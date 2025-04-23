The Kremlin tells us:

The All-Russian municipal Award "Service" was established on behalf of the President in 2023. The award is given in 10 categories to representatives of the municipal community who have made a significant contribution to the solution of local issues and the development of local self-government. This year, more than 41 thousand applications from all regions of the Russian Federation were considered.

Within the framework of the Second All-Russian of the municipal forum "Small Motherland is the Power of Russia" Vladimir Putin participated in the award ceremony for the winners of the "Service" award which occurred before a packed house.

Considering all the events that occurred over the year all over Russia, this years award for “Courage and heroism for the benefit of serving the Motherland” went to the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Veidelevsky District, Belgorod Region, Head of the Security Department, Vladimir Tarantsov. Putin’s short speech made several important points that the press quickly amplified. The winner kept his remarks short, both of which follow. Oh, and the theme is very important as it’s one of several components aimed at bringing Russia closer in solidarity and mutual support:

And then, you know, what kind of mood you have. Right now, your colleague was speaking. Did you hear what he said? "Our task is to protect the Russian border." That's it people… Although the task of protecting the Russian border is the task of the Border Guard Service, the Armed Forces, and so on. Everyone has their own task. But how you, as your colleague, perceive your duty to the Motherland – this is the most important thing.

In this sense, your work and your success are extremely important for the country as a whole, no matter how small the village that your colleagues lead, no matter how big the city is, multi-million people, this is a very important level, because it is directly related to each individual citizen of the Russian Federation. First of all, I would like to wish you all good luck and success.

I have already said this many times in previous forums: there is no job more difficult than yours. Because the higher the level, the greater the responsibility, of course, but there is less direct contact with people. And only there, at your level, where there is direct contact with people, you perceive the whole nerve of the events taking place, all the problems that each individual person, and therefore the whole country, faces.

Once again, I want to congratulate the winners. But I think you will agree with me, everyone in this room understands perfectly well that everyone is the winner.

This is an award for all our municipal employees and citizens of the border area. Our task is to protect the borders of our Fatherland, the safety of civilians, and help the military. And the whole Belgorod region and our neighbors live by these ideas.

I would like to thank all the winners and laureates of the All-Russian Municipal Award "Service" and wish the participants both professional success and personal happiness.

Here it is especially important to understand what you are working for, to follow the true essence of service, when the main task, the highest goal is the good of the country and its citizens. And the awards that will be presented today are a tribute to those who perceive their vocation in this way.

Good, competent, and sensitive managers are needed everywhere, but perhaps especially at the municipal level. Obviously, this is the very first thing, the most correct thing: it is the municipal level that is closest to people. And that is why it is there that the most effective managers should appear.

Let me remind you that we have a federal personnel program "Time of heroes." Similar personnel projects have already been launched–-I have asked for this and would like to thank the heads of regions and municipalities for doing this–-in all territories, in all regions of Russia. And, of course, I hope that thanks to them, new leaders and professionals will appear in local self-government who are able to lead and set an example of selfless work for the whole society.

I think it is very important to actively involve participants and veterans of the special military operation at all levels of government, including the municipal level. They have proved by their actions that they are strong and reliable people, that they are ready to solve the most difficult tasks, and that the interests of the Fatherland are above all for them.

And of course, it is absolutely fair and timely that this year the award has a new category: "Courage and heroism for the benefit of serving the Motherland".

In the regions of Donbass and Novorossiya, in the border regions, municipal employees in very difficult conditions, sometimes at the risk of their lives, perform their professional, and by and large, just human duty, help people, support them, and save them. This is worthy of the most sincere respect and gratitude.

Today, unfortunately, we are once again forced to confront those who are trying to encroach on the security of our country. Once again, we are convinced that the courage, strength of spirit, and unity of our people are able to overcome any threats, and the examples of perseverance, loyalty to duty, and sincere love for the Fatherland that we see today prove the connection of times.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Now we are particularly acutely aware that time has no power over the memory of the people. And no matter how hard anyone tries, no one can distort or overshadow the feat of the Red Army soldiers who saved the whole world from Nazism.

This means that both the idea of the award and your work itself resonate with people. Such recognition, I am sure, will serve as an incentive for even more fruitful work, for the emergence of new initiatives and projects that will help unlock the potential of local self-government and strengthen the well-being of our citizens.

I know that determining the winners and laureates was not an easy task. The organizing committee of the award received almost 42 thousand applications, and about one million people took part in the popular vote.

This is truly a genuine service to our fellow countrymen, neighbors, and fellow citizens. And of course, it is correct that this is the name of the award, "Service", awarded for the best projects and initiatives of the municipal community.

You know how many bright, caring people there are in your ranks, in municipal authorities, enterprises and organizations. They literally burn with their work, follow the rich centuries-old traditions of the Russian local government system, the best ideals of the Russian zemstvo, and are ready to direct their forces, knowledge, and energy to concrete transformations, including in small towns and rural areas, to the development and prosperity of their native land, and therefore of our entire beautiful vast country.

That is why working at the municipal level is a huge responsibility, a real vocation, and, I would like to emphasize, a mission that is most important for the state and for our society. This is really a service, a mission.

You are devoting yourself to a difficult but very significant task. It is to you that people first come to solve their everyday problems, and it is with you that they pin their hopes for tangible, necessary changes for the better.

The forum, supported by the All-Russian Association for the Development of Local Self-Government, brought together representatives of the municipal community from all regions. I am confident that the upcoming exchange of experience and best practices will contribute to improving the quality of life of our citizens and achieving the country's national development goals.

I am very glad to welcome the participants and guests of the second All-Russian Forum "Small Motherland-the Strength of Russia" and congratulate you on the Day of Local Self-Government, which is celebrated in our country today.

If you desire a bottom→up governance of society—one that is truly democratic, not top→down, impersonal and oligarchic—then very effective local/municipal government is required; and as Putin noted, to be effective the people must be dedicated to helping people in the most personal ways. Policy is developed at higher levels of government, but its implementation and feedback as to its effectiveness comes from those at the grassroots. That requires those at the grassroots to have the confidence to speak out to those who appear to be their superiors but are in reality their partners. Effective good governance is only generated that way. Oligarchy breeds a system where those at the bottom are cowed to speak-up, so governance remains poor and dissatisfaction escalates. And such dissatisfaction breeds anomie and rebellion. Local government was once acknowledged as the superior factor in Western governance versus Eastern, but the situation in many respects is now reversed as oligarchic rule in the West now stifles localities.

Now we move to the next event:

On the 21st, President Putin held a meeting with the heads of municipalities and met with the assembled press beforehand to answer some questions:

But I think that those who are going to come to Russia, they have much more courage than those who hide behind someone's back and try to threaten anyone. First of all, in this case, those who are going to celebrate the historical merits of people who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism. [My Emphasis]

Vladimir Putin: In order to threaten, you need to have the necessary tools to carry out your threat–-this is the first thing. And secondly, they need to be ready to use these forces and means in order to implement them. Do some European officials have all this? I don't know. If the potential of the countries that stand behind them is limited to a million, one million 300 thousand people, and they call for continuing the war to the last Ukrainian, then this raises questions about whether this is sincere and whether people are in their right mind when they offer something like this.

Question: Mr Putin, how do you feel about the fact that European officials are already threatening European leaders about coming to Moscow on May 9?

I think it was. I mean, the Pope has done a lot not only for his flock, but also for the world as a whole. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Christian world and, above all, to Catholics.

The fact that the Pope passed away on Easter days–-I do not know about Catholics, but Orthodox people have such an understanding, there is such an internal tradition, the traditional understanding that if the Lord calls a person to himself on Easter days, this is a special sign that a person has lived his life was not in vain, he did a lot of good things for people, and the Lord calls him to himself on these festive Easter days.

We have met with him many times in person and maintained relations through various channels. This was a man, I want to emphasize once again, who had a very positive attitude towards Russia. We will remember that.

Vladimir Putin: You are right, this is a man who was extremely positive about Russia. That much I can say for sure.

Can you remember–-you have already sent a telegram of condolences, but can you say a few words about this person, about the pontiff?

Question: There is sad news coming from the Vatican: the Pope has died. You have met with him many times, you respect each other, and he has come up with various initiatives.

This needs to be dealt with. This is all a subject for careful research. Maybe even bilaterally, as a result of a dialogue. We don't rule it out.

Or hold some gatherings in a restaurant in some of those people who deserve the most serious punishment for their crimes. This also happened. Gatherings, meetings, meetings are held in the restaurant, something is celebrated there, vodka is drunk, and so on. Here, too, one of the blows was struck. Is this a civilian object? Civil. But what is the goal? Military.

Or just recently, a few days ago, our Armed Forces attacked in the Odessa region. This is a small town in the Odessa region, 82 kilometers, in my opinion, from Odessa. So what is this object? Agricultural object, hangars of an agricultural enterprise. But there the Kiev authorities, together with foreign curators and assistants, organized and tried to organize not only the production, but also the testing of a new missile system. That's where the strike was made. So is this a civilian object or not? Civil. But it was used for military purposes.

