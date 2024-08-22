Today’s meeting to update the situation in the three frontline border regions begins where the previous meeting ended: discussing the efforts to provide for the safety of the regions’s civilians. As you’ll read, Putin appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov as his point-man to deal with those efforts:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

I have gathered you to discuss the current situation in the border regions of Russia. We are also in touch with the heads of the Government, including Denis Manturov, whom I asked to personally deal with all socio-economic issues in these territories, and the heads of the regions: Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk region.

Let's start working. Denis Valentinovich, you have the floor, please.

Manturov: Thank you very much, Mr President.

I will start, if I may, first of all with Kursk, where there is an intensive rate of evacuation of residents. Today, 115 thousand people have been resettled from dangerous areas, temporary accommodation and food points have been deployed in 29 regions with a significant reserve of places.

To ensure its functioning, the Government has prepared decisions to allocate an additional 1.9 billion rubles for the Ministry of Emergency Situations for these purposes, and one-time payments to evacuated residents of the Kursk region continue in terms of the decision you made, regarding 10 thousand rubles. Funds are allocated regularly and promptly to replenish this item.

As for payments of 15 thousand rubles through the Ministry of Emergency Situations, funds began to flow into the accounts of citizens. This procedure takes a little longer. To speed up the processing of applications, and today there are already more than 100 thousand of them, employees of MFC of other regions are involved in the work remotely. This makes it possible to process more applications per hour.

Taking into account the amount of payments due, the Government has already pre-emptively prepared decisions on allocating another 713 million rubles for this purpose in addition to the previously reported ones, and 858 million rubles will be additionally allocated to provide citizens with assistance in connection with the loss of property.

In general, in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, all issues are constantly monitored. Yesterday, we held a meeting with the heads of regions, and following its results, the relevant departments were given a number of instructions, in particular, to work out the issue of compensation for damage caused to agricultural and industrial enterprises.

Last year we already made such decisions in the Belgorod region, it was 1,700 million for industrial enterprises, and then we allocated 500 million for the recapitalization of the Industrial Development Fund. I consider it necessary (and we worked on this topic with the Ministry of Finance yesterday) to ensure payments, including for accumulated losses in these industries and industrial sectors – for manufacturing and agricultural enterprises.

In addition, the Belgorod region asks for help on special transport, we will definitely find an opportunity to ensure prompt delivery.

Of course, September 1 is approaching, and we pay special attention to the organization of the educational process. First of all, of course, this is in the Kursk region, this issue is under control of Dmitry Nikolaevich Chernyshenko, we regularly "check the clock"with him. Currently, the collection of information on the readiness of schools located outside the acute zone is being completed. Of course, some students will be transferred to the remote format. As for children who have left the region, they will be able to study at schools in their local area without any bureaucracy.

These are the main issues that the Government is currently facing, and as I have already said, we are in touch with our colleagues and are working on all the applications that we receive.

Thank you.

My colleagues will report on other issues and competencies.

Vladimir Putin: All right.

Now we will listen to the regional leaders, and then we will return to the members of the Government.

Alexey Borisovich Smirnov, please.

Smirnov: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

The operational headquarters operates around the clock, and the KTO headquarters also operates. According to the decision of the operational headquarters, eight districts of the Kursk region with a population of 152,566 people fell into the resettlement and evacuation zone. As of today, 133,190 people have left. There are 19,376 people left. We continue to move people to safe places. People are placed in temporary accommodation centers and with relatives. In total, 524 temporary accommodation camps with a capacity of 64 thousand people were deployed, of which 20 thousand were deployed in Moscow, 25 thousand-in other regions. In total, they accommodate 12,257 people, including 3,407 children and 633 people with disabilities. Each of them has a psychologist. Free legal assistance is also provided.

3430 people were taken from the territory of the Kursk region to other regions. Three meals a day are provided, humanitarian aid comes from almost all regions of the country, and there are enough supplies of water, food, and basic necessities.

