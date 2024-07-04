I said I’d pay for dinner, and you cover the bar tab.

First we’ll get the list of documents signed out of the way so the Joint Declaration can then be concentrated upon.

1. Agreement between the governments of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

24. Statement by the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Effective Waste Management (adopted by the without signing).

23. Application Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Organisation on the Safety of Drinking-Water and Sanitation (adopted by the without signing).

22. Application of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Principles of good-neighbourliness, trust and partnership (adopted by the without signing).

21. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Report of the of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Organization on the activities of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023.

20. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Report of the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation cooperation organization over the past year.

19. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional anti-terrorist structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

18. Solution Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

17. Decision of the Council of Heads Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the Plan of Interaction of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation in ensuring international information Security.

16. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Cooperation Organization and the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illegal Activities trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

15. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the mechanisms of financial support for the project activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation organizations.

14. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the approval of the Roadmap for strengthening cooperation between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and partners Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Dialogue.

13. Solution The Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on declaring the city of Qingdao, People's Republic of China, the tourist and cultural capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2024–2025.

12. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the approval of the Program for the Development of Cooperation of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization organization of cooperation in the field of protected areas (specially protected natural areas, protected natural areas) and ecological Tourism.

11. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the Association investors of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

10. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the approval of the Action Plan for the implementation of the Economic Development Strategy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation cooperation organization for the period up to 2030.

9. Solution Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the approval of the Strategy for the Development of Energy Cooperation of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization until 2030.

8. Solution The Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the approval of the Anti-Drug Strategy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 2024–2029 and the Action Program for its implementation.

7. Solution Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the approval of the Programme of Cooperation of the SCO Member States cooperation in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027.

6. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on equity contributions of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in connection with granting the Republic of Belarus the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation organizations.

5. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the completion of the procedure for the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization cooperation and granting it the status of a member state of the Shanghai cooperation organizations.

4. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the Proposals of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States Cooperation on Improving the Activities of the Shanghai Organisation Cooperation.

3. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the project Development Strategy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization until 2035.

2. Solution of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on the approval of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Global Initiative unity for a just peace, harmony and development."

And now we have the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:

The leaders of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (hereinafter referred to as the SCO, or the Organization), following the meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States (hereinafter referred to as the SGG) in Astana on July 4, 2024, declare the following.

Tectonic shifts are taking place in world politics, economics, and other areas of international relations. A fairer and more multipolar world order is emerging, and opportunities for developing States and implementing mutually beneficial and equitable international cooperation are expanding. At the same time, the use of force is increasing, the norms of international law are being systematically violated, geopolitical confrontations and conflicts are growing, and risks to stability in the world and the SCO region are multiplying.

The Member States consider it necessary to enhance the role of the SCO in creating conditions for strengthening global peace, security and stability, as well as building a new democratic, just, political and economic international order. To this end, they accept the SCO Initiative "On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony and Development" and invite the world community to join it.

The Member States advocate respect for the right of peoples to independently and democratically choose the paths of their political and socio-economic development, emphasize that the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of States, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations. They reaffirm their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation.

Member States do not participate in the adoption of any decisions aimed at interfering in internal affairs and contrary to international law.

Member States noted that, in order to strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of the UN, it is important to ensure the representation of developing countries through a comprehensive reform of the UN.

Taking into account the views of the member States, they confirmed the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as to form a common vision of the idea of creating a community of common destiny for humanity and developing a dialogue on the idea of "One Land. One family. One future".

The Member States, relying on the similarity or coincidence of assessments of the current regional and international agenda, confirm their commitment to the formation of a more representative, democratic, just and multipolar world order based on generally recognized principles of international law, cultural and civilizational diversity, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation of States with the central coordinating role of the UN.

In accordance with the principles of the SCO Charter and the Shanghai spirit, which is characterized by mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for cultural diversity, and the desire for joint development, the Member States adhere to a line that excludes confrontational approaches to solving problems of international and regional development, countering traditional and new challenges and threats to security.

Member States once again draw attention to the fact that the unilateral and unrestricted buildup of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of States has a negative impact on international security and stability. They consider unacceptable attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of the security of other States.

The Member States stand for further strengthening of friendship, trust, good neighborliness and cooperation. In this regard, they adopted a Statement on the Principles of Good-Neighborliness, Trust and Partnership.

The member States intend to further develop cooperation in the fields of politics and security, trade, economy, finance and investment, cultural and humanitarian ties in order to build a peaceful, safe, prosperous and environmentally friendly planet Earth in order to achieve a harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

The Member States affirm that Central Asia is the core of the SCO.

They support the efforts of the Central Asian States aimed at ensuring peace, security and stability in their countries and in the region as a whole, welcome the holding of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia on a regular basis, and support the active role of the SCO in further strengthening stability and socio-economic development of this region.

The Member States also emphasize that the strategic development goals of the SCO and the Central Asian countries complement each other.

The SCO Member States declare that the SCO is one of the most important participants in the system of international cooperation, makes a significant contribution to ensuring regional security, stability and growth of the world economy, healthy lifestyle and a "green" environment, and the development of social, cultural, sports and scientific ties between the Organization's countries.

The Member states, being aimed at developing the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, confirm their readiness to increase the potential and international influence of the Organization as one of the key multilateral associations of the multipolar world.

The Member States express their confidence that the continuous improvement of the SCO's work efficiency will contribute to the more successful implementation of its goals and objectives. In this regard, guided by the decisions of the SCO CGS of September 17, 2021 and September 16, 2022, they intend to improve the SCO's activities in accordance with the requirements of the time and bring the Organization to a qualitatively new development trajectory.

The Member States stand in solidarity in recognizing the need to improve the SCO mechanisms for countering challenges and threats to security and expand specialized cooperation in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as drug trafficking, arms smuggling and other types of transnational organized crime.

The Member States emphasize that cooperation within the Organization can serve as a basis for the formation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.

They take measures to prevent any activity on their territory that contradicts the principles of State sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, emphasize the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for selfish purposes. They recognize the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

The Member States strongly oppose any terrorist acts and aggressive actions against citizens, as well as diplomatic missions and consular offices of the SCO member States, whose inviolability is guaranteed by generally recognized norms of international law.

Member States emphasize that double standards are unacceptable in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations cannot be justified, and pandering to terrorists and harboring them must be strongly condemned by the entire international community. They consider the use of information space by terrorists to spread extremist ideology, including among young people, to be a serious threat.

Member States are of the firm view that the international community should isolate and expose those countries that harbor terrorists, provide them with safe havens and condone terrorism. They will counter cyber propaganda and disinformation campaigns against SCO member States conducted by international terrorist organizations.

Member States call on the international community to seek consensus on the adoption of a Comprehensive convention on Combating International terrorism within the United Nations as an important contribution to the existing framework of universal international counter-terrorism instruments.

The Member States, expressing serious concern about the information propaganda of terrorist groups, will continue to step up joint efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies, any religious intolerance and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism, ethnic and racial discrimination. Member States are ready to implement comprehensive measures to eliminate the conditions conducive to terrorism and extremism, including continuing to resolutely counter the financing of terrorism, recruitment and cross-border movement of terrorists, radicalization of young people, as well as the use of new information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes.

Member States welcomed the UN General Assembly's annual Resolution "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance".

The Member States, expressing deep concern over the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, strongly condemn the actions that have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

They stress the need to ensure an early, complete and sustainable ceasefire, access to humanitarian assistance, and step up efforts to achieve peace, stability and security for all residents of the region.

Member States note that the only possible way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East is through a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question.

Member States in the framework of further development of the activities of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (hereinafter-RATS) The SCO adopted a Program of cooperation of the SCO member states in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027, aimed at further improving the effectiveness and strengthening the fight against the forces of the "three evils".

The member States will continue joint actions aimed at strengthening the SCO's counter-terrorism profile, including through joint anti-terrorist and command-and-staff exercises, as well as continuous monitoring of the situation in the region through the SCO RATS.

The Member States noted the efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan to promote multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism and its financing in the Central Asian region (the “Dushanbe Process”), as well as the intention to hold a regular High-level Conference with the UN in Kuwait City in November 2024.

