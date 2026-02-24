karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
11h

thanks karl.. it's a very depressing and sobering read... i think the powers behind this are bigger then the outlaw us empire... i see it as a financial empire where the usa and uk are serving this empires specific interests... outlaw is obviously a good word for it all as they want nothing to do with civilization or any such thing as working harmoniously with others...

but just considering the outlaw us empire, it is clear that nothing has changed, regardless if it is biden or trump in power.. this tells me that the power resides at a higher level above the politicians who are supposedly running things here... i know i sound like a conspiracy theorist, but how else does this get explained in any rational manner? all the poodles are alongside with it too... it is easier to see who is outside the fraternity then who is inside... russia, china, iran, brazil maybe and some others - south africa - all outside the banking cartel fraternity...

i wish it would end.. i really do.. how much death and destruction has to go on before it ends?? i have no idea....

heikomr
5h

The "White House," the citizens of the country, Congress and the Senate, the Constitution are not "the USA." I have been repeating this for many years, and I will not tire of repeating it. In an oligarchy/plutocracy, the oligarchs/plutocrats are "the USA." A fact that applies not only to "the USA" but to the vast majority of states worldwide.

Conversely, this means that "these USA" do everything in the interest of these oligarchs/plutocrats. And I am sorry to shake the patriotism and feelings of many US Americans. .... Not a single soldier of the United States of America has ever died defending the country, its people, and nation. Not even in the two world wars. Perhaps with some qualifications, the War of Independence against the British Empire was the only war that represents an exception.

Only when the oligarchy/plutocracy is eliminated and the people, with the Constitution in hand, take control of the state, then the people of the state are "the USA."

"The current USA" will never cease in their endeavor to secure and defend their wealth and power by exploiting and controlling all the world's riches.

9 more comments...