In medicine: 2,193 beds are available for adults, 425 – for children, a total of 2,618. The supply of medicines and blood is sufficient.

The 112 service is working around the clock. The number of requests received is 84,290, including evacuation, payments, search for relatives, damage, accommodation, and restoration of documents.

For the payment of one-time financial assistance to citizens of 10 thousand rubles each, 820 million rubles were received from the federal budget. For a one-time payment of 15 thousand rubles in connection with the introduction of a federal emergency regime, 600 million rubles were received from the federal budget. 41,106 people have already received the payment.

Together with the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation, a mechanism has been developed to review applications that were previously refused without submitting new applications. We will notify our citizens about this via phone calls and text messages. Additional people were brought in to process the submitted applications, including those from other regions. More than 400 employees are working on this task.

As for payments of 15 thousand rubles per person. Given that these are the same citizens who applied for financial assistance, in the amount of 10 thousand, I suggest making payments to them automatically. Assessing the damage caused to citizens is difficult. At the same time, we collect applications from the Department of Internal Affairs about vehicles that could not be removed from the resettled areas. Their registration is suspended.

Work continues on issuing resettlement certificates from the 5-kilometer border zone. 209 resettlement certificates were issued to 413 citizens. In addition, there are requests from residents to allow them (in addition to purchasing on the housing market) to send money under the certificate for the restoration of damaged housing or new construction with the preservation of ownership of the land plot: people do not want to leave.

We continue to work on determining the amount of damage to industrial enterprises and agricultural producers.

Decisions on the beginning of the school year have been prepared. Depending on the situation, it will be either distance learning in the areas that are being resettled, mixed, adjacent to them, or full-time. There is a complete set of textbooks and laptops.

We are preparing for the autumn-winter season, including in the territories where residents have been resettled. Taking into account that we have canceled the payment from consumers there since August 1, and at the same time it is impossible to allow freezing of heating systems, a decision was made to create a centralized regional emergency service.

All measures are complicated by the significantly increased number of air attacks that the Kursk region is currently undergoing. The situation is under control, interaction with all ministries and departments of the Russian regions is carried out around the clock.

I've finished my report and am ready to answer your questions.

Vladimir Putin: All right. This is what I wanted to ask you and other regional leaders: is contact with law enforcement agencies – the Ministry of Defense, Rosgvardiya, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations – really established and organized in such a constant online mode?

Alexander Smirnov: In the Kursk region, we have established a full round-the-clock contact.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

Now about your offer to pay people 15 thousand extra money in automatic mode. I totally agree, that's what we need to do.

Alexander Smirnov: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: And I ask my colleagues to take this into account. The same applies to maintaining ownership of land plots.

And I ask you, of course, to keep your finger on the pulse regarding the preparation for the school year.

All other issues of life support, of course, should be solved automatically, too. If you have any questions, please contact me immediately. But I'll call you back after the meeting, and we'll talk today.

Alexander Smirnov: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Please, Alexander Bogomaz.

Bogomaz [Governor of the Bryansk Region]: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

We had a difficult situation yesterday, 23 attacks of unmanned aerial vehicles were carried out on the region, which were shot down, and there was no damage. Yesterday evening, the DRG tried to enter the territory of our country, breaking through the state border in the Klimovsky district. But the forces of the Border Guard Department of the FSB of Russia and the Ministry of Defense were repulsed, the enemy suffered a fire defeat. Yesterday, the situation at the site of the clash stabilized, and is currently under the control of the operational headquarters.

If we talk about the interaction of the entire security bloc-the government, the Ministry of Defense, the Border Department-then it is well established, everyone is in touch, and they are in touch 24 hours a day. And yesterday, when there was this situation, everyone immediately made decisions, made decisions on whether people should be resettled or not. And then, when everything was ready to move people out, but we didn't need it.

