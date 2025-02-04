Russia’s grand development plan is as I’ve observed based on People Centered Development which begins with providing life support systems followed by education aimed at as many Russians discovering what they’re best at and pursuing that ability as a career. Today’s chat between President Putin and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov details part of what’s been accomplished within that realm.

The other development we’re seeing is how Team Trump is going to manage the continuing decline of the Outlaw US Empire, a development for which only a small amount of evidence has surfaced from which predictions can be made. One aspect of that evidence that’s not being talked about is how the D-Party failed to support its candidate against Trump when there were many points available to exploit. Before I provide the translation of the Putin-Kravtsov chat, I want to provide readers with the POV of Gym occasional commentator and substack writer Roger Boyd he posted to the Moon of Alabama blog today on the thread dedicated to “Musk's Raid Of USAID” that I see as his appraisal of events to-date with some context provided by the article and subsequent thread:

We are simply seeing a change in the balance of power within the oligarchy now that the full on "US Supreme Power of the World" attempt after the collapse of the USSR has been shown to have failed very badly. China did not play along as the US exploited cheap labour camp of the world, and Putin helped Russia recover from near vassalage, while the US threw away so many trillions in Iraq, Afghanistan and generally in the "war on terror". And ASEAN, India and Africa refused to pick sides. The balance has moved toward a better managing of resources, and a drive for greater tribute from the vassals to maintain the massively indebted and deindustrialized imperial core, and greater extraction at home to keep the oligarch wealth growing. With this big change, the previous set of ideologically-ingrained courtiers need to be exchanged for a better aligned to the new reality bunch - especially the die-hard committed ones. So the neocons, lunatic Russia-haters etc. are out. Also, the state must be shrunk to allow for greater oligarch extraction, so the committed technocratic and competent managers who believe in "public service" need to be replaced/dumped as well. The attempt at rejuvenation will not work given the rentier, extractive, selfish and traitorous toward the American people (they consider them as a rabble to be used and abused as needed) nature of the US oligarchy, which includes Trump and Musk. China with its nationalist-oriented Party-state has the many times more effective development model, one that will never allow an oligarchy to exist in China. What it will mean is a much greater US focus on its Americas "back-yard" (a la The Monroe Doctrine) and its Western vassals. Trump is not "at war" with the oligarch-controlled CIA or the "deep-state", he is carrying out an oligarch-directed reordering and repurposing of the US state now that the dominant section of that oligarchy has decided on a change of US focus. The remaining members of the previously dominant oligarch sector will whine and wail through their media etc., but there will be no intra-oligarch war, as the oligarchs are very fully class conscious. Ironically the most Marxist in their view of how US society actually works.

I replied:

Excellent!

Trump is not "at war" with the oligarch-controlled CIA or the "deep-state", he is carrying out an oligarch-directed reordering and repurposing of the US state now that the dominant section of that oligarchy has decided on a change of US focus. [My emphasis]

Essentially, managing the Outlaw US Empire's decline--cutting the losses and dead wood from the portfolio and rejiggering it for further growth. Will the RoW recognize and understand that's initially what's at work? Russia and China are certainly not going to be deterred from their development track, while the RoW is faced with a somewhat bigger challenge: Those already allied with BRICS, SCO, EAEU, ASEAN have easier positions because of their networks, while those remaining outside those structures face greater danger. Until Neoliberalism is slain, the Empire will continue to be parasitic no matter its size. US Imperialism hasn't lost; it's merely retreated some and regrouped, although in its fundamentals it continues to decline.

Note that everything is top→down as very little if anything is being done to promote the Empire’s human capital, what in reality is its #1 asset yet is treated as if it doesn’t exist. Now, I’m fully aware of the big differences between the federalist designs of Russia and USA, but much of what Russia’s doing for education can be done by the US Federal government, by the legislative of executive branch. Indeed, education is an area of governance where Russia can act as a unitary state through its federalist structure while the USA is constrained because it’s not a unitary state when it comes to the provision of education for its citizens. The reasons why that’s so are outside the scope of this report, but the basic answer is found in Federalist Paper #10.

Now, let’s read what Russia’s been doing to improve education for its masses:

S. Kravtsov:Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! All The instructions you gave during your pre-election meetings have been fulfilled. We have created an all-Russian parents' committee. It is headed by the director of Artek, Konstantin Fedorenko. By the way, June 16 will mark the 100th anniversary of Artek. We invite you to take part in the celebrations. Vladimir Putin: Thank you. Sergei Kravtsov: You also spoke about the creation of agricultural classes. We have created about 200 agricultural classes in 74 regions. You instructed to simplify the procedure for including textbooks in our native languages. This is also fulfilled. Realization of the national project "Education": we have done everything on time and all indicators were met. In terms of schools, you gave instructions [to build] 1300 schools by the end of 2024, we have exceeded them. This is a very successful program. Vladimir Putin: And what about kindergartens? Sergei Kravtsov: We have built 1680 kindergartens, in fact, we have eliminated the waiting list. A program of major repairs of schools is underway. You set the task of repairing about 3,500 schools since 2022, we have exceeded this program by 1,000 more schools. We are ready to implement new national projects. Within the framework of the "Family" project, 100 new kindergartens will be built in order to prevent queues in kindergartens. A program of major repairs of kindergartens will be organized, by analogy with schools, 2300 kindergartens will be repaired by 2030. Likewise there will be a program for the overhaul of secondary vocational education, colleges. You visited the innovation center in Rudnevo, saw the interested eyes of the guys. Indeed, we can say that today we have a boom in secondary vocational education: children choose working specialties, find jobs. The employment rate is more than 80 percent. We will continue to work and set a goal for 85 percent of children to be employed in production after completing their colleges. We are preparing to build 12 world-class flagship schools for children who are interested in exact sciences, developing the natural sciences education. Actively pedagogical education is developing. Thank you for the program to support pedagogical universities. Today we have a competition - 10 people per place, the guys went to pedagogical universities, and today teacher education is the second most popular after information technology. Increases quality of education. We see from the results of the Unified State Exam that we have 8.5 thousand children received hundred-point results, which is a thousand more than in 2020. Unified history textbooks have also been prepared for grades 5-9. And for the first time, we have prepared unified state textbooks for colleges, their cost is three times lower than commercial textbooks. Note that we are actively developing the project "No Statute of Limitations". This project is about the fact that we must not forget the crimes of the Nazis that were committed against Civilians. Excavations are still ongoing: new documents, facts - we tell schoolchildren about this, and this project will continue support. Vladimir Putin: The scale of these crimes is simple colossal. Sergei Kravtsov: Schoolchildren should be aware of this. And we must never forget about this, so that it does not happen again, unfortunately, in Ukraine, the Nazi regime raised its head. Therefore, the system of educational work and patriotic education is very important, and we will support it as much as possible. Each school has an adviser to the director of education, and we are actively working with the Russian movement of children and youth. And we will continue this work. Besides subjects of natural sciences will also pay attention to subjects that are not included in the Unified State Exam. They are often in the background: fine arts, music. We have returned work to the educational process, the basics of security and protection of the Motherland. These are the subjects that are not included in the Unified State Exam, but are important for the broad outlook of schoolchildren, and we will support these subjects. Separately I will dwell on the development of the education system in new regions. Yes, it is not easy, but nevertheless we have improved the qualifications of all teachers, we have introduced Russian standards, schools and kindergartens are being restored. The main thing, of course, is the worldview of schoolchildren. And we have a program, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, we are implementing, and you supported: "University shifts", when high school students come to our cities and actually rediscover Russia. Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, we understand that the education system and building a sovereign education system face new challenges. We in the Government have started [developing] a strategy for the development of education until 2040, and we ask you to support us. Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

