Some may have heard of this very provocative legislative proposal that supposedly had veto proof majorities backing it in Congress. The proposed bill includes a steep 500% tariff on imports from any country that continues to buy oil, gas, uranium, or other key commodities from Moscow. Two of those nations are China and India, along with the Outlaw US Empire itself as it must buy enriched Russian reactor fuel for its nuclear power stations. US Senator Rand Paul wrote in Responsible Statecraft that the bill “essentially amounts to an embargo” and could trigger “economic calamity on a scale never before seen in our country.” Lots of reporting about the Trade War has occurred at the Gym, so most readers are aware of what’s happening between the Empire and China. This bill would trash the Geneva agreement and do what Senator Paul described. We saw the panic Trump’s 145% tariffs caused. China was prepared for such a challenge and remains prepared. The Empire wasn’t prepared and remains unprepared because it’s deindustrialized to the point where there’s nothing it can do. The initiators are busy writing amendments to exempt a few key trading nations, but those will do little to lessen the economic damage the bill will cause since much of what stocks retailers shelves are made in the nations being targeted, not just China but India and the entire ASEAN, South Korea and Japan. And many goods are components to items that are constructed within the Empire—things like screws, nails and other fasteners, for example. And like China, most of those nations have made plans for losing the Empire as a trading partner.

It should be clear what’s fueling this legislation and why so many favor it—the Outlaw US Empire has lost the war it started when it invaded Ukraine in 2014 to destroy its Russian speaking population and acquire Crimea, and US Exceptionalists don’t like losing. Just to be clear, all 28,595 sanctions imposed on Russian companies and individuals have done nothing to stymie Russia’s economy; instead, President Putin has actually thanked the West on several occasions for them as they spurred Russian development. So, as with all those that came before, this next application will be a “bone crushing” own goal.

One-third of Gym readers reside within the Empire. Some may be unaware of this coming act of Congressional Insanity, so this is a warning for you. It’s not just Team Trump that’s dysfunctional; the vast majority of Congress is too, and most of them are millionaires and have no clue how most Americans suffer from their deeds.

