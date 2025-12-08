karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

rakyat kecil
1h

This is not a change of policy, only a change in method and who does the lifting heavy or otherwise, would anyone be foolish enough to believe something emanating out of Trumps admin to be anything more than subterfuge. RF if it thinks otherwise is playing to Trumps vanity or is part of the shtick of business deals for oligarchs and Trumps family.

6 replies
Ismaele
1hEdited

"neither Witkoff or Kushner have the legal capabilities to negotiate on behalf of the Empire as they are merely personal emissaries of Donald Trump"

That is not entirely correct. As I pointed out in my article last Saturday (https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/icj-to-consider-genocide-case-against?r=25fc37), surely "Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has neither diplomatic nor political role in the US administration", but Witkoff is a US Special Envoy, though officially for the Middle East.

Special Envoys report directly to the Secretary of State, as briefly explained here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ambassadors_of_the_United_States#Special_envoys,_representatives,_and_coordinators

Hence, Witkoff has legal capabilities to negotiate on behalf of US administration, unlike Jared Kushner, who effectively is just a personal emissary of his father-in-law.

11 more comments...

