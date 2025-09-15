Rospotrebnadzor was established in 1922 and today marks its 103rd anniversary, although its roots were established by Ivan the Great as President Putin notes. Putin also addresses its functions differently from its official title. Today’s anniversary’s being celebrated with the opening of several new units related to the Sanitary Shield National Project that began in 2021 as a response to Covid and the Biowar activities of the Outlaw US Empire, although that latter motivation is muted in public announcements. In 2021, Russia had only three high-tech biological research facilities designed to handle deadly pathogens and develop vaccines against them. The immediate goal was to have 15 ready by 2024 and a total of 36 by 2030. This goal is on target, although Russia still has issues with supplying 100% of all the very specialized equipment the labs require. While Russia’s Ministry of Defense has its own specialized labs, Rospotrebnadzor is its civilian counterpart and has a much broader overall mission as it includes food safety and investigating environmental hazards. The project is also part of Russia’s overall development plan to vastly expand medical facilities and their quality as part of enhancing social development, while also developing Russia’s medical instrument and equipment sector to lessen import dependency. The state agency works closely with the regions and the academic community. Having the president’s office behind the project’s efforts certainly helped attain the results you’ll read about. And it’s clear Putin enjoys sitting in his office looking at his big screen while the participants give their reports from locations across Russia’s vastness. Sanitation is a word we don’t use very often nowadays, but there was a time when it was critical, and still is in some parts of our world today.

V. Putin: Dear friends, good afternoon!

Today we are celebrating the Day of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service. I would like to congratulate all employees of Rospotrebnadzor on this holiday.

We celebrate it on September 15, because on 1922 of the last century, this service was formally established, but we know–-and you know this better than anyone else–-that the history is much older, dating back to the time of Ivan the Great. I believe that the Apothecary Order was established by a corresponding decree back then.

I would like to thank you and all your colleagues in all regions of our large country for your responsible approach to your work and for effectively addressing the challenges of protecting consumer rights and preserving citizens' health.

Thanks to you and many generations of your predecessors, talented doctors and scientists, Russia has created a unique system of sanitary and epidemiological control. Today, it is recognized as one of the most advanced in the world and continues to develop dynamically.

Her main principles–-prevention and risk management-–are at the heart of your work. Every day, you assess the quality of the environment, water, air, and food. This work may not be visible on the surface, but it is crucial. You identify and combat dangerous infections in a timely manner, and you also conduct relevant scientific research, implementing modern methods for monitoring and predicting the development of epidemics, thereby protecting people's lives.

This was also the case during the coronavirus epidemic, when the clear and coordinated actions of Rospotrebnadzor employees became an important part of the overall effort to combat this dangerous disease.

The experience gained during that tense period formed the basis for the federal project to create our country's so-called "Sanitary Shield." Its primary objective is to protect citizens from new biological threats. I would like to ask Anna Yurievna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, to provide more details about what has already been accomplished in this area.

Please, Anna Yurievna.

A. Popova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

First of all, I would like to thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the fact that we have the opportunity to report to you on our results on our holiday, on our day. And we have results, because thanks to your attention and support, our laboratory infrastructure and our scientific institutions are developing at an accelerated pace.

As you mentioned, the Rospotrebnadzor system, which was established many years ago, has three levels of response and laboratory support.

The first level is the municipal or inter-municipal level. Today, we have more than 560 laboratories.

Next is the subjective level, which includes large, powerful, and well-equipped laboratories.

And the third level is our research organizations, which provide scientific research and scientific support to our practical institutions and practical solutions. This is very important to us.

We are the sanitary shield, let's say, and have overcome its beginnings and have implemented up to half of it, and we still have four years ahead of us. And I would like to tell you about the first results of these four years.

A large number of laboratories produce a large amount of information, and we have all of this information in digital form. We work very quickly today: we see every number and every data from any laboratory within a few hours.

We have strengthened our laboratory capacity with mobile laboratories. Today, mobile laboratories operate in 37 regions of the Russian Federation, providing invaluable assistance in emergency situations or remote areas of our country. They are also operating in our four new regions and historical territories. Our colleagues are trained and capable of working effectively. But since the summer of 2022, our mobile laboratories have been providing epidemiological safety here, as well as in Mariupol and Melitopol, and they have been working without any complications to this day.