Well, for example: everyone is well aware of the strike of our Armed Forces on the congress center, in my opinion, Sumy University. Is it a civilian object or not? Civil. But there was an award ceremony for those who committed crimes in the Kursk region: both units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and nationalists. And these are the people whom we consider criminals, who should receive well-deserved retribution for their actions in the border region, including in Kursk. They received this retribution. This was done precisely to punish them. Is this a civilian object or not? But the regime uses these civilian objects.

What is he talking about? In general, we are seeing a decrease in combat activity on the part of the enemy. It's true. These are estimates, including those of the commanders of our groups. Nevertheless, there were almost five thousand violations, 4900 . Of these, six attacks and 90 attempts to strike aircraft-type UAVs, in my opinion, 400 shelling. But in general, there was a decrease in activity. We welcome this and are ready to look to the future.

Now we see that in the Kiev regime they are trying to seize the initiative and talk about expanding the framework both in terms of time and in terms of objects of destruction. But we must think about it, of course, and carefully evaluate everything, look at the results. If you have noticed, I said from the very beginning, when I met with the Chief of the General Staff, that we will see what will be the experience of declaring the Easter truce.

That is why we have always said that we view any peace initiatives positively. We hope that representatives of the Kiev regime will also take the same attitude. Although we have seen the initial reaction. I think everyone noticed that. A statement was published, according to which our proposal was considered as a game of fate, people's lives, and so on. But apparently there was someone smarter who suggested–-most likely foreign curators-- that rejecting such initiatives is a losing position for the Kiev regime, and they quickly agreed.

Vladimir Putin: The fighting has resumed, as we said from the very beginning when we declared a truce. We always have a positive attitude to the truce, which is why we took this initiative. Moreover, we are talking about bright Easter days. This is a holiday for all Christians, as it has happened these days: for Catholics, Protestants, and Orthodox Christians.

Question: Vladimir Vladimirovich, has the Easter truce ended? What grades would you give him? And what is the current status? Did the fighting resume after it ended?

Ridding Ukraine and the larger world of Nazis and Nazism is a prime SMO goal. That the Ukronazis use civilian sites for their activities ans attack those not being used in a similar fashion by their opponents is one of Nazism’s traits—one shared with the Outlaw US Empire and Zionists. Putin’s praise of the departed Pope was helpful and very ecumenical and puts Ukronazi actions into an even darker light as if that were possible. And the denunciation of those attacking people wanting to attend the celebration of victory over Hitler show where those people stand and what they identify with, thus confirming the existence of Eurofascism.

Now to the meeting with the heads of municipalities:

With the heads of municipalities participating in the All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland – the Power of Russia"—the logo on the left.

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

First of all, I would like to once again congratulate all of you, you and all those who work in local authorities, on the Day of Local Self-Government.

Our meeting with you is taking place, as it was last year, within the framework of the All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland is Strength Russia". This is a significant and business-like event where the municipal community chooses specific solutions and selects them. You have the opportunity with each other to exchange best practices in order to solve issues more effectively and promote the quality of life of citizens.

The vast majority of your colleagues are worthy, active people who are work hard on their own site. They work give all their knowledge, strength, experience in order to develop both a small village and a large city, to move towards new results.

Today, as you saw and took part in, the awarding ceremony of the winners and laureates of the All-Russian Municipal Award "Service" was held in a very warm and upbeat atmosphere. This solemn ceremony, as well as the award itself, certainly contributes to increasing the prestige of the municipal service.

We have a lot to discuss. You probably have some questions. Well, it's not even a matter of questions, but I hope for your suggestions, for your ideas that could be implemented efficiently and quickly-–the less delay, the better. And I will do my best to help you.

Here, of course, there are personnel issues, issues related to the level of financial support, the ratio between the requirements that the law imposes on powers and the financial capacity to fulfill them – all this is clear to me. We discuss this almost every year, and you have to live and work with it every day.

To be honest, I would like to stop this monologue, because it will be much more valuable to exchange opinions and discuss the proposals that you have.

Please, Irina Mikhailovna.

Irina Guseva: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Colleagues!

Allow me, Mr President, on behalf of the entire municipal community of the parties, and we have almost 17,000 heads and our municipal teams, to thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to congratulate us on such a difficult and busy schedule today. This is very important to us, and we value your trust.

And what you saw in the hall today is again an indicator that the professional community has united after the first forum, after the first Service award, and as part of the promotion of the profession, we have seen how many worthy people who showed up for the second prize with serious projects. Vladimir Vladimirovich, and this time there were already not only heads, but also teams. This time, we asked Gosuslugi to support the projects of our citizens. I report to you that there are almost a million citizens who voted for the projects, and of course, selected the best ones. Today on the stage together with you in such an important human nomination were the people who were voted for the most, because service is destiny, we are all in plain sight. Municipal employees are always visible. As a rule, these are people who were born and raised in this small homeland and continue to serve it.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, remembering our past experience, we left Moscow when we were preparing for the second forum. I would like to inform you that the 16 regional weeks that are being held as part of our municipal dialogue are a project that gathers all the best practices and questions. They don't just gather, we look for answers. Because, Mr Putin, we don't always have to wait for vertical decisions. Horizontally, by scaling up best practices and studying each other's experience, we can see that there are, you know, such vivid examples that help us to solve the tasks that citizens set for us at the moment.

I can tell you that over 16 regional weeks, 12,500 chapters with teams in person, and 2,500 in videoconferencing discussed important topics in a narrow segment. But again I will not cease to repeat on behalf of the entire community and report to you, that within the framework of your instructions and situations, that we, as human beings, pass through ourselves, first of all, of course, the most important topic was the SVO. We did not just discuss the topic of the SVO and what is happening in the border areas, as municipalities are working, as our new ones are turned on today historical territories in the process, but also, Mr President, we shared our experience of how we need to integrate children into peaceful life by surrounding children, wives, mothers and participants in the special military operation with attention, warmth and care. They come back.

Today, there are the same members of the SVO who, Mr Putin, continue to serve, do not expect anything, and have now returned to the municipal service from the front line in the full sense of the word and are serving together with us in their small homeland. I would like to tell you that there are several such examples.

We have a career military officer, Evgeny Alexandrovich Chintsov. He is a military man, a knight of three Orders of Courage, returned to his homeland and was elected a deputy, became chairman of the Nizhny Novgorod Duma. And also the assistant to the Mayor of Yaroslavl Alexey Mikhailovich Chagin, Hero of Russia, wheelchair user. Today, he is one of the most influential people for the boys, because there are patriotic clubs under his patronage. He once told me that he was walking down the street, and the boys shouted " Dad!". And then he knew it was the right thing to do.

As of today, I would like to inform you that through Vremya Geroyev at the federal level, through regional educational programs, your task has been completed: a wide range of educational offers with mentors, "Hero Schools" have been created in all regions, "Vremya Geroyev" – they are called differently. But absolutely all participants in local wars and military conflicts are invited, and everyone has a real opportunity to participate in the process of personal training, and, of course, you know, there is a unique opportunity to be useful in various spheres of life.

Of course, I must tell you that, Mr Putin, there are many heads here who have fought in the war, and the members of the SVO will share their experience, and they have already become mentors for those who are just about to enter the municipal service. This is very important for us, because after a little work and feeling, having passed through the hearts of human destinies and municipal stories, a person is ready to share, and this is important for us.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, during the 16 regional weeks we discussed absolutely different issues. But the "Infrastructure for Life" project was important in all respects. We convey this emotion to you. We feel it at all levels of municipalities. Whether it is a small village or a city with a population of millions, people, looking beyond the horizon, understand that we will definitely win.

For the sake of our children and grandchildren, today we need to plan, we need to change cities, change ourselves, and not be afraid to meet modern challenges. That is why we very actively discussed "oporniki" and talked about master plans. Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have the mayor of Tobolsk here, and he has master plans for tourism. And we also study and watch these practices.

I'll tell you honestly: this is not done at the moment, not so fast, but with the support of people, because people themselves say what is needed, and this problem is solved faster. Because it is here they live, here to develop the territory.

And of course, I must tell you that, Mr President, when I say that absolutely different topics were studied at 16 sites, there were also difficult topics–-the topic of ecology: from garbage disposal in permafrost conditions to projects that have already been piloted and are already working. Remediation of landfills, for example, in the city of Chelyabinsk, Vladimir Vladimirovich, turns into biofuel, biofuel heats the municipal greenhouse, which grows flowers for the improvement of the same city.

Many chapters have gone to study this practice in person, because you don't have to wait for anything: you take this project, you work. And there are a lot of such questions, Mr Putin. All our resolutions in 16 days formed the basis for proposals on your instructions. Thank you so much for this. You gave our association, the All–Russian Association of Local Self–Government, a special status after the draft law was adopted. Today we are preparing a report to the Government on the state of affairs in local self-government bodies.

