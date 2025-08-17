General scheme of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Many people are unaware of the dramatic advances made in the world of nuclear power generation and remain spooked by unusable waste, Fukushima and Chernobyl. I’ve provided some bits on the new info but not enough and too few go to Rosatom’s website—or are kept from accessing it—to read its materials. So, thanks to longtime MoA Russian contributor known as S we have this excellent if slightly dated article published by the excellent Naked Science online journal from November 24, 2022 that discusses precisely what its title says. It provides the following preamble:

As practice shows, nuclear fuel can be reused, and the most dangerous long-lived fission products can be safely "burned". All that is needed is unique technologies and a properly organized "life cycle" of fuel. Naked Science understands what NFC, CNFC and SNFC are, and how exactly Rosatom is going to completely transfer Russian nuclear power to fast neutron reactors.

Rosatom’s intent is to completely transform the global nuclear energy industry along with its Chinese and other national partners. This is critical until the long-postulated ability to generate fusion power is realized, which may not occur for many decades to come—it’s that challenging. Here’s Rosatom’s English language page. Rosatom also builds Russia’s wind energy generation systems, its nuclear icebreakers and produces its nuclear medicines. Let’s now explore this very informative article:

Recycling in the nuclear industry: from tailings to fast reactors by Daria Gubina The main trend of our time is environmentally friendly long-term development in all areas: from everyday life to heavy industry. The main goal is to reduce pollution of the planet and continue to maintain a balance by using its resources wisely. In foreign literature, this transition takes place under the slogan of the "three R's": Reduce. Reuse. Recycle – waste reduction, reuse and recycling. It is a mistake to think that this applies only to ordinary people like you and me. Large companies are also trying to follow these principles, but on a completely different scale. It is enough to ask someone which waste is the most dangerous, and the interlocutor will most likely answer that it is radioactive. Undoubtedly, radioactive waste is dangerous if mishandled and stored. But with the right approach, nuclear power is clean energy, and "waste" is a suitable resource for the production of new fuel. It is this kind of "processing" in the nuclear industry, or "recycling", that will be discussed in our material. Recycling is the management of reprocessed nuclear materials, in which they are cleaned and reused, or returned to the production cycle. Glass bottles and cans are washed, and plastic and paper are shredded to produce new plastic and paper. Recycling is a type of processing. With the help of specialists from TVEL Fuel Company, Naked Science has figured out the life cycles of nuclear fuel implemented today: open cycle, French model, two-component energy, closed nuclear fuel cycle, radioactive waste disposal and the use of "uranium tailings". Fuel production The "life" of fuel for nuclear power plants begins with uranium mining. Uranium is the heaviest chemical element found naturally on Earth. Of course, not in its pure form, but in the composition of ores and minerals. As a result of processing, pure u-uanium is obtained, which is still not suitable for the production of fuel—it is too "poor". The most common isotope of uranium in nature is uranium-238. It accounts for 99.3% of all uranium. For the energy sector, the remaining 0.7% is valuable—uranium-235. It is the main fissile material in nuclear fuel for "conventional" thermal nuclear power plants. The problem is that for the operation of nuclear power plants, the content of "useful" uranium-235 in the fuel must be up to 5%, and not 0.73%, as on average in natural conditions. The required percentage is obtained at the enrichment stage. The mined natural uranium is sent for conversion: from a solid state to a gaseous state. The output is uranium hexafluoride. In a gaseous state, it is sent to a centrifuge and spun up: the lighter uranium-235 "sticks" to the axis, and the heavier uranium-238 ends up on the periphery. As a result, a little uranium hexafluoride enriched to 5% is extracted, from which fuel is made. Everything else is "tails", depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUHF) with a uranium-235 content of about 0.25%. Rosatom's uranium enrichment capabilities are kept secret. The 5% limit is accepted for power reactors. For nuclear power plants, they are usually enriched to 4.7-4.9%, it all depends on the cost of uranium and enrichment services, as well as the specific fuel cycle of the nuclear power plant. And here it is worth mentioning that Russia is a leader in centrifuge enrichment. The so-called "tails", DUHF, are poor in uranium-235, but they have also found a use. But more on this later, for now, let's return to the production of fuel. At the next stage—the stage of fabrication—powder is made from gas and sintered into uranium pellets. Tablets are sealed in zirconium tubes with the necessary plugs and fasteners to obtain fuel elements (fuel rods). Fuel assemblies (FA) are assembled from fuel rods. The materials and design of the elements and the final assembly depend on the type of reactor. Finished fuel assemblies are sent to nuclear power plants, where they have been operating for about five years. From the moment they leave the reactor, they are already called spent or irradiated nuclear fuel (SNF). For another five years, spent fuel cools down in the spent fuel pool at the station. Its further path is the main topic of this article. Spent nuclear fuel can be sent to disposal, or it can continue to be useful. It depends on the fuel cycle chosen. Open Nuclear Fuel Cycle The simplest option, which was actively used in the past, is to load spent fuel into containers and send it for storage: either until they figure out what to do with it next, or even forever. One of the types of "eternal" storage is geological burial. Such storage facilities are now being built in Sweden and Finland. So far, spent nuclear fuel is accumulating in containers, and when construction is completed, they will be transferred to storage facilities. Other countries cannot process it—the necessary technologies today remain only in Russia and France (previously they were still in the UK). The French model In France, spent nuclear fuel is sent for reprocessing: elements and zirconium shells are sawn, tablets are dissolved. The composition of spent nuclear fuel looks something like this: uranium (96%), plutonium (1.2%) and radioactive waste. The main components of waste are the "short-lived" cesium-strontium fraction (2%), minor actinides (0.5%) and other fission products (0.3%). The main thing is that there is a lot of uranium left. Irradiated uranium is called regenerated. In addition to the "useless" uranium-238 and the "useful" uranium-235 (2%), many other isotopes (232, 234, 236) appear in it, which will interfere with the reaction. For the production of fuel, uranium is purified from even isotopes and radioactive waste, and enriched to the required 5%. Plutonium is left, so the fuel is already called uranium-plutonium (the French call it MOX fuel). Such fuel can be sent to the reactor once, however, only 30-50% of the reactor core can be loaded in addition to conventional fuel. And that's it—then only burial, because the ratio of uranium isotopes becomes completely unsuitable for processing, and the plutonium begins to have too much background. The main problem of such processing is that it does not get rid of the volume of hazardous radioactive waste: the "short-lived" cesium-strontium fraction and minor actinides (americium, neptunium, curium and others). The latter pose the greatest danger because their half-life is thousands of years. However, Russia knows how to get rid of them—with the help of fast neutron reactors. Two-component model and radioactive waste Fast neutron reactors are the legacy of the enormous work done by Soviet scientists. On an experimental scale, many countries of the world were engaged in their development: France, the USA, Japan, Great Britain. But only in Russia it was possible to reach an industrial scale. To this day, the BN-600 reactor launched in 1980 at the Beloyarsk NPP is in operation. In 2015, BN-800 was launched on the same Beloyarskaya. And the development continues: an experimental reactor BREST-OD-300 (on MUPN fuel) is being built in Seversk, and a powerful BN-1200 is being designed for Beloyarsk. In the future plans section, we will return to this topic. The main difference and the first feature of fast reactors from "ordinary" thermal reactors is that they do not have moderators, and therefore the neutron energy reaches high values. To start the reaction, they need plutonium in the fuel, so spent fuel from "ordinary" thermal reactors can be used for its production. Sequential fuel development first in thermal and then in fast reactors is called a two-component model of nuclear energy.

