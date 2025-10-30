karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

bevin
6h

Eurasia, properly speaking includes Africa. The link over the Suez is clear and the gulf presented by the Red Sea has been crossed routinely for millenia. As to Australia it is simply a vast and long separated island in the southern sea.

The world is one except, possibly, for the two American continents. But even there, despite the two oceans, little is left of their distinctive cultures after five hundred years of imperialism. Both north and south are creole developments of the Eurasian world, enriched, no doubt, by the ashes of the worlds lost.

The problem is that while Eurasia seems fair set to recall the purposes of civilisation, basically the husbanding of the planet, starting with the cultivation of generosity and humanity, gentleness and courtesy, we are left with the idiocy and crude violence exemplified in imperialism.

The world lives next to a raucus, noisy orgy degenerating into a cesspool of vomiting drunkards, their bellies stuffed with poisons procured at great cost but to little nutritional purpose, from which there issue violent threats and noisome belching, farts and other discharges taking the place that, in more civilised discourse, would amount to speech or even song.

The temptation, which it is greatly to be hoped humanity resists, is to ignore these unfortunate reminders of the depths from which mankind evolved and leave the New World to stew in its own juice. Which would be the juice of the imperialists who stole it by infecting it with the diseases which it has now perfected.

3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
fanto
6h

New World Order NWO in the making