In order to counter the threat of chemical and biological terrorism, Member States stressed the importance of launching multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism at the Conference on Disarmament.

The Member States will ensure the implementation of proposals on improving the mechanisms for countering challenges and threats to the security of the SCO member States, taking into account existing initiatives in accordance with the Decision of the SCO SG of September 17, 2021.

Member States confirmed their readiness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation on the development of legal systems between their justice departments. Member States support the exchange of experience and cooperation in such areas as legislation, legal services, forensic expertise, promotion of the law, informatization and others.

Member States commit themselves to act in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, affirm the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights, as well as their obligations to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and oppose the use of "double standards" in human rights issues and interference in the internal affairs of other States under the pretext of protecting them.

The Member States highly appreciated the holding of the Joint Anti – Terrorist Exercise "Eurasia – Anti-Terror-2023"in the Kyrgyz Republic in September 2023.

The Member States, while reaffirming their commitment to the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral and peaceful State, free from terrorism, war and drugs, expressed their readiness to support the efforts of the international community to ensure peace and development in that country.

The Member States reiterated that the formation of an inclusive Government with broad participation of representatives of all ethnic and political groups in Afghan society is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

Member States noted the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish a United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Member States also noted the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan to develop the concept of creating a security belt around Afghanistan.

Member States support further deepening of practical cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, including in the suppression of crimes involving the use of information and communication technologies and the spread of new psychoactive substances. They stressed the importance of implementing the international drug control conventions and relevant SCO regulatory documents. The Member States will continue to coordinate their positions on drug-related issues in relevant UN bodies and other international organizations and structures, and in this context welcomed the holding of a meeting on March 20, 2024 in Moscow. The next special event of the SCO and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime will be held in Vienna.

Member States will promote joint initiatives to preserve the current international legal system of drug control and the inadmissibility of legalizing the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for non-medical purposes.

The Member States believe that the approval of the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029 and the Action Program for its implementation will make an effective contribution to the fight against the global drug threat and building a drug-free society. They support the regular implementation of the anti-drug operation "Web", the preventive campaign "For a world without drugs" and other events.

The member States decided to establish cooperation between the SCO Secretariat and the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their precursors by signing a corresponding memorandum.

The Member States consider the sustainable implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program important and, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 of July 20, 2015, call on all participants to strictly fulfill all their obligations for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the document.

Member States believe that the early entry into force of the Protocol on Security Assurances to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (New York, 6 May 2014) for all signatory States will make a significant contribution to ensuring regional security and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The Member States that are parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968, stand for strict compliance with the provisions of the Treaty, the comprehensive balanced promotion of all the goals and principles set out in it, the strengthening of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, the continuation of the nuclear disarmament process, as well as the promotion of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy goals.

Member States support the preservation of outer space free from weapons of any kind and note the importance of strict compliance with the current legal regime providing for exclusively peaceful use of outer space. They stress the need to conclude an international legally binding instrument that would enhance transparency and provide reliable guarantees for the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

Member States, noting the importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction (BTWC), advocate strict compliance with the Convention and the adoption of a legally binding Protocol to it providing for an effective verification mechanism, as well as against the creation of any mechanisms that duplicate the functions of the BTWC.

Member States noted the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety, accountable to the UN Security Council, to implement the relevant Convention.

Member States call for full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC) as an important instrument in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation. Member States reaffirm their support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and support consensus-based decision-making in order to overcome differences within the Organization and ensure its effective work in accordance with the Convention. Given the completion of the destruction of all declared chemical weapons stockpiles, they stress the urgency of continuing the work of this international technical structure, based on the interests of all States parties to the CWC.

Member States consider countering transnational organized crime as one of the key areas of cooperation in the law enforcement sphere. They advocate further strengthening the international legal framework for countering criminal challenges and threats, recognizing the central coordinating role of the UN in these processes, as well as the important contribution of the SCO and other international and regional organizations.

The Member States noted the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to consider the establishment of the SCO Police.

Member States emphasize the key role of the United Nations in countering threats in the information space, creating a secure information space based on the principles of respect for State sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The Member States, confirming their intention to further deepen cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security, call on the international community to seek consensus on the adoption of a comprehensive convention on countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes within the UN framework. They note that an important contribution to these efforts will be the SCO document on cooperation in combating crimes in the field of information technology.

Member States consider it important to ensure equal rights for all countries to regulate the Internet and the sovereign right of the State to manage it in its national segment.

The member States note the role of the SCO region in restoring the global economy, maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains, and ensuring further sustainable development.

Member States support further improvement and reform of the global economic governance architecture and will consistently advocate for and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory and multilateral trading system based on universally recognized international principles and rules that promotes an open world economy, fair market access and special and differential treatment for developing countries.

They also oppose protectionist actions, unilateral sanctions, and trade restrictions that undermine the multilateral trading system and hinder global sustainable development.

Member States stressed that the unilateral application of sanctions is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on third countries and international economic relations.

The member States are in favor of further deepening people-oriented interaction on improving the well-being and standard of living of the population in the SCO space. They consider it important to continue implementing the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the Period up to 2030 adopted by the interested parties, with full use of the potential of specialized mechanisms, cooperation platforms and public platforms.

The Member States note the importance of practical implementation of the adopted Action Plan for the implementation of the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030, as well as the initiative to jointly develop a Program for the New SCO Economic Dialogue. They supported holding a Meeting of heads of administrations of special Zones of the SCO member states in Samarkand in 2024.

The Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, while reiterating their support for China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noted the ongoing work on joint implementation of this project, including efforts to link the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR. [Note India’s exclusion here.]

The Member States consider it important to use the potentials of the countries of the region, international organizations and multilateral associations in order to create a space of broad, open, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation in the SCO region in accordance with the norms of international law, mutual respect and taking into account national interests.

They noted the proposal of the Russian Federation to create a Large Eurasian Partnership with the participation of the SCO countries, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested States and multilateral associations.

The Member States, sharing the desire of the international community to strengthen connectivity, welcome all initiatives of the SCO countries in the transport sector aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation on a fair and balanced basis in accordance with international law, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

They called for further implementation of the Concept of Cooperation between the SCO member States on developing Connectivity and creating Efficient transport corridors (Samarkand, September 16, 2022).

The member States welcomed the adoption of the Concept of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in the development of Ports and Logistics Centers, as well as the results of the SCO International Transport Forum (Tashkent, November 1, 2023).

The member States called for further implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO member States on creating favorable Conditions for International Road Transport (Dushanbe, September 12, 2014), including regular meetings of the relevant Joint Commission.

Member States reaffirm their commitment to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as inclusive and inclusive economic globalization. They will seek to remove barriers and develop common approaches to trade facilitation. The Member States emphasize the importance of increasing the level of cooperation between the customs authorities of the SCO member States, as well as establishing cooperation between certification bodies.

The Member States confirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of e-commerce, sharing knowledge and experience in the use of digital technologies, protecting consumer rights in e-commerce, and resolving disputes online.

The member States confirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security, diversifying areas of cooperation with a focus on innovation and resource conservation, establishing exchanges in the field of agricultural science, and continuing to use multilateral platforms, including the SCO Demonstration Base for Exchanges and Training in Agricultural Technologies, to promote the development of modern agriculture in the region.

They noted the adoption of the Program for the Development of Cooperation in the field of crop breeding and seed production (Astana, May 29, 2024).

The Member States confirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of electronic commerce for expanding and enhancing regional trade and economic cooperation. They note the desire to bridge the gap in the levels of digital development and consider it necessary to jointly overcome the relevant challenges, including by linking national programs in the field of digital economy development. The Member States welcome the results of the SCO Digital Forum and the first meeting of the Governing Commission of the Pool of Technoparks and Innovation Clusters (Almaty, February 1-2, 2024).

The Member States stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital economy, including by supporting the development of digital technologies, using the opportunities of digital transformation, including digital public infrastructure, to achieve digital financial inclusion.

They encourage the development and responsible use of technological innovations, including innovative payment systems, and attach importance to improving digital financial literacy and protecting consumer rights.

They welcomed the results of the 4th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, March 19, 2024).

