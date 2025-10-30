Russia's Greater Eurasian Partnership Initiative & The Joint Vision of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century
Two very important documents forming the basis for future Eurasian Security
These two documents are key to understanding what was discussed at the Misk Conference and continues throughout the year in other fora. ““Russia’s Greater Eurasian Partnership Initiative” is first followed by the “Statement by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on a Joint Vision of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.” The header image hasn’t appeared for quite some time and denotes the article’s contents are documents. The archive has several such images for those bold enough to surf through it to see what’s there.
Russia’s Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative
The Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) is a concrete, practical initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, put forward in his address to the Federal Assembly in 2015 in order to form a broad integration contour on the Eurasian continent. At the heart of the envisaged collective efforts with interested partners is the desire to promote the construction of a fair polycentric world order, which implies the development of equal, multi-speed and mutually beneficial economic cooperation across the entire range of pressing problems. Progress in this direction will be carried out on a voluntary basis, be open and contribute to the tightest possible integration of all relevant structures, mechanisms and tools in this area.
General approaches to the principles of the GEP operation are set out in key strategic planning documents affecting the international activities of the Russian Federation.
These primarily include the 2021 National Security Strategy and the 2023 Foreign Policy Concept. It means that the BEP, the core of which may be the EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, also uses the capabilities of such complementary formats as the Chinese infrastructure initiative BRI, can create the necessary prerequisites for turning Eurasia into a “single continent-wide space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development and prosperity.”
The work of the BEP will emphasize that proper consideration will be given to the specificities of the organization of production processes, technological patterns and market conditions. At the same time, the key tasks are to strengthen regulatory and physical interconnectivity, simplify trade operations and investments, and eliminate unjustified barriers that impede the effective establishment of supply chains and economic ties.
In terms of the sectoral structure, the BEP could include the following components:
- Network of international trade and investment agreements;
- Common transport space;
- A single network of economic corridors and development zones;
- Digital measurement;
- Energy space;
- Financial measurement;
One of the key players in the field of the GEP will be the EAEU. Particular emphasis will be placed on the conclusion of multilateral and bilateral free trade agreements. Such work is already being actively carried out through the EAEU. There is an FTA with Serbia and Vietnam, the prospects for signing similar documents with Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, India, Iran are being considered (as of today, a temporary FTA Agreement is in force with Iran).
The task of forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership is reflected in the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, approved at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on December 11, 2020.
In 2005, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the SCO and ASEAN secretariats. The possibility of establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the EAEU, ASEAN and the SCO was supported by the ASEAN ten countries at the Russia-ASEAN summit in May 2016 in Sochi. On the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Singapore on November 14, 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN. The cooperation program between the EAEU and ASEAN has been extended until 2025 During the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State on November 10, 2020, it was decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the EEC. The corresponding memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe on September 16-17, 2021.
An intensive dialogue has been established with China since 2015. As part of the implementation of this agreement, in May 2018, a non-preferential Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation was signed between the EAEU and its Member States, on the one hand, and the PRC, on the other hand, which entered into force on October 25, 2019.
In continuation of these efforts, in February 2023, a Plan (Roadmap) for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China was adopted. The document is aimed at intensifying trade and economic cooperation in the practical plane and consists of three sections: digitalization of transport corridors; establishment of dialogues on foreign trade policy; conducting a joint scientific study to study the effects of various scenarios for deepening trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and the PRC.
The transport sector invariably appears as a priority of the BEP. The transport system is the backbone of any economy for increasing foreign trade flows. Russia, which occupies 1/7 of the world’s land area and is located along the entire Eurasian continent, is able to offer a wide range of competitive air, road, rail and sea routes by all modes of transport. Systematic work is underway to develop transport infrastructure in the East-West and North-South directions. The importance of developing these projects was especially emphasized by almost all the heads of the SEEC member states at the last meeting on May 25, 2023.
There is close cooperation with all constructive international partners on the issue of supporting the GEP initiative. In addition to China, such dynamic and attractive economies as Vietnam, India, Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc., also declare a positive perception of the BEP in one form or another.
Within the framework of such significant international platforms as SPIEF and EEF, thematic sessions and round tables are regularly held on various aspects of the construction of Greater Eurasia and the GEP.
Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia is updating the concept of the BEP in an interdepartmental format, which will be supplemented with practical tools: an action plan at the level of economic authorities and sectoral applied projects.
SHARED VISION
of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century
We, the representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, proceed from the recognition of the following key realities of our time:
DIVERSITY AS THE BASIS OF PEACE – Peace has always been characterized by a diversity of life, civilizations, cultures, traditions, features of historical development, value systems, and with the formation of the state as the main element of international relations, a variety of forms of state political structure and models of internal socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian development.
Respect for the full spectrum of diversity has traditionally served healthy competition and the overall progress of humanity, while the neglect of this key phenomenon of public life by states has led to interstate wars and conflicts and various crises.
DIVERSITY IN TODAY’S WORLD – The essence and importance of diversity are becoming clearer and the need to respect this phenomenon is especially needed in today’s world in light of the rapid development of digital technologies, which greatly expand the knowledge of all people on the planet.
PARADIGM CHANGE – In the modern world, objective and irreversible profound transformations are taking place in international relations, caused by accelerated tectonic changes in various fields, which have a huge impact on all participants in international life.
MULTIPOLARITY ON THE HORIZON – The world is inexorably moving towards a state of multipolarity, which is a consequence of its primordial diversity. This represents an opportunity to build a just and inclusive democratic world order and peaceful coexistence for the security and common prosperity of all States in the long term, based on mutually beneficial cooperation and genuine multilateralism.
