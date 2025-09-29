Russia held national elections in 81 regions where more than more than five thousand electoral elections featuring campaigns at different levels were completed on a single voting day, 14 September. Putin already held a meeting with the newly elected heads of parties in the Duma and on 26 September met with some of the newly elected regional heads. In his opening remarks, Putin made it clear that policy continuity was the primary goal of the Russian government, which is the continual uplifting of the wellbeing of all Russians following the already set formula of a strong people make for a strong nation and a strong nation is needed to make the people strong. I found this meeting to be important because it provides evidence of that policy, the depth of its continuity and the dedication of public officials to its implementation. It must also be emphasized that this is Russia’s fundamental policy as all its plans emanate from it, and as we’ve seen those plans are generational in scope. Now for the meeting:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

We have come together so that I can congratulate you on your victory in the elections, but also to talk about what we need to do in the near future. It is clear that you received strong support in both the direct vote and the election through regional legislative assemblies.

The election campaigns were held in a competitive environment, and in all regions, with a high turnout, either the incumbent leaders or those who had been in charge won. This means that our citizens and voters evaluate candidates based on their actions and results, which is a sensible and responsible approach that demonstrates the maturity of our electoral culture and civil society as a whole.

It is clear that people are counting on the continuation of the country’s strategic development course, which will bring further improvements to their regions, hometowns, and villages.

Of course, it is very important to justify this trust, to build your work on a daily basis so that it corresponds to the stated plans and expectations of citizens, and to act with full dedication. I am confident that these are the principles you are guided by.

In total, more than five thousand election campaigns of various levels were held on the same day. They took place in 81 regions across the country, and different approaches were used in the constituent entities to make participation in the elections as convenient as possible for citizens. This includes remote formats and the organization of multi-day voting.

I believe that it is advisable to continue using such experience, which takes into account the specific features of the regions.

Dear colleagues, of course, each region has its own specific features and current tasks that differ from those of other regions.

But it is precisely this diversity that is one of the strongest advantages of our country. And here, the coordination and consolidation of the capabilities and efforts of different regions, the formation of regional socio-economic programs in close connection with the interests of achieving our national goals, are of great importance.

Our common key task is to strengthen the sovereignty and security of the state. In this regard, it is of great importance what the regions are doing to ensure the defense industry, to actively support our military personnel on the front lines, veterans of the special military operation, and their families. These are all tasks that remain crucial for us. I hope that this work will continue.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that we have all the necessary capabilities and resources to address the challenges of strategic development and achieve positive changes in both the economy and the social sphere.

This year, we have started implementing new national projects. Their effectiveness largely depends on how work is organized on the ground. I have no doubt that you are constantly monitoring these issues. I ask you not to slow down the pace of completing your tasks.

In close cooperation between the federal and regional authorities, it is necessary to ensure conditions for long-term economic growth and technological leadership, while also adhering to the principles and requirements of macroeconomic policy, as I have mentioned many times. Ultimately, this is aimed at improving the quality of life and the well-being of our citizens and Russian families. Here, again, the contribution of each region, together with the Government, is crucial.

I would like to emphasize that significant resources are being allocated to the implementation of national projects. And of course, people need to see concrete, tangible results in their own communities.

This includes the further renovation of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and polyclinics, the construction of roads and the development of public transportation, and the improvement of housing conditions. The overall goal is to create a comfortable and favorable environment for living, working, self-realization, and leisure activities, not only in regional capitals but also in smaller towns and rural areas.

All of this also contributes to the development of human potential, the potential of the regions as a whole, and ultimately to the strengthening of the entire country and its sustainable and confident development.

And of course, we need to do everything necessary to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of our regions and their identity. We need to make people feel connected to the past, to share the values that have always been important to our society, and to know how much we can be proud of.

Dear colleagues, the scale of the tasks we face and the challenges our country is currently facing place new, higher demands on the management system and the people working in government agencies. I would like to reiterate that not only professional skills, but also personal qualities and a willingness to work primarily for the benefit of Russia and serve its interests are important.