And what is there to say, Mr Putin, if you upgrade and everything is fine–-then this is not so. If we say that a lot has been done… Vladimir Vladimirovich, we convey this emotion to you, and thank you very much. If earlier all of us–-here are the heads-–went to Moscow, but today our children, I myself have seven grandchildren-they do not need to go anywhere, to Moscow, they are at home, at home, in small municipalities understand that today there is improvement, and modern housing, and infrastructure. Yes, somewhere else you want more while the person is alive, but you always want more. But this is not terrible, this is the very challenge that you need to meet.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, of course, as part of your instructions, I would like to thank you very much for the School of Mayors. Vladimir Vladimirovich, both students and graduates of the School of Mayors are sitting here, and I must tell you that out of 319 graduates of the first four streams, 77 have been appointed to senior positions and they themselves say that this gives us the opportunity to become stronger and fill up our competencies. Because people come to our office, of course, they want high-quality answers, timely answers, and, of course, they want to see modern managers in front of them.

And, of course, the "School of Teams" Vladimir Vladimirovich. Because when you study alone–-Vladimir Ilyich Chernov is nodding his head now, these are our new historical territories, he will tell you about it—you study alone is one thing, when a team arrives, there is such a team spirit, when people's eyes are already burning, they understand where they are going together.

Well, a digital platform that has helped us in today's world not only at the basic level and based on traditional practices, but also does not need to be afraid of modern technologies and IT technologies. We are following this path, Mr President, and new municipalities are emerging, as you saw in Dobrograd. And it is very important for us that we also support businesses that do not run away with money but invest here and love their small homeland. We have many such examples. Here is the mayor of Krasnodar sitting—Galitsky—made a park, which today really all go specifically to see, because the level of the park is so serious, federal.

There are a lot of examples. And thank you to RANEPA and Senezh for such support, and to the Presidential Administration. Vladimir Vladimirovich, your assignment has been completed. I would like to inform you that we are continuing this training, and it is important for us.

In addition, of course, I would like to tell you that under these conditions, Mr President, we have paid special attention this year, and our family has become stronger, because municipal deputies, as representative bodies of government, have joined the discussion of various topics. And I want to tell you that you first discussed the law on local self-government at the regional level, in each region. There were various proposals, sometimes polar, sometimes even unenforceable, but the authors of the draft law and State Duma deputies came to Moscow to meet us personally, because we live our lives and understand that there are no perfect people, no perfect solutions, and there will be no perfect law. But if at the stage of zero reading, together with the deputies' corps, the Federation Council, and the State Duma, we synchronize and join forces, then it will certainly be much easier to implement it – the heads are implementing it. And we all feel it, Mr Putin.

Thank you very much for giving us this opportunity by bringing together all levels of government: municipalities, regions, and the federation. I tell you that Valentina Matviyenko personally invites the heads of localities to visit her. We had our first meeting on the work of the SVO. We discussed a lot, and she asked us where to adjust the regulatory framework. We will meet very soon in terms of demographics, Mr Putin, because we also have experience, we have something to tell and share. And of course, you know, participation in the process of forming the regulatory framework makes us stronger. People ask us, and we answer, and the control and supervisory authorities first of all come to us. And laws are made here. So, we have become participants in the process.

And of course, Mr Putin, when I say that we feel the support of the Presidential Administration, we feel the support of the Government of the Russian Federation, I want to say that many ministers, even ministries, have started hosting us. Mr Putin, they are listening to us, and they are putting their deputies in front of us. You know, this is even sometimes a difficult conversation, complicated, but without cameras, without any, you know, noise, but for business, when we hear and listen to each other. We feel how important it is to have a two-way road.

I will give you an example of what one of our colleagues, just today the Minister of Construction and Housing Fayzullin said to me: Irina Mikhailovna, what are we going to say there? And then four hours later, he came out and said: every time, Irina Mikhailovna, be at the planning meetings on Wednesday, because I need feedback here.

A few days after the formation of the new Government, Oksana Nikolaevna Lut flew with me to the Amur Region, where, Mr Putin, there are eight regions in this federal district, the village heads in a small settlement talk for six and a half hours. She came out and said: Irina Mikhailovna, I want feedback every time from the village heads, how subsidies and subventions actually reach, how territories are developing, how businesses behave.

You know, such a team is formed. Today Ruslan Nikolayevich Bolotov will speak. Sergey Tsivilev personally gathered the team in his office and took the time to listen to us, because energy security issues also concern municipalities. And when the minister, listening to us, understands what we care about, we, of course, move forward.

And of course, Mr Putin, I can't help but tell you that we are building a serious team: all the FOIVs are absolutely all our partners. We are getting a lot of partners. And I report to you that within the framework of the draft law and your instructions, this year, Mr President, we have also grown an international agenda. We have signed agreements with Brazil, South Africa, India, China, and Ethiopia at the state level with organizations like ours. Now, literally tomorrow, an agreement with Iran and Kazakhstan will be signed on the sidelines of our forum.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to tell you that for the first time we have invited 14 countries to the forum. The mayors of the cities have arrived, and they are taking part in our work. The year of the 80th anniversary of Victory through people's diplomacy and twinning relations is very important for us to carry our agenda, our culture, showing that we are open to any dialogue, and at the inter-municipal, interstate level, such a dialogue is possible, and we are proud of it.

Thank you to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all those who are interested in helping us. Because, Mr Putin, of course, the international agenda is a heavy burden for us, but we will build on it.

And I want to say that the first municipal investment forum is being held as part of our forum. Someone told us: what are you going to do there? I want to tell you: today it aroused genuine interest. There were a lot of Russian businessmen who did not wait for the big economic forum in St. Petersburg. Small projects, Vladimir Vladimirovich: one project was three million, one was 105 million. We signed agreements because businesses operating in these municipalities are really finally working together with us. Mr Putin, we invest in infrastructure projects as the government and they invest in business and develop our small homeland.

At the first speech, they said: the word is "small homeland", what a power! And the power is there—in those people who love it, who develop it. All that I have said to you, Mr Putin, is because we are close to people, for the sake of people, we have united around you, our national leader, who shows true service to people by personal example.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we convey this emotion to you, because I told you not for nothing: a million people voted. Today, even within the framework of joining the forum, there were so many people across the country, and we were happy about this, because this emotion of unity and support, of course, cannot be directed, it is absolutely impossible to "polish" it somewhere.

That is why, Mr Putin, this year the country's municipalities have tried to do everything that our citizens want and ask–-and we have wonderful people: they are both enlistees and volunteers. They feel all this pain as their own, passing it through themselves: whether it is the situation with the participants of the SVO, whether it is issues that are even elementary related to landscaping, master plans, as I said. People themselves say: let's develop territories.

Therefore, it is a great honor for us, and once again, on behalf of our entire large team, I am authorized to thank you for listening to us, hearing us, and telling you really serious projects are being born within the framework of your assignments.

Mr Putin, we have worked out a lot of proposals over the past 16 weeks. I think that the Prime Minister will definitely work them out with us, and we will report back to you next year, because the word and deed should be followed by the result. People expect this from us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

If I may, just two words-comments.

Irina Mikhailovna spoke about those colleagues who came, as she put it, directly from the front line. It's great to have them here. I think that they also immediately realized that they had moved from one front line to another, because the local level of government is the leading edge from the point of view of the whole management system. There's no one behind you anymore. So you're ahead. And this is the most difficult area in the management system as a whole, as I have already said, and we understand it.

Now a few comments on what was said. About, for example, digital platforms. An extremely important tool for improving the quality and efficiency of your work. The only thing I want to ask for is that there should be no digital barrier, no digital fence between people and local authorities, so that the feedback that Irina Mikhailovna herself mentioned is always preserved, so that there is a live connection with citizens. Because digital platforms, which are truly unique in their capabilities, increase the efficiency of management at all levels, in all areas of our activities, but this should not replace live, direct communication with people. This is a very important thing. The Internet is no substitute for live communication here.

Personnel: we'll probably talk about it later; it’s an extremely important thing. And the fact that there are people who have passed through the crucible of trials, including combat operations, is very important. But let's go back to this one again for sure.

Of course, the key issue is to unite all levels of government around common goals. If you feel that this helps now after making relevant decisions, then it is very important, including at the constitutional level, at the level of the basic law of the country. If there is something here that you consider it necessary to correct in bylaws or laws, then please tell us, and we will work on it together.

Both international contacts and business. I just spoke with the President of South Africa. We have very close contacts, and our friends and partners are always in favor of expanding these contacts horizontally.

As for business, it is very important that businesses not only have the opportunity to show their patriotism, but also that working at the municipal level is economically profitable. What does it mean? This means that they need to create conditions for such work.

And of course, Irina Mikhailovna said, I even noted, while a person is alive, you always want more. Naturally, because when the situation changes, when a person passes away, you don't want anything anymore. Our task is to make sure that everything is done here and now to improve the quality of people's lives.

I. Guseva: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

If I may, I would like to give the floor to the Mayor of Irkutsk, Irkutsk Region, Ruslan Bolotov.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, please.

R. Bolotov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

It is a great honor and responsibility for me to represent our regional capitals today. Many chapters are here in this hall right now. And you know, thanks to your solutions, we all have unique tools that actually allow us today to not only catch up in a number of positions, but also ultimately work ahead of time, for decades ahead in the development of our municipalities.

In your Strategy for the Development of the construction complex, housing and Communal Services, you set a task for the Ministry of Energy–-to provide 750 million square meters of housing with heat and energy. This is a very complex technical task, but I would like to report today that it is already being implemented in stages in our cities.