We have strengthened monitoring and sanitary and quarantine control at the border. We have completely reorganized it and also strengthened it with mobile sanitary and quarantine control points where necessary.

Another task that you set for us when forming the "Sanitary Shield" is a quick diagnosis. The faster we recognize the disease, the faster we will make management decisions. And to date, we have also revised our approaches to the formation of various tests ,to [their] creation. To date, there are 124 new rapid tests that detect an infection in just one hour, and this allows us to respond faster.

All of this comes down to 154 research centers with our tests and 54 sequencing centers. I would like to point out that in 2020, when we were just starting to do this, there were only a few such centers. Today, there are 54 of them, and 24 of them, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, are located in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. This means that we have made this highly scientific and high-tech method routine and accessible to our practical institutions in the capitals of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Of course, we pay special attention to the laboratory support for environmental monitoring at a new technological level. You mentioned air, water, and food. We are upgrading our laboratories. The work is progressing at a rapid pace.

In order not to miss out on the dangers or risks that may come from drinking water, we have introduced a new type of research: toxicity assessment, an integrated assessment of toxicity, where we can determine whether the water is dangerous or not in just a few hours, or even within an hour if necessary, without having to decipher the specific chemical compounds that make it dangerous. We have implemented this method in 26 regions. To date, we have collected over 11,000 samples. We continue to develop and expand this new world.

We have implemented all the provisions of the Sanitary Shield on time. We have fully met all the targets, and all the tasks set for the period from 2020 to 2025 are being fulfilled perfectly and on time.

Until 2030, we have revised our approaches somewhat, because technology is developing very quickly and the world is changing rapidly. And we see new risks–-risks that are associated with the spread of infections to regions where they did not exist, with the emergence of new infections, with the reaction of countries that are not friendly to us, and with the development of synthetic biology.

We have revised our plans for the creation of new facilities, and we have adjusted our large investment projects in 2022. Today, we are almost ready to present the first of these [plans], which have already been completed. We have revised our capacities based on geography. We have replaced all imported components and materials. All our facilities currently under construction use only domestic construction and finishing materials. We have specific requirements for these materials due to their biological safety. The equipment is 73% domestic so far. We're transferring everything we had here [import substitution]. But this is already a very high percentage. Our industry is developing and fulfilling our requests. We work in very close contact.

I would also like to point out that these are very complex engineering structures and very complex support systems. All of the climate control systems, air purification systems, and wastewater treatment systems are exclusively domestic developments, as is the software we use. Of course, this would not have been possible without the constant support of the Government of the Russian Federation, the direct involvement of Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova in all of our projects, and the construction industry, which has been working with us to meet all of our changing requirements.

Of course, I would like to make a special note that all of our projects have been accompanied by the Federal Security Service from the very beginning, from the very first days, and this provides a certain guarantee that everything will turn out as it should, and it does turn out, Vladimir Vladimirovich. As a result, we are completing our projects on time, and all of our projects are being completed on time, with some projects being completed even earlier than expected. Four of our projects completed this year were completed four to six months earlier than expected, and they were completed with the same quality that we requested at the beginning.

Today, we are opening new facilities at all three levels. The municipal facilities include Volnovakha and Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic. There are also new, large laboratory complexes in two regions, in the capitals of the regions, in Orenburg and Voronezh. Additionally, there is a building in our Volgograd Research Anti-Plague Institute and a plague station, which is now almost an institute, in Simferopol.

All of these points are very significant for us, and they are of great importance in ensuring the protection of the Russian Federation from various threats, primarily biological ones.

We are here in Mariupol today, and this is our first “redoubt,” our “front line,” because the way our colleagues in the municipality work at this level will determine how quickly and effectively we can respond to any challenge or threat.

And of course, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all my colleagues, colleagues who work in Rospotrebnadzor, colleagues who work in other agencies, and we have colleagues in the security forces who ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being, on our holiday, and to thank them for their selfless work. Once again, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will not let you down. We will do everything to ensure that our part of the country lives in safety.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Yes, I have no doubt about that.

Anna Yurievna, as you have already said, facilities are being opened today in the territories of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and units of your service. Please introduce them. Let's see what is happening in the territories.

I ask you to.

