karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

dacoelec
8h

Waters has always spoken against the war pigs.

Brilliant man.

WTFUD
7h

What's the point of living in a world where so-called leaders can just decide on a whim that it's your day to die?

5 decades and more on Waters & Galloway remain at the forefront of the struggle, rock solid despite being on the Establishment's receiving end for much of that time.

I believe 'Sumud' can capture a billion or two hearts & minds.

The genocide of Palestine needs to just stop NOW, it's eating away at my very soul, so much so that a nuclear end seems a preferable option.

