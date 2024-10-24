Yes, a media throng greeted President Vladimir Putin as he strode to the dais for the closing press conference. The video of the event says it lasted just over an hour, so the transcript will be a rather long read as ought to be expected. Putin immediately launched into his remarks prior to taking questions. As you’ll discover, Putin still had business to attend to that limited what would otherwise have been a much longer event. Here’s what transpired:

Vladimir Putin: Dear ladies and gentlemen,

The XVI BRICS Summit has just come to a successful conclusion.

It was the culmination of the Russian presidency of the association and one of the most significant events in the world political calendar.

I have repeatedly said that Russia approaches the BRICS presidency responsibly. More than 200 events were held in thirteen Russian cities. In particular, numerous meetings of industry ministers were held, various conferences, seminars, and a business forum were held. Sports games were also held with great success.

This year we were working with a new and expanded team, and Russia, as the chairman of the association, did everything possible to ensure that the new members of the organization joined our family as quickly and organically as possible. And this, in my opinion, we have succeeded.

New participants saw and understood that it is possible to work and achieve results in BRICS. They felt that the most important thing in our association is mutual respect and mandatory consideration of each other's interests. I can state with satisfaction that all of them take an active part in the working forums and put forward useful and promising ideas and initiatives.

As for the Kazan summit itself, as you already know, it was attended by delegations from 35 States and six international organizations. Such broad representation clearly demonstrates the authority and role of the BRICS, and the growing interest in cooperation with us on the part of states that actually pursue a truly independent, sovereign policy.

Each of these countries has its own path of development, its own models of economic growth, rich history and culture. It is precisely this diversity of civilizations and the unique combination of national traditions that, of course, is the strength and huge potential for cooperation not only within the BRICS framework, but also in the large circle of like-minded countries that share the goals and principles of the association's activities.

The summit program was very rich. Meetings of the BRICS member states were held in narrow and broad format, focused on topical issues of the association's activities and prospects for expanding partnership in three main areas: in the field of politics and security, in trade and investment, and on the cultural and humanitarian track.

Traditionally, an outreach / BRICS plus meeting was also held. This format has proven itself well and already provides an opportunity for direct and open dialogue between the members of the association and our friends and partners from the Global South and East. This year, the Russian presidency invited the leaders of the CIS countries, as well as delegations from many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as the heads of executive bodies of a number of international organizations to such a meeting.

We exchanged views on key international issues, with a focus on the escalating situation in the Middle East. We also discussed the prospects for cooperation between BRICS members and the countries of the Global South and East in the interests of inclusive sustainable development.

The main thing is that all the meetings and events I have just mentioned, without exception, were held in the traditional BRICS business and open spirit, in an atmosphere of mutual understanding. This constructive approach to working together allowed us to thoroughly discuss a wide range of issues within three days.

The BRICS Kazan Declaration summarizing the discussions was approved at the summit. In our opinion, the result is a comprehensive concept document with a positive agenda for the future. It is important that it confirms the commitment of all our states to building a more democratic, inclusive and multipolar world order based on international law and the UN Charter and sets out a common determination to counteract the practice of applying illegitimate sanctions and attempts to undermine traditional moral values.

The BRICS countries are determined to deepen their partnership in the financial sector. We will continue to strengthen interbank communication and create mechanisms for mutual settlements in national currencies that are independent of external risks.

I would also like to note that during the summit, my colleagues and I discussed in detail possible joint efforts to further stimulate investment for further economic growth in the BRICS countries and in the Global South and East. We will also do this with the help of the New Development Bank and its President, Mrs. Dilma Rousseff.

Russia has offered to extend the presidency of Brazil and the bank's president, Ms. Rousseff. Bearing in mind that Brazil is chairing the G20 this year, and next year it will take over the baton and lead the BRICS. And, I will not hide it, based on the fact that we know what the situation is around Russia and do not want to transfer all the problems that are associated with this to institutions in the development of which we ourselves are interested. We will deal with our own problems and we will deal with them ourselves.

There are good prospects for strengthening sectoral cooperation, implementing new projects in industry, energy, logistics, high technologies and many other key areas, and, of course, enhancing cooperation between our countries in culture, science, sports, youth and civil societies.

