As I suspected, the attempt to cause the so-called snap-back sanctions within the JCPOA/UNSCR 2231 is being made against the proper procedures for doing so by elements of the JCPOA who themselves via their actions have no standing to do so. All of that is spelled out very well in the following “Foreign Ministry statement on the illegal actions of the United Kingdom, Germany and France to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran:”

Despite the vigorous efforts of Russia and China aimed at creating conditions for continuing a meaningful dialogue on the settlement of the Iranian nuclear programme, including the submission of a draft resolution to this effect by our countries to the UN Security Council, on August 28, the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany and France have sent an appeal to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council on Iran's alleged material non-compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA.

This appeal is presented as a notification provided for in paragraph 11 of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and launching a further chain of steps to restore the long-lifted UN sanctions against Iran. In fact, it cannot be considered as such. We strongly condemn these actions of European countries and call on the international community to reject them. Such fraud cannot entail any obligations for other states.

In fact, we are faced with an unceremonious attempt to manipulate the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by the European countries that are parties to the JCPOA. Taking advantage of the fact that the mechanism for restoring previous sanctions contained in this resolution–-which is called "snapback"–-is a unique and rather complex procedurally complex structure that has no precedents in world practice, the British and the "Eurotwo" arrogate to themselves the right to interpret the procedure for its application as it is convenient for them. However, the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 were built on a carefully calibrated balance of interests, in the absence of which the agreements cease to work.

The above-mentioned appeal by high-ranking representatives of the British, German and French authorities to the Panamanian presidency of the UN Security Council is part of a long-standing campaign to mislead other states in order to legitimize their claims to use the snapback mechanism to settle political scores with Tehran. In reality, they do not have any legal grounds and procedural opportunities for this.

The Russian side has circulated a detailed analysis at the UN, explaining the untenable background and inconsistency of European claims to snapback. A detailed argument on this matter was presented by China. The topic is not new. Following the United States, the British and the "European Two" have long embarked on the slippery slope of demonstrative refusal to comply with Resolution 2231, depriving themselves of the opportunity to use the tools of disciplining influence contained in it. Berlin, London and Paris not only agreed to comply with the illegal restrictions imposed by Washington against Tehran, but also adopted their own, including despite the onset of the "Transitional Day" of the JCPOA on October 18, 2023.

The facts are that the Europeans do not have the right to file a "complaint" with the UN Security Council under paragraph 11 of Resolution 2231, bypassing the dispute resolution stage in the Joint Commission, as provided for in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA. Their assertions that they have taken all the necessary steps in this regard are not true. The Joint Commission of the JCPOA was not convened to consider the European claims of January 14, 2020, and the dispute settlement mechanism provided for in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA was not put into effect. This, in particular, was directly stated in the Foreign Ministry's comments of January 14 and January 24, 2020, which our European opponents prefer not to mention. We have repeatedly given explanations in this regard during meetings timed to coincide with the consideration of the UN Secretary-General's reports on the implementation of Resolution 2231. By continuing to promote their distorted version of events, the Europeans are once again sinning against the truth, apparently not fully realizing that the appeal to the UN Security Council in circumvention of the provisions of paragraph 36 of the JCPOA is in itself a violation of this resolution.

By signing the JCPOA and implementing it in good faith for several years, including a year after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal, Iran has closed all the questions that it had to answer, for the sake of clarifying which the agreements themselves were concluded. This is reflected in the relevant reports and decisions of the IAEA, which Europe does not like to talk about today. As well as the fact that the problems in the implementation of the JCPOA were created not by Iran, but by Western countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, which did not allow the restoration of the nuclear deal, although the Iranian side was ready for this in December 2022. We firmly believe that the disruption of the implementation of the JCPOA through the fault of the Americans and Europeans cannot be the basis for imputing demands to Tehran in accordance with the previously lifted sanctions, especially since such demands have long lost their relevance.

Attempts by the United Kingdom, Germany and France to use snapback are a serious destabilizing factor that undermines the efforts being made at various levels to find negotiated solutions that will make it possible to remove any suspicions and prejudices regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear energy based on international law and with due regard for Tehran's legitimate interests. We believe it is important to prevent a new escalation around Iran's nuclear programme, which, as the foreign aggression against Iran in June of this year showed, will have grave consequences for international peace and security.

Acting deliberately outside the legal framework and inciting other states to take the path of arbitrariness, the European countries participating in the JCPOA only aggravate their position as violators, which is reprehensible and unacceptable. We urge them to come to their senses and reconsider their erroneous decisions before they lead to irreparable consequences and a new tragedy. We are convinced that their policy of confrontation with Tehran has no prospects.

The priority task today is to resume a constructive dialogue between the parties involved and a focused collective search for solutions to avoid a new crisis. European countries still have a chance to make a creative contribution to the common cause by supporting the Russian-Chinese draft UN Security Council resolution on a six-month technical postponement in the implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. We hope that they will seize this opportunity, fully aware of the extent of their responsibility for the consequences if they reject the path of diplomacy. [My Emphasis]