A. Popova: Okay.

Then, if you don't mind, we'll start from where we are. We have two locations: Mariupol and Volnovakha. We're in Mariupol, and today, Mariupol is represented by Alexander Ivanovich Khoruzhenko, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the territory and municipality. He is the Head of the Territorial Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the city of Mariupol, Novoazovskiy, Volodarskiy, and Mangushskiy districts. It's a vast area, but he manages it well.

V. Putin: Please, Alexander Ivanovich.

A. Khoruzhenko: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

On this festive day, on behalf of the entire staff of Rospotrebnadzor in the city of Mariupol, I would like to share our joy and happiness with you: the major repairs of our building, which was damaged during the liberation of the city of Mariupol, have been completed.

70 employees have received, I won't be afraid to say, a new home. In addition to the excellent renovations, we have also received new, advanced domestic laboratory equipment, which allows us to conduct more research in a shorter amount of time. Our specialists have already been trained to use this equipment and have fully mastered it. This allows us to identify the sources of both infectious and non-infectious diseases in a timely manner and take appropriate measures to prevent their spread among our population and maintain the health of our citizens.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for the opportunity to work in good conditions on advanced equipment and to be part of the strong, united system of Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation.

V. Putin: Excellent. Congratulations, Alexander Ivanovich!

Please, Anna Yurievna, go ahead.

A. Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, if you allow, Volnovakha is represented today by the chief physician of the branch, the person who is responsible for laboratory support, Irina Alexandrovna Lopatina. Under the care of Irina Alexandrovna, there are also four municipalities in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Irina Alexandrovna, please.

V. Putin: Please, Irina Alexandrovna.

I. Lopatina: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Thanks to the opening of an administrative and laboratory building in the city of Volnovakha, we were able to retain and employ the entire team that previously worked in this area. Currently, our facility provides all the necessary conditions, including compliance with biological safety, fire protection, and occupational safety requirements. All employees fulfill their duties and receive a decent salary. To enhance our qualifications, we regularly attend training sessions at Rospotrebnadzor's educational centers.

Equipping laboratories for sanitary and hygienic research and bacteriological laboratories with high-tech and modern equipment made in Russia will allow us to increase the number of studies, tests, and measurements, including measurements of physical factors of ionizing radiation, by 2.5 times. Our facility will provide a unique opportunity for specialists to conduct a wide range of laboratory studies, measurements, and tests.

For several years, Rospotrebnadzor has provided us with all possible assistance and support. Thanks to Rospotrebnadzor, we have received new vehicles, equipment, and reagents.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank you for everything you are doing for us. We have done a lot, and we will do even more.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: I have no doubt about it. Good luck!

A. Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, Denis Vladimirovich Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People's Republic, is with us today.

V. Putin: Please, Denis.

D. Pushilin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

We see that the Donetsk People's Republic continues to recover, and now it's time for laboratories, equipped laboratories that have been restored and equipped with the latest technology and meet high Russian standards. And of course, we would like to express our gratitude, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your close attention to all aspects of our work. This allows our residents to feel more connected to our big family and our big country. We can see that these laboratories are relevant and help our municipalities respond more effectively and quickly to potential threats, ensuring the safety of our population.

We can now see that thanks to these laboratories, both in Mariupol and in Volnovakha, we no longer need to spend time transporting the necessary materials to Donetsk or another region. Everything can be done on-site, both efficiently and quickly, which I would like to emphasize.

Therefore, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will continue to develop. And I would like to congratulate all the employees of Rospotrebnadzor and thank them for what they are doing for our region and, consequently, for our residents.

Anna Yurievna, I wish you a happy holiday, and on your behalf, I wish all your employees a happy holiday!

Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

V. Putin: Denis Vladimirovich, it is clear that these are territorial divisions of a federal service, a federal agency, but I would ask you, of course, to pay due attention to such structures. Although they are federal, they work in the interests of citizens living in a specific territory, in this case, in the Donetsk People's Republic.

I know that this is always in the field of view of the regional leaders, including in your field of view. I just want to draw your attention to how important this is, especially in the difficult conditions in which people still live and work in the Donetsk People's Republic, in the Luhansk [People's Republic], in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. We understand what this is all about.

A. Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, the next point on the map is Orenburg.

Last year, as you know, our colleagues did a lot to ensure that there were no complications after high water. Marina Sergeevna Mironova, Head of the Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Orenburg Region, Chief State Sanitary Doctor, reports in Orenburg today . If you'd let me, she'd be willing to say a few words.

