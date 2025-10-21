Svetlana Radionova

Externalities is a concept generated by environmental economics to account for the damage inflicted on ecosystems by extractive industries initially then onto other pollution generating activities that in most cases are never added to the cost of production and thus recouped via taxation or fines to repair the damage done. All forms of political-economies that utilize industrial processes are capable of producing externalities; in other words, they aren’t just a product of capitalism. Rather, they are the result of inadequate regulatory systems that require the producer to be responsible for the pollution generated. Of course, it was noticed that this problem wasn’t just the result of industry, but from what can generally be called human activity since we produce waste products in the course of existing—what was initially seen as sanitation issues within almost any size human settlement. One of the earliest forms of civil engineering was the designing of sewage systems and the provision of clean water supplies. Both capitalist and socialist industrial production methods lowered costs by dumping their wastes onto the ecosystem and not worrying what damage that might cause, nor did they think they were responsible for cleaning up that waste. The capitalist mantra was to privatize the profits and socialize the costs. Most Westerners are aware of the vast pollution problems that were very clear by the 1960s, but few were aware of what was happening in the USSR. It was just as bad and in some cases much worse there. A book was published in 1992 as the USSR disintegrated that called attention to the depth of the pollution problem there, Ecocide in the USSR, which while making some propagandistic exaggerations revealed a very serious situation that was affecting the health of citizens and ultimately the health of the state. One of the many regulatory agencies brought to life when Putin became president was the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia in 2004, which is now within the Ministry for Natural Resources as its main regulatory agency. I’ve commented previously that the vast implementation of oncology clinics and research facilities is directly related to the results of industrial pollution during the Soviet Era. Proper regulation of industry to avoid a repetition of the Soviet Era is a high political priority within Russian governance. And since much of its industrial activity in ecologically sensitive regions is extractive, its supervision becomes all the more important. Putin often mentions the need for proper stewardship of Russian lands, and policies are being crafted to make that possible. Now let’s read the contents of the current report:

S.Radionova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, five years ago, you defined the main milestones that changed the way we look at the environment. You identified three key points that we are currently working on: in the 2021 Address, you said that if you make a profit at the expense of nature, you must clean up after yourself, and Rosprirodnadzor must monitor this. You said that, in principle, the polluter pays the same for everyone, and we should collect from the negligent. And you have determined that environmental payments should be “colored.”

In this regard, the Government has adopted a significant number of regulatory documents, and key federal laws have been passed that establish the obligation to eliminate accumulated harm, ensuring that we do not end up with facilities like Usolye-Sibirskoye and Krasny Bor, which we are currently dismantling with federal funds. We are working with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to develop a comprehensive technology for their decommissioning.

A complex reform of extended producer responsibility has been carried out, where [the requirements for] the disposal of packaging are specified: either it must be paid for, or these payments must be used for waste management reform, TKO reform. This is also being implemented.

In the development of this, we are currently implementing the principle of “every ecological ruble must be returned to the environment.” We collect two types of payments: this is the mandatory payment for each enterprise for negative impact, discharges, and emissions. And every year, we increase the collection, gradually adding a billion. In fact, we bring those who forgot to pay out of the shadows. We send warnings and work on preventive measures. As of today, we have allocated 21 billion to the budgets of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and each entity can spend this money on environmental activities, which they are doing.

We are proud of the success of the extended producer responsibility reform. We have collected 20 billion, which is a record amount. We had a plan to collect seven [billion]. This year, based on the legislation that was passed, we have collected this amount.

We believe that it would be a good idea to codify the entire body of legislation that has been adopted over the past five years, which includes more than 300 regulatory documents. We know that our colleagues in Belarus are working on this, and China is currently developing a very good draft environmental code. We also believe that it would be a good idea to revisit Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko’s proposal, which she made at the Neva Environmental Forum, to create or discuss an environmental code. This will help us systematize the legislation, help businesses understand what we really want from them, and allow the public to participate in the creation of this document. It will probably take several years to complete, but it is time to do it.

As inspectors, we certainly monitor the principle of “polluter pays,” and every year, the collection rate increases because our requirements are more stringent. We win almost 87% of our lawsuits in court. This shows that we don’t come empty-handed. In fact, everyone now knows that if Rosprirodnadzor comes, we will collect the money, and it will also be used for environmental purposes, as these principles are interconnected.

Today, one of the most significant users of natural resources is the subsoil user. We have 25,000 subsoil extraction facilities under our supervision, but only 7% of them are subject to scheduled inspections due to the high risk. The remaining 93% are subject to preventive measures. Today, we use space imagery and remote sensing of the Earth to identify 85% of violations using space imagery. This allows us to reach areas where inspectors have not set foot using this space-based “eye.”