Unmentioned is the massive program for universities and engineering schools to be built nationwide by 2035 along with several specialized research institutions. Much of the basic K-12 work is done in coordination with municipalities and regions, while the institution of what we’d understand as a national Parent Teachers Association to supplement local associations is an excellent idea since many pedagogical decisions are made at the federal level and feedback needs to be directed there. Dangers related to teaching to the test were seen long ago when the state exam was instituted in Soviet times, and recent results show that some important knowledge areas aren’t being properly learned by students, thus a re-examination of the entire process is being undertaken. The need to build and repair so many schools reflects recent history going back to the 1950s during which a combination of neglect and corruption took their toll. In some cities, students go to school in shifts because of the lack of schools and teachers. And it does seem very odd that a nation fighting a demographic decline would need to build more kindergartens. Russian teachers share many of the same ills faced by Western teachers related to lack of numbers and the many non-teaching chores they must accomplish. And then there’s pay and status recognition. The one major difference is Russia recognizes those problems and is involved with fixing them, whereas within the Empire they are mostly ignored at the federal level while it tries to enforce particular lines of dogma, which it often ties to the provision of funds—funding being something provided by the individual states that began falling short long ago with the rise of Neoliberalism and its no-tax mantra that’s starved school districts and forced teachers to take-on second and third jobs to make ends meet.

So, when it comes to developing caring for their nation’s #1 asset—Human Capital—the vast gulf in education is one indicator. Another related indicator is how legal and illegal immigration is treated. Russia with its almost zero unemployment rate is ravenous for skilled and unskilled labor but has issues with people who show no desire to adopt Russian ways and become Others, which in turn generates social conflict. Russia is trying very hard to solve this issue, but it must get cooperation from the migrant side that must begin in the nation of their origin. Within the Empire, the unemployment figures produced by the federal government have long been false and people are well aware of that which is what drives the anti-illegal immigrant animus. And of course, there’s very little understanding that US Imperial policies are what cause the illegals to come, and the steps Team Trump are taking are as wrong as the policy that drive the immigrants North. And the fact that it’s a federal policy that impacts state and local government is usually ignored because Neoliberalism needs to have what workers it employs to be paid as little as possible—it is a form of Capitalism after all. Russia’s system appears to be better for the worker since it’s easier to avoid being illegal and gain the benefits of residing in Russia, the Russian argument being that in exchange for being provided with those benefits the worker needs to show some degree of assimilation via language use and cultural observances.

The Outlaw US Empire has always been expansionary with Full Spectrum Dominance still being its announced central policy goal, although its ability to attain that is now highly unlikely; thus, it’s need to retreat and reboot. Russia had its Imperial Era, followed by the Russian Revolution that ended the Empire and attempted to start a new one during the interwar years. That short sixteen year period was followed by WW2 and then a short period of almost 45 years where it occupied the Central and Eastern European nations it captured and evicted Nazism from during WW2 until it abdicated its occupation in 1989. That was followed by a very harsh retraction and attempt by the Outlaw US Empire to gut and colonize Russia that ended in 1999 when Putin was empowered to halt the downfall. The goal to colonize Russia remained the Neocon goal while Putin, Medvedev and their teams strove to develop and modernize Russia, much of which remained undiscovered country. Russia has reached a point where it’s more powerful than the Empire which enables it to demand it be left alone to develop in peace. This is clearly seen with the Ukraine situation where Russia has decidedly defeated the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO and Ukraine proxies. The converse is the defeat has shown the Empire’s Imperialists that they need to reform their structure all to their benefit of course, none for the commonfolk. China’s entrepreneurs with their DeepSeek AI platform have shown just how far behind the Empire’s fallen in a host of tech areas. China’s rise is also based on People Centered Development, and the DeepSeek triumph shows the superiority of its system, which is a fact that the Empire will deny forever. But the proof is in the ability of both Russian and Chinese human capital to outperform their US counterparts, primarily due to better education and human support structures—two areas that Neoliberalism has gutted and kept from developing and will continue to do so under Team Trump.