Example of our city: with the support of the governor and the infrastructure budget loans that you once instructed the Government to implement, we are building the largest infrastructure project in the last 50 years–-the so-called heat beam, which will not only close ten inefficient small heat sources, but also ultimately ensure the construction of a million square meters of housing and ten social facilities objects in the framework of integrated development of territories-Vladimir Vladimirovich, in fact, a small town near the historical center.

Together with the Governor and also relying on the Territorial Development Fund established on your instructions, we are building 29 kilometers of road network in our city at the same time, which will solve the long-standing problems of the center of Irkutsk.

And these are the tools that are currently working right here and now, three comprehensive programs that allow us to move forward.

Important, as you noted, the state hears municipalities. The digital services you mentioned. As an example: the Ministry of Energy has introduced the service "techpris" on the state services website-technical connection, but not for legal entities, but for an individual.

What does this mean? A person, without leaving the computer, at home can solve the problem that previously had to stand in queues and for a long time. This is a good feedback: a good example when digitalization makes it possible to ultimately solve specific problems of people.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, last year we commissioned water treatment facilities on the right bank of the Angara River as part of the national Ecology project. You know, not only have we doubled the capacity, and this makes it possible to develop not only our city, but also the entire Irkutsk agglomeration, which is almost a million today, but the most important thing is that it actually improves the condition of the entire Baikal natural territory. Cities that are downstream will definitely note the quality for the better, and these are dozens of cities that are part of our Baikal natural Territory.

And what is important? You know, you probably said correctly: there are no small things today. Today, many of us work with the same Ministry of Energy as part of the Clean Air program. Only this is not a little bit about the environment, but about the fact that today we are freeing the historical center from cable products, removing all cable channels underground. And in fact, we see cities as those that our ancestors built, who loved them like this and created them exactly like this.

We also did this work for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in our park. You know, it's all very different. And the people who will come to worship on the day of the great holiday, our sacred holiday, I think, will celebrate just such work for the better.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, last year we developed a strategy for the development of our city. What did we put in it? By the way, it became the best, was recognized as the best in the competition, the best in the country. There, the most important thing was to rely on our own human capital, on the needs of citizens. Today, this strategy has already formed the basis of our master plan, which we will develop together with the subject.

You mentioned feedback so that you don't just focus on digital. But I'll give you an example. These are our SDGs, which are available in the regions of the Russian Federation, and our municipal centers are working today, allowing us to isolate not only some one-time episodes in our lives, but also, grouping them by blocks, set the main tasks and solve them within the framework of the tools that have been created.

A simple example. We have such a residential district Green, this is a former military town. The infrastructure left much to be desired, especially the heat supply, and there were a lot of complaints. We also signed an agreement with the governor with our power engineers, built five kilometers of networks with the Territorial Development Fund, connected them to the district heat supply–-there are no more complaints. There is feedback, and it allows us to really focus on the most important thing that people are most concerned about.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, you know, I cannot but thank you for one of the most important projects in the life of every person in our country: the relocation of citizens from dilapidated emergency housing stock. Hundreds of thousands of people have been resettled since the start of the program. You gave it a start at the time, and your message was that it will continue.

You know, when people get the keys to an apartment, and this is always the most fundamental thing in life for our people, they remember with a kind word the state, you and the decision that allows them to move into new apartments today.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, you once said: when we hear each other, everything works out for us. This is exactly how the system works today. Irina Mikhaylovna, bringing together the municipal community at the VARMSU site today, ultimately allows us to concentrate around these areas. And we are sincerely grateful to you for giving us the tools that help the country develop and move forward. Despite the difficulties and sanctions pressure, the country is developing and getting better.

Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

And I want to congratulate you on this plan, on the development strategy of Irkutsk. Indeed, this is one of the good examples of work in this direction. It is important, of course, that this strategy is implemented. Irkutsk is developing, developing noticeably, although there are a lot of problems that have historically accumulated there. You know this better than anyone else. And these things related to the environment and just with the development of vital spaces for citizens, they are extremely important for Irkutsk. It is located in a unique location, and it certainly faces these challenges because of its uniqueness. On the one hand, we need to develop, on the other hand, we need to preserve Lake Baikal, preserve everything that is around, what is inside, and it is not easy to find these optimal solutions, I am aware of this. This is a difficult task, and sometimes it seems impossible to implement it, because it is directed in different directions: either to do nothing, or to do something, but this violates the environment. I understand perfectly. And when you and your colleagues from the federal center find such solutions, we can only be happy and wish you success.

But the program for resettling emergency housing is an extremely important thing. Our responsibility to the people is to complete this work. Most importantly, I would like to draw your attention to this, Ruslan Nikolaevich, and all other colleagues–-to carry out repairs in a timely manner, in a timely manner. Because it is only worth missing out for one day–-everything.

My work in Leningrad and St. Petersburg has given me a lot. A perfect example: it is only necessary to delay the timely indexation of tariffs–-then everything, goodbye. Then the decision on indexation in a year, in two, in three seems absolutely impossible without federal subsidies, because such blows to the pocket of citizens are not justified in any way.

We need to slowly. This is the first story, or "the first movement of the Marlaison Ballet".

The second is that if money is received from something, it should be directed where it is needed, even if it is not "colored". You know what's more important. If something with tariffs has been moved in the right direction, then people should understand that if they have taken a penny out of their pocket, then this penny will be used to improve their own well-being and their living conditions. In no case should we allow growth, and such a threat exists in the country, we only recently discussed this with colleagues from the Government, the growth of dilapidated housing, and the "sliding" from dilapidated to dilapidated. These are very important things.

In general, of course, everything that can be done to help you ensure the development of Irkutsk and the implementation of the strategy, which is the result, of course, of your work first of all, and I hope, of the local deputy corps directly, work that was probably connected with contacts with people, with people's expectations, is very important.

I wish you every success.

Thank you.

Irina Guseva: Mr President, I would like to give the floor to Alexander Shchelokov, Mayor of Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Alexey Shchelokov: Thank you.

After big cities about the life of small cities, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Vladimir Putin: We have 16 large cities with millions of inhabitants, and they are now home to a quarter of the country's population.

Alexey Shchelokov: That means there are even more of us.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, large cities are growing.

Most recently, 20 percent of the population lived in large cities with a population of millions-–five years ago, and now 25 percent of the population.

This is a global trend, absolutely global trends. Moreover, there are different points of view on this issue, but the main one that overshadows all others is that any country can develop effectively only by developing large settlements, because there is a concentration of opportunities for development, there is a potential for GDP growth, science, personnel and everything that pushes in modern conditions and pushes development.

But in a country like Russia, with its colossal territory, we must act more flexibly, more subtly and in no case allow the territory to be depopulated. Our task is not an easy one, and therefore small towns are certainly also among our priorities.

Alexey Shchelokov: Thank you.

Maybe we have a smaller scale, but this makes the aspirations of our fellow countrymen more closely perceived, at arm's length. I probably just wanted to touch on the key challenge of the spatial and economic development of our country in terms of demography, not in terms of population growth, but rather in terms of the place of living, the place of residence. By and large, we are talking about such a good alternative for those who accept their own small-town lifestyle, their own rhythm. We see the desire of people in favor of this choice.

In this sense, we are glad that today the focus is moving away from just large agglomerations and extending to the development of a wide network of supporting settlements. This will definitely make life in many cities more comfortable, and most importantly, it will change the capabilities of people on the ground. And I am sure that this will help local production, because this is not only a question of today, but also a question of the future.

Objectively, this competition exists today. It should meet the demand for the standard of living no less than in large cities, of course, competition for an attractive lifestyle, in fact, for the quality of life itself. It is clear that those municipalities are most actively developing, Irina Mikhailovna touched upon the topic today when the government and business work together, realizing that combining resources gives a greater effect. There are such examples in the country today.

Here Dobrograd, Alexey Nikolaevich [Sipach] is present, we remembered, Krasnodar remembered, there are examples in Dagestan, Vyksa is an excellent example in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Mendeleevsk in Tatarstan. We watched a variety of examples on the "School of Governors" stream. To be honest, they allow us to see the practice not only of today, but also, in fact, of what can and should be done tomorrow for what we call advanced development. The entire training program was subordinated to this logic.

Speaking of my hometown, Arzamas… We have such a phrase: in this city, the life of my homeland was reflected as in a drop of water. The city is historical, certainly tied, probably, to all the events of our multifaceted history. The city is industrial, strong in industry.

We are proud of our temple heritage, and we have such a symbol, I can imagine it in my head now, of course. This is the Resurrection Cathedral--an example, of course, of the cathedral's work. A cathedral built exclusively with the money of the townspeople, exclusively with the money of the merchants, through the efforts of the local authorities, without the money of the empire at that time. When all together, it turns out such indescribable beauty. [Built to commemorate victory over Napoleon.]

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the work started on your instructions and with the blessing of His Holiness the Patriarch, known today as the Arzamas–Sarov–Diveyevo cluster, continues. Five years ago, it was probably even unimaginable for me to imagine the plans themselves, they looked somehow so unreal.

