james
10h

thanks karl.. the nima interview with crooke is very good.. i think russia/ukraine is a part of europe, but the distinction of them being slavic is important.. and this brings up the distinction of orthodox christianity, verses roman christianity and how this has played out the past 1200 years or more..

and who will rewrite the ukrainian constitution? it will require a willingness to accept their defeat and i can't see this happening very easily.. it is one more of a number of roadblocks that will not be removed by any pressure from europe, and possibly none from the usa either - all of who would like to keep russia bogged down in this quagmire... i would like to see this resolved but a number of important players seem more intent on the opposite - in spite of appearances at meetings with western representatives, trump and etc..

Pxx
10hEdited

The question of what will postwar Ukraine's political structure look like is an important one. NATO leaders are hell bent on getting the most mileage out of the conflict. To them it means firstly emerging with as much relative benefit vs their neighbors as they can. They don't consider Ukrainians as civilized Europeans any more than Russians (though some media heads do pretend with vigor).

What NATO leaders envision as relative benefit, is both direct combatant countries being severely wrecked with themselves (ie Euro NATO, US) only mildly or not at all.

There is also no intention to implement actual democracy, since the popular position for small and medium countries is usually neutrality and prosperity via trade with all.

Hopefully this helps make sense of the situation with the so called negotiations. No party has a full interest in stopping now.

US wants concessions elsewhere, and feels no pressure from developments in Ukraine itself. Russia wants lasting security which NATO today feels no reason to agree to. The Ukrainian government is captured by the grifter-nationalist-proxy complex and has evolved to continue the war in its current form. European leaders are in some kind of punch-drunk state as their global prestige and power plummets, but think they can hold out until Trump's term ends (even tho this current most acute phase of the conflict started under Biden, whose State Dept encouraged the then-new Zelensky government to reopen the Donbas question by force, starting with 2021's military buildup by Kiev and the spiraling escalation of the year leading to the war).

Lowest common denominator solution is continuation as is. The remaining tool NATO has is to have Kiev attempt further infrastructure strikes vs Russia. The endless cycle of retaliation will leave parts of Ukraine uninhabitable in the winter. Unclear if EU leaders figured out the options for where another 5-10 million would go. Russia will happily take them. The other option is EU, where the inflow will not be received happily.