In Kazan, we confirmed that BRICS is not a closed format, it is open to all who share the values of BRICS, and its members are ready to work on finding joint solutions without external dictates or attempts to impose only some narrow approaches on anyone. The BRICS cannot but respond to the growing demand in the world for such cooperation. Accordingly, we paid special attention to the possible expansion of BRICS through the establishment of a new category – partner States.

During these days, the leaders and members of the delegations also communicated a lot in an informal setting. Many bilateral meetings, contacts, and conversations were held. Our delegation also tried to meet with the leaders of most of the participating countries.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The summit is over. I would like to once again thank all our colleagues who have come to Kazan for their contribution to our common work. And I'd like to point out that I think it was quite heavy.

Throughout our presidency, we have felt strong support from our partners. This is important, especially since it does not end with the end of the summit. A number of important joint events will be held before the end of the year. As I have already said, next year we will pass on the baton to Brazil's presidency. Naturally, we will provide our Brazilian friends with all the necessary aid and assistance. We will continue to closely coordinate with all our BRICS partners in order to further enhance cooperation within the BRICS group.

And of course, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the leadership of Tatarstan and the Mayor's Office of Kazan for their hospitality and their desire to create comfortable conditions for our joint work.

I want to apologize to the residents of Kazan for the fact that they had to face some inconveniences: the movement of motorcades, the closure, as I understand it, of some highways. But I want to assure you that these trials were not in vain. I would like to thank you for creating such favorable conditions for our work. Thank you very much.

I want to apologize in advance, but we can't communicate with you for a long time, answering your questions, because I still have several bilateral meetings, I think seven or something like that. So I can't keep my colleagues waiting. However, if you have any questions, please.

Question: Anton Vernitsky, Channel One.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, please tell us more about the financial cooperation of the BRICS countries. Have you discussed a common investment platform? And was there any discussion about creating an alternative payment system, or about an alternative to SWIFT?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: As for SWIFT and some alternatives: we have not created, and we are not creating any alternatives to anyone, but nevertheless the issue is very important today, and one of the key problems is the problem of settlements. Therefore, we are following the path of using national currencies, this is well known.

As for settlement systems, we use the already established Russian financial information exchange system created by the Central Bank of Russia. Other BRICS member countries also have their own systems, and we will also use them, and we are already using them and will continue to develop this cooperation.

But we are not inventing a single general system yet, and what we have is sufficient in principle. We only need to make appropriate decisions at the administrative level on time and in a timely manner. We have also discussed this with our colleagues and will continue to do so.

Question: Hello!

RIA Novosti, Ilya Yezhov.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the forum in Kazan was the first summit for BRICS not as a group of five countries, but as an association with a wider geography. At the same time, talks about possible expansion continue, and your colleagues, including today, have repeatedly stated that they are ready to work more closely with the BRICS. The format of the BRICS partner country was also worked out.

In this regard, could you please share how the work is progressing in this direction, and what was the main signal given by the Kazan summit on the further expansion of BRICS?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Indeed, as I have already said, many countries are showing interest in working in this association. 35 countries participated in the events in Kazan, and we agreed with our partners that at the first stage, I mean a possible expansion, we will follow the path of agreeing on the list of partner countries. This list is agreed upon.

Some of the countries that participated in these events – today's and yesterday's-have sent us their proposals and requests for full participation in the BRICS association.

Further, the situation will develop as follows: we will send an invitation and offer to future partner countries to participate in our work in this capacity, and upon receiving a positive response, we will announce who is on this list. It just wouldn't be right to do it now, before we get a response. Although all these countries practically made requests at one time.

Question: Good evening!

Viktor Sineok, Izvestia Research Center.

It is known that during your numerous bilateral meetings, the issue of the conflict in Ukraine was raised. Tell me, in what key did you discuss what is happening in the free zone? How do you think the partners you spoke to have a positive attitude towards this conflict and did they talk about supporting our country?

Vladimir Putin: Everyone is determined to end the conflict as quickly as possible and preferably by peaceful means. You know that the People's Republic of China and Brazil took the initiative at the General Assembly in New York. Many BRICS member states support these initiatives, and we, in turn, are grateful to our partners for paying attention to this conflict and looking for ways to resolve it.