V. Putin: Yes. Please, Marina Sergeevna.

M. Mironova: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, dear Tatiana Alekseevna [Golikova], Anna Yurievna! Dear colleagues!

Today is the Day of Federal State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, and we have a unique opportunity to open a new laboratory building for Rospotrebnadzor in the Orenburg Region with your participation.

The new building is replacing three laboratories that were located in buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries. The new building includes nine modern laboratories for sanitary chemistry, microbiology, toxicology, and radiology, as well as a sequencing center, which are equipped with high-tech equipment, mostly made in Russia.

Today, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have the opportunity to integrate the work of a mobile sanitary and quarantine control point with a stationary laboratory. This is especially important in emergency situations. Last year's flood demonstrated the incredible relevance and need for working in new conditions.

Today, we can reduce the time it takes to receive results to two hours, and we can almost quadruple the number of PCR tests, which is especially important for making timely decisions and protecting the population from infectious diseases.

Given the significant length of the state border in the Orenburg Region and the active development of the special economic zone, it is now possible to ensure food security in the region at a new level, to inspect environmental facilities, and to identify a wide range of hazardous chemical compounds, toxins, and undisclosed substances, as the range of sanitary and chemical tests has increased by almost 20 percent.

It is important, Mr Putin, that today we can provide continuous education and practical training for students of the Medical and Preventive Faculty of Orenburg State Medical University, whose graduates are Dmitry Sergeevich [Konstantinov], the head physician of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor in the Orenburg Region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, allow me to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to you on behalf of our teams for your attention and for making it possible for us to work in new conditions to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of our citizens.

Thank you very much, Mr President.

V. Putin: Thank you very much for your work. We see what processes are taking place on the planet. The climate is changing, everyone is talking about it. But for us, it has a practical significance. The floods that you mentioned and that are taking place in various regions of the country, everything related to them, you know better than anyone else: the erosion of burial grounds and so on – these are extremely important and very dangerous things. And of course, a lot depends on you, on your employees, and on all the employees of Rospotrebnadzor. I expect that the new opportunities will provide additional tools for solving all the tasks that lie ahead.

A.Popova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, here is Dmitry Sergeevich Konstantinov, the chief physician of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology [in the Orenburg Region]. He is currently taking over this building and will ensure its operation. If you allow me, I would like to say a few words, as he is standing in front of some very interesting devices. These devices are completely domestic. If you allow me, he can tell you a few words about them.

V. Putin: Please.

D. Konstantinov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

We are really in the laboratory of chromatographic research methods. We have domestic devices here, domestic chromatographic complexes, on which we conduct our laboratory research.

One of the devices allows us to determine the falsification of dairy products with vegetable fats in a very short time. Another device allows us to conduct research on pesticides in food products. And the third device, which is located behind me, allows us to conduct research on volatile halogen-containing compounds in the distribution network, which we did during the flood last year. Of course, we continue to do this today.

The share of domestic equipment is 79 percent. We are particularly proud of the opportunity to work at the sequencing center, as mentioned earlier. These are new opportunities that reduce the time it takes to obtain results. What was available to the service's research institutes a few years ago is now available to us at the regional level, reducing the time required for research.

And of course, the construction of such a laboratory complex has a positive effect on the fact that young people, graduates of the Orenburg State Medical University, namely the Faculty of Medical and Preventive Sciences, are eager to join us. Over the past two years, we have seen an increase in the number of young people coming to us and finding employment. We hope that in the future, we will have more young employees, as our average age is relatively young at 39 years.

Taking this opportunity, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to thank you for such excellent conditions. Thank you very much for your attention, for the fact that we can look to the future with confidence and do what we love.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Thank you.

A.Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, the head of the Orenburg Region, Evgeny Aleksandrovich Solntsev, is with us today.

V. Putin: Please.

E. Solntsev: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you, Anna Yurievna, and all your employees on their professional holiday.

For the Orenburg region, the building of a new laboratory is of great importance. Here, more than 2,500 studies can be conducted, and, as we discussed today, early detection, prevention, and treatment of various problems can be carried out.

This is also very important for business. In the past, we used to take samples and take them to neighboring regions. Today, we can do all of this here, at our laboratory. This is time, this is money, and this is the development of our region.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for your attention to the development of our regions. I would like to thank everyone once again and wish you a happy holiday.

Thank you.