Today there is a fantastic feeling of changing your small homeland. The strongest decision on all levels of government. Of course, the Board of Trustees will participate, including the Presidential Administration, members of the Government of the Russian Federation, our Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Governor, and the Metropolitan. More than 20 billion investments, 50 hectares of redeveloped spaces, new communications, completely new, meaning heavy, road infrastructure bypassing the city. Plus, the M-12 has also changed the city, and I see that a new economy is almost being built.

And business here did not stand aside. In this sense, having seen the efforts of the authorities, today more than 240 city buildings were examined by business-–they were taken, corrected, improved, repaired, and put into circulation. These are private, multi-apartment buildings, and cultural heritage sites. In this sense, the cluster, as a framework, began to put on other issues of city development.

Now there are unimaginable figures: a third of school places are under repair or under new construction at the same time. Proactive budgeting has helped here. There are a variety of projects, and our residents prefer projects related to children, more in this direction: not roads, not landscaping, but school playgrounds, stadiums, playgrounds for children with special needs.

Business invests its personal ruble in the piggy bank of state affairs. There are already large examples added to this. When, for example, an employer understands that not only high wages, not only a decent level of work, that you need to go beyond the "checkpoint"–-you need to already influence the environment in which your employee and your employee's family live.

We have a great example today–-the construction of a Martial arts Center–-more than 190 million in private investments. We found a distinction for ourselves there, and we took technical applications.

The business is ready to build. We would have built it, probably, but in five, maybe ten years. Now, as we have already said, the residents want it today, and we want it today. In this sense, we think about how to give businesses the opportunity to be more involved in such important social changes for us.

There are two suggestions in this regard. Initiative budgeting is a thing that has taken place, as we call it in clerical language, when our citizens determine the priority. There are good examples in all regions. It is necessary and possible, probably, to expand the practice, to look at other state programs, where a resident could also suggest areas that can be given priority.

The second and most important thing, probably, is to adjust the mechanisms of investment in the social infrastructure of municipalities, to allow and strengthen interaction with business. There are a lot of different mechanisms that have already been launched by MIEK. Agreement on the Protection and Promotion of Investments. In my opinion, there are 66 agreements in the country since 2020, and we have four in the Nizhny Novgorod Region for a total amount of more than 140 billion, in my opinion.

Projects there are new, social with action, what is now being tested in some regions, when business and the authorities there unite to achieve some measurable parameters, such as education, for example. Achieve, for example, a level of career guidance, special school performance, and then a grant is paid for this. We have such in the Nizhny Novgorod region, they say: kupno together! This together, I think, can give all of us an interesting quick and necessary effect.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: There are no objections here and there can be no objections. You just mentioned what is already being done for development. I don't know, but there will probably be some other considerations in this regard, meaning working with small territories, with small municipalities. Since 2018, the program has been working on the development of territories with the involvement of citizens and so on, and it is working very successfully. And in my opinion, for the next few years, until 2030, we have built up this work–-25 billion annually. In total, in my opinion, 250 billion rubles are provided for these purposes. And we will definitely work, because it has proven itself well. And this efficient, proactive budgeting is extremely important, and it has proven itself well. What is it to refuse? On the contrary, these practices should only be expanded.

As for interaction with business, I have already said this, and I am ready to repeat it many times. Do you know what is very important? I also regularly meet with businesses, they are ready, and many people want to join.

You remembered Vyksa. There is a large metallurgical enterprise operating there, right? Both there and in other places. After all, business itself is interested in ensuring that people are healthy. This means that you need to pay attention to medicine and sports. So that they are formed. This means that we need to support schools, training, and vocational education, and create conditions for this so that people do not leave here. This means paying the necessary attention to the culture. And so that children can be taken to kindergarten normally.

Business is interested in this. In the end, the business gets an absolutely clear benefit from this, a return. We just need to coordinate everything with them, say: listen, let's help us here, here–-they will go first to school, and then immediately to a secondary school, we will train personnel for you.

Agree with them in advance. They will be happy to respond, they are looking for such opportunities. Clearly, there are different people. But in general, this is in line with their interests, and it is absolutely possible to fix it. So we, for our part, will help in every possible way.

You said that quite recently, when you looked at the development plans of Arzamas, it seemed to you that this was impossible, that this was some kind of fairy tale. I want to remind you the words of a famous song: we were born to make a fairy tale come true. You know, it's like a stamp already, but this is a very good motivation for you and me, and, in any case, for managers of any level.

This is what creates both the mood and motivates you to achieve maximum results. We will work actively in all areas.

Irina Guseva: Vladimir Vladimirovich, Village head, Lipetsk region, Anatoly Anatolyevich Popov.

Alexander Popov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am the head of a rural district, even an agricultural one. You know, we don't have any oil, gas, or large holdings, but our district is developing successfully. And thanks to the fact that we participate in many targeted federal and regional programs, we understand that raising funds should work for people.

The most recent such big events for our district were the construction of a new hospital and polyclinic building for 200 beds last year, thanks to the federal regional program, and it was put into operation. In the very center of Dobrogo, an ice arena is ready to open, and then there are many projects that we want to implement.

Our district, the village of Dobroye is a strong locality, so all attention today…

Vladimir Putin: What is the name of the village?

A. Popov: The village of Dobroye.

Vladimir Putin: That's great.

A. Popov: Yes. It is a reference locality, and we are developing it. And all our activities contributed to the fact that from 2020 to 2024, the population growth in our rural area amounted to 14.5 percent.

Mr President, it is clear that this could not have happened if it had not been for your strong focus on rural areas.

Thanks to your support, the program of integrated rural development is successfully developing today, where we take an active part and understand that this is actually what is needed today for villagers who want to live in rural areas, who want to work, who want to stay in their small homeland.

Today we use all methods and means to strengthen our children and young people in rural areas. This is what we are doing: over the past four years, we have built more than 118 houses with private plots of ten acres for each family. Thus, today we attract young specialists in the field of education, medicine, and sports. Even two precinct officers were given apartments, because this is our authority.

In general, our agricultural producers take part in co-financing, because they understand that they are investing in themselves, in their future, in the development of their agricultural sector. We are building housing on the terms of co-financing, although they produce grain crops and process a lot of things, we have our own" milk", we make sausages, cheese, and bakery products.

The most important thing is that today these young people, about whom I spoke, are already striving to return today, seeing such transformations and the fact that we give land plots—even for young families--and we build housing, and the infrastructure is excellent. And they want to work in rural areas, participate in many competitions that are held through Rosmolodezh – these are "Cadres for the village". They find their use because our people, our young people, who were born in the countryside, live on the land, and they are, as they say, hereditary farmers, as there are hereditary teachers, doctors, and they are just as young, whom we need to support a little in order to keep them living and working here.

We have been operating a system of medical and pedagogical classes in schools for a long time, and in 2021 we will be the first in the Lipetsk Region to open agricultural classes, which today are engaged in the specialized training of our children who will finish school and continue their education.

We keep statistics that our children's enrollment in higher education has doubled compared to previous years. But this raises the question that many ninth-graders who are finishing school today need exactly these personnel for our agricultural producers, who can study locally without leaving their district.

We have an agricultural college, which is also working today. But, having come from the conditions that they received at school, we have all agricultural classes equipped with the latest technology, all the equipment is thoroughly available. When they come to this agricultural college and see old posters–-not the kind of agricultural technology education they can get—the desire will probably also change.

That is why, Mr Putin, there is a proposal: is it possible to include a line of funding specifically for rural agricultural colleges in the integrated rural development program, or in some other program, or under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, so that our children can develop their base without leaving their region did you go beyond the borders of even the district, study and at the same time could work in agriculture?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Anatoly Anatolyevich, these are, you know, such subtle things that are between different departments, because we have all this in various programs.

For example, with regard to health care, the Ministry of Health supports the development of FAPs, and there is still a lot of work to be done, as they say. But still, I hope that our colleagues and, most importantly, people in some regions at least see the movement.

As far as education support is concerned, the overall program for the construction of new and renovation of existing school buildings mainly focuses on rural areas. The lion's share of the provided resources is provided for the village. This concerns the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Culture has its own activities related to the village.

All this is combined into the program you mentioned, the integrated socio-economic development of the village. One way or another it is affected there.

I don't know if the Ministry of Agriculture has it. The Ministry of Agriculture generally oversees everything there, but we need to see if there are any areas related to supporting education at this average level. If not, then, of course, it needs to be configured accordingly there. We will definitely do it. Thank you for noticing this.

But in general, the fact that you have a growing population of the Lipetsk region, in your particular rural settlement under such a wonderful name, noun--Good, is very cool. This is the result, such a generalized result of your work. Because in all the areas that you mentioned, you just told us that you support the sausage production, bakery production, and housing and communal services there.

By the way, individual housing construction accounts for 50 percent of the total increase in new housing in the country. And we will definitely continue this work at the national level and will support individual housing construction projects. And for rural areas, this is extremely important. Well, in Soviet times, apartment buildings were built, and it is not known at all what plots of land were built, they were taken somewhere over the hill, if there were any at all. Therefore, for the village, this is what you need.

