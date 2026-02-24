Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Issues Its 24 February 2022 Reminder
Delivered by Maaria Zakharova
As if on cue, Russia’s MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova delivered the following commentary related to the fourth anniversary of the start of the Special Military Operation (SMO). It’s datelined 24.02.2026 00:00. As you’ll read, it’s a recap of the last three articles presented that ate built around the historical documents related to the initiation of this event, Russia’s counterattack against NATO/Ukraine, but primarily Out.aw US Empire aggression against Russian speaking Ukrainians and Russians worldwide. It’s now very well established that the Outlaw US Empire never ended its policy seeking the destruction of first the Soviet Union and then the Russian Federation and in the process using every possible resource—to the last of everyone except Americans. You’ll find Maria’s statement very well measured with her concluding paragraph again reminding the world that there’s only one genuine way to peace in Eurasia—and I mean all of Eurasia.
Four years ago, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces, in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the basis of the provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, began implementing a special military operation (SMO). It is aimed at eliminating the threats projected by the Kyiv regime from the territories under its control, ensuring the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. All actions are carried out in strict accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which regulates the right to individual and collective self-defense.
This forced step was preceded by eight long years, during which our country responsibly tried to promote a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Donbass, which was the result of an armed coup d’état orchestrated, financed and organized by the West in February 2014.
The radical nationalists who seized power in Kiev 12 years ago, with the tacit approval [and active support as mentioned above] of their Western patrons, are forcibly imposing their own order on the multinational people of Ukraine, based on the ideology of aggressive nationalism and building an ethnocratic state. Those who did not accept the dictatorship of the “Maidan winners” and did not betray their native history, culture, ancestors, the Russian language, the Orthodox faith–-and these are millions of civilians in Donbass and Novorossiya–-were subjected to multiple repressions. Against them, the Kyiv regime unleashed a real war of annihilation.
By 2022, the number of victims of the armed conflict in Donbass among its population exceeded 13.5 thousand people. Tens of thousands more people lost their homes, experienced countless suffering and deprivation. The sponsors of the putschists and the international organizations and specialized institutions controlled by them deliberately hushed up the scale of the tragedy. In violation of their mandates, from the first days after the coup d’état, they shamelessly served the geopolitical interests of those who set the task of “cleansing” Ukraine of everything Russian, historically inherent in it.
A large-scale anti-Russian, anti-Russian propaganda campaign was launched, the sole purpose of which was to convince the world that Russians and all our peoples who consider themselves part of the greater Russian world allegedly have no right to preserve their national and cultural identity, either in Ukraine or anywhere else. Not to mention the right to self-determination and the preservation of historical unity with Russia, the right to decent development and reliable security.
At the same time, the same international structures picturesquely ignored the misanthropic Bandera ideology and the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, who were given carte blanche for any actions. Weapons for the destruction of everything Russian, as they say, “flowed like a river”.
Since 2014, with the help of the West, there has been an active process of militarization of Ukraine and the military development of its territory as a potential theater of hostilities against Russia, which created threats comparable to the threat to the existence of our country. All this, coupled with the unrestrained expansion of NATO, has led to a deep security crisis in Europe. Russia tried to reach out to Washington and Brussels. She warned against encouraging Kiev’s aspirations for membership in the alliance, against pumping Ukraine with weapons, and against nurturing the militaristic, Nazi-Russophobic sentiments of the “Maidan” regime. She explained for a long time and persistently where and why our “red lines” were.
Russia’s proposals to provide legal security guarantees, including those relating to the non-expansion of NATO to the East and the return of its military infrastructure to the 1997 configuration (i.e., at the time of the signing of the Russia-NATO Founding Act), were ignored.
We were also seriously concerned about the claims to possess nuclear weapons publicly voiced by Zelensky in February 2022 at the Munich Security Conference, which created real risks for Russia and strategic stability as a whole. Thus, the three main foundations of Ukrainian statehood were destroyed–-neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status, which ensured its international recognition in the early 1990s.
The timeliness and validity of the decision taken in 2022 by the Russian leadership to start a special military operation is confirmed by the incessant slide of the territories controlled by the Kyiv regime into genuine Nazi obscurantism. The glorification of the criminals of the Third Reich and their bloody accomplices-Bandera, the desecration of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators, the seizure of churches of the canonical Orthodox Church and repressions against believers, the imposition of increasingly discriminatory legislative acts became common phenomena there.
Among other things, the SMO revealed the plans of the Anglo-Saxon-led Western camp to impose some kind of “rules-based world order” on the international community, the sole purpose of which is to ensure and maintain the hegemony of the West. The legitimate security interests of Russia and our country’s allies prevented this. Today, it has become obvious to many, including in the West, that their geopolitical venture is flawed and unrealistic.
As part of the implementation of the tasks of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation courageously and valiantly make an invaluable contribution to strengthening regional and international stability. Our country is actively engaged in a dialogue with all interested partners on creating a system of equal and indivisible Eurasian security. We are convinced that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis will also contribute to this, taking into account Russia’s legitimate interests. All goals of the SMO will be achieved.
A lasting, just and sustainable peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of conflict. It is to this task that the current efforts of our diplomacy, including in contacts with the countries of the world majority and within the framework of the Russian-American dialogue, are subordinated. [My Emphasis]
So far, there are no real indications that the Outlaw US Empire will accept any solution that addresses the root causes of the conflict. Yes, words have come from the mouths of the Americans, but many words also came before that were falsely voiced. There have been zero efforts to improve relations between the Empire and Russia despite such words from the Americans. Everything so far as we know has been of a transactional nature aimed at dealing with the money issues, not the blood and security issues. Given the Trump Gang’s behavior and shunning of all laws and morality, I very much doubt a solution can be found with them. And that means the SMO will continue until unconditional surrender occurs or something dramatically unexpected happens.
*
*
*
thanks karl.. it's a very depressing and sobering read... i think the powers behind this are bigger then the outlaw us empire... i see it as a financial empire where the usa and uk are serving this empires specific interests... outlaw is obviously a good word for it all as they want nothing to do with civilization or any such thing as working harmoniously with others...
but just considering the outlaw us empire, it is clear that nothing has changed, regardless if it is biden or trump in power.. this tells me that the power resides at a higher level above the politicians who are supposedly running things here... i know i sound like a conspiracy theorist, but how else does this get explained in any rational manner? all the poodles are alongside with it too... it is easier to see who is outside the fraternity then who is inside... russia, china, iran, brazil maybe and some others - south africa - all outside the banking cartel fraternity...
i wish it would end.. i really do.. how much death and destruction has to go on before it ends?? i have no idea....
The "White House," the citizens of the country, Congress and the Senate, the Constitution are not "the USA." I have been repeating this for many years, and I will not tire of repeating it. In an oligarchy/plutocracy, the oligarchs/plutocrats are "the USA." A fact that applies not only to "the USA" but to the vast majority of states worldwide.
Conversely, this means that "these USA" do everything in the interest of these oligarchs/plutocrats. And I am sorry to shake the patriotism and feelings of many US Americans. .... Not a single soldier of the United States of America has ever died defending the country, its people, and nation. Not even in the two world wars. Perhaps with some qualifications, the War of Independence against the British Empire was the only war that represents an exception.
Only when the oligarchy/plutocracy is eliminated and the people, with the Constitution in hand, take control of the state, then the people of the state are "the USA."
"The current USA" will never cease in their endeavor to secure and defend their wealth and power by exploiting and controlling all the world's riches.