V. Putin: How were the elections in your country?

E. Solntsev: Vladimir Vladimirovich, everything went normally. 49 percent of the turnout, so far, according to preliminary data, 84 percent voted for Solntsev Evgeny Aleksandrovich.

V. Putin: I congratulate you. Good luck!

E. Solntsev: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich. We will justify your trust and develop the region entrusted to us. Thank you.

V. Putin: Yes, there is. Thank you very much.

Anna Yurievna, please.

A.Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, another growth point is Voronezh, an extremely important region. Today, the laboratory is represented by Igor Ivanovich Mekhatyev, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the region, Head of the Department [Rospotrebnadzor for the Voronezh Region], and the Chief Doctor of the Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Yuri Ivanovich Stepkin, and together with them, Alexander Viktorovich Gusev, the Head of the Voronezh Region.

If you don't mind, Igor Ivanovich will present what we have achieved in this region.

V. Putin: Please.

I. Mekhantyev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

In accordance with your instructions, a high-level biological safety laboratory has been built on the southern border of the Central Federal District. Our region has natural features that can contribute to the spread of dangerous infectious diseases, including those transmitted from animals to humans. The current laboratory is located in a building that was constructed about 50 years ago and does not meet modern technological requirements.

In order to study the pathogen in depth, samples were sent to the Rospotrebnadzor Institute, mainly in Moscow.

The opening of a new laboratory complex will allow the introduction of modern technologies that were previously unavailable in the region, including sequencing. This makes it possible to assess the genetic variability of the pathogen and conduct genomic epidemiological surveillance with interregional functionality.

Equipping the laboratory complex with 73 percent of modern domestic equipment will allow us to carry out high-precision research, including when working with infected animals. Now we have the opportunity to monitor the spread of diseases at a different level. It's like being able to read the passport of the microbes and viruses that cause diseases. This will increase the volume of research conducted by more than four times and reduce the time required for research from twelve to three hours.

The laboratory complex buildings were completed within the timeframe specified in the government contract, and construction lasted just over two years.

The commissioning of the new laboratory building has become an integral part of the unified system of Rospotrebnadzor. The specialists of the laboratory complex are highly qualified professionals who have received training from leading scientific organizations of Rospotrebnadzor. The staff expresses confidence that the creation of modern working conditions will contribute to improving the efficiency and quality of research.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for your invaluable support in implementing this project, as well as for the modern conditions and new opportunities.

Thank you.

V. Putin: I congratulate you as well. Good day!

A.Popova: Yuri Ivanovich has worked all his professional life in the Voronezh region, in the village, in the district. He has passed just all three levels, which have already been discussed today. If you allow, a few words, Yuri Ivanovich.

V. Putin: Please, I ask you.

Yu.Styopkin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

After working for more than 45 years in the [Rospotrebnadzor] service in the Voronezh region, I never thought that I would work in a new laboratory with modern equipment of such a high level. Thank you for that.

Currently, the staff is fully trained and fully staffed. We work with the Medical University, with the medprof [medical and preventive faculty], we train personnel from the first year. Students are trained not only at the Institute, but also on the basis of our institution in laboratories. To date, the staffing is complete. People are still studying in the residency program, and 12 people of this class have already been accepted.

All the tasks assigned to us will be completed.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Thank you.

A. Popova: Alexander Viktorovich Gusev, Head of the Voronezh Region.

A. Gusev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear Tatyana Alekseevna! Anna Yurievna! Dear colleagues, hello!

First of all, I would like to join the congratulations of the sanitary and epidemiological service employees on their professional holiday.

The opening of the high-biological-safety laboratory, within the walls of which we are now, is a good gift for this holiday and a very important facility for all residents of the Voronezh region, for the entire Central Chernozem region, since the laboratory will work at the interregional level. The facility is large-scale, more than 6,500 square meters, equipped at the most modern level. It has already been said here: two-thirds of all the equipment that is in the laboratory is of Russian production. We are confident that this facility will help to improve the biological security of our regions, help to fight infectious diseases. How important it is: we all remember 2020 and 2021, when the whole world was fighting the COVID virus.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to personally thank you for the enormous attention you are paying to healthcare. This helps to solve important problems and issues in the healthcare system, and it certainly helps to develop it. At least in the Voronezh region, we have seen this extensive development in recent years.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to Tatiana Alekseevna and Anna Yurievna for their support of our region and for our inclusion in the federal project "The Country's Sanitary Shield."