I hope that you will use this as a basis for your personnel policy and actively involve veterans of the special military operation in your management teams. I have been talking about this all the time, especially graduates of the federal program “Time for Heroes” and its regional counterparts.

Two graduates of this program, Maria Fedorovna Kostyuk and Evgeny Alekseevich Pervyshov, became regional leaders following the recent elections.

I am convinced that the loyalty to the Motherland shown by our military personnel, people who have been battle-hardened, and their strong internal principles should serve as a guide for everyone in the government and decision-making system today.

I would like to emphasize that we should always pay attention to people’s opinions, stay in constant contact with them, meet with them, listen to them, and understand their needs. As we have discussed many times, the assessment of citizens is the main criterion for evaluating the effectiveness of our work.

Dear colleagues, I would like to wish you successful and fruitful work, and to achieve the results that people expect from you. We understand the historical stages that Russia is going through. Of course, the result of the vote is, among other things, the willingness and desire of people to support Russia, to support their country, and to support the people who are responsible for the state of the economy and the state of the social sphere. However, this desire is not aimed at elevating a specific person with their own ambitions, but rather at making the country stronger. The real embodiment of these aspirations depends on you, and I very much hope that with an understanding of this request, you will work for the benefit of Russia as a whole and for the benefit of those people who came and voted for you and expect you to deliver results not only on a global scale, but also in a specific region, city, and village. And I, to be honest, also count on this quality of your work together.

I would like to ask some of my colleagues to speak.

Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Irina Alfredovna Geht, please.

I. Geht: Good evening, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I thank you for the trust you have placed in me. It is a great responsibility for me to you, to the country, to the people of the region.

Just yesterday, we met with our soldiers, veterans of the special military operation. They are determined to complete all the tasks assigned to them. I assure you that we will do our best to provide them with the necessary assistance and support.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I see my task as making people’s lives better step by step, and doing it every day, together with civil society institutions and government institutions.

We are a production-oriented region, and our mission is to build a high-quality relationship between the region and oil and gas companies, both Russian and international, primarily in the interests of the state and the people of the region.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary. You have never visited us, and I invite you to the Okrug on behalf of all its residents. I promise that we have much to show you and much to be proud of. We are looking forward to seeing you in our true Arctic, which is the closest to Moscow and Central Russia.

Thank you again for your support. We will not let you down and will justify your trust.

V. Putin: Thank you, Irina Alfredovna. I wish you genuine success.

Please, Evgeny Alekseevich, Tambov Region.

E. Pervyshov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for entrusting me with the leadership of the Tambov Region and for your assistance in its development.

Of course, I would like to express my gratitude to the residents of the Tambov region who supported me in the recent elections and supported United Russia. This is your team, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

At the first meeting that we had, you instructed me to immerse myself in the issues of the Tambov region. I had plenty of time since November last year to get to know the people and the territory, and to create a People’s Program that we have been working on together with the residents for the next few years. I have collected more than 10,000 applications, which we are currently dividing into blocks and areas and implementing together with the residents.

One of the most important tasks that you have just mentioned is, of course, to help and support the participants of the special military operation and their families. We are implementing the Heroes of Tambov program, where I am already selecting people for state and municipal service.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to you, of course, for the Time of Heroes program. Two of my fellow soldiers from Tambov also participated in these elections. Kostya Kuteynikov, who holds two Orders of Courage, became a member of the City Duma, and United Russia is now considering him for the position of Chairman of the Tambov City Duma. Alexey Kondratyev, who holds four Orders of Courage, has been nominated by me as a Senator from the Tambov Region.

The issues of demography, support and increase in the number of large families, and support for all families in general, so that the residents of Tambov and the Tambov Region stay in the area and do not move to more prosperous regions, are, of course, one of the most important tasks, so that we can live and work here.

Of course, the main focus will be on developing our region’s economy. As you know, Vladimir Vladimirovich, our region is primarily agricultural, and that’s why I approached you with the initiative to establish a special economic zone, which you also supported. This initiative aims to promote industrial development and increase the share of industrial production in the gross regional product, while also maintaining support for the agricultural sector. By doing so, we can achieve greater economic benefits, which can be used to support social projects.

