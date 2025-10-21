karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
5h

a very encouraging report karl.. thank you!

Davy Ro
6h

Like I read it earlier, today's Russia is a very young country. With a very old history. This description for me, describes today's Russia perfectly. As it is with today's China, Russia is showing a way forward for the benefit of their country & their citizens. That Western citizens of today just can't or aren't allowed to witness or hear about. There's a massive reason the powers that be in the West. Need to censor & propagandise all things Russian or Chinese to keep their citizens. As far from the facts as possible.