When you have listed everything that is being done, I think that if someone listened carefully to you, everyone would want to come to you. Well, that's why the population is growing. So I congratulate you on this and wish you every success.

And we will definitely consider your offer exactly perfectly. Thank you. Because the cadres that are needed for the village, of course, the future–-without this, it is impossible to develop.

By the way, I am sure that you are in contact with these agricultural holdings, and we also need to work with them. They are happy, I'm sure just, I know almost everyone there, will be involved in this work.

Thank you.

I. Guseva: Thank you.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to give the floor to Vladimir Chernev, head of the Starobelsky Municipal District of the Luhansk People's Republic.

Vladimir Chernev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I represent the Starobelsky municipal district of the Luhansk People's Republic.

It was so symbolic in my life: I spent my holidays here with my grandmother, in my mother's homeland, and now I serve people here.

Our district is one of the largest and oldest in the republic, with a very rich history and talented people. Starobelchanin Georgy Langemak--the inventor of the legendary "Katyusha". The events described in the film "Only old men go to battle" are real and took place in 1943 at the airfield in the village of Polovinkino, Starobelsky district, Voroshilovgrad region. We have very kind, sympathetic, hardworking people, hospitable. Our main industry is agriculture. We have very fertile land and a very favorable climate. Unfortunately, from 2014 to 2022, this territory was occupied by the Nazis, for which we fought.

On February 24, 2022, when the SVO began, I volunteered for the People's Militia of the LPR, became a company commander, and then a regimental commander. After the People's Militia of the LPR became part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, I became deputy commander of a separate motorized rifle brigade. In June 2023, I was sent to the Starobelsky district, then still a district of the Luhansk People's Republic, to restore peaceful life. I did not come alone, I came with my team, with my comrades-in-arms, with those with whom I carried out combat missions shoulder to shoulder and liberated our land from the Nazis. We have such a close-knit, friendly family turned out, fighting, we work for the benefit of our residents.

Our main task now, of course, is to restore infrastructure and create comfortable living conditions, develop agriculture, restore production capacities, and most importantly is patriotic education of our younger generation. The most important thing for us is not to lose it.

There are a lot of tasks, because since 1960-1970, no major repairs, repair and restoration works have been carried out on this territory. Everything has fallen into a very serious state of disrepair. Everything is worn out, the infrastructure is worn out. I will say more, there was even no technical documentation for communications, structures, and so on.

In such a short period, I believe, we have managed to conduct a comprehensive inventory of all localities. We have restored quite a large number of roads, street lighting, and water supply and sanitation. Under the program of the Territorial Development Fund, we commissioned the first 1200 square meter house in 60 years. This is gratifying, of course.

Thanks to the help of the head of the region–-the Karachay-Cherkess Republic—we carried out major repairs to the Topolek kindergarten, restored water supply to the village of Veseloe, and changed six kilometers of the pipeline. The most gratifying thing is that this year another building with 60 apartments, 3,200 square meters, was laid and has already begun to be built.

I would like to support Irina Mikhailovna in the necessity and importance of development and training programs. In 2023, I took part in the" School of Mayors", which allowed me to gain skills and abilities for effective district management, and in November 2024, I took part in the training of the"School of Municipal Teams" with my team. Thus, my team and I learned together: we moved from situational solution of problematic issues to systematic and integrated development of the territory.

There are still a lot of questions. But one of the most painful issues for our residents today is the registration of land for individual residential buildings, which in a certain period of time were not properly registered even when these land plots were allocated.

We ask you to consider the possibility of registering these land plots in municipal ownership with subsequent allocation to the owners of residential buildings, that is, by the owner of housing.

Allow me, Vladimir Vladimirovich, to thank you on behalf of all the residents of the Starobelsky municipal District, the Luhansk People's Republic and, in principle, all the liberated territories for all that you are doing for us. Our territories did not know such a restoration exactly for 60 years.

Thank you very much, sincerely thank you. The victory will be ours!

Vladimir Putin: No one doubts it, and it is good that you remind us of this as a person with a military background.

As for the overall situation, you know what I want to say: I am very happy that in general we have people with combat experience at all levels of government. This is especially important for the so-called new, historical Russian territories, because the situation there, as you know, is not easy. The situation is a combat situation, and we need people like you and those who came with you, people who are not afraid of anything, people who have faced the enemy face-to-face on the battlefield, when bullets are whistling nearby, drones and cluster shells. You know better than any of us: it changes your attitude and character.

This is where you need people like you, who are not afraid of anything, know what they should go to, know what responsibility to people is, if you are engaged in this work, and such responsibility arises, and are ready to fulfill their duty to people.

You said that since the 60s, nothing has happened there, nothing was invested. We understand this perfectly well now. They only did one thing there: they siphoned resources and money from these territories and from these people, stole money, excuse the simplicity of expression, and still keep it in bank accounts abroad. Therefore, such a desire to cooperate and give everything at the mercy of their sponsors. They are not fighting for the interests of the people, they are fighting for their capital, which they stole from the Ukrainian people, dragged abroad, and that's all.

They're on the hook for this money. Even if they wanted to say something, they would never allow themselves to do so, because we are talking about billions of accounts–-billions of them!—but they still continue to steal. Because even the supply of weapons that is carried out there from Western countries, these weapons end up on black international markets: here, then in Africa, then somewhere else, in the Middle East. And they still continue to steal. The level of corruption in Ukraine is known.

But now, in this context, we need to think about how to fulfill our duty to people, especially to those who supported everything related to returning to their historical homeland-–to Russia. Of course, we must respond to them in kind: support them, solve the problems that face the territories that have been accumulating for decades. This is a complex process, but, as you noted, it is still going on. We have a huge program of 300 different events planned for these territories. We probably don't have such a large-scale regional program in Russia today.

Here it is very important to implement all the planned resources properly, with proper quality and on time. If you see that something is hindering this, please do not hesitate to contact the head of the region, with whom we are constantly in contact. We do not meet as often as we would like, but we are constantly in contact: he calls me on the phone, if necessary, I pick up the phone, I call him. We have established a connection here, so you can work directly with us. This is the first one.

Now about the specific issue of land plots. Without any doubt, everything related to the well-being of people should be organized in the most direct, most simple way. If you think that the land should be transferred to the ownership of municipalities, then, of course, this should be done, and we will do it. In my opinion, it is already being discussed there even at the level of the law.

The most important thing is that no obstacles are created to transfer this property, this land to the ownership of people, so that it does not get stuck at the municipal level. In my opinion, it would be better to make a direct decision: if a person starts building a house, he should directly transfer this land to his ownership. The easier it is done the better. But if you think that in order to draw up documents, it is better to first fix it somewhere in the municipal property, and then transfer it to people, let's do it. But only in advance you need to register so that this would not just be the right of municipalities, but the duty to transfer it to people. And then, I think, everything will be easier, and people will feel protected. Let's think through these details.

In general, I would like to sincerely wish you good luck. I'm sure it will. And in combat work, you have shown your best, and your people who are close to you. I am sure that it will be the same in the state municipal service.

Good luck to you.

I. Guseva: Thank you so much.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I cannot but give the floor to Vitaly Kutomanov, Head of the administration of the Krasnoyaruzhsky District of the Belgorod Region.

Vladimir Kutomanov: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Our municipalities are really all different, from small to large. But we all have one thing in common: love for our Motherland, love for Russia, and service to people.

Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Vladimir Vladimirovich, is a small municipality in the west of the Belgorod region, which borders the Sumy and Kursk regions.

We have repeatedly won regional and federal competitions as the best municipal entity for landscaping, participated in programs for a comfortable urban environment, proactive budgeting, and rural development, and people are truly grateful to you for this. There really live hardworking, honest, kind people.

But, unfortunately, Mr Putin, there are no excuses for the crimes of the neighboring state. They understand that they are being defeated along the entire line of contact and are launching indiscriminate attacks on our social and civilian infrastructure with indiscriminate weapons.

Just take a school in Grafovka: in 2023, they made a major renovation, an ideal school. The children didn't even have time to go to school; they were smashed under the foundation. The Lazurny swimming pool is also ideal and multifunctional. HIMARS flew in--everything, colossal damage. Unfortunately, there is a lot of such damage to social facilities and civil infrastructure.

On March 18, Mr President, we were forced to make a decision to temporarily relocate the general population from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. Because according to the events that took place in Popovka and Demidovka, the enemy began to actively use FPV drones for 20 kilometers or more and simply mercilessly chased civilian vehicles, burned them, and pedestrians. Therefore, of course, it was unbearable for the civilian population to remain in such conditions.

Thank you for your decision to form the State Unitary Enterprise "Orlan", "Bars", our self–defense, DND, our girls, heads of municipalities, rural territories, older women—all as one, Vladimir Vladimirovich, not a single one flinched. We took all the women, elderly people, children, and disabled citizens out of dangerous territories in armored cars, with electronic warfare and electronic warfare equipment, between the mines that the enemy threw, and magnetic bombs at intersections, trying to block our movement there. All really real heroes, completed their tasks completely.

