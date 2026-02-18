A vast number of observations have surfaced about the happenings at this year’s edition of the Munich Security Conference that many critics deemed a circus. Much was said about Rubio’s speech advocating the resumption of the Age of Plunder which has yet to reach its end as he well knows. As we saw with the 1997 treaty between Russia and China, the need to eliminate Cold War Mentality was stressed at the outset and has continued to be stressed in every joint agreement and statement made by the parties and appears regularly in semi-official Chinese media. Ms. Zakharova’s answer to a question at her weekly briefing related to the circus puts Cold War Mentality into a different frame and is related to the recently discussed “culture” in Kiev. As usual, much was imparted during the remarks and Q&A all of which will soon become available in English here. Now for the new framing:

Question: What does the Russian Foreign Ministry think about the statements made by a number of participants in the Munich Conference that “Russia remains the main threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” and does Moscow see such rhetoric as a deliberate blocking of any attempts at dialogue?

Answer: We said earlier that they have such a phobia. I agree with this definition, because it says, firstly, what is happening to them, and secondly, that this is their problem. But I believe that one more definition should be added here. This is a monetized phobia. They have learned to sell it, to make money on it, to build entire pyramids (I can’t call it economics) on their own psychological problems.

As for the Munich Conference, much has been said about it today. It has long ceased to be a forum for dialogue or discussion of ideas for solving pressing international problems. I am silent about overcoming them or, moreover, forecasting from the point of view of prevention. This is not an exchange of views on scenarios for the development of the military-political situation at the regional and global levels. This is hysteria, name-calling, endless hooligan, boorish rhetoric, irresponsible statements and speeches, departure from reality and simply marginalization of the already ancient platform. You can’t even call it a bazaar. The bazaar has a constructive, creative component. People come, exchange money for goods, get the products they need, go home, everyone is happy. And this is some kind of semi-sect. And why “half”? Because there are still countries that are trying to convey a reasonable idea, to tell what is really happening in the world. But, unfortunately, this aggressive world minority is focused on only one thing – a “get-together” designed to form an illusion of transatlantic unity and broad international support for the policy pursued by the “collective West” among the world community. And now this has already “crashed” for them. Now they begin to “dog” with each other. Because they can no longer hide the differences on both sides of the Atlantic.

Last weekend in Munich, Europeans bitterly recalled the “golden times” of close partnership with the United States, and Americans urged them to work on themselves (I think Freud would have been pleased). These European vassals or European slaves (I don’t know how they see themselves in these role-playing games) competed in Russophobic rhetoric instead of discussing how to get out of the current situation.

The speeches of high-ranking EU officials during the Munich conference once again confirmed aggressive Russophobia, nationalist and Nazi trends in their speeches, in their philosophy and in their ideology. Listen to their speeches, read them.

Apart from bellicose statements about inflicting a “strategic defeat” or “maximum damage” on Russia, not a single normal, fresh, adequate thought was voiced in all areas regarding the future contours of security either in the Western European part of the continent, or in the Eurasian space as a whole, or on the European continent united with Russia (how can Europe be considered without Russia?). A “cacophony” directed at themselves. An amazing phenomenon.

I think that five to seven years ago we would hardly have been able to imagine it so vividly. There were forecasts, we said that this path is a dead end. But that it would be so prominent, I, to be honest, did not even guess.

They could not come up with anything new even from the point of view of this “PR approach”. Previously, at least there were pieces of trolleybuses. It looked original. Bricks. I remember that Petr Poroshenko came to sell passports from the rostrum. And now, apparently, there is little that has been scraped together, except for the Skripals and Alexey Navalny. Mocking this topic, mocking not us, but them, those who were their own guides, their own agents of influence, recruited by them. Sergey Skripal was convicted for this. We saw nothing but this mockery of the memory of the people who believed them. And this is the most shocking thing. This is some kind of competition, who will call whom worse. I saw and heard such expressions, gestures, facial expressions. Of course, NATO Secretary General Martin Rutte–-as he called us–-is a “garden snail.” What a level! I could go down to the same level, but I want to leave them alone at this bottom.

It was a demonstration of the transatlantic “quarrel”, blinkeredness, and sometimes stupidity (we are talking about Kallas now). Instead of admitting the obvious, their paradigm–-the one they bet on, the one they predicted–-did not work, it does not work in principle, it failed miserably, it did not come true. This is for the judgment of experts. Instead of looking at what the next manoeuvre is, what path, what line should be worked out, laid, and what philosophy should accompany their practical actions, they instead took the old narratives out of their pockets and went to juggle them in conjunction with endless snapping, name-calling, humiliation, insults and aggressive painful rhetoric.

Now I thought why the Ministry of Health of Russia really does not comment on such events. It seems to me that this is a direct question for my colleagues. Connect. I really need some vocabulary that diplomacy doesn’t have. When people come and call each other names, make faces at each other, come up with ways to insult each other more harshly, and this is called a conference on security policy, here, of course, we expect the paramedics to get involved. [My Emphasis]