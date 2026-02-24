As if on cue, Russia’s MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova delivered the following commentary related to the fourth anniversary of the start of the Special Military Operation (SMO). It’s datelined 24.02.2026 00:00. As you’ll read, it’s a recap of the last three articles presented that ate built around the historical documents related to the initiation of this event, Russia’s counterattack against NATO/Ukraine, but primarily Out.aw US Empire aggression against Russian speaking Ukrainians and Russians worldwide. It’s now very well established that the Outlaw US Empire never ended its policy seeking the destruction of first the Soviet Union and then the Russian Federation and in the process using every possible resource—to the last of everyone except Americans. You’ll find Maria’s statement very well measured with her concluding paragraph again reminding the world that there’s only one genuine way to peace in Eurasia—and I mean all of Eurasia.

Four years ago, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces, in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the basis of the provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, began implementing a special military operation (SMO). It is aimed at eliminating the threats projected by the Kyiv regime from the territories under its control, ensuring the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. All actions are carried out in strict accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which regulates the right to individual and collective self-defense.

This forced step was preceded by eight long years, during which our country responsibly tried to promote a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Donbass, which was the result of an armed coup d’état orchestrated, financed and organized by the West in February 2014.

The radical nationalists who seized power in Kiev 12 years ago, with the tacit approval [and active support as mentioned above] of their Western patrons, are forcibly imposing their own order on the multinational people of Ukraine, based on the ideology of aggressive nationalism and building an ethnocratic state. Those who did not accept the dictatorship of the “Maidan winners” and did not betray their native history, culture, ancestors, the Russian language, the Orthodox faith–-and these are millions of civilians in Donbass and Novorossiya–-were subjected to multiple repressions. Against them, the Kyiv regime unleashed a real war of annihilation.

By 2022, the number of victims of the armed conflict in Donbass among its population exceeded 13.5 thousand people. Tens of thousands more people lost their homes, experienced countless suffering and deprivation. The sponsors of the putschists and the international organizations and specialized institutions controlled by them deliberately hushed up the scale of the tragedy. In violation of their mandates, from the first days after the coup d’état, they shamelessly served the geopolitical interests of those who set the task of “cleansing” Ukraine of everything Russian, historically inherent in it.

A large-scale anti-Russian, anti-Russian propaganda campaign was launched, the sole purpose of which was to convince the world that Russians and all our peoples who consider themselves part of the greater Russian world allegedly have no right to preserve their national and cultural identity, either in Ukraine or anywhere else. Not to mention the right to self-determination and the preservation of historical unity with Russia, the right to decent development and reliable security.

At the same time, the same international structures picturesquely ignored the misanthropic Bandera ideology and the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, who were given carte blanche for any actions. Weapons for the destruction of everything Russian, as they say, “flowed like a river”.

Since 2014, with the help of the West, there has been an active process of militarization of Ukraine and the military development of its territory as a potential theater of hostilities against Russia, which created threats comparable to the threat to the existence of our country. All this, coupled with the unrestrained expansion of NATO, has led to a deep security crisis in Europe. Russia tried to reach out to Washington and Brussels. She warned against encouraging Kiev’s aspirations for membership in the alliance, against pumping Ukraine with weapons, and against nurturing the militaristic, Nazi-Russophobic sentiments of the “Maidan” regime. She explained for a long time and persistently where and why our “red lines” were.

Russia’s proposals to provide legal security guarantees, including those relating to the non-expansion of NATO to the East and the return of its military infrastructure to the 1997 configuration (i.e., at the time of the signing of the Russia-NATO Founding Act), were ignored.

We were also seriously concerned about the claims to possess nuclear weapons publicly voiced by Zelensky in February 2022 at the Munich Security Conference, which created real risks for Russia and strategic stability as a whole. Thus, the three main foundations of Ukrainian statehood were destroyed–-neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status, which ensured its international recognition in the early 1990s.

The timeliness and validity of the decision taken in 2022 by the Russian leadership to start a special military operation is confirmed by the incessant slide of the territories controlled by the Kyiv regime into genuine Nazi obscurantism. The glorification of the criminals of the Third Reich and their bloody accomplices-Bandera, the desecration of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators, the seizure of churches of the canonical Orthodox Church and repressions against believers, the imposition of increasingly discriminatory legislative acts became common phenomena there.

Among other things, the SMO revealed the plans of the Anglo-Saxon-led Western camp to impose some kind of “rules-based world order” on the international community, the sole purpose of which is to ensure and maintain the hegemony of the West. The legitimate security interests of Russia and our country’s allies prevented this. Today, it has become obvious to many, including in the West, that their geopolitical venture is flawed and unrealistic.

As part of the implementation of the tasks of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation courageously and valiantly make an invaluable contribution to strengthening regional and international stability. Our country is actively engaged in a dialogue with all interested partners on creating a system of equal and indivisible Eurasian security. We are convinced that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis will also contribute to this, taking into account Russia’s legitimate interests. All goals of the SMO will be achieved.

A lasting, just and sustainable peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of conflict. It is to this task that the current efforts of our diplomacy, including in contacts with the countries of the world majority and within the framework of the Russian-American dialogue, are subordinated. [My Emphasis]