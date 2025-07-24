karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

dacoelec
7h

These kinds of forums are completely unheard of in the USSA. The very idea of investing in infrastructure instead of in ones personal bank account just strikes a chill in a capitalist's bones.

I've come to the conclusion that capitalism only works for a moral people of which few are found in the USSA.

Varyss
3h

As an American, this is hard to read. Russia gets this, while what we are stuck with is substantially inferior. We are still living on the infrastructure victories we had in the 1950s. Russia (and other nations) are surpassing us in a major way.

Kind of explains why Russia is moving so patiently and even gingerly in Ukraine. If nuclear war does not happen, Russia (and China and Iran and North Korea) wins.