But, unfortunately, Vladimir Vladimirovich, there are dead among the employees of "Bars " and "Orlan". Two people were killed and eight were wounded in the attack. And I would like to appeal on behalf of the guys, if there is such an opportunity, to consider making changes to the legislation on the introduction of state insurance payments in case of death or injury. Also, Mr Putin, during this period, four municipal employees were killed and 16 were injured. One of them is the deputy head of the Krasnogorsk district. Now one deputy head of the Grayvoronovsky district is wounded in the hospital. In this connection, Mr Putin, I would also like to ask our fraternal border territories of the Bryansk Region, Kursk, Belgorod and new territories, if possible, to consider the introduction of payments to municipal employees, state employees, and elected positions, and equate them with federal employees in the event of an injury, God forbid, or death. These payments are similar to those that were introduced to municipal civil servants seconded to our new fraternal territories.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would also like to appeal from residents of the Belgorod region, in particular the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. According to federal legislation, during emergency situations, payments are made in the amount of 15 thousand rubles—for basic necessities, 75, 150— this is partial and full compensation for property and for the complete loss of households, unfortunately, it is provided only once.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have about two thousand Krasnoyaruzhtsy now can not receive payments of 15 thousand rubles, because they received them earlier during the events of 2024, the so-called Kolotilovo events. In general, more than 44 thousand households were damaged in the Belgorod region, of which more than 3300 are repeated damage to households. The situation is similar in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, please, if possible, consider introducing amendments to the legislation on the accrual of these payments for each occurrence of an event.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we stand firm, and I am sure that all our fraternal front-line territories will also stand to the death and defend the borders of our Motherland. We are always for the President, we are with you, we are for great Russia!

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Vitaly Vladimirovich.

First of all, we would like to express our gratitude together to your wards, so to speak, to the people for whom we are working, you are working. First of all, I am talking about the residents of the border areas who found themselves in a very difficult situation due to the criminal acts committed by the Kiev regime. And I fully agree with you, with this assessment. The courage, heroism and steadfastness of our people have always, at all times—we will soon be celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War--they have always been the key to the existence of Russia itself: in those years, now, and in earlier periods. Few of those who try to encroach on our independence, on our sovereignty, on our freedom, on our integrity understand this.

It seems to me that now with the failure of attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, with the failure of these attempts, this realization comes just as it came in previous times, historical times, when some tried to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, then others, including the Nazis. Now some figures in the West are coming to this realization.

First of all, this is the most important condition–-the courage and steadfastness of our people. Today, unfortunately, this heavy burden falls to the share of those who live in the borderlands. We must do everything we can to support people there, and we will certainly do it.

As for the "Bars" and other divisions of this kind, of course, if something else does not work there, we will definitely do it—so that everything works and that all these preferential payments apply to this category of our guys, who protect their own regions and Russia as a whole.

Now about payments in case of death or injury for employees of state and municipal institutions. Of course, we have such payments for those who are seconded, as you just said, to new territories. But in this case, the people who work in the borderlands are not much different: they are just as much at risk as our comrades and colleagues who come to the so-called new territories. And, of course, everyone should be equal in their rights here. We will do everything for this.

Now, about the facts and cases when citizens repeatedly face situations when they were entitled to certain compensations and material support. If twice a person was forced to leave their place, so what? It wasn't his fault. It means that this is how the circumstances developed, and in the end, the state did not provide him with security. Therefore, the state should do everything possible to make people feel comfortable.

We have made a number of decisions regarding the residents of the Kursk region. But what you said is that there are repeated situations when a person needs support, and in this case, this support should be provided as many times as the circumstances require. We will definitely work this out.

Vladimir Kutomanov: Thank you very much, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you for drawing our attention to this.

I. Guseva: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

I would like to give the floor to Alexey Aloisovich Erk, Chairman of the Tula City Duma.

Please, Alexey Aloisovich, Tula.

Alexander Erk: Mr President, it is a great honour for me to represent the hero city, the armoury capital.

I would like to touch on a topic that is in the heart of everyone here in the audience, every Russian, the topic of supporting our guys who defend the independence of our Russia.

In January of this year, Mr Putin, you said at one of your meetings that the heads of regions need to think in advance about how to organize their work so that our guys, returning from the front, can find a job and work with a decent salary.

In the Tula region, on behalf of the Governor Dmitry Milyaev, the personnel project "Hero-71" was launched on February 1 of this year. In fact, this is a professional development school for participants of a special military operation. Currently, there is really a big request from our guys for education, retraining, and employment.

I know this firsthand, because since 2022, as a doctor and as a volunteer, I regularly visit, as they say, behind the "ribbon", in our new territories, border regions. I communicate a lot with soldiers and military medics. I can say that many of them have transformed their outlook on life, rethought their values and priorities.

During one of his meetings at a military hospital in the LPR, he met a classmate of his eldest son, and while serving alongside military medics, Guards junior Sergeant Daniil Shmykov decided to become a doctor. This is one example out of many.

Our common goal is to help children find their rightful place in peaceful life.

Our project "Hero-71" is about this. It includes 13 destinations. Among them: employment in the authorities and leading enterprises of the region, getting an education, working with young people, starting a business. I am absolutely sure, Mr President, that every subject of the Russian Federation has a similar project.

The uniqueness of the Tula project is in the integration of all stages of interaction with fighters through the regional and federal portal of public services. Authorization via ESIA, status from application submission to results receipt in the applicant's personal account, automatic request for information from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and personal data protection-–all without significant budget expenditures. And for fighters, everything is simple: make a choice, click the button on the Hero-71 website, and in the future the information system does everything for them.

For veterans of the SVO, the application starts processing immediately, but for military personnel there is a deferred action. It happens that commanders often do not understand the significance of the project. We make it clear that in no case do we prevent the passage of military service, but only build a clear system for the future. The project is really in demand. In two and a half months, 804 applications were submitted, and 60 percent of them, even more, are from active military personnel. We already have the first results.

For example, sapper Vasyl Taranenko worked in a rural school before participating in a special military operation. Thanks to the Hero-71 project, he is now working in the zonal patriotic center, developing the yunarmeysky movement. And the Guard's senior ensign Dmitry Polyakov, whom I met in the special military operation zone, decided to become a farmer after being dismissed from the Armed Forces, and will grow microgreens. In the near future, he will take training courses at the Tula Agricultural College and receive a grant for the development of his own business from the regional budget.

Each of the participants has their own mentor. I myself am a mentor, and, by the way, our governor, Vladimir Vladimirovich, is also a mentor.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are ready to share the implementation and implementation practices of our project with all regions of our country. This includes how to effectively integrate with Public Services. It is really simple, not financially expensive, but most importantly it is convenient for our fighters.

And, Mr President, if you'll excuse me, one more important suggestion. Today, the experience of veterans of a special military operation is in demand in municipalities in a variety of areas, including municipal service. But for senior positions, it is a mandatory requirement to have a higher education and experience in municipal service. Many fighters, unfortunately, do not have this.

I see different solutions. For example, we could think about preferential seniority for our veterans of the SVO. For example, the year of participation in the SVO should be counted as two years of municipal service. And this would allow our veterans to meet their qualification requirements. Moreover, we are all absolutely sure here that our guys have passed a really serious school of life, as you said, the crucible, and are absolutely ready to serve the country as a "citizen".

The same applies to education: it would be possible to recruit veterans of a special military operation with a secondary professional education or with a bachelor's degree with a subsequent commitment to higher education. Moreover, this experience has already been experienced in the regions of Donbass and Novorossiya.

I have everything, Vladimir Vladimirovich. Thanks for attention.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you, Alexey Aloisovich.

You yourself have already mentioned a lot regarding the involvement of people who passed through the special military operation zone, and you have probably heard my statements in this regard. Both my idea of creating the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation and the Time of Heroes platform are being implemented.

I don't remember where, but I think it was at the United Russia congress, and I was just saying that among the guys who are currently participating in combat operations, there are many who want to take part in the future and work at the municipal level, at the state, regional and federal levels. But not all of them have what is necessary for the implementation of their plans: not all of them have a higher education, and there is not enough work experience.

Anna Tsivileva managed to organize the work of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation. It probably has its own problems, but in general it is done rhythmically and with a soul. This is also because there are so many people who are directly related in one way or another, either they themselves were directly related, or their closest relatives were related to participation in a special military operation.

The "Time of Heroes" platform is built and works efficiently. There are thousands of applications. In my opinion, 83 people passed the first competition, but the requirements are quite strict. I will repeat once again, you have just mentioned this: higher education and work experience.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity... Yes, a platform like "Time of Heroes" is being developed in many regions, and it is being implemented in many regions of the Russian Federation. Thank you for doing this in Tula as well. Great. If you have experience in integrating your ideas in this direction with Gosuslugi, then this is very important.

I will return to my speech at the United Russia congress. I said at the time that many guys want to, they have a desire, but so far they have no training experience, no work experience, no work experience, and even no education. Remember what I said if you were paying attention? Find, search for such people and help them--this is our real gold fund.

I also spoke about this in previous years, and I think we understand that here we speak the same language, and we talked about some elites. Which elites? Money was stolen somewhere, fingers fanned out, and here we are: the elite. Which elite? Here is the elite: those who protect the Motherland. These people, these are the elite, they are the future of the country, it is not terrible to hand over the country to such people. We need to help them, we need to help them get an education, we need to help them get the necessary experience.