Thank you.

V. Putin: Alexander Viktorovich, how was the single voting day for you?

Alexander Gusev: Everything went very well, without any problems, without any violations. The result of the United Russia party is high, more than 75 percent, and the turnout is high-54 percent. We did a three-stage retrospective, and this is the biggest turnout. We see that in fact people have consolidated, people understand that a lot depends on them in solving the problems of the region. And of course, this activity pleases us.

V. Putin: Okay. Thank you.

Anna Yurievna, let's return to our topic.

A. Popova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, and now Volgograd. From an epidemiological point of view, this is a point where a significant number of natural foci and risks are formed. We have the Volgograd Anti-Plague Institute there, our flagship, which has its own tasks.

If you allow, the director of the institute, Andrey Vladimirovich Toporkov, will report on their progress.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

A. Toporkov: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

First of all, on behalf of the team, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to work in a modern laboratory and experimental building. Of course, we are also grateful to the Volgograd builders and the administration, who helped us solve our problems quickly at all stages.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Our new laboratory building is high-tech, modern, and biologically safe, and it allows us to double the capacity for decoding cases caused by various pathogens of dangerous infectious diseases. This excellent modern facility enables us to train specialists in these well-equipped, highly convenient, and technologically advanced workplaces and conduct cutting-edge scientific research.

Today, we can already sequence viral genomes on our domestic, Russian sequencers. And we are well aware of the importance of scientific research sovereignty for our country.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, our institute is part of the Rospotrebnadzor anti-plague system, and various historical dates have been mentioned many times today. I would like to say that our anti-plague system is 128 years old. It was established in 1897 by decree of Nicholas II. The basic principle of the anti-plague institutions is extraterritoriality. This means that we work with all regions of the Russian Federation, including the new ones. Anna Yurievna has already said, and I will repeat, that my guys have been working in Melitopol since the summer of 2022, side by side with colleagues from local agencies and Rospotrebnadzor and healthcare, ensuring the biological safety of the population in this region. They are not only using the institute's expertise, but also have access to modern, well-equipped mobile laboratories.

In addition, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, our institute shares common goals with other anti-plague institutions, and we also have our own unique niches. Today, we work with bacteria, viruses, and even microscopic fungi that are exotic to our country. This is our speciality. Our expertise and knowledge are highly sought after internationally. Our institute's staff members currently work in Vietnam, Venezuela, and several African countries.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, on behalf of the team and on my own behalf, for your kind attitude, your attention to our problems, and your support for our epidemiological community. I would like to wish you good health and the fulfillment of all your plans.

Thank you very much for this unique opportunity to communicate with you.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you very much for your work.

A. Popova: Vladimir Vladimirovich, Valery Viktorovich Bakhin is the First Deputy Governor of the Volgograd Region, and he is also taking over the facility today. May I ask you?

V. Putin: Of course, please, Valery Viktorovich.

V. Bakhin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Anna Yurievna! Dear colleagues!

The Volgograd Region is located at the intersection of the North-South and West-East transport and logistics corridors, which are characterized by high levels of traffic and passenger flow. The opening of a modern laboratory that meets the highest global safety standards and the training of relevant specialists will enable the region to perform tasks related to health protection and comprehensive safety at a higher level, not only in the Volgograd Region and the South of Russia, but throughout the entire country.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for your support of the Volgograd Region. On the occasion of the professional holiday, I would like to congratulate the work collectives, as well as the veterans of the Russian sanitary and epidemiological service, and wish them success in their work, new achievements, and scientific discoveries.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you.

A.Popova: A very important object for us, an object with history–-colleagues, now, I hope, will say about it–-this is the object in Simferopol. In the building of the already newly built and put into operation complex of the anti-plague station Natalia Aleksandrovna Penkovskaya, Head of the Interregional Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Sergey Nikolaevich Tikhonov, Director of the Anti-Plague Station, and Sergey Valerievich Aksenov, Head of the Republic of Crimea.

If you don't mind, Natalia Alexandrovna will begin.

V. Putin: Please, of course. Natalia Alexandrovna, please.

N. Penkovskaya: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Since 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol have been developing very dynamically, and our main task is to ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being and to minimize the health risks associated with the presence of seven active natural foci of infectious diseases and the risks of importing particularly dangerous infections.

