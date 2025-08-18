Here are the remarks Putin made at the post-Summit non-press conference:

I have repeatedly said that for Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security. Moreover, we have always considered the Ukrainian people to be our brothers, as I have said many times. We share the same roots, and what is happening to us is a tragedy and a great pain. Therefore, our country is genuinely interested in putting an end to this. At the same time, we are convinced that in order for the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, all the root causes of the crisis that have been repeatedly mentioned must be eliminated, all legitimate concerns of Russia must be taken into account, and a fair balance in the field of security in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored. I agree with President Trump, who said today that Ukraine's security must be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this.

All sorts of other words have been produced to erase what Putin actually said. The manure is thick and deep. Let’s look at the specific clauses Putin said regarding security:

… the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security. … a fair balance in the field of security in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored. … Ukraine's security must be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this.

Clearly, the entire issue revolves around the second clause, which was essentially what Russia said to Team Biden in December 2021. Within that “fair balance …Ukraine’s security [will] be ensured'.” And not just Ukraine’s but Russia’s, Europe’s and “the world as a whole.” All that’s crystal clear to me.

Yet, all Western media and Eurocrats don’t seem capable of reading because what Putin said isn’t what they wanted to hear. They wanted to hear something entirely unreasonable, but they got a very well-reasoned statement that is being applauded by the Global Majority. It also just so happens to include the ideals within the Global Security Initiative proposed by China several years ago and is favored by 130 nations out of 193 at last count.

IMO, the reason why the Europeans and their Neocon/Neoliberal allies are so hysterical is because they are clearly outvoted by most of Humanity, and that goes against their self-imposed Exceptionalism. So, they make up all sorts of crap, like Putin agreed to a NATO Article 5 type of security assurance. Just whose ass did that get pulled from? NATO is directly responsible for Putin’s very first clause and that’s been said so many times by Russia over the past 25 years it’s amazing such mouth stuffing was even contemplated. And I’m sure there’s much more. And there’s absolutely no mention of any “land swap,” so it appears Witkoff is also playing the Neocon game.

What’s missing is an actual response to what Putin said—Russia is being ignored yet again. The West’s message to the entire world is it doesn’t want peace or the world to know the security that comes with peace. And most of all the West doesn’t want its own people to know peace and security. Russia is clearly in favor of the West’s people enjoying peace and security, but the West doesn’t want to talk to Russia about those things. The West wants the war the Outlaw US Empire began to continue. And that implies that the forces within the Empire allied with the Europeans and NATO also want the conflict to continue well beyond Ukraine as they’re grooming Moldova to be the next sacrificial lamb since they failed in Georgia, and in Chechnya and Dagestan before Georgia. And to finance their war, the War Pigs are Plundering their own people.

And that’s what the meeting with Trump Monday 18 August is all about. Keep the plunder happening; keep the war happening; don’t let peace and the possibility of security arise. Allow exceptionalist extremism to triumph for it must; otherwise, the Western Empire will die. What will Trump say in response? How will the confrontation pan-out? Will it all be streamed live?

*

*

*