All the enterprises understand that they are not left without supervision. We are taking the initiative to introduce the obligation to meet these legally significant requirements for remote sensing of the Earth, so that we no longer need to confirm them in person, because when we tried to do so, we received a picture, and then we went to the site, and in 100 percent of cases, we confirmed the result. We have not had a single unconfirmed result. This means that our satellite images are very accurate, and we can see everything.

We want to introduce the legal significance of such a tool, because it is very important to us. Once we do this, we will ease the burden on the inspection staff. We will be able to see what is happening in the Amur Region, Magadan, Chita, and other remote regions, where we can only reach based on weather conditions, sometimes seasonally and sometimes only by helicopter. Therefore, this is very important to us. We believe that this initiative is timely.

When we supervise nature users, we must understand that we are coming to the land of our smaller brothers. We, as Rosprirodnadzor, preserve the Red Books. You launched the “Bear Patrol”, now it is called the “Presidential Bear Patrol” throughout the Arctic. In five years, we have [observed] more than 25 individuals, published a book, a manual for those who work in the Arctic, for those who live there. There were conflict situations, we even flew some people to Moscow by plane–-a bear cub, we had such a case--the Moscow Zoo and specialists help us. This manual helps you avoid conflicts and behave correctly in the habitat of the largest predator. Today we are proud of the result: this year we have not had a single conflict situation.

This year, there will be a major event of the five countries of the polar bear habitat in Greenland (Denmark). Canada, the United States, Norway, Russia, and Denmark will gather in Greenland to discuss the 1973 treaty, and we will talk about the best practices, as Russia has the most humane treatment of the predator, and we have a hunting ban, unlike Canada and the United States, where we do not hunt bears but protect them. We intend to advocate for the best practices that we have implemented.

Speaking about international cooperation, I would like to say that we represent our country at international platforms. These are the platforms of the United Nations, and we have a large amount of international cooperation: the Basel Convention, the Stockholm Convention, where we discuss persistent pollutants, and, of course, all the conventions on biodiversity, where there are many Russian initiatives. We need to be heard, and we are talking about it.

This year, the CITES Convention is being held in Uzbekistan, and we are insisting that Russian be one of the mandatory languages, because most conventions are conducted in all UN languages. This year, Russia will be paying for the Russian language itself for more than a dozen countries that use it. We are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make Russian a mandatory language.

At the Basel Convention, we are pushing for a Russian amendment on waste disposal and safe handling. There is a major agreement on microplastics, which everyone is talking about, and we started this work three years ago. We are insisting that environmental sites are not places for trade, but places for protection and care. We are saying that all these environmental conventions that we are adopting should be about preserving business, about how to protect the manufacturer and, in a safer way, by sharing technologies, to operate the industrial facilities that we have, rather than trading quotas, which is basically what we are saying on these platforms. We are being heard, and today we are defending these approaches of Russia with a number of other countries.

In the end, I would like to say that we understand that we cannot cope with many problems on our own, and we are engaged in a large amount of environmental education. We have been going on for five years already–-thank you very much, you sent us a welcome speech, we read it to children several times–-310 thousand children in five years, 95 countries, five continents. We are very proud of our award, called “Ecology is everyone’s business”. This year, universities gave us additional points, and a number of universities provided additional budget places. We are also taking the initiative to make this practice mandatory.

Those young people who actively participate in volunteer movements, in environmental education, in the protection of their region, should have an advantage. We believe that it would be right for all universities to support such winners or such active students in ecology and give at least a minimum number of points–-one or two. This is very honorable and very important for young people.

V. Putin: Svetlana Gennadievna, harmful emissions into the atmosphere–-we have a corresponding programme for twelve cities and so on. What do we report on: the money invested in equipment or the actual reduction of emissions?

S. Radionova: You know, the Government demands that we–-Dmitry Nikolayevich Patrushev, our curator, sees us as a verifier, and, of course, our Minister does too–-they demand that we provide a real report, not just on paper, but based on the results of instrumental measurements.

The Clean Air program is a complex program. There are 12 cities, now 29, and a huge number of quota-based facilities. Now, the enterprises are reporting their implemented measures to us. We check the action plans, and then, based on the results of the annual operation of the equipment and the analysis of all this, we can say whether they have actually implemented them or not.

Because how is it happening now? The company says: we have entered the installation. What they put in doesn’t make it any better. We need it to work for a year, so that it is not turned off tomorrow, so that nothing burns out there. If something breaks, as in any mechanism, it can happen, so that it is replaced, so that it clearly works, so that we clearly know its contribution. And that’s how we work. Now we have the first reports, and next year we will actually see the results of instrumental control for the first time.

Of course, we’re waiting for them to equip themselves with sensors so that we can receive this information online, as we’re not entirely satisfied with the documented reports.

V. Putin: Okay. Thank you. [My Emphasis]