Also, within the framework of the powers of the operational headquarters, exercises on emergency evacuation of residents in case of such a need have already been held in six border areas. To do this, we have 12 camps ready to accommodate 1,580 residents, and if necessary, we can accommodate up to 32,000 people.

Currently, 536 people have arrived from the Kursk Region to the territory of the Bryansk region, including 148 children (49 of preschool age and 99 of school age). We have worked with all the families, they are located in different municipalities. The issue of providing places in kindergartens and schools has been resolved. 52 people, including 17 children, are placed in the PSC. We work with every family, and pay special attention to processing documents for receiving social benefits. To do this, employees of the Social Protection Fund and the Pension Fund go to each person who arrives, help to draw up all the necessary documents.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

In accordance with your instruction of October 8 last year on the formation of territorial defense in the Bryansk region, last year the territorial defense was formed, all the work was carried out. Major-General of the Airborne Forces leads the teroborona today. The unit is fully equipped and equipped with everything necessary. Together with Rosgvardiya, the issue of light and heavy weapons of the units was resolved. Currently, together with the Russian Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Bryansk Region, the units are equalizing tasks within their powers in six border areas. We carry out all measures to ensure territorial defense at the expense of the regional budget.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to ask you to consider funding these events from the federal budget. It was then in your order, and the Ministry of Finance refused us. Today we do all this at the expense of the regional budget. First, we could reduce the burden on the budget, which is, so to speak, poor, and expand the number of participants in territorial defense.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am ready to answer your questions.

Vladimir Putin: Do you have any other issues, apart from financing the territorial defense, which, of course, needs to be done (the Minister of Finance is in touch with us, we will discuss this later), other issues of a social nature, assistance to people in the Bryansk region and those who come to you, do you have any unresolved issues?

Alexey Bogomaz: Mr President, there are no such questions today. We pay people who have lost their property at the expense of the regional budget, and we resolve social issues with everyone, including those who came to us.

Vladimir Putin: Well, thank you.

Please, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

V. Gladkov [Governor of the Belgorod Region]: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

You asked a question about the level of interaction with law enforcement agencies. I would like to report that cooperation has been established. Recently, thanks to the personal decisions of the Minister of Defense, relations with the Ministry of Defense have been changing for the better. I am sure that all this cooperation will lead to a change in the situation regarding the protection of the population.

In general, the situation continues to be difficult, primarily due to MLRS artillery barrages and attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. Over the past week, 19 civilians were injured.

We continue to restore housing. Unfortunately, in the Belgorod region in the Shebekinsky district, in Shebekino, recovery is difficult, because every day there are three or five attacks on settlements, and there is a threat to construction workers, so now we are choosing the best recovery mechanism. Because we understand that autumn is ahead, and we need to restore it, but not at the expense of risking the lives of builders, so we are trying to debug this mechanism now. I am sure that we will reach an agreement with the people and not get any more problems. We understand that the people who were affected definitely deserve a lot of effort right now. We are working in this direction.

35 localities are currently closed. I am very grateful to you for the quick decisions that were made after my request to you at the previous meeting regarding the write-off of the mortgage on the destroyed housing. Denis Valentinovich, together with the Central Bank, worked for a day, and this mechanism is already starting to work.

There was also an equalization of payments, because we saw that there was a difference between payments in the Kursk Region and in the Belgorod region, which created social tension. This issue has now been resolved. In this regard, today we will send an application to the Government and the Ministry of Finance for the allocation of funds for payments of 15 thousand and 150 thousand for those localities that are closed, and where we have already started resettlement.

Currently, the preliminary damage to agricultural enterprises will be about 3 billion, but we will probably reduce all this at the end of October and send the application to the Government in the same way.

On business – about 1 billion rubles, but separately I would like to ask, if possible, to provide assistance in the amount of 300 million rubles to small and medium-sized businesses. We had such support thanks to your decision: three minimum wages for compensation for individual OKVEDam. Now we hold a lot of meetings, and the business suffers due to the fact that activities there are partially or completely stopped. We really don't want people to leave, so this support is very important to us. We will provide a separate justification.

