karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
9h

would be good if the conversation was 'streamed live' but highly doubt that.. these politicians who have so little voter support, and all the warmongering oligarch support ( which is why they are in power ) are devoid of sentiment for other human beings.. nothing else can explain the wanton destruction that they would like to continue on, which of course includes the death of countless slavs, along with the displaced and injured...

the west really ought to be ashamed of itself at this point.. this in combo with the way that gaza has unfolded shows just how badly the western leadership is here in 2025.. i suppose it can get worse, but it is extremely bad here.. thanks for the update karl.. yes - security for all implies peace for all.. security for some and not others - nato's recipe - a recipe for disaster which is what we've gotten to date.. nato needs to be broken apart.. it can't happen soon enough..

bevin
8h

Once you understand that The West is actually the Hapsburg province of Galicia and the descendants of fascist refugees even further west in North America* it becomes clear that peace negotiations are between the two antagonists Russia is one and The West, (see above) is the other.

North American governments, which nowadays insist that when Ottawa hastens to follow its orders from Washington the entire West has reached its final decision, regard their own interests as being shared by 'Ukraine' so that it does as 'Kyiv' instructs:

Send more money!!

Send more guns!!

Send more corporate investors, our oligarchs demand it!

So it is that the matter of the fight between the Uniate Ukrainian speakers and the Orthodox Russian language partisans will be settled. The only real question is who will represent The West-it can hardly be Zelensky who is still learning to speak a few sentences in Ukrainian and is certainly not a follower of The Pope. More likely a Banderan opportunist, aspiring to oligarchy. Certainly it will be someone that Putin wants to deal with, perhaps Hungary's Orban, leader of one of several countries with legitimate claims on Ukrainian territory and the most consistent refusenik in the EU's call for unanimity on war.

*(No notice need be taken of the Mid-West or Rustbelt which runs from the Irish borders of the European Union to Poland and Rumania- a region which comprehends the Low Countries, Iberia, France, Germany etcetera.)