BN-800 reactor

The second important feature of fast reactors is the ability to "burn out" dangerous minor actinides--curium, neptunium and americium. You can do nothing with curium, because over time it decays into plutonium. But plutonium itself eventually decays into americium. In general, they produce many half-lives, with half-lives of thousands of years. It is possible to bury such waste, but it is difficult. Deep storage is required, for example, in an enclosed mine deep in a mountain with a suitable rock of granite that will not let anything through. The storage is concreted from above, but its condition still needs to be monitored. It is better to get rid of actinides completely with the help of fast reactors. Fast reactors run on uranium-plutonium fuel, "burn out" minor actinides and, which has not yet been mentioned, in the process of work they produce new plutonium (on which they can work themselves). It is due to this that it is possible to build all energy on fast reactors—in fact, to create a closed cycle. Closed cycle In a closed nuclear fuel cycle (CNFC), uranium-plutonium fuel is reprocessed after development in a fast neutron reactor, formed into new assemblies and sent back to the same reactor. Fabrication and processing are now being carried out by enterprises remote from the nuclear power plant. To take spent fuel there, it must first be allowed to cool down, and it will be reheated during reprocessing. This is a large investment of time and resources, so now Rosatom is building an experimental station in Seversk, where fabrication and processing will be carried out right next to the fast reactor (BREST-OD-300). This is how the on-site nuclear fuel cycle (YATC), a branch of the closed one, will be implemented, although some experts consider this format to be a "true" closed cycle. The reactor itself, the fabrication-refabrication module and the processing module will be located at the same site in Seversk. The last two are literally across the wall from each other. And most operations are robotic to reduce the impact on personnel. Nuclear materials will be needed only to start the reactor, then only minimal replenishment. And all the main radioactive waste will be burned by the fast reactor. It is planned that the fabrication module will be launched in the coming years in order to produce fuel for the planned launch of the unit in 2026. The accident rate of BREST is minimal—it has a lead coolant inside, which will not go anywhere in case of an accident. The most dangerous thing for nuclear power plants is the loss of coolant. This is exactly what happened in Fukushima: the water went away, and the fuel melted. In BREST, when disconnected, the lead will simply freeze. However, the nitride fuel itself (MUPN fuel) will not be able to melt there. Even in the direst emergency scenario, all the danger will remain within the perimeter of the nuclear power plant. Lead is also a neutron absorber, so the reactor can simply be mothballed at the site. Safety is one of the main tasks of modern nuclear energy. Modern new reactors are protected from accidents as much as possible. It turns out that fast reactors exist in Russia and will soon be in China, where Rosatom is helping to build them. In the rest of the world, reactors are "conventional" thermal reactors, capable of operating only on pure uranium fuel or on one-time reprocessed fuel (the French model). To involve them in the recycling chain, Rosatom has developed REMIX fuel. Balanced cycle and "short-lived" fraction The experience of handling uranium, spent nuclear fuel and MOX fuel has made it possible to create a special fuel that can be repeatedly used at full load in thermal reactors, reprocessing and refabricating at Russian plants. Suppose a country does not have a single nuclear power plant at all, but it wants to use nuclear energy. Nuclear power plants are built in just four years. For the first ten years, it will run on traditional uranium fuel, unloading it into a spent fuel pool for cooling. Gradually, Rosatom will take the spent fuel and reprocess it into uranium-plutonium REMIX-fuel (uranium-plutonium fuel for thermal light-water reactors) at its enterprises, returning it to the plant. From the eleventh year until the end of operation in 50 years, the station will be able to operate on such reprocessed fuel. Unlike the French MOX fuel, which can only be loaded by a third, REMIX fuel can be loaded with 100 percent of the reactor core. After each cycle of fuel irradiation, the plutonium becomes "worse", but Rosatom specialists have found a way to improve the composition and reprocess the fuel up to seven times, burning minor actinides along the way. This approach allows you to significantly save on the manufacture of nuclear fuel, because about 80% of the cost of assembly falls on uranium and enrichment, about 15% on fabrication, and 3% on conversion. The main advantage of this approach is the absence of hazardous nuclear waste. All minor actinides will be "burned" in Russia in fast reactors. Only a "short-lived" fraction with a half-life of about 80 