Currently, there are 3 thousand people in temporary accommodation centers in the region, and 1 thousand people in temporary accommodation centers in five regions outside the region. Thanks to your decision, more than 6 thousand, or more precisely, 6171 children are outside in children's health camps.

Starting the school year, we will have distance learning in 113 schools. In the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod region, we worked with parents, each parent wrote an application: they had the right to choose whether they were in – person or remote. We decided that a parent can make any decision during the school year, depending on the situation: if they are worried, it means that they are at home, and if they are a little less worried, it means that they are full – time at school.

Therefore, we see that there is a risk in this again, in the fact that parents, thinking about the future of their children, based on the fact that distance learning, of course, is slightly inferior to full-time education, are beginning to think about moving to other regions. Therefore, we are now again planning a large number of activities without risking the lives of children, such as building shelters and increasing protection in the framework of anti-terror. We also put concrete shelters on playgrounds, sports grounds, and in front of the school entrance. Where there are no basements, we create zones that allow you to hide from splinters, a film on the windows that holds the fragments. And, of course, classes on first aid and behavior in difficult situations related to shelling. That is, we have such classes every day. Since the beginning of the year, we have already conducted about 15 thousand such classes. We will continue this work.

What a request in this part. We are very grateful to the Ministry of Digital Development-it helps with the restoration of mobile towers, but too often the enemy breaks them, and children who live in front-line municipalities have no Internet connection with the teacher.

So the only way out is in this part. We ask you to consider allocating additional money for laying optical fiber. There are such calculations, and we are ready to provide justifications.

We will count on the Government's help in understanding that the summer is over, sanatoriums and children's camps have been released, and we will ask children from the Shebekinsky district, Grayvoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky districts to be sent by quarters to other regions where it is possible to safely and full-time receive education. In principle, we have direct contact with the heads of regions, but we will also request additional organization and cooperation through the Government.

We are preparing for the heating season. We understand that based on the operational situation, it can be quite difficult. Now the work has been fully completed to create a backup generation system for all the central district hospitals in the frontline areas, including nine municipalities, all Vodokanal's water disposal and water supply facilities. We spent about 300 million rubles of our own money.

We have allocated about 100 million rubles for the purchase of backup generation for all healthcare facilities throughout the region, but our energy supply company is preparing for a difficult winter. In this regard, we have quite large risks of losing heating in large localities, for example, in Belgorod.

In this regard, I know that separate sites are being formed at the level of the Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation, where equipment is assembled, which in the event of major accidents in the whole country can be quickly delivered to emergency cities. As an option, for our regions – for the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, maybe on the territory of Voronezh – to create first of all mobile boiler houses, additional backup generation, medium-and high-power generators, so that, depending on the situation, either in Kursk, Bryansk or Belgorod, it would be possible to provide prompt assistance we need help. That's all I wanted to say.

And I'm sorry. Alexander Bogomaz also said that with a request to support funding from the federal budget within the framework of your assignment, which was issued, I also support this proposal for self-defense. Our regiments are formed, we can withdraw a fairly large number of about six thousand people – these are two regiments that are already performing combat tasks throughout the border area, but we understand that we can ensure, for example, the maintenance of such a large number… They are now all performing this task absolutely free of charge. Now, based on the current situation, and yesterday we also worked out as part of the instructions of the Minister of Defense, we understand that without systematic support in terms of paying for our self-defense, we will not be able to cope on our own. Therefore, I support the Bryansk region.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Denis Valentinovich, in conclusion, I will also give you the floor on the issues that have just been raised by the Governor of the Belgorod region: financing of territorial defense, support for small and medium-sized businesses, fiber-optic communication, identification of children, those who rested in certain regions of the country, identification of children outside the territory of the Belgorod region during the educational process and preparation for heating the season. Just figure it all out. Then, of course, the Minister of Finance will also have to answer questions concerning him.