The Member States stressed the importance of further implementation by interested SCO member States of the Roadmap for gradually increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements (Samarkand, September 16, 2022).

The member States noted the proposal of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish the SCO Investment Fund and called for its further elaboration. They also approved the Regulations of the Association of Investors of the SCO member States.

The Member States stressed the need to provide financial support for project activities in order to fully unlock the investment potential of the Organization and, in this regard, to continue consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund (Special Account).

The member States supported the proposal of the Republic of Tajikistan and decided to establish a mechanism for the Meeting of Heads of Antimonopoly Agencies of the SCO member States.

The Member States support further development of cooperation in ensuring energy security. They consider it important to ensure a coordinated and balanced energy transition that takes into account the interests of both producer and consumer countries of traditional fuels, in accordance with the national priorities and capabilities of the SCO member States.

Interested Member States that have opted for the use of civil nuclear energy will develop cooperation on voluntary and mutually agreed terms in the field of research, innovation, development and implementation of civil nuclear technologies in accordance with national legislation.

The member States, welcoming the results of the SCO Energy Forum (Astana, October 3-4, 2023), approved the Strategy for the Development of Energy Cooperation of the SCO member States for the period up to 2030.

The member States confirmed their intention to further develop cooperation between the analytical and expert circles of the SCO member States. They welcomed the results of the XIX session of the SCO Forum (Tashkent, June 5-6, 2024) and stressed the importance of the work of this consultative and expert mechanism for the constant exchange of views between scientists and experts of the Organization's states.

The Member States emphasize the important role of the Interbank Association (IBA) and the SCO Business Council, as well as youth entrepreneurship, in unlocking the Organization's economic potential. They note the importance of promoting interregional cooperation, public-private partnership in the social and environmental spheres.

The member States, confirming the special role of developing interregional cooperation within the SCO, welcomed the results of the Week of Business Partnership of the Regions of the SCO member States (Samarkand, August 7-11, 2023). They expressed their readiness to further strengthen interregional cooperation and noted the proposal of the Russian Federation to hold the IV Forum of Heads of Regions on September 17-19, 2024 in Omsk.

The member States noted the dynamic development of the cultural and humanitarian dimension in the SCO and called for expanding cooperation in the field of culture and art, preserving the rich historical and spiritual heritage, as well as indigenous languages and cultures, and promoting multilingualism as an important factor in ensuring peace, cooperation, prosperity and harmony. In this regard, they noted the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to prepare a calendar of SCO cultural exchanges.

The member States noted the results of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "The Golden Horde and Its Heritage" held on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Turkestan, April 25-26, 2024).

The member states noted the project "Spiritual Shrines of the SCO countries" initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The member states will strive to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of tourism, including rural, gastronomic, medical and ecological tourism, develop tourist infrastructure using modern technologies, and increase the tourist flow between the SCO member states. They noted the adoption of the SCO Joint Action Plan on Tourism for the period 2024-2025.

The member States highly appreciated the activities carried out by the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the project "Almaty – the SCO Tourist and Cultural Capital in 2023-2024". They believe that declaring Qingdao the SCO's tourist and cultural capital in 2024-2025 will also help unlock the region's tourism potential and further strengthen cultural cooperation.

Member States emphasize the importance of further deepening cooperation in the field of education, expanding inter-university cooperation and exploring best practices in the field of digital education, including the introduction of innovative educational technologies. They are in favor of further improvement of the SCO University's activities, including by increasing the number of participating universities and expanding specialties, and also noted the proposal of the People's Republic of China to establish the SCO Digital Education Association.

The Member States state that cooperation in the field of science and technology meets the common interests of global technological development. They will implement multilateral joint research and innovation projects within the framework of the SCO.

Member States, while attaching great importance to the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies, noted their willingness to work together to prevent risks in order to continuously improve the security, accountability, reliability, trustworthiness and fairness of artificial intelligence technologies for the benefit of all mankind.

The Member States noted the importance of the creative economy as one of the most important components of developing the parties ' innovation potential. They believe that support for creative industries will contribute to improving the competitiveness of economies, developing small and medium-sized businesses, and expanding the employment market of the SCO member States, including in remote and rural areas. They noted the proposal of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold a week of innovative partnership between the regions of the SCO member States.