:(as translated)Q: Keir Simmons, NBC News.

Mr. President, satellite images indicate that there are North Korean troops in Russia. What are they doing here and isn't this a serious escalation of the war in Ukraine?

Mr. President, there are also a few weeks left before the US election. Russia is again accused of meddling, saying that you had private conversations with former President Trump. Did you have any conversations with him and what did you talk about?

Vladimir Putin: Let me start with the first part of your question.

Snapshots are a serious thing. If there are snapshots, then they reflect something.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it was not Russia's actions that led to the escalation in Ukraine, but the coup d'etat of 2014, supported primarily by the United States. It was even publicly announced how much money the then US Administration spent on the preparation and organization of this coup. Isn't this the way to escalate?

And then we were deceived for eight years when they said that everyone wanted to resolve the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, through the Minsk agreements. Later, and you probably also heard it, a number of European leaders directly said that they were deceiving us, because they used this time to arm the Ukrainian army. Isn't that right? This is true.

Further steps to escalation were that Western countries began to actively arm the Kiev regime. What has it come to? Before the direct participation of the military personnel of the armies of NATO countries in this conflict. Because we know what is done and how to launch unmanned marine vehicles in the Black Sea. We know who is present there, from which European NATO countries and how they carry out this work.

The same applies to military instructors, not mercenaries, but military personnel. The same applies to the use of modern high-precision weapons, including missiles such as ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and so on. Ukrainian military personnel cannot do this without space intelligence, targeting systems, and Western-made software – and only with the direct participation of NATO officers.

Regarding our relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea: As you know, today, in my opinion, our Strategic Partnership Agreement has just been ratified. There is article No. 4, and we have never doubted that the North Korean leadership takes our agreements seriously. But what we will do and how we will do it is already our business, within the framework of this article. First, we need to conduct appropriate negotiations on the implementation of Article 4 of this treaty, but we are in contact with our North Korean friends and we will see how this process will develop.

In any case, the Russian army is acting confidently in all directions, it is also well known, no one denies this, and it is moving forward on all sections of the line of contact. It is also actively working in the Kursk direction: some units of the Ukrainian army that invaded the Kursk region are blocked and surrounded, which is about two thousand people. Attempts are being made to unblock this group from the outside, and to break through from the inside - so far without success. The Russian army has begun to eliminate this group.

As for contacts with Mr. Trump, this is something that has been constantly discussed for more than one year. They once accused us and Trump himself of having something to do with Russia. Then, as a result of an investigation in the United States itself, everyone came to the conclusion, including in Congress, in my opinion, that this is complete nonsense, that nothing like this has ever happened. If it wasn't there before, it isn't there now.

And how Russian-American relations will be built after the elections depends primarily on the United States. If the United States is open to building normal relations with Russia, then we will do the same. If they don't want to, don't. But this is a choice for the future Administration.

Question: Good evening!

Pavel Zarubin, Rossiya TV channel.

Can I continue the topic of conversations with Trump? The former President of the United States, and now a candidate for President of the United States, also stated that in one of the telephone conversations with you, he allegedly threatened you with a blow to the center of Moscow. Is it true?

And in general, can I threaten you? Do threats affect you? And how do you feel about the fact that in general, in big politics, even the conversations of leaders are now more and more often spilled out into the public space – if this story is true?

And one more question, if possible, about the BRICS summit: do you feel isolated now? And don't you miss communicating with your Western colleagues?

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: The first part is whether it is possible to threaten. You can threaten anyone. Threatening Russia is pointless, because it only cheers us up. But I don't recall such a conversation with Mr. Trump. This is a very acute phase of the election campaign in the United States, and I suggest that such statements should not be taken seriously. But what Mr. Trump has said recently, and what I have heard, is that he wants to do everything possible to end the conflict in Ukraine, I think he means it sincerely. Of course, we welcome such statements, regardless of who they come from.