Of course, education–-starting from kindergartens, schools, secondary vocational schools, technical schools, and higher education institutions–-should also be accessible and understandable for our young people. This way, they can choose their future profession while still in school or secondary vocational school.

During this time, almost all enterprises in the agro-industrial and industrial sectors have been connected. Everyone is already opening their own classrooms in schools and secondary vocational schools and equipping them. Children are choosing their future place of work and profession.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, you have already mentioned the trust that I have received from the residents. I will try to justify this trust with my team through daily work.

Thank you very much.

V.Putin: All right, Evgeny Alekseevich. You are an experienced person, and you have not only proven yourself in a combat situation, but your previous experience, including administrative work, is also significant and has yielded good results. Everything was done in your previous life, so to speak. Therefore, I have no doubt that you will be able to handle the increased and more complex tasks and responsibilities. Please, I am always at your disposal.

Maria Fedorovna [Kostyuk], please, the Jewish Autonomous Region.

M. Kostyuk: Good afternoon!

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to express my gratitude to you for the trust you placed in me when you appointed me as the acting governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region, and to my fellow citizens who supported my candidacy in the elections. I would like to say that they see how the attitude towards the Jewish Autonomous Region has changed, and how much support the federal center is providing to our region. That is why they came to support this course in the elections.

Your instructions helped us to give a new impetus to the development of the region and, most importantly, to restore the faith of our fellow countrymen in the Jewish Autonomous Region, the territory in which they live. And most importantly, to feel proud of this land, on which they work today and for which they work today.

As part of the instructions, we have started to see some results. Together with the Magnesit group of companies, which is engaged in graphite mining, and Rosatom, we are beginning to develop the foundations of our graphite cluster. We have already found an investor who will be involved in the construction of a cross-border automobile bridge between Russia and China. Our partner, BAMtonnelsstroy-Bridge, has already prepared a financial model with the support of the Ministry of Eastern Development and the Ministry of Transport, and we understand how this will be implemented.

You know, Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to your support, the Jewish Autonomous Region has begun to be heard at the federal level. This is more than important for us. Ministers, representatives of various government agencies, corporations, and residents of other regions have started visiting us. In the vast territory of our huge country, everyone is finding this small Jewish Autonomous Region, which is interesting to them, and they are all here today. This government attention is more than helpful to us.

The next task is to find investors for the airport in order to reduce the logistics chain so that more people can come to the Jewish Autonomous Region. In the first nine months of this year alone, the number of tourists increased by 41 percent, which is more than an important and significant achievement.

My colleagues have been talking about supporting our heroes. Today, we have signed an agreement with Rostec’s division, TsITO, and we are currently designing a high-tech prosthetics center. My colleagues and the Plenipotentiary Representative for the Far Eastern Federal District have supported me in this endeavor, which has helped us address these issues more efficiently.

In August, I told you at a meeting about our regional program “Valor of Khingan” - an analog of our federal program “Time of Heroes”. We are already working on the project “Guardians of Borders” with the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “Creative Economy”, when our guys return and are ready to continue their service on the broader borders of our Homeland, on the Far Eastern [borders]. We will be ready for this.

I want to thank you for the fact that we received record-breaking support from the federal centre this year. This allowed us to launch a crazy number of projects for the Jewish Autonomous Region.

What you said about major repairs of schools. Today, the issue of building new schools in Obluchye and Birobidzhan has been resolved. The issue with the Ministry of Education has been resolved. The issue of building a children’s polyclinic has been resolved with the Ministry of Health, and many other issues have been resolved, which allows us to believe that the Jewish Autonomous Region is also one of the worthy regions of our great country.

What you have just outlined is the historical and cultural direction. The first thing we are doing is creating two museums, our museums of life, because we understand perfectly well that only through the museum, through memory, and through pride, can we educate our new generation. And all of this is changing the situation and changing the attitude of the residents of the region towards their homeland. We see what is happening, and we will continue to do everything we can to make the Jewish Autonomous Region a worthy place.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to your support, a new Jewish Autonomous Region is emerging. Today, here in my region, we will do everything so that we can be proud to tell you how it is done.