Now, just while you put it all together, I want to give the floor to Khusnullin Marat Shakirzyanovich. In the morning, we discussed issues related to the construction sector in the entire border zone. I will ask him to briefly report on the situation again, so that his colleagues can hear him.

Please, Marat Shakirzyanovich.

M. Khusnullin [Deputy Prime Minister]: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

At your direction, the Government, together with the regions, is working systematically to support citizens who have lost their homes as a result of the shelling. Issues related to providing housing, restoring infrastructure and preparing for the autumn-winter period are discussed almost daily at the working group on a special infrastructure project. We have full cooperation with the CTO headquarters, they take part with us together, so we make all decisions together with the governors and the CTO headquarters.

We consider all appeals that come from the governors on a daily basis. When possible, we promptly make decisions. The necessary funding was allocated at the request of the regions. We have created the necessary amount of construction resources, labor resources, and the necessary amount of equipment.

We have one of the directions – the restoration of housing, we are working here in two directions. The first is compensation for lost housing and major repairs.

I will focus on the Kursk region. 1.8 billion rubles were allocated for the purchase of housing in the Kursk region, and 205 families out of 300 planned families received payments. Yesterday, the Government allocated another 10.7 billion rubles, which will allow 1916 families to buy housing.

Also, the Kursk region has been allocated 300 million rubles for major repairs of housing to victims of shelling, which will allow paying 390 families. In total, we believe that 2,600 families will receive support.

Payments are provided based on applications made to citizens, and regions have organized work on accepting such applications. As additional applications from the regions are formed, the Government will promptly allocate the necessary funding.

The same work is being done in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, and we are in constant contact with the governors.

We have also already started evaluating all the damaged social and road infrastructure, and we have agreed that we are currently making estimates and design estimates. If necessary, and as soon as possible, we will promptly start restoring this infrastructure, primarily road infrastructure. All this work has already been done, in general.

We are preparing for the heating season. In general, I must say that if you look at the training cycle, the Kursk region - by 76 percent, Bryansk-by 75, Belgorod-by 56. We have decided to create emergency repair teams, special services, and we are really looking at the issue of mobilizing the necessary portable boiler houses. We have such experience in working in new territories I think that we will also resolve these issues in the near future.

Everything happens in normal mode, there are no questions.

Thanks for attention.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you.

Murashko Mikhail Albertovich, please, about medicine in all these areas.

Mikhail Murashko [Minister of Health]: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues,

There are eight localities in the Kursk region. First. We were sent to a mobile multi-specialty hospital on the first day.

Second. Additional teams of 321 people work. These are highly qualified specialists from the federal centers of Moscow and the region, and the FMBA, and the ambulance service has been strengthened. In total, there are now 187 teams, including those from other regions of the Russian Federation.

Fourth. All escape routes are organized, complete coordination. As the head of the All-Russian Disaster Medicine Service, I provided full communication and interaction with the FMBA, Rospotrebnadzor and Rosselkhoznadzor.

On the block of questions concerning volunteers, we ensured the involvement of our medical students, especially in the first days it was extremely necessary.

Accordingly, our universities are involved in the training of primary health care in the provision of medical care.

Seventh. Everything related to the necessary additional resources has been settled and reported to the Prime Minister. All instructions are given, everything is fully provided.

For the Belgorod region. Additionally, disaster medicine services are involved, and specialists are working. Also, evacuation routes are regulated, all teams with a total of 115 ambulances. The guys work with a high load, we support them in all possible ways, including ensuring security in the same way as in the Kursk region.

We are in full contact with the regional authorities.

Planned care in both the Kursk Region and the Belgorod Region has been re-routed to medical organizations where it is needed. There is an additional need for special transport for the Belgorod region, reported at the headquarters of Marat Shakirzyanovich, everything is supported. Therefore, the issue will also be resolved now.

