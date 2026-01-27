karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

In the USSA this would incomprehensible. Our government is only concerned about themselves and how they can enrich themselves at the citizens expense.

The idea that government desires to help the people is completely foreign to the hegemon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
3h

Yes, it is true. In many regions of Russia, visible backwardness still prevails. The condition of roads, apartments and houses, shops and supermarkets supplying the local population, and access to culture.

But a few points on this:

1. This vast country stretches across 11 time zones, over enormous territories with extremely harsh climatic conditions, difficult geographical circumstances, partly untamed nature, and the very great distances between human settlements make adequate logistical connectivity among them difficult.

2. Regarding the economic development and utilization of Russia’s famous natural resources, this country requires an immense amount of infrastructure—not only modernized but also newly built—and, under the conditions described in point 1, constantly maintained. Where infrastructure is constructed to extract raw materials, power plants, settlements/towns with healthcare, schools, local public transport, food supply chains, service providers, etc., must be created so that people can work there long-term without having to live in container housing.

3. It is a constant, enormous societal challenge not only to preserve but also to foster cohesion among the many ethnicities, religions, and cultures throughout this vast land. And this despite the fact that hostile countries and powers have, for centuries, tried everything possible to drive a wedge between these different ethnic groups. The most famous examples are Chechnya and Dagestan. Putin’s cultivation of good relations with Jewish and Islamic religious leaders leads (due to Western observers’ lack of understanding) particularly regarding Judaism to the mistaken suspicion of collusion with Israel and a conspiratorial global Jewish cabal—an idea that is simply absurd.

4. External security. I do not wish to bore anyone by elaborating here on the reasons why Russia has been a target/victim of foreign powers for centuries. The well-read and educated visitors of Karl’s Substack know this themselves. But in this regard, I recall the brief interview Putin gave to a Russian journalist in 2014 in the mountains near Sochi. Quoting from memory:

Question: Why don’t we do everything possible to topple the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency, if it is the main pillar of the aggressor’s power?

Putin: Do you know how much suffering and chaos we would unleash upon the world by doing that? Such a thing cannot be done overnight.

Question: What do you see as your most important task?

Putin: He sighs deeply from his chest and replies: “I have seen my life’s mission as developing this vast country with all its many problems. But unfortunately, we must devote so many resources to defending our country because we are repeatedly exposed to external threats.”

5. Russia has too few people, and the current leadership in Moscow and in the republics faces, on one hand, a major demographic challenge and, on the other, must accept labor from neighboring countries to secure the workforce necessary for economic development—while simultaneously always having to consider the risks to national and internal security. A difficult balancing act concerning internal security against crime and terrorism.

At least in public, the manners and conduct between officials in Russia and their government staff are very polite and full of mutual respect. I do not know how things are outside of public view, but it seems authentic to me—something unimaginable in the West.

I apologize for the length of this comment. I lack the talent to explain things in just three sentences. And once again, I must rely on machine translation into English.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture