What’s being called the Signal Leak ought to be a disaster for Team Trump. The best explanation I saw today was provided by the chat between Max Blumenthal and Judge Napolitano that lasted for 30 minutes—It’s Da Bomb! My Send a Message article was about the initiation of an Aggressive Undeclared War on Yemen, which the Signal Chat was all about how to properly spin it since what was done was the #1 War Crime of all putting Trump in the same league as Biden/Obama/Bush/Clinton/Reagan. Genocide Don now has his own illegal war. Max and the Judge also discussed the very illegal, unconstitutional use of an ancient law to deport innocent Venezuelans without allowing them the public hearing that law says they were entitled to. The underlying motive seems clear to me—to escalate tensions with Venezuela to the point of initiating war. Some peace president, huh? And this is no longer a domestic US thing as Team Trump in a manner somewhat different from Team Biden poses a threat to the entire world.