years remains, it can be poured into borosilicate glass (or ceramics, depending on future technologies) and placed in near-surface storage, where in a few hundred years this waste will become absolutely safe. Not much, compared to minor actinides, which take millennia. Towards the end of the service life of the REMIX-fuel plant, it will be enough to build a small building for containers with "glass". Today, REMIX-fuel is successfully undergoing pilot operation at the Balakovo NPP. The interaction of thermal power plants with Russian fast reactors is a balanced nuclear fuel cycle (SNFC), on the basis of which it is possible to build a global interconnected nuclear system, providing other countries with services for burning minor actinides. In the future, Russia will only have fast reactors. However, even without the influx of uranium and plutonium from thermal reactors, we have everything we need for their operation—in particular, huge reserves of DUHF. Uranium tailings and reproduction rate Depleted uranium hexafluoride (DUHF) remains in huge quantities after obtaining enriched uranium from natural uranium. Basically, it consists of uranium-238 with a small amount of "useful" uranium-235. For almost a century of operation of the domestic nuclear industry, Russia has accumulated huge reserves of DUHF—more than a million tons. In order to reduce these stockpiles, Rosatom is gradually vacating disposal sites. It is planned to halve their number by 2038, and by 2057 to eliminate all reserves through processing. First, depleted uranium hexafluoride is purified from fluorine. The resulting hydrofluoric acid and anhydrous hydrogen fluoride are sold on the chemical market. Depleted uranium is also used in industry: it is used to make containers for transporting isotopes, screens for medical equipment, and is also used in counterweights and gyroscopes in aircraft, ship ballast and other purposes. But the bulk of it, of course, goes to the production of new nuclear fuel. In a significant part of these reserves, the percentage of uranium-235 is quite high (up to 0.4%), because in the first decades enrichment was carried out by a less efficient diffuse method. Today, these tailings can be used in the production of fuel for thermal reactors. Secondary tailings are definitely useless for the rest of the world, but for us they are excellent raw materials for fast reactors. "Useless" uranium-238 does not interfere with fast reactors, the main thing for them is that there is plutonium. In the process, they can produce even more plutonium for themselves. And this is the third feature of fast reactors. The capabilities of a particular fast neutron reactor depend on its initial design. If provided, the reactor will be able to operate in different modes with different reproduction rates. With an equal unit reproduction coefficient, there will be as much plutonium in the spent fuel as it was in the original load. In this case, a suitable composition will be needed only for the first load. Further, the fast reactor will support it. With a reproduction coefficient of less than one, a fast reactor will "burn out" excess plutonium. Such a regime is necessary for the disposal of accumulated reserves of spent fuel from thermal reactors. We can say that this is a concern for future generations—they will not have to deal with the background stocks of plutonium. The most interesting option is when the coefficient is more than one. The percentage of plutonium addition is small, but effective— up to 1.2%—allows you to make up for the lack of plutonium over time to start a new fast reactor. This possibility is provided by fast neutrons—at high energy, they can split the "useless" uranium-238 into plutonium. Based on this unique technology, Rosatom plans to build all Russian nuclear power plants with fast neutron reactors in the future. The Future of Russian Nuclear Energy Today, thermal reactors are a more advanced and proven technology than fast neutron reactors. Vast experience allows us to build new stations in just four years. However, without fast reactors, thermal reactors will use up uranium reserves at a significant rate and produce too much hazardous waste. With fast reactors, former waste becomes an almost inexhaustible source of fuel—it will last for tens of thousands of years. Russia has an advantage: huge investments in the study and development of fast neutron reactors made in the last century make it possible to develop this area today. Rosatom plans to build only fast reactors after 2035. And by 2045, to transfer a quarter of Russia's rapidly growing energy balance to nuclear energy. Old reactors will be gradually disabled and replaced by new fast ones. To date, 35 reactors at 11 nuclear power plants are operating in Russia. To replace them with quick ones, you first need to confirm the economic viability of the project. A fast reactor is much more complex than a thermal reactor and therefore costs significantly more. Part of the reason is that the technology is not yet fully perfected, and therefore the cost is likely to gradually decrease.