As you know, we receive various signals from our Western partners regarding possible contacts. We have not closed ourselves off from these contacts. And when we hear that we refuse, I refuse any conversations, contacts, including with European leaders, I want to tell you that this is a lie. We don't give up, we've never given up, and we don't give up now. If someone wants to resume relations with us – please, we talk about it all the time, but do not impose.

As you can see, we live, work and develop normally. Our economy is growing. Last year we had 3.4–3.6 percent, this year it will be about four – 3.9 percent, maybe it will be. The euro zone economy is teetering on the brink of recession. In the United States, however, there is growth, it will be a little over three, in my opinion, somewhere, probably 3.1–3.2 percent. It's not bad actually. But still, there are also enough problems there. And the deficit is in three major areas at once: the foreign trade deficit, the balance of payments deficit and the huge debt – in my opinion, 34 trillion.

We also have problems, but it is better for us not to argue with each other, not to conflict, but to think about how to solve these issues together. This is exactly what we are doing in the BRICS framework.

:(as translated)Question Thank you very much.

A Cameroonian journalist.

Mr. President,

Our team has just returned from the Donbass. We are currently preparing a documentary to show the reality in the Donbas, to tell what it means for Africa.

We know, Mr. President, that many African countries are now victims of terrorism and other actions that are aimed at destabilizing African States. At the same time, we see that Russia is helping the Central African Republic and other Sahel countries. Before that, other countries were present there, and only after the arrival of Russia was it possible to achieve stabilization of the situation in many of these countries. So my question is this: isn't it time for Russia to deepen this kind of partnership not only in the military field, but also to develop relations in other areas with African states?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, I totally agree with you. This is the point of our work with the BRICS partner countries. And creating an investment platform within the BRICS framework is the point of our work.

We believe that in the near future – I have just spoken with my colleagues at the final stage of today's summit – our experts believe that the economies of such countries as Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and some others will develop at a good progressive pace, and the development will be positive. But there are regions of the world where, in our opinion, development will proceed at a very high pace. These are primarily the countries of South Asia and Africa. It is for this purpose that we have now raised the issue of creating a new investment platform using modern electronic tools within the framework of BRICS. In order to create a system that can be – and this, oddly enough, can be achieved – non-inflationary and create conditions for investment in large, rapidly developing markets in all regions of the world, including, above all, in Africa.

Why do we think so? I think, I believe, that many people will agree with me. There are several reasons for this.

First – these countries are experiencing great growth and rapid population growth. In Africa… Yesterday I spoke with the Prime Minister of India – there are 10 million people there every year. Plus 10 million people every year – this is an increase in the population of India. And it is growing rapidly in Africa.

Secondly, these regions of the world still have a low level of urbanization, but it will definitely increase completely, and people and countries will strive to catch up with the standard of living in these countries at a faster pace compared to, say, other regions of the world, including Europe.

All this and a number of other factors suggest that the growth rate ... yes, and capital accumulation will occur, and it is already happening. All this suggests that special attention should be paid to these regions of the world.

My colleagues and I are negotiating and trying to set up a working group on the basis of the New BRICS Development Bank in order to create mechanisms for effective and reliable investment in these countries. And I believe that everyone will benefit from this: both those who invest and those who receive these investments. Because new production facilities will be created, which will give a return on investment.

To do this, we need to create tools that are not exposed to external risks, primarily for political reasons. I think it is quite possible to do this. That's the way to go.

Thank you. This is a very important question.

Question: I have read the BRICS final Declaration, and it speaks of the need for global and regional stability, security and a just world. In general, the motto of the Russian BRICS presidency includes such concepts, in my opinion, as justice and security. But how does all this relate to your actions in the last two and a half years, with the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine? Where is justice, stability and security, including the security of Russia? Because before the start of the SVO, there were no drone attacks on Russian territory, no shelling of Russian cities, no foreign troops occupying Russian territory-this did not happen.

And one last thing: how does all this relate to the recent statement by British intelligence that Russia has set itself the goal of wreaking havoc on the streets of Britain and Europe with arson, sabotage, and so on? Where is the stability?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: I will start with Russia's security, because for me this is the most important thing.

