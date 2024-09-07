A large portion of the world was focused on Beijing the past several days where the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was taking place, which in its own way was just as important an event as the Eastern Economic Forum that just concluded. This report will present two speeches by Xi Jinping and a wrap-up article by Global Times. We can see the words Mr. Zhang delivered at Vladivostok in living reality at the FOCAC through the actions of the attending Africans and actions and words delivered by Xi Jinping. Combine the two together, and optimism in Humanity’s future ought to result. We’ll begin with Xi Jinping’s toast given at the welcoming banquet:

Your Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

Distinguished Colleagues and Your Spouses,

Friends and Distinguished Guests, Good evening! It is my great pleasure to meet you here on the eve of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of my wife and myself, I extend a warm welcome to you all. To quote a Chinese poem, "True friends always feel close to each other, no matter the distance between them." I have been to Africa 10 times and hosted many African leaders in China. All our meetings have been cordial and heartwarming. They have reinforced my belief that the China-Africa community with a shared future is built on a strong foundation, has been blessed with a good start, and enjoys broad prospects. It sets a stellar example for building a community with a shared future for mankind. The China-Africa community with a shared future is deeply rooted in our traditional friendship. Since the mid-20th century, we have been fighting shoulder to shoulder imperialism, colonialism, and hegemonism, and advancing hand in hand along the path of development, revitalization, and modernization. China-Africa friendship remains robust and is growing stronger through generations no matter how the world changes. The China-Africa community with a shared future thrives on the strength of win-win cooperation. Twenty-four years ago, FOCAC was born at the dawn of a new century. Through this key cooperation platform, we have together built roads, railways, schools, hospitals, industrial parks, and special economic zones. These projects have changed the lives and destiny of many people. The China-Africa community with a shared future grows in step with the times. Following the Eighth FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar in 2021, we have worked together to fully implement the nine programs and deliver on other outcomes of the meeting. We pulled together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We maintained close cooperation and coordination on major international and regional issues. Together we have made the voice of the Global South stronger. Friends and Distinguished Guests, We human beings have been dreaming of a community with a shared future, and modernization is what it takes to turn our dream into reality. China and Africa have been, and remain, pioneers in building this community, and we will stay at the forefront in pursuing modernization. I am confident that as long as the 2.8 billion-strong Chinese and African people are united for this common goal, we will accomplish new and even greater feats together on the way toward modernization, spearhead the modernization drive of the Global South, and make greater contributions to a community with a shared future for mankind. Now, I would like to propose a toast: To the prosperity of China and African countries and the well-being of our people;

To the everlasting friendship between the Chinese and African people;

To the success of the Summit; and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families. Cheers! [My Emphasis]

I would modify Xi’s words—“We human beings have been dreaming of a community with a shared future, and modernization is what it takes to turn our dream into reality—just a little: We human beings have been dreaming of a community with a shared future, and working together toward our shared goal of modernization is what it will take to turn our dream into reality. The key lies in cooperation instead of competition along with starting development and modernization at the basis for every economy—Human Capital. The further a nation’s human capital is developed, the further developed that nation will be. Such activity must become the shared job and goal of government, labor and business. And it must be noted that everyone has something to contribute, thus everyone must be involved. Participants must give ongoing honest feedback to how plans are being implemented so they can be modified/modernized as development moves forward. And no two nations are alike in their development. So, while overall development theory works in the macro sense, the micro must be tailored to each nation’s needs and resources. Also, stronger nations must aid the weaker as the strong must recall it was once weak too—cooperation and solidarity to achieve the main goal—a global community that shares in promoting its future.