Installation of equipment for the shaft of the fourth-generation fast neutron research reactor in Dimitrovgrad.

The lead-cooled reactor under construction in Seversk with processing and refabrication modules is a unique expensive experimental project that will test many new technologies, but it will have a small capacity. Russia's main fast reactor--BN-800 at the Beloyarsk nuclear power plant—also does not reach the performance of thermal reactors (1000-1200 MW). But a complex contour system and protection system were tested on it. Therefore, Rosatom faces several tasks for the coming years: to optimize the design of fast neutron reactors, increase unit power and achieve the optimal price. The first example of such a "serial" fast reactor will be the BN-1200 sodium-cooled reactor at the Beloyarsk NPP. It is planned to be built and launched by 2030. The only other country that is also going to put fast reactors into operation is China. By 2040, the country plans to achieve a target total capacity of 100 GW, that is, to maintain about a hundred reactors in operation. After 2040, they will only build fast neutron reactors. In March 2022, 54 reactors with a total capacity of 55 GW were operating in China, since then two more have already been launched. It is known that by 2025, China aims to achieve 70 GW. With the help of Rosatom, they are building their first fast neutron reactor. The international desire for clean, renewable energy with long-term development is already becoming a reality in our nuclear industry. The introduction of large-scale operation of fast neutron reactors makes it possible to reprocess accumulated uranium tailings, reduces the amount of the most dangerous radioactive waste, both in our country and in other countries, and sparingly uses limited uranium reserves, providing "conventional" reactors with suitable fuel. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

As noted, not all waste is burned, although most dangerous properties are eliminated. There will be significant political issues related to Europe allowing Russia to eliminate its highly contaminated wastes. The same issue will interfere with the European construction of fast reactors. China will want to manage its own fuel cycle, and I can see African nations combining to do the same along with India and South America. Localizing the transport of nuclear materials IMO must be done as a safety measure. Rosatom’s ease of constructing nuclear plants has much to do with its status as a publicly owned organization that’s insured by the Russian government, which is opposite of the case in North America. As mentioned in an earlier Gym article, Russia’s planned electricity production increase isn’t enough to accomodate the vast increase in energy use by AI and other coming technologies that are very high energy consumers. China currently is the only nation properly situated to deal with this increase, but it too understands that even more will be needed, thus its well-thought-out future energy plans. Generation capacity will need to expand globally as electric cars become the norm and developing nations become greater users of electricity. Direct generation of electricity would be preferred over thermal modes that are now centuries old, a method that fission and fusion energy production remains enslaved to. Rosatom’s efforts appear to have honed the method as fine as can be done. Yes, there’s the thorium reactor method, but it too is used to generate steam. Today’s youth will still face the energy challenge as the century progresses.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!