You mentioned drone strikes and so on. Yes, it didn't happen, but it was a much worse situation. The situation was that our constant and persistent proposals to establish contacts and relations with the countries of the Western world were constantly pointed out to us. I can definitely tell you that. So everything seems to be affectionate, but in principle we were always shown our place.

And this place would ultimately lead to Russia's descent into the category of secondary states that perform exclusively the function of raw materials appendages with the loss of a certain degree and to a large extent of the country's sovereignty. And Russia in this capacity is not only developing, it cannot exist. Russia cannot exist if it loses its sovereignty. That's the most important thing. Russia's recovery from this state, strengthening its sovereignty and independence in the economy, finances, and military sphere means increasing our security and creating conditions for its confident development in the future as an independent state, fully-fledged and self-sufficient, with those partners that we have in BRICS who respect Russia's independence and respect our traditions and which we treat in the same way.

Now for development equity and security. I have some thoughts on this issue, and I will try to answer you. Here are my thoughts.

What is development equity? See the most recent events – during the coronavirus pandemic. What was happening at that time? I would like to draw your attention to this, as well as the attention of all other representatives of the mass media. At that time, the United States had an issue of about six trillion dollars, and the euro zone had an issue of about three trillion dollars, three and a bit. And all these funds were thrown on the world market, buying everything in a row, first of all food, and not only: both medicines and vaccines, which are now being destroyed on a massive scale, because they have already expired. They threw it all away, and food inflation started, and inflation started all over the world.

What have the world's leading economies done? They have abused their exclusive position in global finance-both the dollar and the euro. Printed and swept away, like a vacuum cleaner, from the market the most necessary goods. They consume more, you consume more than you produce and earn. Is that fair? We believe not, and we want to change this situation. This is what we are doing in BRICS.

Now about security in general. As for Russia's security, I have already said that. I know what you're talking about. But is it fair from a security point of view to ignore for years our constant appeals to our partners not to expand NATO to the east? Is it fair to lie to our faces, promising that there will be no such expansion, and violating our commitments to do so? Is it fair to get into our "underbelly", say, in the same Ukraine, and start building there, not preparing, but already building military bases? Is that fair?

Is it fair to carry out the coup d'etat I mentioned in response to your colleague's question, ignoring international law and all the principles of international law and the UN Charter, financing a coup in another country, in this case in Ukraine, and pushing the situation to its development in the direction of a hot phase? Is this fair from the point of view of global security?

And is it fair to violate our OSCE commitments when all the Western countries have signed a paper according to which there can be no security of one side if the security of the other is violated? We said: don't do this, it violates our security – the expansion of NATO. No, they did it anyway. Is that fair?

There is no justice here, and we want to change this situation, and we will achieve this.

One last time, one more time?

Question: Regarding the claim of British intelligence that Russia is wreaking havoc on the streets of Britain.

Vladimir Putin: Listen to me – thank you for reminding me about this part - well, this is complete nonsense.

You see, what is happening on the streets of some European cities is the result of the internal politics of these states. But we all know, as I have already said, that the European economy is teetering on the brink of recession, and the leading economies of the euro zone are actually in recession. If there is any small growth-0.5 percent-it will be due to the south, where there is no such serious production, it will be due to real estate, the tourism industry, and so on. But is it really our fault? What's it got to do with us?

Western and European countries have abandoned our energy sources. Well, we do not refuse. By the way, there is still one line under the Baltic Sea – "Nord Stream – 2". What does it cost the German authorities? Just click the button and you're done. But they don't do it for political reasons. And their most important partner – I don't know for what reasons-has created the conditions when an entire branch of the German economy moves to the United States, because there the authorities create more complementary conditions for business. In my opinion, primary energy carriers are three times cheaper there than in Europe, or even four times cheaper – different tax conditions, targeted actions. But what's it got to do with us?

This causes a corresponding reaction, because there is a decrease in the standard of living of people. This is obvious, these are statistics from the European countries themselves. But what's it got to do with us? Well, really? You know, as we say, this is an attempt to shift the blame from a bad head to a healthy one and avoid responsibility for wrong decisions in the economic sphere and in the sphere of domestic policy.