The next item we’ll examine is Xi Jinping’s Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 FOCAC Summit:

Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a Community with a Shared Future Your Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

Your Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Chairperson of the African Union (AU),

Your Excellencies Heads of State and Government and Heads of Delegation,

Your Excellency Mr. António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations,

Your Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission,

Friends and Distinguished Guests, Blossoms in spring turn into fruits in autumn, and a bumper harvest is the reward of hard work. In this season of harvest, I am delighted to gather together with so many old and new friends in Beijing to discuss grand plans for China-Africa friendship and cooperation in the new era. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I extend a warm welcome to you all! The friendship between China and Africa transcends time and space, surmounts mountains and oceans, and passes down through generations. The founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000 was a milestone in the history of China-Africa relations. Over the past 24 years, especially in the new era, China has advanced forward hand in hand with our African brothers and sisters in the spirit of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith. We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests as once-in-a-century changes sweep across the world. We get stronger and more resilient together by riding the tide of economic globalization, delivering tangible benefits to billions of ordinary Chinese and Africans. We share weal and woe in fighting natural disasters and epidemics together, creating touching stories of China-Africa friendship. We always empathize with and support each other, setting a stellar example of a new type of international relations. Thanks to nearly 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history. With its future growth in mind, I propose that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations, and that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. Friends and Distinguished Guests, Modernization is an inalienable right of all countries. But the Western approach to it has inflicted immense sufferings on developing countries. Since the end of World War II, Third World nations, represented by China and African countries, have achieved independence and development one after another, and have been endeavoring to redress the historical injustices of the modernization process. As we are about to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, we are going all out to build a great modern socialist country in all respects and pursue national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization. Africa is also awakening again, and the continent is marching in solid strides toward the modernization goals set forth in the AU's Agenda 2063. China and Africa's joint pursuit of modernization will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South, and open a new chapter in our drive for a community with a shared future for mankind. -- We should jointly advance modernization that is just and equitable. In promoting modernization, we should not only follow the general rules, but also act in light of our national realities. China is ready to increase exchanges of governance experience with Africa, support all countries in exploring modernization paths befitting their national conditions, and help ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all countries. -- We should jointly advance modernization that is open and win-win. Mutually beneficial cooperation is the sunny road to the betterment of long-term and fundamental interests of all countries. China is ready to deepen cooperation with Africa in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment, promote exemplary, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation projects, and build together a model for the delivery of the Global Development Initiative. -- We should jointly advance modernization that puts the people first. The ultimate goal of modernization is the free and full development of human beings. China will work vigorously with Africa to promote personnel training, poverty reduction and employment, enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the people in the course of modernization, and ensure that all will benefit from the process. -- We should jointly advance modernization featuring diversity and inclusiveness. Well-balanced material and spiritual advancement is a lofty objective of modernization. China will enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Africa, champion mutual respect, inclusiveness and coexistence of different civilizations on our way to modernization, and strive together for more fruitful outcomes under the Global Civilization Initiative. -- We should jointly advance modernization that is eco-friendly. Green development is a hallmark of modernization in the new era. China is ready to help Africa build "green growth engines," narrow the gap in energy accessibility, adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and jointly push for the global transition to green and low-carbon development. -- We should jointly advance modernization underpinned by peace and security. Modernization would not be possible without a peaceful and stable environment for development. China is ready to help Africa improve its capacity in safeguarding peace and stability independently, prioritize Africa in implementing the Global Security Initiative (GSI), promote mutual reinforcement of high-quality development and greater security, and work together with Africa to uphold world peace and stability. Friends and Distinguished Guests, China and Africa account for one-third of the world population. Without our modernization, there will be no global modernization. In the next three years, China will work with Africa to take the following ten partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South modernization. First, the Partnership Action for Mutual Learning among Civilizations. China is ready to work with Africa to build a platform for governance experience sharing, a China-Africa knowledge network for development, and 25 centers on China and Africa studies. We will make better use of Africa's leadership academies to cultivate talents for governance, and invite 1,000 members of African political parties to China to deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance. Second, the Partnership Action for Trade Prosperity. China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider. We have decided to give all LDCs having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines. This has made China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step. It will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity. China will expand market access for African agricultural products, deepen cooperation with Africa in e-commerce and other areas, and launch a "China-Africa quality enhancement program." We are prepared to enter into framework agreements on economic partnership for shared development with African countries to provide long-term, stable and predictable institutional guarantee for trade and investment between the two sides. Third, the Partnership Action for Industrial Chain Cooperation. China will foster industry cooperation growth clusters with Africa, push forward the Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation, and launch an "African SMEs empowerment program." We will build with Africa a digital technology cooperation center and initiate 20 digital demonstration projects so as to embrace together the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. Fourth, the Partnership Action for Connectivity. China is prepared to carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, promote together high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and put in place a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and coordinated development. We are ready to assist in the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and deepen logistics and financial cooperation for the benefit of trans-regional development in Africa. Fifth, the Partnership Action for Development Cooperation. China is ready to release the Joint Statement on Deepening Cooperation within the Framework of the Global Development Initiative with Africa, and implement 1,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects. We will replenish the China-World Bank Group Partnership Facility to boost Africa's development. We support Africa in hosting the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. We will work together with Africa to deliver more fruits of development to the two peoples. Sixth, the Partnership Action for Health. China is ready to establish with Africa a hospitals alliance and joint medical centers. We will send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa, and launch 20 programs of health facilities and malaria treatment. We will encourage Chinese companies to invest in Africa's pharmaceutical production, and continue to do what we can to help Africa with epidemic response. We support the development of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen public health capacity in all African countries. Seventh, the Partnership Action for Agriculture and Livelihoods. China will provide Africa with RMB1 billion yuan in emergency food assistance, build 100,000 mu (about 6,670 hectares) of standardized agriculture demonstration areas in Africa, send 500 agricultural experts, and establish a China-Africa agricultural science and technology innovation alliance. We will implement 500 programs in Africa to promote community welfare. We will also encourage two-way investment for new business operations by Chinese and African companies, enable Africa to retain added value, and create at least one million jobs for Africa. Eighth, the Partnership Action for People-to-People Exchanges. China will implement with Africa more solidly the Future of Africa-Vocational Education Cooperation Plan, establish together an engineering technology academy, and build ten Luban Workshops. We will provide 60,000 training opportunities to Africa, mainly for women and youths. We will launch with Africa a Cultural Silk Road program as well as an initiative of cooperation on innovation in radio, TV and audio and visual programs. The two sides have agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Ninth, the Partnership Action for Green Development. China is ready to launch 30 clean energy projects in Africa, put in place meteorological early warning systems, and carry out cooperation in disaster prevention, mitigation and relief as well as biodiversity conservation. We will create a China-Africa forum on peaceful use of nuclear technology, establish together 30 joint laboratories, and collaborate on satellite remote sensing and lunar and deep-space exploration. All this is designed to help with green development in Africa. Tenth, the Partnership Action for Common Security. China is ready to build with Africa a partnership for implementing the GSI, and make it a fine example of GSI cooperation. We will give Africa RMB1 billion yuan of grants in military assistance, provide training for 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers from Africa, and invite 500 young African military officers to visit China. The two sides will conduct joint military exercises, training and patrol, carry out an "action for a mine-free Africa," and jointly ensure the safety of personnel and projects. To implement the ten partnership actions, the Chinese government will provide RMB360 billion yuan of financial support through the next three years. This breaks down into RMB210 billion yuan of credit line, RMB80 billion yuan of assistance in various forms, and at least RMB70 billion yuan of investment in Africa by Chinese companies. In addition, China will encourage and support Africa in issuing panda bonds in China to enhance our results-oriented cooperation in all areas. Friends and Distinguished Guests, The Communist Party of China held in July the successful Third Plenary Session of its 20th Central Committee, laying out systematic plans for further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization. This will profoundly further transform China. It will also provide new opportunities and new driving forces for African countries and for our joint pursuit of modernization. As an African proverb goes, a friend is someone you share the path with. On the path to modernization, no one, and no country, should be left behind. Let us rally the more than 2.8 billion Chinese and African people into a powerful force on our shared path toward modernization, promote modernization of the Global South with China-Africa modernization, and write a new magnificent chapter of development in human history. Let us join hands to bring about a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

