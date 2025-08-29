karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Grasshopper Kaplan
5h

Russia says , Nyet .

No you can't use a false diplomacy such as Trumplestiltskin practices that involves the killing of a dozen top leaders or scientists and an attack by isra hell to them blame and penalize the victim.

But if they do......Iran ain't afraid to fight back anymore....or maybe.... even to fight forward

Garry Gerskwotiz
5h

Is it possible that the collective waste can get any worse than they are currently. Iran doesn’t want to have nuclear weapons, both China and Russia don’t want Iran to have nuclear weapons but the waste keeps pushing Iran into making the choice to have them. You just can’t fix stupid. A troubling happening that very few have mentioned anywhere in the news is that Russia appears to have closed their embassy in Israel, that can’t be a good sign of what’s coming down the pike. I’ll see you in September, The Happenings, 1996, will we see it?

