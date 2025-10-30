These two documents are key to understanding what was discussed at the Misk Conference and continues throughout the year in other fora. ““Russia’s Greater Eurasian Partnership Initiative” is first followed by the “Statement by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on a Joint Vision of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.” The header image hasn’t appeared for quite some time and denotes the article’s contents are documents. The archive has several such images for those bold enough to surf through it to see what’s there.

The Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) is a concrete, practical initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, put forward in his address to the Federal Assembly in 2015 in order to form a broad integration contour on the Eurasian continent. At the heart of the envisaged collective efforts with interested partners is the desire to promote the construction of a fair polycentric world order, which implies the development of equal, multi-speed and mutually beneficial economic cooperation across the entire range of pressing problems. Progress in this direction will be carried out on a voluntary basis, be open and contribute to the tightest possible integration of all relevant structures, mechanisms and tools in this area.

General approaches to the principles of the GEP operation are set out in key strategic planning documents affecting the international activities of the Russian Federation.

These primarily include the 2021 National Security Strategy and the 2023 Foreign Policy Concept. It means that the BEP, the core of which may be the EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, also uses the capabilities of such complementary formats as the Chinese infrastructure initiative BRI, can create the necessary prerequisites for turning Eurasia into a “single continent-wide space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development and prosperity.”

The work of the BEP will emphasize that proper consideration will be given to the specificities of the organization of production processes, technological patterns and market conditions. At the same time, the key tasks are to strengthen regulatory and physical interconnectivity, simplify trade operations and investments, and eliminate unjustified barriers that impede the effective establishment of supply chains and economic ties.

In terms of the sectoral structure, the BEP could include the following components:

- Network of international trade and investment agreements;

- Common transport space;

- A single network of economic corridors and development zones;

- Digital measurement;

- Energy space;

- Financial measurement;

One of the key players in the field of the GEP will be the EAEU. Particular emphasis will be placed on the conclusion of multilateral and bilateral free trade agreements. Such work is already being actively carried out through the EAEU. There is an FTA with Serbia and Vietnam, the prospects for signing similar documents with Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, India, Iran are being considered (as of today, a temporary FTA Agreement is in force with Iran).

The task of forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership is reflected in the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, approved at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on December 11, 2020.

In 2005, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the SCO and ASEAN secretariats. The possibility of establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the EAEU, ASEAN and the SCO was supported by the ASEAN ten countries at the Russia-ASEAN summit in May 2016 in Sochi. On the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Singapore on November 14, 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN. The cooperation program between the EAEU and ASEAN has been extended until 2025 During the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State on November 10, 2020, it was decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the EEC. The corresponding memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe on September 16-17, 2021.

An intensive dialogue has been established with China since 2015. As part of the implementation of this agreement, in May 2018, a non-preferential Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation was signed between the EAEU and its Member States, on the one hand, and the PRC, on the other hand, which entered into force on October 25, 2019.

In continuation of these efforts, in February 2023, a Plan (Roadmap) for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China was adopted. The document is aimed at intensifying trade and economic cooperation in the practical plane and consists of three sections: digitalization of transport corridors; establishment of dialogues on foreign trade policy; conducting a joint scientific study to study the effects of various scenarios for deepening trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and the PRC.

The transport sector invariably appears as a priority of the BEP. The transport system is the backbone of any economy for increasing foreign trade flows. Russia, which occupies 1/7 of the world’s land area and is located along the entire Eurasian continent, is able to offer a wide range of competitive air, road, rail and sea routes by all modes of transport. Systematic work is underway to develop transport infrastructure in the East-West and North-South directions. The importance of developing these projects was especially emphasized by almost all the heads of the SEEC member states at the last meeting on May 25, 2023.

There is close cooperation with all constructive international partners on the issue of supporting the GEP initiative. In addition to China, such dynamic and attractive economies as Vietnam, India, Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc., also declare a positive perception of the BEP in one form or another.

Within the framework of such significant international platforms as SPIEF and EEF, thematic sessions and round tables are regularly held on various aspects of the construction of Greater Eurasia and the GEP.

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia is updating the concept of the BEP in an interdepartmental format, which will be supplemented with practical tools: an action plan at the level of economic authorities and sectoral applied projects.