SLOWING DOWN FACTORS – At the same time, the evolutionary movement of the whole world towards multipolarity and a polycentric model that meets the interests of the World Majority slows down if the fact of the diversity of civilizations, cultures, traditions, features of historical development, value systems, forms of state structure and models of internal development is ignored, and the norms and principles of international law are violated.
PECULIARITY OF EURASIA – Eurasia is the geographical center and material foundation of the emerging multipolar world, ancient civilizations are located here, around which states, integration associations, regional organizations and centers of power have been formed.
THE IMPORTANCE OF EURASIA – The Eurasian continent, due to its geographical location, size, population and resource potential, has historically played and continues to play an important role in international relations, acting as a locomotive of global development as a whole. It is in Eurasia that the main contribution to the progressive growth of the world economy is ensured, and independent development centers are being strengthened.
FUTURE OF EURASIA – Effective interaction between all subjects of the Eurasian space, harmonization of relations between the centers of development in Eurasia, are indispensable conditions for the consolidation of the continent in the interests of all states located on it, which in the end will also serve the goal of building a just world order on a multipolar basis.
COMMON GLOBAL INTEREST – In the context of the important role of Eurasia, the achievement of the goals of peace, security, stability and prosperity in this space meets the interests not only of the states of the continent, but also of all countries of the world.
In this regard, we commit to:
RELY ON INTERNATIONAL LAW – Be guided in their actions by the norms of international law, based on the UN Charter in its entirety and interrelated, and other international legally binding documents.
RESPECT DIVERSITY – Recognize and respect the diversity and equality of civilizations, cultures, traditions, historical features and systems of universal values, the diversity of forms of state political structure and models of internal socio-economic development of the countries of the world, oppose exceptionalism and double standards in international politics.
CREATE A MULTIPOLAR WORLD – Contribute to the speedy construction of a multipolar world and a just global order.
IMPLEMENT INITIATIVES – Implement initiatives that contribute to the recognition by all countries of the world of the diversity of development paths, the establishment of a dialogue among civilizations, a dialogue on the topic of global security, the formation of a new type of international relations in the interests of creating a cohesive community of states, the development of regional economic processes and partnerships in Eurasia, the implementation of mutually beneficial pan-Eurasian projects, including including in order to form the Greater Eurasian Partnership and strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
STRENGTHEN SECURITY - To form a new continent-wide architecture of cooperation in the field of security, based on the principles of indivisibility of security, justice, legitimacy, sustainability and joint contribution of the participants.
RESTORE THE ROLE OF THE UNITED NATIONS - To promote the restoration and strengthening of the central coordinating role of the United Nations in world affairs and the effective use of the mechanisms of the UN system to overcome common global challenges and threats, to strengthen the voice of the countries of the World Majority in the Organization.
STRENGTHEN EURASIA - Work to consolidate the Eurasian space to ensure peace, stability and common prosperity on the continent in the interests of all its states.
TO COOPERATE IN THE AREAS - To contribute to the processes of strengthening practical cooperation on the Eurasian continent in the fields of security, economy, culture and other spheres on the basis of openness, broad inclusion, equality and mutual benefit.
USE EURASIAN MECHANISMS - To use multilateral cooperation mechanisms operating on the Eurasian continent, including the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, SCO, ASEAN, CICA, LAS, GCC, Union State, to implement this task. To promote cross-platform interaction between them, the implementation of joint initiatives.
PREVENT INTERFERENCE - Counteract attempts by external forces to interfere in the affairs of the Eurasian states and pursue a policy aimed at undermining the processes of consolidation and cooperation on the continent, to impose their own development models, ideological attitudes and alien spiritual and moral values.
ESTABLISH EXTERNAL PARTNERSHIPS - Interact and interface with regional economic processes taking place on other continents.
We, the representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, invite all Eurasian states to join the dialogue on a set of issues affecting the principles of interaction in the multipolar era and related to the continental architecture of security, cooperation and development, with a view to developing, taking into account the provisions of this document, the “Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century”.
I think most will agree these are very progressive documents providing an excellent basis for extensive discussions. The big question: Can the West overcome its addiction to hegemony and exceptionalism to enter into the dialog and improve the world?
Eurasia, properly speaking includes Africa. The link over the Suez is clear and the gulf presented by the Red Sea has been crossed routinely for millenia. As to Australia it is simply a vast and long separated island in the southern sea.
The world is one except, possibly, for the two American continents. But even there, despite the two oceans, little is left of their distinctive cultures after five hundred years of imperialism. Both north and south are creole developments of the Eurasian world, enriched, no doubt, by the ashes of the worlds lost.
The problem is that while Eurasia seems fair set to recall the purposes of civilisation, basically the husbanding of the planet, starting with the cultivation of generosity and humanity, gentleness and courtesy, we are left with the idiocy and crude violence exemplified in imperialism.
The world lives next to a raucus, noisy orgy degenerating into a cesspool of vomiting drunkards, their bellies stuffed with poisons procured at great cost but to little nutritional purpose, from which there issue violent threats and noisome belching, farts and other discharges taking the place that, in more civilised discourse, would amount to speech or even song.
The temptation, which it is greatly to be hoped humanity resists, is to ignore these unfortunate reminders of the depths from which mankind evolved and leave the New World to stew in its own juice. Which would be the juice of the imperialists who stole it by infecting it with the diseases which it has now perfected.