In the economic sphere, it seems to me that this is an obvious thing for objective experts, but after all, many in Europe and in other countries, in the United States, have abused and are still trying to abuse the environmental agenda and the rising temperature on the planet. They are getting ahead of themselves, not having sufficient grounds for the development of technologies, they are closing everything related to nuclear power, they are closing everything related to coal generation – it used to be, right? - they are closing everything related to hydrocarbons in general.

Did someone do the math? Will Africa be able to do without these types of hydrocarbons or not? No. African countries and some other emerging market countries are being forced to use modern, and perhaps even environmentally efficient, tools and technologies. But they can't buy them – there's no money. Well, give them money then! And no one gives you money. But on the other hand, they are screwing up tools, I think they are tools of neo-colonialism, when they lower these countries and force them to depend on Western technologies and loans again. Loans are given on terrible terms, loans cannot be repaid. This is another tool of neocolonialism.

Therefore, we must first look at the results of the policies of Western countries in the field of economy, finance and domestic policy. And people, of course, are afraid of the aggravation of the international situation associated with the escalation in various conflict zones: both in the Middle East and in Ukraine. But we are not engaged in this escalation. Aggravation is always played by those who are on the other side.

Well, we are ready for this escalation. Think about whether the countries that are doing this are ready.

Question: Arij Mohammed, Moscow correspondent for Sky News Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, please tell me: there are a number of reports that say that Moscow may provide support to Iran in the event of an Israeli attack. How do you feel about such messages? Do they reflect the essence of things? Does Russia even consider helping at this stage of escalation in the region?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First, we are very concerned about what is happening in the region. And no matter what anyone says, Russia has no interest in making the conflict worse. Strategically, we will gain nothing from this, only see additional problems.

As for helping Iran, first of all, we are in contact with the Iranian leadership, of course, in close contact, and we see our role in creating conditions for resolving the situation and, above all, in finding mutual compromises. It seems to me that this is possible. No one really in the region-–and my conversations now on the sidelines of the BRICS summit show that no one in the region wants an expansion of the conflict and some big war, no one.

Question: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am Tursunbek Akun, who came from Kyrgyzstan, chairman of the human rights organization of Kyrgyzstan, coordinator of the Congress on Human Rights in Central Asia. I represent not only Kyrgyzstan, but also the public of Central Asian countries.

First of all, I congratulate you on holding the BRICS summit at a high level. Like other people around the world, I do not envy you that you are the President of the Russian Federation. This is the heaviest burden, but no matter how heavy it is, you carry it with honor.

For about three years, the West has wanted to separate Russia from the rest of the world, but today this goal has ended in a complete fiasco. This is confirmed by the results of the BRICS summit, where your political and state position was supported by about 35 countries, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other international organizations came to this summit.

Today, historical events have taken place on Russian soil, in Kazan, where a multipolar world has already taken over. The unipolar world led by the United States is gradually losing its importance and losing ground. At the BRICS Plus leaders ' meeting, complex issues of the Middle East were discussed. Despite the UN resolution, Israel does not comply in any way and openly ignores UN decisions. He even declared the UN Secretary-General persona non grata. Then Iran launched a massive attack on Israel, and now Israel is announcing retaliatory actions. According to open sources, it is preparing to bomb Iran's oil and nuclear facilities.

I have a question and a suggestion. US military forces are on duty in the Persian Gulf to help Israel. Should the BRICS member states, under the Russian presidency, resist the unilateral domination of the United States and Israel and give a decent response to their actions if they start a war against other states? Not only should US warships be on duty off the coast of the Persian Gulf, but Russian and other ships of BRICS member states should be on duty at the same time to help Iran, Palestine and Lebanon. Only in this case, the arbitrariness of the United States and Israel will be stopped.

And the second question, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. The United States of America and the West are determined to once again denigrate you that Russian President Putin refuses to negotiate. You announced your demands and conditions before Zelensky's Swiss summit, but they didn't agree. Are your requirements still in the same form? You didn't refuse to negotiate, did you?"

Vladimir Putin: My colleague just asked me about our relations with Iran, our readiness to provide assistance, and so on.