If you have the opportunity, we would be very happy to see you on our blessed and hospitable land.

Thank you very much for your support.

V. Putin: Thank you.

Maria Fedorovna, this is not a new region for you either. You know the problems of the Far East, and you have worked there before. During our personal meetings, you have told me about your plans to address the issues you consider to be the most important.

I wish you good luck, and I am confident that everything will work out in cooperation with the Government of the Russian Federation.

Rustam Nurgaliyevich [Minnikhanov].

R.Minnikhanov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your constant attention and comprehensive support that you provide to the regions of our country and our republic. This is extremely important for us and serves as a foundation for our confident development.

On the single voting day, September 14, Tatarstan held elections for the head of the republic and deputies of representative local government bodies. 2,230,000 citizens of the republic participated in the elections, which is 75.8% of all voters registered in the republic.

In addition, we have created all the necessary conditions to ensure that our defenders, who are carrying out their military duty in the SVO zone, can vote. To this end, we have established five extraterritorial polling stations in military units.

In all cities and towns of the republic, Tatarstan residents elected their representatives, which included 7,531 deputies. Among them were 113 participants in the special military operation.

We consider the results of the recent elections to be an endorsement of the chosen course, which is being implemented in close cooperation with the federal center under your leadership, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Today, the republic provides comprehensive support measures for our soldiers and their families. This remains a priority for us.

Despite the unprecedented pressure, the republic’s economy continues to develop, ensuring growth in key macroeconomic indicators. The gross regional product is around 102.9% compared to last year, the industrial production index is 11%, and the volume of construction work is around 100%. We have already completed 2.8 million square meters of housing, which is 101.8% of the previous year. Additionally, the rural sector has experienced a growth rate of 107.6% compared to last year.

The republic’s defense industry enterprises continue to work intensively to fulfill the strategic objectives set by the government.

As for agriculture, the harvesting of grain and leguminous crops has now been completed, and more than 4.5 million tons of grain have been harvested, and the harvesting of traditional late crops is underway. This allows for the full provision of agricultural products to the republic’s population and the export of significant volumes.

In addition, we are sincerely grateful for the national projects, which we pay great attention to, as they are real measures to improve the quality of life for our people.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to assure you that the team of the Republic’s Government and local self-government bodies, which was formed after the elections, is committed to working productively in all areas and is ready to continue meeting the trust placed in them by the country’s leadership and by you personally, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

The report is over.

V. Putin: Rustam Nurgaliyevich, the republic has been demonstrating very good growth rates of the regional gross domestic product and economic development for many years, serving as an example for many federal subjects in the development of the social sphere.

You are an experienced person who is truly respected in the republic. I sincerely wish you success. I am confident that all the tasks set before you will be accomplished. And Moscow, of course, will always be there to support your endeavors, as you know, and we are in constant contact with each other.

Colleagues, who would like to say something more, add something, or comment? Please. No?

In general, it is clear, based on the course of the election campaign, what needs to be done. And what is needed? We need to fulfill the promises that you made to citizens, voters, and our people during the election campaign as goals for regional development and social issues.

I repeat what I said at the beginning. Of course, our people understand the important historical moment that the country is going through, and they support us, but we shouldn’t be guided solely by global issues. People already support us, and they supported you during the election campaign.

But we need to solve the problems that the regions face, in a particular locality, in a particular constituent entity of the Federation. People are waiting for these issues to be resolved. They have supported you and me, but they also expect that the current issues will be resolved in accordance with the promises you made during the election campaign. I am confident that people have listened carefully and hope that under your leadership, the regions and territories of Russia will develop at the pace and quality that you have promised.

For my part, I wish you success, and we will continue to maintain direct contact with you, as we do on a regular basis. We have a well-established system of relationships, including personal contacts, work within the framework of the State Council, work in the relevant ministries and government agencies, and work not only in the regions and directly with the regions, but also within the federal districts.

I sincerely wish you success. It is certain that the success of the whole country depends on your success and the success of your work in the field. All the best to you!

Thank you. [My Empasis]