Monday excerpts from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's interview with the International Affairs magazine began to appear in Russian media.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with the International Affairs magazine spoke about the approaches of the American administration to resolving the Ukrainian crisis. "We have not heard a signal from [US President Donald] Trump to Kiev to end the war. All that we have today is an attempt to find a certain scheme that would first allow us to achieve a ceasefire, as it is conceived by the Americans. And then move on to some other models and schemes, in which, as far as we can judge, today there is no place for our main demand, namely, the solution of problems related to the root causes of this conflict. This is completely absent, and it must be overcome. We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we also cannot accept all this as it is. We certainly have a deeply and carefully thought-out set of our own priorities and approaches to this topic, which is being worked out and worked out, including by our negotiating team at recent talks with the Americans in Riyadh," Sergei Ryabkov said. [My Emphasis]

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with the International Affairs magazine spoke about US President Donald Trump's intention to implement the doctrine of American superiority. "At the heart of what is happening is the desire of President Trump and his people to put into practice their famous slogan MAGA: Make America Great Again. It is clear that this slogan has already been erased and repeatedly attacked by the opponents of the current administration. Both inside the United States and in different parts of the world. But the fact is a fact. President Trump has deep convictions and is determined to implement the doctrine of American superiority by the means that he considers correct, and there are a great many of them. By the way, I am not sure that this has worked out in what was called "draining the Washington swamp" during President Trump's first term in office, and to the implementation of a large, I would say, global plan, shifting a significant burden of ensuring their own security onto the allies. As I understand the approaches of the current administration, it is self-evident that for decades many US allies, primarily in Europe, have been abusing the American "military umbrella". And the costs that the American side incurred in this regard now require, in general, reformatting and shifting a significant share of them to other countries. Plus, the Trump administration has peculiar approaches to resolving many conflict situations in the world. If we try to single out a certain algorithm that is characteristic of solving these problems, then, I think, the root core element of this approach can be called the introduction of the "shock and awe" method, when if there are "carrots", then huge, and if there are "sticks", then those that cannot be dodged and then the "client" will rub the bruised place for a very long time. This is Make America Great Again in different manifestations. Accordingly, we are dealing with a significant difference in the doctrinal approach to foreign policy in general from what was practiced by Democratic administrations, and Republican administrations before Trump as well," Sergei Ryabkov said. [My Emphasis]

My past experience with Mr. Ryabkov is that he like Lavrov has many things to say and is very concise in his rhetoric. What little is provided above tells me much more is being hidden. Today Ryabkov talked with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow about the brewing crisis caused by the West. Here’s the main part of the media note:

The two leaders continued to discuss the situation around Iran's nuclear programme with an emphasis on possible joint steps to stabilise and reduce tensions artificially and unreasonably escalated by Western countries, which diligently hush up their numerous gross violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and are trying to manipulate the IAEA's authority and verification capabilities for opportunistic political purposes. The illegality and inadmissibility of the use of military force by Iran's opponents in the context of a settlement and the unacceptability of external threats to bomb Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure, which will inevitably lead to large-scale and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences for the entire Middle East region and the world as a whole, were emphasised.

As usual, the “numerous gross violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231” are covered up “for opportunistic political purposes” that are promised to result in Iran being “bruised.” The #1 problem is what Ryabkov noted at the beginning of part two: The Outlaw US Empire still seeks Full Spectrum Dominance but now with a different euphemism—MAGA—which many nations want it to mean Make America Go Away.

After yesterday’s second Security Council meeting in four days Lavrov was asked to tell what he could about it. The problem with essentially continual Ukraine ceasefire violations of the 18 March agreement while Russia has complied 100% was officially made known to the Americans. The implementation issues related to the resumption of the Black Sea Grain deal were discussed with it now being up to Team Trump to get Russia’s considerations satisfied, which as most now know won’t happen. And third, Lavrov said the following about how the resumption of diplomatic relations was proceeding:

The third issue on which we are working with the Americans is the elimination of "irritants" that seriously interfere with the work of our Embassy in Washington and the American Embassy in Moscow. It is clear that we did not start creating these obstacles. The Obama administration was also actively noted in this field. We only responded in accordance with the law of reciprocity, which no one has abolished in diplomacy. There was a meeting in Istanbul. A second meeting is being prepared now. There are contacts by phone and video conference. I do not want to make predictions, but we see the progress that has been made and the desire of our American partners to remove these obstacles to the normal work of diplomats in each other's capitals, which are completely unacceptable from the point of view of diplomatic practice.

I interpret the above to be progress is being made slowly, and from earlier information that the Americans are dragging their feet. I initially thought normal relations would be revived by the end of March, but that assumption appears incorrect.

One last point of importance comes from remarks made by Wang Yi during his three-day visit to Russia regarding the continuing Outlaw US Empire Imperialism:

China Will Never Accept ‘America First’ by ‘American Bullying’ “Instead of fixing its own problems, Washington is trying in every way possible to shirk responsibility and shift the blame, resorting to tariffs, up to and including blackmail and ultimatums,” China’s foreign minister said, commenting on the Trump 2.0's trade wars. “The US itself is sick but is forcing others to get treatment,” Wang said, emphasizing that Trump’s trade wars will “cause serious damage not only to the global market and trade order, but the US’s reputation” as well. “‘America First’ cannot be achieved by American bullying, especially to the detriment of the interests of other countries,” he said.

I tried to find what others reported Wang Yi saying about America having its hands in other nations pockets but failed so they must stand as hearsay. As I noted in replies to comments last night, push-back against Trump is happening in Congress as personified by Senator Cory Booker’s record-breaking speech, that was clearly a D-party team effort. Here’s part of one report:

Booker's speech officially surpassed the previous record set in 1957 by noted segregationist Strom Thurmond, who filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes to oppose the Civil Rights Act. And it was widely viewed online: By the evening, his speech had eclipsed 350 million likes on TikTok live, and more than 115,000 people were watching his office's livestream on YouTube.

Booker's speech took aim at President Trump, White House senior adviser Elon Musk and policies that he said show a "complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution and the needs of the American people." The speech covered a wide range of topics, from health care and Social Security to immigration, the economy, public education, free speech and foreign policy. And it included portions of letters that Booker said he had received from affected constituents, as well as public comments from world leaders, in recent weeks.

IMO, Senator Booker was the proper symbolic choice to deliver this address. Compared to the web returns I got last night, today there’re many more hit pieces aimed at Mr. Booker having nothing to do with our current political scene. Granted much of what Senator Booker said could also be directed at the prior administration. One of the more serious accusations directed at R-Party people was their refusal to return to their districts for town hall meetings with concerned, outraged constituents.

