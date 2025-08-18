Here are the remarks Putin made at the post-Summit non-press conference:
I have repeatedly said that for Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security. Moreover, we have always considered the Ukrainian people to be our brothers, as I have said many times. We share the same roots, and what is happening to us is a tragedy and a great pain. Therefore, our country is genuinely interested in putting an end to this.
At the same time, we are convinced that in order for the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, all the root causes of the crisis that have been repeatedly mentioned must be eliminated, all legitimate concerns of Russia must be taken into account, and a fair balance in the field of security in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored.
I agree with President Trump, who said today that Ukraine's security must be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this.
All sorts of other words have been produced to erase what Putin actually said. The manure is thick and deep. Let’s look at the specific clauses Putin said regarding security:
… the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security.
… a fair balance in the field of security in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored.
… Ukraine's security must be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this.
Clearly, the entire issue revolves around the second clause, which was essentially what Russia said to Team Biden in December 2021. Within that “fair balance …Ukraine’s security [will] be ensured'.” And not just Ukraine’s but Russia’s, Europe’s and “the world as a whole.” All that’s crystal clear to me.
Yet, all Western media and Eurocrats don’t seem capable of reading because what Putin said isn’t what they wanted to hear. They wanted to hear something entirely unreasonable, but they got a very well-reasoned statement that is being applauded by the Global Majority. It also just so happens to include the ideals within the Global Security Initiative proposed by China several years ago and is favored by 130 nations out of 193 at last count.
IMO, the reason why the Europeans and their Neocon/Neoliberal allies are so hysterical is because they are clearly outvoted by most of Humanity, and that goes against their self-imposed Exceptionalism. So, they make up all sorts of crap, like Putin agreed to a NATO Article 5 type of security assurance. Just whose ass did that get pulled from? NATO is directly responsible for Putin’s very first clause and that’s been said so many times by Russia over the past 25 years it’s amazing such mouth stuffing was even contemplated. And I’m sure there’s much more. And there’s absolutely no mention of any “land swap,” so it appears Witkoff is also playing the Neocon game.
What’s missing is an actual response to what Putin said—Russia is being ignored yet again. The West’s message to the entire world is it doesn’t want peace or the world to know the security that comes with peace. And most of all the West doesn’t want its own people to know peace and security. Russia is clearly in favor of the West’s people enjoying peace and security, but the West doesn’t want to talk to Russia about those things. The West wants the war the Outlaw US Empire began to continue. And that implies that the forces within the Empire allied with the Europeans and NATO also want the conflict to continue well beyond Ukraine as they’re grooming Moldova to be the next sacrificial lamb since they failed in Georgia, and in Chechnya and Dagestan before Georgia. And to finance their war, the War Pigs are Plundering their own people.
And that’s what the meeting with Trump Monday 18 August is all about. Keep the plunder happening; keep the war happening; don’t let peace and the possibility of security arise. Allow exceptionalist extremism to triumph for it must; otherwise, the Western Empire will die. What will Trump say in response? How will the confrontation pan-out? Will it all be streamed live?
would be good if the conversation was 'streamed live' but highly doubt that.. these politicians who have so little voter support, and all the warmongering oligarch support ( which is why they are in power ) are devoid of sentiment for other human beings.. nothing else can explain the wanton destruction that they would like to continue on, which of course includes the death of countless slavs, along with the displaced and injured...
the west really ought to be ashamed of itself at this point.. this in combo with the way that gaza has unfolded shows just how badly the western leadership is here in 2025.. i suppose it can get worse, but it is extremely bad here.. thanks for the update karl.. yes - security for all implies peace for all.. security for some and not others - nato's recipe - a recipe for disaster which is what we've gotten to date.. nato needs to be broken apart.. it can't happen soon enough..
Once you understand that The West is actually the Hapsburg province of Galicia and the descendants of fascist refugees even further west in North America* it becomes clear that peace negotiations are between the two antagonists Russia is one and The West, (see above) is the other.
North American governments, which nowadays insist that when Ottawa hastens to follow its orders from Washington the entire West has reached its final decision, regard their own interests as being shared by 'Ukraine' so that it does as 'Kyiv' instructs:
Send more money!!
Send more guns!!
Send more corporate investors, our oligarchs demand it!
So it is that the matter of the fight between the Uniate Ukrainian speakers and the Orthodox Russian language partisans will be settled. The only real question is who will represent The West-it can hardly be Zelensky who is still learning to speak a few sentences in Ukrainian and is certainly not a follower of The Pope. More likely a Banderan opportunist, aspiring to oligarchy. Certainly it will be someone that Putin wants to deal with, perhaps Hungary's Orban, leader of one of several countries with legitimate claims on Ukrainian territory and the most consistent refusenik in the EU's call for unanimity on war.
*(No notice need be taken of the Mid-West or Rustbelt which runs from the Irish borders of the European Union to Poland and Rumania- a region which comprehends the Low Countries, Iberia, France, Germany etcetera.)