Over the past 11 years, we have prevented outbreaks of natural-focal diseases and the registration of particularly dangerous infections. This is the result of a sensitive multi-level monitoring system developed by Rospotrebnadzor, which allows us not only to promptly identify biological pathogens, but also provides a real tool for responding and predicting the situation, developing and implementing measures as quickly as possible, and thus countering any biological threats.

It is a historical fact that one of the anti-plague stations of the sanitary and epidemiological service has always been located in Crimea, and this is an opportunity to use the knowledge, skills, and scientific potential of our specialists in our practical work. We work together in emergency situations. Their assistance is invaluable in assessing the readiness of the hospital base, training healthcare professionals, and conducting laboratory control during mass events.

The modern laboratory complex, where we are currently located, was built in two years. It uses domestic construction and finishing materials, 50 percent of which are produced on the peninsula. The building has high-tech engineering systems, a unique air purification system, a thermal wastewater treatment system, and, importantly, a backup life support system. These features ensure the safety and autonomy of laboratory research and the ability to meet emergency requirements.

The laboratory facilities of the complex, represented by modern Russian equipment, allow us, as a control body, to increase the density of monitoring by almost three times, significantly reduce the time required for laboratory tests, significantly expand the list of biological pathogens, and therefore respond to any challenges and bio-threats at a completely new, completely different level. Space technologies have been used here.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are proud of our service, we are proud of our country. Thank you for this opportunity.

V. Putin: Thank you, Natalia Alexandrovna. Good luck to you.

A. Popova: And, if possible, the director of the anti-plague station, Sergey Nikolaevich Tikhonov.

S. Tikhonov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I am immensely pleased that the anti-plague station of the Republic of Crimea is the first practical institution of the anti-plague system of Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation to receive a new complex of buildings built using the most advanced domestic technologies, which will ensure compliance with the highest biosafety requirements. This will also allow to raise the number and quality of diagnostics of particularly dangerous infections to a new level using the latest methods, including genome-wide sequencing, as well as improve the comfort and biosafety of the station's employees. All this will ensure the epidemiological safety of both residents of Crimea and residents of the new subjects of the Russian Federation.

Thank you very much. Happy holidays to all.

V. Putin: Thank you.

Sergey Valeryevich.

S. Aksenov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Dear Anna Yurievna! Dear colleagues!

Vladimir Vladimirovich, your instructions within the framework of the national project "Sanitary Shield" have been carried out. Together with Rospotrebnadzor, we built a building with federal funds, 2.6 billion rubles. The building is unique, a full-fledged research institute. I have never seen such facilities, I mean the equipment in the building, and I don't even understand the purpose of some of them. There are specialists here for this purpose.

I would like to say that, thanks to your decision in 2014, you supported the people of Crimea and saved us from the threat of a biological weapons laboratory being established in Crimea. Based on this, Ukraine made all the decisions it did at that time as part of its cooperation with NATO, and funds were allocated for such tests and experiments. Therefore, the people of Crimea know who they owe their safety to.

You know that Crimea is always with you, and we are always together in any situation. The residents understand that the vast majority of the positive changes that have occurred and are still occurring are due to your control and support, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

I want to say a huge thank you to you, Anna Yurievna, of course. We are together with Rospotrebnadzor and the Rospotrebnadzor team. [I would like] to congratulate our colleagues on this holiday. I want to say that we have passed more than 89 emergencies of various levels in these 11 years with Plovina. Probably, we are record holders in the country–-I did not count, however, I did not compete with my colleagues in this regard, bad arithmetic in fact, but nevertheless. This shows that we are trained, and in all situations, we have been together, and thanks to your direct support, we have come out of any challenges with honor.

So thank you very much. All colleagues, I want to congratulate you once again and thank you for the great work together.

We are always with you.

V. Putin: Thank you.

Sergey Valerievich, I have a traditional question for the heads who are taking part in today's event. How did your single voting day go?

S. Aksenov: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we had elections in just one district, in the city of Simferopol, and the United Russia candidate won by a large margin. Therefore, everything was predictable.

Thank you very much. We are moving together, we fully support the party, and the party supports the requests from the population. All the tasks set by you will be implemented.

Thank you so much.

V. Putin: Okay. We recently spoke on the phone. I hope that there is progress on the issue we discussed. If there is something wrong, please call me and we will talk again. Okay?