The ten partnership actions all merit emphasis, not just a few brush strokes. I’m impressed. I recall Xi’s suggestions at last year’s China-Africa Summit, but these are more specific and ambitious. I note very close similarities to what Russia has also proposed. Here’s the portal to the AU’s Agenda 2063, which I’ve yet to explore. The ten proposed actions involve a massive amount of work, all of which will be opposed by the West as its leader the Outlaw US Empire isn’t interested in strong independent nations charting their own paths and working together to solve problems. The biggest chore for all African nations is to become 100% sovereign, a task both China and Russia are willing to help attain, but the leaders of African nations must want to attain that first and foremost, and that’s where one big challenge lies. It would be very helpful to know what was going through the minds of African leaders as they listened to Xi’s words. What’s more is Xi’s words proposed actions, so they aren’t empty like those of the West.

Now for the Global Times recap of the entire affair, “Beijing declaration, action plan adopted at FOCAC summit:”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership actions to jointly advance modernization. He also proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations, and that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.



Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.



Forum attendees and observers hailed the elevation of ties as a visionary guidance for the future and were impressed by the concrete, across-the-board blueprint that will be able to yield substantial benefits to Africa, boost modernization shoulder to shoulder, and bring China-Africa cooperation to new heights.



Substantial actions



A declaration on jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era and an action plan of the FOCAC for the next three years were adopted Thursday at the 2024 FOCAC summit in Beijing.



The action plan, to be implemented in the next three years, covers the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, healthcare, rural revitalization and people's wellbeing, people-to-people exchanges, green development and common security, according to the action plan.



It covers basically all aspects of modernization, reflecting China's confidence and sincerity in promoting modernization with Africa, Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.



To ensure the successful implementation of the 10 partnership initiatives, China will provide Africa with 360 billion yuan ($50.69 billion) in the next three years. Per the action plan, China will grant duty-free treatment to 100% of the tariff lines of products from least developed countries with diplomatic ties with China.



China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider. The move makes China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step and will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity, Xi noted in his keynote speech.



China will help implement 30 infrastructure projects in Africa, build a multimodal sea-rail transport network that connects China's central and western regions to Africa and deepen cooperation with the continent in local currency settlement and financial technology.



Also under the action plan, China will send 2,000 medical personnel and public health experts and 500 agricultural experts, implement 20 healthcare and malaria treatment programs, and 30 clean energy and green development projects, encourage Chinese businesses in Africa to create no less than 1 million local jobs, and provide 60,000 training opportunities with priority given to programs for women's empowerment and youth development.



China will join hands with Africa to establish and implement a Global Security Initiative partnership by providing military grants, training military personnel and inviting African military officers to visit China and conduct exercises and patrols.



Munetsi Madakufamba, executive director of the Zimbabwe-based Southern African Research and Documentation Centre, was impressed by the governance experience-sharing in the action plan.



By inviting 1,000 African political party personages to China for exchanges, China is offering an alternative model for Africa to benchmark on and to see how this can be adapted to each country's own context and circumstances, Madakufamba told Global Times.



Adetoro Banwo, Deputy Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, told the Global Times that the plan targets key areas of cooperation and is expected to deepen economic ties and increase trade and investment for both countries. The plans will also facilitate technological and knowledge transfers, bridging gaps and encouraging innovation.



Hamad Alhosani from Abu Dhabi-headquartered research institute TRENDS Research and Advisory underlined that China's engagement is a means to empower African nations, supporting their aspirations for prosperity and development.



"Ultimately, this collaboration can lead to mutual benefit and long-term growth," he said.



Toward a shared future



Sena Voncujovi, an Africa-China relations analyst from Ghana at Development Reimagined, told the Global Times that one important aspect for the "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era" will be inclusive economic globalization.



"Today, the majority of our partnerships is in manufacturing. This is helping Africa to industrialize, is helping Africa's agriculture to modernize and is helping the African continent to integrate into global supply chains," Voncujovi said.



Alhosani from TRENDS understands the concept as being one of solidarity. Under the current international landscape, marked by geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, FOCAC, with a mass gathering and fruitful results, emphasizes cooperation over confrontation, highlighting China as a key partner of Africa.



The elevation of relationship showcases China's determination and commitment to further align and develop its national strategies with African countries, Song said. [My Emphasis]

Almost $51 Billion over three years to empower the action plan. The question whenever the West made aid proposals was will the promises be kept. China has clearly made a big commitment, and I’ll wager it gets sanctioned. One of the key points China’s helping African nations with is building civil society and sharing its aspects of good governance, while also helping the many African nations needing help with security issues. Now that the FOCOC has ended, the focus will now turn to attaining results and the work that will generate them. I shall observe what I can and report what I see.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!