In the Bryansk region, they went out, organized all evacuation routes, interaction if necessary. 96 ambulance medical teams are working. So far, there is no need to attract additional specialists there. According to your instructions, the disaster medicine system is built in such a way that it is practically in full combat readiness today. If necessary, we deploy and send medical specialists to the places where it is necessary. There is no loss of bed capacity in the Bryansk region, so assistance is provided as usual.

All medical care is provided to persons who were in the PSA, including medical care. I went out personally and saw how it all happens in practice. Therefore, everything is under full control, there are no additional questions.

Thank you for finishing the report.

Vladimir Putin: Well, thank you.

MOE, please, Kurenkov Alexander Vyacheslavovich.

A. Kurenkov [Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters]: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Dear colleagues!

More than 152 thousand people were eligible for evacuation from nine municipalities of the region, of which more than 114 thousand were evacuated. Most of the people left for relatives and friends.

In order to receive and accommodate citizens arriving from the border areas, an operational headquarters has been deployed to carry out evacuation measures, 98 buses and 118 railway trains have been planned, which will be used as necessary, depending on the operational situation.

In total, more than 10 thousand people are accommodated in 28 regions of the Russian Federation, of which more than 2,800 are children. Additionally, places for 44 thousand people have been prepared, and work continues to increase the TA reserve.

Comprehensive support is provided to the evacuated citizens, they are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, as well as information support.

A multi-channel hotline phone is working around the clock, which received more than 11 thousand requests.

In addition, work is underway to address social issues of evacuated citizens, including those related to employment, as well as registration of children in kindergartens and schools.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's task force continues to work in the region. Its tasks include coordinating the actions of the emergency response forces, organizing evacuation and life support activities for the population, as well as delivering and distributing humanitarian aid.

Through joint efforts, 2.5 thousand tons of various cargoes were delivered to the Kursk region. This is necessary for the life support of citizens and property, including from the warehouses of the state reserve: automobile equipment, power plants, water tanks and installations for its purification, as well as bottled water, food, baby food, personal hygiene products and medicines.

The total grouping of forces and means in the Kursk region is about 2 thousand people and almost 700 pieces of equipment. More than 850 people and 250 pieces of equipment are involved from the EMERCOM of Russia.

I would like to note that when providing assistance to the population, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, employees of the administration of the subject and municipalities, doctors and volunteers are regularly subjected to targeted terrorist acts by the armed formations of Ukraine. In this regard, constant cooperation with units of the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosgvardiya has been organized to conduct humanitarian operations.

As part of the build-up of the grouping of forces and assets, additional forces of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, including a consolidated pyrotechnic detachment, have been deployed to the Kursk region. To date, the territory with a total area of more than 10 hectares has been cleared of explosive objects.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's radiation, chemical and biological protection units have stepped up monitoring of the radiation situation in the Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Zaporizhia regions and the Republic of Crimea. In the event of a situation complication, the necessary reserve of forces and means of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is ready.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

In accordance with the decision of the government commission, the situation on the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions is classified as a federal emergency and the federal level of response is established.

To date, over 120 thousand applications have been submitted by citizens in the Kursk region. We are talking about a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 15 thousand rubles, which has already been provided to more than 11,380 people. At the same time, in order to relieve the affected subjects, some of the applications of residents of the Kursk region are transferred for processing to other subjects. I would like to mention Oleg Kozhemyako, because he, Primorsky Krai, helps directly and electronically. The division has been increased by 97 people, and now we will increase the speed of working with citizens.

Payments in connection with the loss of property are temporarily not made, as the operational situation does not allow the commissions to assess the damage. After its stabilization, this work will be organized immediately.

In addition, in accordance with your decision, the Kursk Region received 820 million rubles for the payment of one-time assistance to evacuees. This payment is made by the subject, assistance was provided to more than 40 thousand citizens.