Of course, you can also change the qualification requirements, I agree. But I think that you will agree: if a person came after the fighting—yes, he showed that he is a patriot, he showed that he is ready to risk his life and health for the sake of the Motherland, these are the basic conditions. But when he went to the front, some people know, because when a colleague modestly said: I was in the police. This name only was--the police, and these Armed Forces were the LPR and DPR. He joined the army, went to the front. Militia is just a name. Therefore, this militia was later integrated not into the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there is a part in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but first of all into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

If a person has made such a decision for himself, then, of course, this speaks volumes. But before they went to the front, they were still taught: they were taught to shoot, to provide first aid, and now it has really unfolded. Now we are preparing for real, adult-like training.

It's the same here. If a person came to your front line–-I did not accidentally say that the municipal level of management is the most advanced edge of work, the most advanced edge—but if a person came here, then you need to help him not to fail. We need to help him make sure that he takes the right steps in the future.

How's that?" To prepare. Just as they were trained for participation in military operations and are now being trained, we also need to help people who are ready to continue devoting their lives to serving people already in civilian life: help them get an education, pass some internships. Because if a person came and something didn't work out, it can be a disappointment. We must not allow this; we must support people. And then a person comes, you know, to solve problems in the interests of the people to whom he submits his life to serve. We need people to be satisfied with the work of those who come to this very important level of management.

Therefore, it is possible to change the qualification requirements, but let's think together with you, so that not to the detriment of quality. You can do some special courses there so that there is a" ladder", moving forward: your assistant, for example, or any of you, an adviser, then something else. To develop a system that would help a person to grow, get the necessary knowledge and skills to serve people, but in a peaceful life, education. Let's make special training courses for them at universities, special educational institutions, and so on.

Here the Administration staff is sitting, listening to everything and recording everything, I see. Together with you, we will work out and find such forms of training, but it is necessary to prepare, okay?

Well, the idea itself is a good one–-to create conditions for attracting these people to the field of municipal and then state administration.

And of course, it would be interesting to replicate your experience and learn from it.

Remark: We gave you a brochure.

Vladimir Putin: Okay, yes, I see it. Thank you very much.

Alexander Erk: Thank you, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Irina Guseva: Mr President, you are the pride of our municipal community. Recently, Mussagaleev Nursultan Serkbayevich, Hero of Russia, joined our team. He will now tell you how he works in one of the districts of the Orenburg region.

N. Mussagaleev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I am a career officer, graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School. I served in the 104th Amphibious Assault Regiment of the 76th Amphibious Assault Division. I have state and departmental awards. From the very first days, he took part in a special military operation. Since May of last year, I have been a member of the HR program "Time of Heroes".

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much from all the participants of the "Time of Heroes" for this program.

Now I have continued my service for the benefit of my small homeland—the head of the Novosergievsky district. This position is especially important for me, because I was born and raised in this area, where my parents, teachers, and friends live. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to lead it.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the municipal service always has a lot of tasks, and, of course, there are problems that we are systematically coping with, of course, with the support of the regional government.

I would like to pay special attention to the preservation of the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, the improvement of memorials and monuments. After all, this is our great history, the heroism of our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. Now again, our guys courageously and bravely defend our country every day at the cost of their own lives.

Here are some examples. The father of the deceased defender on a special military operation at the expense of payments for the death of his son built an Alley of heroes—participants of the SVO.

There are many examples. They make memorial plaques on schools, distinguish burial sites, and use QR codes next to memorials to help anyone find out all the information about this monument.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, it is necessary to develop uniform recommendations for perpetuating the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, in the future to create memory books in each municipality, and after the end of the special military operation, we can think about creating a federal museum dedicated to all defenders of the Fatherland.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to your comrades-in-arms from the 76th Paratrooper Division, as you are probably still in contact with them.

Almost every day, almost every day, I hear about the 76th Paratrooper Division: they did this, they did that, they did that, they did that, they did that, they did that, they did that, they did that, they stormed that just almost every day.

What does this mean? The fact that they are fighting with dignity, boldly, effectively and heroically, as it was established from the time of Uncle Vasya, so everything still happens today. But even earlier, in the old days, of course, everything related to divisions of this kind, the best traditions are preserved.

Now about saving memory. You have probably also heard me say this many times, and I think it is extremely important. This applies to all generations of defenders of the Fatherland and, of course, those who are now fulfilling their sacred duty to the Motherland, now, in our days.

You know, when I come to the St. George's Hall of the Kremlin, for example, all the walls are covered with their specific names and the names of military units that defended their Homeland in different historical periods, marked there, forever recorded in these memorials, one might say, marble books. This should be done extensively, with modern capabilities, in modern ways, but not only.

You may have noticed that I met with women on the eve of March 8, with family members, including those who lost their husband, father and so on, who have irreparable losses in their families. There were a lot of different offers: bonuses and awards–-all this should be done. But this is not enough.

Bonuses are available today, but tomorrow they are forgotten or canceled. It is necessary that it remains for centuries. Here we need to name streets and schools after heroes, introduce modern means of spreading information about the exploits of our children–-and there are quite a lot of them.

I have already commented on some things: this makes up, you know, the "nadega" [fabric?] of the Motherland for the future. It is from this that our attitude to the Fatherland grows, and in all age groups. This is the most important fortress, our most important weapon in ensuring the future of Russia. But it is still being laid down today, including on ways to perpetuate the memory of those people who gave their lives for the Motherland.

I won't go into details now. Do I need unified recommendations? Maybe. You can develop some basic standard. The only thing I ask of you, and I will guide the Government and the Presidential Administration, so that this does not become a bureaucracy, so that it does not happen: here are the instructions – the first, second, third, fourth; done – goodbye, leave me alone. This should come from the heart, from understanding the importance of this work. Not for people who are no longer there – they don't care. You and I need it, for our children, for our grandchildren, for future generations. This is an extremely important thing. This is how we will treat it.

N. Mussagaleev: Thank you.

Irina Guseva: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, you know that today we really have a double holiday: the first is our professional holiday, and the second is that you have spent so much time discussing everything in such detail with us. We are even now whispering a little bit: this is your holiday too, because such immersion once again shows us how much our President is not only, as in the song, "he is a Tatar, he is a Kazakh, he is a Russian, he is a Chechen." Our President, he is both municipal and federal. Our President today shows our community again and again how we should serve and work. Vladimir Vladimirovich, just huge words of gratitude.

Everyone here, if I had the time, would tell me about everyone, this is how we live, and our colleagues, associations. Today, you know, I have gathered around me such caring people, such a professional community, where we discuss everything together with you and the Presidential Administration.

I understand that today is such a day, and I know what the load is. If you ask everyone now, everyone wants to speak, talk about themselves, and everyone wants to share. But I don't know how you manage your time. Because, of course, we would not part with you at all and would talk until morning. But we know that, Mr President, there is probably a shortage of time in your work.

Therefore, as the head of the organization, I must both thank you and ask. Vladimir Vladimirovich, I think we have looked at so many aspects today. I wrote down to myself that not only did we share it with you, but you also supported us somewhere and gave us instructions as well. We also hear, Mr President, and we try to make you see the result of our work-team and municipal work.

Therefore, I think that if you would allow me, my colleagues would certainly ask us to continue the conversation, making it a tradition every year to communicate, to hold a forum, and to receive the Ministry Award. Because today you have seen how it is gaining momentum, the number of people is growing more and more.

I must tell you: the youngest is 19 years old, and the oldest is 91 years old. And it's true, it's not made up, it's not directed. And I even shared it with my colleagues. And they say: Irina Mikhailovna, how's it going? Well, that's it, you know? That is, this is the range.

And at the same time, in one of the regions, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we found a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, he turned 100 years old, and he was the first head of the municipality after the war. And so he got all flustered: Irina Mikhailovna, I'll come myself. We were so happy! And the doctors tell us: stop-stop-stop, let's take a closer look at the person. We just convey an emotion. Of course, we will also congratulate all our veterans in the municipal community.

As for you, Mr Putin, I just want to give you a low bow from our community, from those who are not here today, not in the hall, because we, our national leader, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, will do our best.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Thank you for this attitude to time. I have just spoken to the President of South Africa, but the conversation was interrupted five times due to technical reasons, and it was necessary to restore all this, I sat and waited. Just starting to talk–-again interrupted. Therefore, for various reasons, the graph, which is called, as we say, and you have the same thing, "crawls to the right". Therefore, I would also like to talk to you again and again, because it is useful. I must tell you honestly: for me, this is also feedback. You are on the front line there, you communicate with people, you generalize too. Such meetings are also very important for me.

But I would like to finish our meeting with what I started with. I want to thank you for your work, and it is not accidental, and the award is called "Service", it is this very service to our people.

I would like to thank you, wish you every success, and express my full confidence that we will absolutely succeed. It may not be all at once, but we will do everything that we have planned.

Thank you.

Irina Guseva: Mr President, it has become a good tradition, if you will allow us, to ask the guys to take a photo with you.

Vladimir Putin: With pleasure. [My Emphasis]