karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
42m

If anyone ever was in over his head as president Trump would be the proverbial perfect illustration. With that being know Crooke on the Judge said today that the one Putin doesn't want to do is humiliate Trump. It seems as if punching the bully doesn't work in politics like it does in real life. Both Xi and Putin are trying real hard to keep Trump and whomever controls amerika to stay out of a hot war, the economic war will win the day with amerika kicking own goals after own goals

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loam's avatar
Loam
42m

The US has always operated in a perpetual state of amok, from which Israel has known how to exploit it. Anyone who comes to Washington with a wise, feasible, and mutually beneficial peace plan will be immediately rejected and silenced. If, on the other hand, they offer a revolutionary weapon and a war plan, they will be quickly inducted and incorporated into the US military structure. A multimillionaire serial killer, armed to the teeth, and addicted to hegemony. What could possibly go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture