On Sunday the November 9th, Ria Novosti interviewed FM Lavrov and asked him the key questions Russians and the world want asked. Lavrov’s answers are shorter than usual but made in a way so no second guessing can be made. The interview also puts to rest the fake news about his being sidelined or retired. I note readership of his interviews has fallen off over the last several months. I hope more readers will read this report:

Question: President of Russia Vladimir Putin has announced that the Russian Federation is ready to continue to adhere to the restrictions under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for a year after February 5, 2026. Were there any reciprocal signals from the United States? Has Moscow offered Washington a meeting to discuss the so-called post-New START period? If so, at what level?

Sergey Lavrov: The constructive initiative put forward by President Vladimir Putin in the post-New START sphere speaks for itself. It is devoid of a “double bottom” and is extremely easy to understand. Its practical implementation will not require any specific additional efforts. Therefore, we do not see the need for an in-depth discussion of our idea.

The only thing that is needed is reciprocity on the part of the United States: we will adhere to voluntary restrictions only if and exactly as long as the other side adheres to them. Of course, if the Americans have questions, they can always ask us.

So far, there has been no meaningful reaction from Washington. As we were told through diplomatic channels, “the issue is being considered.”

We are not going to persuade anyone. We believe that our step meets the interests of both sides and the entire international community. We are ready for any development of events. However, we hope that the result will be positive.

Question: What is the main stumbling block in the talks with the United States on a settlement around Ukraine? Where are we ready to make concessions, and where are we not?

Sergey Lavrov: The understandings on Ukraine reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska on August 15 were formulated on the basis of the conditions for a fair and sustainable settlement set out by President Vladimir Putin back in June 2024 during his meeting with the leadership of our ministry. We also took into account the proposals that were conveyed to us by US Special Presidential Representative Stephen Witkoff shortly before Anchorage.

At that time, the Americans assured us that they would be able to ensure that V. Zelensky did not interfere with the achievement of peace. Apparently, certain difficulties arose in this matter. In addition, as far as we know, Brussels and London are trying to persuade Washington to abandon its intention to resolve the crisis through political and diplomatic means and to fully engage in efforts to exert military pressure on Russia, that is, to finally become part of the “party of war.”

Now we are waiting for confirmation from the United States that the Anchorage agreements remain in force. At the same time, I would like to emphasise that despite their–-in essence–-compromise nature, we have not and do not renounce the points of principle for us. And the Americans understand this. No one questions the territorial integrity of Russia and the choice of the residents of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, who made fateful decisions to reunite with their historical homeland during the referendums in 2014 and 2022. We do not forget about the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, which we have mentioned many times.

Question: What will be Russia’s response if the frozen assets of the Russian Federation are used to help Kiev?

Sergey Lavrov: It has not been surprising for a long time that the European Commission interprets the UN Charter and other international legal norms, including the provisions on sovereign immunity and the inviolability of the assets of central banks. Such actions are open deception and robbery. Apparently, Europeans have awakened the old instincts of colonizers and pirates. No matter how the scheme for taking Russian money is arranged, there is no legal way to do it.

The confiscation of our gold and foreign exchange reserves will not save Kyiv’s protégés of “united Europe”. It is clear that the regime will not be able to repay any debts and will never pay off loans. Seeing this, not everyone in the European Union is ready to blindly take such steps, which are also fraught with serious reputational risks for the eurozone as a territory of economic activity.

Russia will give an adequate response to any robbery actions in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, based on national interests and the need to compensate for the damage caused to us. Brussels and other Western capitals may still come to their senses and abandon the planned adventure.

Question: Has the US administration informed you that it is ready to de jure recognise Crimea as Russian territory as part of the peace plan?

Sergey Lavrov: For obvious reasons, we do not disclose all the details of the discussions with the American side on the Ukrainian issue, [Lavrov answered this above implying the Americans do recognize those lands as Russian] although when outright fakes are planted in the media, we naturally make appropriate comments. The discussion covers a wide range of topics and is not limited to one aspect. Although this is how some journalists and experts are trying to “portray” the negotiations, which is fundamentally wrong.

I repeat once again that the end of the conflict, in our opinion, is impossible without taking into account Russia’s interests and eradicating its root causes. As for Crimea and Sevastopol, the inhabitants of the peninsula in March 2014 exercised their right to self-determination in a referendum, speaking in favor of reunification with Russia. So the question of the peninsula’s ownership is closed to us.

Question: When and where can the meeting of the Russian and American delegations on mutual irritants between the Russian Federation and the United States take place? And what about your meeting with Marco Rubio? Where and when can it take place?

Sergey Lavrov: There are a lot of irritants in Russian-US relations, and we inherited them from the previous US administration. It will take a long time to clear the rubble. [That “rubble” began with Obama in 2016 and has escalated since, even during Trump 1.0]

With the arrival of the new administration, we felt its readiness to resume dialogue. It is coming, but not as fast as we would like. In the spring, two rounds of consultations were held, a number of agreements were reached to improve the living conditions of diplomatic missions.

For our part, within the framework of this dialogue, we consider it important not to limit ourselves only to the problems of diplomatic missions. It is important to move on to such issues as the establishment of direct flights and the return of Russian diplomatic property, which was illegally taken away from us by Barack Obama in December 2016, three weeks before Donald Trump’s first inauguration. At that time, National Security Advisor candidate Michael Flynn called our ambassador and, on behalf of the future US president, asked him not to react sharply to the provocations of the outgoing Democratic administration: they said, “We will move into the White House and settle everything.” We are still waiting. The American side has been given our proposals on both diplomatic real estate and air traffic. Now there are working contacts on the possibility of continuing the dialogue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication. It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and for advancing the bilateral agenda. Therefore, we communicate on the phone, we are ready to hold personal meetings when necessary. [My Emphasis]