplies the growth of the nation. This is our foundation. We will do everything to ensure that our homeland is strong, independent, sovereign, and, of course, family-oriented and child-bearing.

Thank you again for your participation.

V. Putin: Thank you, Valentina Ivanovna.

If [I] have stayed, then allow me just a few words, a comment on what you said.

Of course, as you know, the Government is already trying to preserve all kinds of mortgage lending instruments. And most of what we have left of the preferential mortgage is aimed specifically at families with children. The family mortgage is six percent, and two percent in the regions of Russia where the situation requires our special attention and support for families with children, and so on.

Of course, we will continue to improve everything, including individual housing construction. In fact, individual housing construction has led to a significant increase in housing construction in recent years. It is important to support this trend. As you mentioned, we have a lot of forests, but not everyone wants to live in the woods. Therefore, in addition to the availability of forests, we also need to develop the necessary infrastructure.

V. Matvienko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, I didn’t mean it in that sense. I meant that we have a lot of forests and we can develop wooden house construction, otherwise they will say tomorrow that I could have suggested such a thing.

V.Putin: I understand what you meant, but if there is a forest, you need infrastructure. It’s no longer a forest, it’s pipes, it’s roads, it’s communication, and so on, transportation, and everything related to it.

But in general, this is a very correct direction. Vitaly Leontievich [Mutko] will tell us, and he probably knows, how much the increase in individual housing construction has contributed to the overall volume of housing construction. I think it’s 50 percent.

V. Mutko: It’s already 60 to 40. 60 is individual housing construction, and it’s increased by about 40 percent. This is because the preferential mortgage has been extended to include housing in individual housing construction and building.

V.Putin: Yes, this is the result of the fact that preferential mortgages have been extended to this type of housing construction. Can you imagine how? In other words, you have said the right things, but the Government is doing just that.

Now, the maternity capital. You know, this idea came to me and my colleagues in the Government, with whom I was working at the time, and it turned out to be very successful. Of course, we need to think about improving this mechanism. We are trying to support it and index it.

But I’m asking you to think about one thing: the desire to use maternity capital to solve various problems. There are always many problems, especially for families with children, but the most important thing is not to waste it on secondary things.

V. Matvienko: That’s right.

V. Putin: There are different people, and they have different goals and interests. No matter how it disappears, it is necessary to protect the interests of children and women first of all. Although it is sometimes called “family capital,” I have referred to it as “maternity capital,” and it is no coincidence that we need to protect the interests of women and children. Therefore, I ask you to approach this matter with great care. There are fundamental needs of the family, and we must proceed from this.

Now about the overall financial support. Of course, as without it, of course, it is necessary. All our actions are aimed at this. But I have already said this–-about the ideological side of the matter. You will probably all agree with me that demographic problems arose, say, in the same countries of Western Europe earlier than in our country, in the Soviet Union, and the standard of living of citizens of Western European countries was much higher than in our country. Others are having some problems. I won’t repeat it now; the demographers understand this. Education, post-education, starting a career, and postponing the first child. And urbanization, and the problems of post-industrial society in general. Consciousness is changing, priorities are changing, values are changing, and life goals are changing. In general, it’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing that they are changing, but it would be nice if the fundamental things related to procreation, as I have already mentioned, were preserved, along with the happiness of childhood, the happiness of motherhood, and fatherhood. Money can’t buy that.

It is important, of course, to create the right conditions. As the people say, why breed poverty? It is clear that poverty should not be bred, and this is understandable. However, one cannot replace the other, do you understand? These values are important. In this regard, joint and consolidated efforts are crucial.

And the fact that we need to support people’s desire, the tendency of people to have more children, as I mentioned at the beginning, is absolutely clear, including through our clear and specific actions in the areas of material production and social policy.

Valentina Ivanovna said about the nursery. I completely agree, it’s absolutely perfect. There’s still some work to be done in kindergartens in some regions, but my colleagues are addressing these issues, and I’m confident that they will be resolved where it’s not yet complete. However, the majority of the program has been completed. But you’re right about the nursery. In order for a woman not to fall out of the production process and not to lose her qualifications, which is very important in today’s world, where things are changing rapidly, especially in the manufacturing sector, it’s crucial for women to have the opportunity to return to their profession as quickly as possible without losing their qualifications.

And of course, you are absolutely right, we need to think about it, Tatyana Alekseevna, we have discussed this many times, and we need to think about it, but not by simplifying the requirements for the safety of these children’s institutions. Yes, they can be changed, they should be modern, taking into account modern capabilities for materials and technical equipment, and everything else. Modern technologies allow us to address many issues related to the safety of children’s institutions in a modern way. We need to ensure that these issues are addressed in a modern way. Therefore, the requirements should not be simplified, but rather changed to align with modern capabilities.

I would like to end with what I started with and what I have repeatedly addressed: the internal motivation, the ideological foundations of our society, and what Valentina Ivanovna said about respect for the very concept of childhood, fatherhood, and motherhood.

As for motherhood, I think that everyone understands and knows this perfectly well, but I will say it again, I will say it out loud. In the minds of all the peoples of Russia–-we have many peoples, the Russian people, and there are over 100,192 ethnic groups living here, and we have been communicating with each other for almost a thousand years–-there are some things of a philosophical nature that are common to all of us. What do I mean? Our attitude towards our mothers has a special, sacred significance. And even in our main traditional religions, the image of the mother is central in the icons. Look at our main religious values–-what does it look like? The Madonna with the child, the Madonna in front. In other cultures, such as Europe, the main image is the Savior. We understand what is in the icons, right? This is the first thing.

And the second is that in our patriotic education, we pass down from generation to generation one phrase that is natural to us: Motherland. For us, mother and Motherland are almost united in one common image.

And all these fundamental, worldview principles, of course, need to be beautifully, imaginatively, and talentedly supported, including, and above all, of course, with the active participation of representatives and figures of culture and the media in these processes.

I want to wish you all the best at work today.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]