S. Aksenov: Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich. We're moving forward.

V. Putin: Thank you.

Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova is still in touch with us. Tatyana Alekseevna, do you have anything to add?

T. Golikova: Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Good afternoon, dear colleagues!

I would like to start by congratulating Anna Yurievna and the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being on their 103rd anniversary and thanking my colleagues for the work they do every day, every hour, and every minute to ensure our safety.

And just a few words to expand on what Anna Yurievna said.

As already mentioned, we are completing the first stage of the federal project Sanitary Shield in 2025. We have allocated more than 37 billion rubles from the federal budget for the creation of laboratory and scientific infrastructure at Rospotrebnadzor and will continue to invest in ensuring the country's biological security.

I want to say that what we have done so far is not just about biological security, but also about biological sovereignty, and we will continue working in this direction.

And of course, it is very important for us that the Sanitary Shield itself is of an applied nature, but it is very closely connected with two programmes that we are implementing on your behalf. The first programme is the Federal Scientific and Technical Programme for Genetic Technologies. The second programme is the Programme for Ensuring Chemical and Biological Security of the Russian Federation.

So, thanks to this interaction and the implementation of the federal project, we have introduced technologies for working with the genome of microorganisms in recent years. Based on this monitoring, including genomic monitoring, we have been able to achieve the results that Anna Yurievna mentioned, such as the rapid development of tests and vaccines, including those against dangerous infections such as plague, smallpox, anthrax, and others.

I would also like to say that as part of the state program for ensuring chemical and biological security, a unified network for monitoring biological risks has been established and is being developed, which includes all levels of government, as Anna Yurievna mentioned.

Today, in accordance with the Law on Biological Safety [enacted in 2020; a good synopsis is here], we have established reference centers that monitor all the biological threats outlined in the Law on Biological Safety. These 82 reference centers cover all aspects of our lives. They are not only operated by laboratories and reference centers of Rospotrebnadzor, but also by reference centers of the Ministry of Health, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance. The amount of research they carry out helps us monitor everything that happens in the Russian Federation and beyond in real time, as we respond to the situation and interact with our partners.

As Anna Yurievna has already mentioned, we have established state information systems. In the field of biological security, it was put into operation on April 1, 2025, and it includes the Federal State Information System for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, which includes the VGARus section, which contains genetic information about microorganisms circulating in the Russian Federation and abroad, as well as the Unified State Information System for Healthcare, which includes a subsystem for maintaining special registers of patients with infectious diseases.

Thus, this global system, which operates on the territory of the Russian Federation, allows us, as I have already said, to ensure biological sovereignty and protect the population of the Russian Federation from possible biological threats and infectious diseases, which is a very significant contribution to the preservation of health and the safety of our citizens.

I would like to thank you for your support of this initiative and to assure you that we will continue to work in this direction.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Thank you.

In conclusion, I would like to draw your attention to the following. My colleague from Orenburg mentioned the average age of the specialists working in the relevant structure in Orenburg. In this regard, I would like to point out that out of the 68,000 employees of Rospotrebnadzor, the average age is 48 years, and 20 percent are under the age of 35. This indicates that, Anna Yurievna, you and all your colleagues in Moscow are successfully attracting young professionals to this challenging and important work, who are already mature but still quite young and promising. This is very cool.

Of course, we need to continue to strengthen the material and technical capabilities of Rospotrebnadzor's divisions, to actively implement modern digital technologies, as Anna Yurievna mentioned, and to improve working conditions and the level of training for specialists. I hope that these measures will attract young professionals to join Rospotrebnadzor. To achieve this, we need to promptly respond to the sanitary and epidemiological situation, so that the country can benefit from your work. This has been the case throughout history, especially in recent years, and I have already mentioned the coronavirus.

It is necessary to minimize the risks of spreading dangerous infections. The well-being, health, and overall security of our country depend on this.

We have now opened new buildings, laboratories, and scientific centers of Rospotrebnadzor in a number of Russian regions, including Donbas. I would like to wish all the employees of these institutions, as well as the entire Rospotrebnadzor system, successful work for the benefit of Russia and its citizens.

I would like to once again congratulate you all on the holiday. And, of course, I wish you, as well as all citizens, good health, prosperity, and all the best.

Thank you. Good luck.

A. Popova: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich. [My Emphasis]