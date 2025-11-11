Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref.

Smiling and oozing confidence as CEO of the largest bank—publicly owned—in Russia and all of Eastern Europe (if it were allowed to operate there), his countenance buoyed by the best performance ever by his institution. Now, should we take that as a positive economic indicator? Well, what did he tell Putin in their short chat?

V. Putin: Good afternoon!

How are you, Herman Oskarovich?

G. Gref: Thank you, everything is fine.

V. Putin: How are you doing?

G. Gref: Everything is fine.

V. Putin: How good is it?

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have finished paying record dividends in August. We paid 787 billion [rubles in] dividends this year. This is a record in the Russian market, and no company has ever paid this much in history. However, we hope to break this record next year.

We plan to get a profit this year about six percentage points higher than last year. Therefore, we will have higher dividends next year.

V. Putin: This speaks of the financial institution’s solid stability.

G. Gref: Yes, we have our risks completely under control.

Of course, we are growing at a very modest pace this year, due to the fact that the macroeconomic conditions are difficult. Some of our portfolios are slightly shrinking, particularly the portfolio of consumer loans. The rest are growing, but at a very slow pace, with a single-digit growth rate.

Mortgages will be lower this year than last year, and mortgage issuances will be significantly lower. We will be about 5-7 percent lower than last year, and the market will be about 10-15 percent lower than last year.

But in general, all the other portfolios will be in the black this year. It’s worse than we expected, but it’s not bad for such a challenging year.

We continue to develop technology. We recently introduced a completely new technology to the payment market as a replacement for Apple’s departure. Apple Pay was a very popular method of payment using a phone. However, they closed the so-called NFC port, making it impossible for Russians to pay. We have developed a technology that allows us to replicate this feature using the Bluetooth port, which cannot be closed. In the first month of its implementation, a significant number of people began to pay using their phones again. This is a convenient and fast method that takes only a second.

V. Putin: We have to develop our own technologies.

G. Gref: Such technologies, which, in general, do not exist in the world yet. Two technologies that are not yet available in the world are face payment (we have 1 million 300 [thousand] terminals in the country where you can pay by face) and “Whoosh”, we called it [so] because it is a very fast payment technology using Bluetooth.

We’re finishing a lot of projects this year.

V. Putin: Does the device read your face down to the smallest detail?

G. Gref: We made a small terminal, brought its cost down to $55, and thanks to this the payment system became available. Because usually for face recognition you need a 3D camera, and it is very expensive making it unprofitable. With 1 million 300 [thousand] terminals–-that would have been a huge amount of money making the system unprofitable.

We made a very cheap terminal. For the past two and a half years, we have been rolling out 1 million 300 [thousand] terminals across the country. From Kamchatka to Kaliningrad, you can pay by face everywhere. Now in buses, metro-all these payments are everywhere.

So, we’re making progress, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

V. Putin: Excellent. Good.

Thank you. [My Emphasis]