The first one concerns the situation in the Middle East. I said it today and I want to repeat it here. I don't think there is anyone on earth whose heart doesn't bleed when they look at what is happening in Gaza. Forty-odd thousand people died, mostly women and children. Therefore, here our assessment is known, given how to get out of the situation. We are also talking about this. This can only be on the way to eliminate the causes. And the main reason is the lack of a full-fledged, full-fledged State of Palestine. We need to implement all the decisions of the Security Council in this area.

But we must work with all participants in the process, and in no case allow the conflict to grow and worsen. In particular, we need to work with Israel, which, admittedly, still faced a terrorist attack in October last year.

Therefore, we must analyze the situation very calmly and carefully, and in no case condone disproportionate responses to these terrorist acts, but work with everyone and achieve a reduction in the level of confrontation, including on the Lebanese track. It seems to me that in general this is possible, but you need to act very carefully. I'm just, frankly, afraid to say an extra word, because every sloppy word can damage this process. In general, I would like to thank you for raising this topic, because it is extremely important.

As for the negotiations with Ukraine, I have already said this many times. We are grateful to the President of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who once provided us with a platform for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation. During this negotiation process, at the end of 2022, we came up with a possible document, a draft peace agreement, and the Ukrainian delegation initialed it, which means that everything was fine with it, and then suddenly refused.

Recently, again, the Turkish side, an assistant to Mr. Erdogan, called directly from New York and said that there are new proposals that they are asking to consider for negotiations. I agreed and said: OK, we agree. The next day, the head of the Kiev regime suddenly announced that they were not going to hold any negotiations with us. We told the Turks: guys, thank you, of course, for your participation, but you will first deal with your clients then-whether they want or not, let them say directly about it. As far as we know, there in the parliament again there was not a proposal for peace, but some kind of another plan, a "victory plan". Well good.

As for the victory: last year, when trying to conduct so-called counter-offensive operations, the losses, in my opinion, amounted to about 16 thousand people – these are sanitary and irrevocable. Now, just in the last month or so, in the Kursk direction, in my opinion, there are already 26 thousand losses, 26 thousand, also sanitary and irrevocable. And last year, during the counteroffensive, the technicians lost, in my opinion, I'm afraid to lie, something like 18 thousand vehicles. Now it's almost a thousand more. However, the tanks lost less than almost a hundred. But it seems to me that they were simply used less, because there were simply fewer of them in the Ukrainian army.

But it would be better, of course, to sit down at the negotiating table and conduct these negotiations based on the realities and developments on the ground. But the leaders of the Kiev regime do not want to. I think this is also because the beginning of peace talks would lead to the need to lift martial law, and presidential elections should be held immediately after that. Apparently, they are not ready yet. The ball is on their side.

Question: Tell me, what are you ready to do to end the war in Ukraine, and what are you not ready for?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: I just said: we are ready to consider any options for peace agreements, based on the realities that are developing on the ground. And I'm not ready for anything else.

:(as translated)Question Thank you very much, Mr. President.

I'm from Saudi Arabia.

The BRICS Group has probably already passed the stage when it was called a platform. And now can it be called centralized management?

I think that at the current stage, BRICS already needs some kind of centralized administration or body in order to become a kind of center for managing contacts around the world. And, for example, a country that holds the BRICS presidency today may be replaced tomorrow by another country that may be less effective in its approach.

And the second point is that Russia would like to create such a mechanism for interaction with its partners. Can a Central Bank or a New bank that has been created interact with other banks in other countries, with similar banks? So now we need to create funds that are related to mutual investments.

And the last question: Have you considered the issue of Saudi Arabia joining BRICS?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, it concerns organizational work within the BRICS countries. Yes, of course, it is now an organization, this is an obvious fact. And you are absolutely right that we need to structure the work of this organization. And of course, my colleagues and I will think about it and do it. But in general, each of the participating countries is self-sufficient and sincerely, I want to emphasize this, sincerely strives for the development and strengthening of this union. So I don't think there will be any failure in the BRICS work. I don't see it.

But at the same time, we would not want to overly bureaucratize the work of this organization, so that we have officials there who will drive luxury cars, have some endless staff, large salaries, and then it is not clear at all who does what there. But you are right that we need to structure this work, of course, and we need to think about it.

As for the bank, I have already said that we have a New Development Bank. It is still small. It has funded 100 projects totaling somewhere between $ 32-33 billion. As for the investment process, this is a very important thing, and for countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries, China, India, it is very important to be able to invest reliably and safely in fast-growing markets. This is an extremely important thing. These are our proposals for creating a new investment platform.

As for Saudi Arabia, of course, we are in very good contact with our friend, the Crown Prince, and we have a wonderful relationship with the Custodian of the Two Holy Sites, the King of Saudi Arabia. Today, representatives of Saudi Arabia took part in our joint work. We hope that it will continue to expand.

:(as translated)Question My name is Bianca, I am a correspondent for GloboNews, the main television network in Brazil.

A question about Venezuela. Yesterday you thanked President Nicolas Maduro for all his efforts, including for his participation in BRICS, but Brazil is against it. I would like to know which side Russia is on and whether Venezuela can join BRICS even against the will of Brazil.

And a question about Ukraine. You also thanked Brazil and China for their efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine along a political path. I would like to ask, from one to ten, what chances do you see that this peace plan will be successful in Ukraine? And what is absolutely unacceptable, from your point of view?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, as far as the chances are concerned. You know, it is difficult for me, I think that it is even inappropriate to name any numbers and scores from one to ten, including because… I don't want to sound rude, but the fact of trying to start negotiations, and then refusing these attempts… I told you that the Turkish High Representative called us directly from New York. And before that, it was the same thing, and before that, Turkey also took the initiative regarding the situation in the Black Sea – to ensure safe freedom of navigation, to talk and conclude certain agreements and agreements on the safety of nuclear power facilities. And we agreed. And then the head of the Kiev regime publicly declared: no negotiations. We also told our Turkish friends: listen, you will sort it out there, you offer us a link to them, we agree, and then we hear a refusal in a day – what is this supposed to mean? They spread their hands like this: that's how difficult partners are like this.

Why do I say that it is very difficult to evaluate in points from one to ten? The behavior of the Ukrainian elite today is very irrational. Believe me, I'm talking about what I know. I won't give you any other ratings right now. For example, I believe that even their provocations in the Kursk area are connected with attempts to interfere in the internal political situation and the election process in the United States. They want at all costs to show the current Administration and the voters of the current Administration, this party, that their investments in Ukraine were not in vain. By all means and at any cost, including at the cost of the lives of their soldiers. They work for them, not for the interests of the Ukrainian people. Therefore, it is very difficult, almost impossible, to evaluate in some points.

Now about Brazil, Brazil's assessment of what is happening in Venezuela. We know these assessments, and our position on Venezuela does not coincide with Brazil's. I speak openly about this, and I spoke about it on the phone the day before yesterday with the President of Brazil, with whom I have very good and, I believe, friendly relations.

Venezuela is fighting for its independence, for its sovereignty. Once, I remember, the leader of the opposition came to the square after the previous elections, raised his eyes to heaven and said that he considered himself President before the Lord. Funny.

And then we discussed this situation with the leadership of the United States. Well, they supported and still support the opposition, but modestly kept silent, grinned, and that's all. Clearly, this is ridiculous, right? Anyone can come out, raise their eyes to the sky and declare themselves anyone, including the Pope. But it doesn't happen that way either. It doesn't have to be this way. There are certain procedures of a selective nature. Go to the polls and win.

We believe that President Maduro won the election, won fairly. He formed a government. And we wish success to his Government and the Venezuelan people.

But I very much hope that Brazil and Venezuela will understand their bilateral relations during a bilateral discussion. I know President Lulu as a very decent, honest person and I am sure that he will approach this situation from such positions, from the positions of an objective nature. And he asked me to pass on some words to the President of Venezuela during our telephone conversation. I hope that the situation will level out.

As for the admission of Venezuela or any other state to the BRICS, I would like to say that this is possible only by consensus. We have a rule that in order to accept any candidate for this organization, the BRICS association, you need the consent of all the participants of this association. Without this, it is impossible to take such a step.

Please don't be angry, but my colleagues are waiting for me at a bilateral meeting. I have a very difficult choice between debating with you and going there. I'm sorry, please don't be angry with me.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]