In the Belgorod region, payments are also made to citizens who suffered as a result of shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine. More than 18 thousand citizens have already received assistance for a total amount of more than 350 million rubles.

A corresponding grant has been allocated to the budget of the Belgorod Region from the reserve fund of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the situation is under special control, and we are continuing our work.

I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you.

Anton Siluanov, please.

Alexander [Minister of Finance]: Thank you, Mr President.

By money. I report that funds to support the regions are allocated as a matter of priority. This week, the Government decided that the allocated funds that have not yet been disbursed can be quickly reallocated to those tasks that arise based on the current situation.

Based on the proposals that were made today.

Theroborona. It seems that it is necessary to determine the functionality of employees of territorial defense together with law enforcement agencies. Based on this, determine the needs for equipment and the remuneration system. We will resolve this issue after we decide on the functionality of our power unit.

Optical fiber. We are ready to work with mobile operators to determine the regions and municipalities where this should be done. The issue will also be resolved.

To support SMEs. We have already provided such assistance in Belgorod – we paid such support in the amount of the minimum wage, based on a three-month period. We will continue to provide this assistance.

I would also like to report, Mr Putin, that the Government has already taken a decision on tax deferral in the border regions in Belgorod. This week, the Prime Minister instructed to make a similar decision in Kursk. This week we will make all the necessary decisions on the Kursk region. Therefore, support is provided.

The issues that were discussed today will also be worked out and provided with funding.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you.

Denis Valentinovich, please.

Dmitry Manturov: Mr Putin, taking into account what Anton Germanovich has just commented on small and medium-sized enterprises, optical fiber and territorial defense units, I will take control and we will definitely find a solution.

As for the request of Alexey Borisovich regarding the received housing certificates, so that the ownership of the land plot is preserved. Today, according to the rules, this goes to the municipality. We will work out the legal component of this issue, taking into account the fact that you have agreed, find the best solution and adopt such a regulatory act.

But as for determining children to study in other regions, we will certainly work out everything, and I have already said that Dmitry Nikolaevich Chernyshenko and I are in contact and will optimally provide comfortable education for children either in the regions where they will move, or, as colleagues have just suggested, separately in the following areas: send quarters to study in the sanatoriums and children's camps that are being released. We will definitely work it out.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, all this needs to be done: to help small and medium-sized businesses, of course, to establish cellular communications, and where necessary, to help stretch optical fiber, to identify children in safe places for studying for a certain time. To help prepare for the heating season, of course, and provide appropriate funding.

As for financial support for the activities of territorial defense units. This morning I spoke with the heads of federal law enforcement agencies – they have such an order, I ask them to do it together immediately. Immediately.

I will ask Maxim Stanislavovich to arrange all this – what we discussed today – in the form of instructions.

M. Oreshkin : Let's do it.

Vladimir Putin: And the execution should be set up just right now. Agreed.

I have one more question for Alexey Borisovich Smirnov. How is the situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant?

Alexander Smirnov: The situation is stable and under control. Sergey Vladilenovich arrived, and together with him and the Rosatom management we held a meeting there. Everything is working normally.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

The enemy tried to strike at the nuclear power plant last night. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed, and they promise to come and send experts to assess the situation. I hope that in the end it will be done on their part.

I repeat once again: I ask you to prepare the relevant instructions right now and start executing them immediately. We will be in constant and prompt contact with you to maintain relations and, if necessary, promptly respond to all issues that arise now, of course, primarily in the social sphere, in order to effectively help people who, of course, need this help from our side.

As for security issues, these are problems that lie in the area of responsibility of law enforcement agencies. This is a separate topic. I hope that, as reported today, cooperation between local and regional authorities, the Government, and law enforcement agencies has been established, and this will also play a positive role in achieving the goals that we have here. I won't repeat them, they are absolutely obvious.

Thank you all. We will stay in touch. As I said, we will get in touch with Alexey Borisovich right now and talk to him in addition.

Take care! [My Emphasis]