The Member States emphasized the importance of the deep-rooted tradition of assigning a thematic status to the next annual period in the SCO on an annual basis. They highly appreciated the substantial program of the SCO Year of Ecology.

The SCO member states agreed to declare 2025 the Year of Sustainable Development.

Member States note the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of environmental protection, ensuring environmental safety, rational use of natural resources, mitigating the negative effects of climate change and adapting to it, including through technology transfer and resource mobilization to meet the needs of developing countries. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of an Agreement between the Governments of the SCO member States on cooperation in the field of environmental protection, as well as the continuation of work within the framework of the agreements set out in the Statement of the SCO Council of Heads of State on Responding to Climate Change (Samarkand, September 16, 2022).

They welcome the adoption of the developed Joint Approaches to solving environmental problems, the Program for Developing Cooperation between the SCO Member States in the Field of Protected Areas (Specially Protected Natural Areas, protected Natural Areas) and eco-tourism, the Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of the SCO Green Belt Program for 2024-2026, and decided to create a Special Working Group of Member States. SCO member States on climate change issues.

Member States, while noting the negative impact of sand and dust storms on sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions, stressed the need to develop joint action plans at the regional and sub-regional levels.

Member States welcomed the outcome of the 3rd High-level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018-2028 (Dushanbe, 10-13 June 2024).

Member States, expressing concern about the negative impact on human health of all types of waste and emphasizing the importance of taking practical measures to combat environmental pollution, adopted the Declaration on Effective Waste Management.

The Member States emphasize the importance of strengthening the activities of the SCO Youth Council and promoting youth exchanges. They noted the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to develop a program of measures to expand youth exchange – "SCO-a space for creative ideas and initiatives of the future".

Member States expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the field of emergency prevention, response and response. They positively assess the cooperation of the SCO countries in the field of emergency assistance and are ready to strengthen mutual training and exchange of experience, including in the field of industrial safety.

Member States agree on the need to strengthen public health systems and give a new impetus to the development of primary health care as one of the key tools for protecting public health and ensuring sanitary and epidemiological safety. They welcomed the results of the first SCO International Medical Congress (Bishkek, March 27-28, 2024) and noted the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create an International Coalition on Primary Health Care.

Member States stressed the importance of access to clean drinking water for public health. In this regard, they adopted a Statement on ensuring the safety of drinking water and sanitation.

The Member States note the need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports. In this regard, they noted the holding of the Kunming (Kunming, December 31, 2023) and Issyk-Kul marathons of the SCO (Cholpon-Ata, May 4, 2024) and expressed support for holding such events that contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding.

The Member States welcome the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution "Cooperation between the UN and the SCO" of September 1, 2023, which confirms the high level of dialogue between the two organizations and the recognition by the international community of the SCO's contribution to the implementation of the UN goals, objectives and agenda.

The Member States highly appreciated the SCO-UN Special Event "One Planet, One Future: Joining Forces for Environmental Sustainability" and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme (Nairobi, February 28, 2024).

The member States noted the SCO's cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Economic Cooperation Organization and other partner associations.

The member States also noted the SCO's cooperation with the Conference on Interaction and Confidence – building Measures in Asia (CICA) and stressed the efforts of the CICA member States to promote its institutional development.

The member States welcomed the results of the SCO-FAO joint event "Dialogue on Food Security: Sustainable Agricultural Development of the SCO Member States in the Face of Climate Challenges" (November 29, 2023), and the adoption of the updated Joint Action Plan of the SCO Secretariat and FAO.

Welcoming the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO Secretariat in Beijing and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in Tashkent, the Member States highly appreciate their work in providing assistance to the SCO Member States in order to promote multifaceted cooperation in the interests of ensuring security and stability, sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

The Member States emphasize the historical significance of the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO as a full Member State.

The Member States highly appreciate the results of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO in 2023-2024, which contributed to further strengthening the Organization's authority, improving its activities and developing multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation.

The People's Republic of China will assume the SCO chairmanship for the upcoming period. The next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held in 2025 in the People's Republic of China. [My Emphasis]