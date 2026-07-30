While we usually learn more about the state of the world from presser Q&A sessions, we learn more about who Mr. Sergei Lavrov is through the interviews he gives, sometimes only a little while at others quite a lot. This interview is well balanced between the two areas. There are times when I get the impression from him that he doesn’t think of himself as anyone special, that he’s merely a creature of circumstance. And while that’s true for most people, he now has the reputation as being the world’s #1 diplomat having been Russian Foreign Minister since 2004. He’s now 76 and recently finished his latest tour of several African nations. Russian media in their interviews seldom ask about the nature of current familial relations and this interview is no different, although we do learn something of his youth. I tend to like that approach, but then I’m not looking for gossip material since there’s plenty of dirt to explore in geopolitics. And now, Mr. Lavrov:

Question: Mr Lavrov, you are the person with whom our citizens certainly do not need to be introduced. But I know how to surprise. Your Sinhalese language. Here, say hello in Sinhala.

Sergey Lavrov: (speaking in Sinhala).

Question: This is the second time you have been in the pre-election federal “five” of United Russia. [The top five candidates on the party's federal list for the State Duma elections.] What is it for you? Of course, it is a team effort. Someone, probably, is the only one responsible. You probably know exactly who. Is it a trust, an assessment or an additional burden for you? Or a reward?

Sergey Lavrov: That’s for sure. Probably, there is no need to talk for a long time here. But the main thing for me is the decision of the leadership to recommend me to this “five”, which was approved at the congress of United Russia.

I have good relations with the leaders of all parliamentary parties without exception. Having relations with all factions and parties that are represented in the State Duma, of course, we are interested in them helping to make decisions and approve laws that enshrine our foreign policy so that it is as effective as possible and enjoys broad support.

My presence in the “five” by the decision of the leadership also reflects the circumstance associated with the very difficult period that the country is now going through, which depends to a decisive extent on how we conduct a special military operation against those who unleashed a war against Russia. I mean both our fighters on the front line, and the rear in all their senses.

On the other hand, of course, foreign policy and diplomacy are also called upon to play a major accompanying role, given how all our Western interlocutors are trying to deceive us: they promise one thing and do another. But we are already used to it. We should have gotten used to it. But every time you want, you know, according to the state of the Russian soul, to believe in the best.

But once patience breaks. It is not for nothing that shortly after the start of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on our relations with the West and Europe at one of the events, summed up: “It will never be the same as it was before February 2022.”

Question: The West has gone crazy. No one is going to follow any old agreements that have worked for decades. Of course, everything is being scrapped. We know and feel it. In this situation, do we have anything to offer the world as an alternative?

Sergey Lavrov: First of all, we must first defend our legitimate interests. In order to offer the world something, we must win. The world is watching with great attention, some with bated breath, how this war imposed on us by the West, in response to which President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation, will end. It’s not that we’re surrounded by unscrupulous people on this planet, but it’s life. Everyone wants to understand, paraphrasing S.S. Bodrov: “where is the strength, brother” and “where is the strength, brother”?

You are absolutely right when you say that now they are not even trying to hide, disguise or make up anything. First, they openly announced a “strategic defeat” to be inflicted on Russia. Then, observing the situation on the line of contact, in fact, at the front, they moved away from this rhetoric.

Now, when Vladimir Zelensky, constantly retreating in Donbass and other areas of the front, has moved from hopelessness to openly terrorist activities, and they see how many of his long-range weapons are reaching their goal, they have begun to promote this phase of what is happening as a “turning point.” Like the fact that “the Ukrainian character can still defeat Russia”, which, they say, is an “aggressor” and wanted to conquer all of Europe after Ukraine. The slogan of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia appeared again. The slogan of “decolonization” of Russia has appeared, which once again openly means the “dismemberment” of our country. The revival of hopes that the West also experienced at the stage of the disappearance of the USSR, looking at how separatist movements appeared in the Far East, in the Urals, not to mention the Caucasus. They cherished the hope that all this would fall apart now and it would be possible to “pick up” piece by piece. In my opinion, they were already figuring out who should get what.

Question: One step before that. We had “Ural francs” from the “Ural Republic”.

Sergey Lavrov: Yes. Everything was on the verge.

The fact that Boris Yeltsin found the courage to hand over power ahead of schedule, and the fact that he handed over power to the man who at that time was the only one who was able to preserve Russia, is a historical turn that means that Russia has been “marked” by God. When it is really hard, we are helped from above.

Now that they are again talking about a “strategic defeat”, when they are actively supporting our relocators, who are organising all sorts of anti-Russian communities in Europe and raising funds to continue some kind of “underground struggle” for the split of the Russian Federation. They no longer hide it at all.

Our central channels show everything that the West is up to. Probably, it is important for everyone to see this in order to understand that the situation is serious. President of Russia Vladimir Putin does not hide this. The entire “civilized” world, which calls itself that, has taken up arms against us.

Question: Until 2007, before Vladimir Putin’s Munich speech, they “loved us, their souls are in their arms.” Now at least everything is more honest.

Sergey Lavrov: They thought that we were “in our pockets.”

When President Vladimir Putin came to power, he was absolutely open to an equal strategic partnership with the West. The fact that now our former allies, namely the Anglo-Saxons, with varying degrees of frenzy (London is larger, the United States a little smaller) are fighting against us through Ukraine, pumping it with the most modern weapons, announcing that they will produce new lethal and high-tech anti-missile systems specifically for Ukraine, this has never happened.

We started the special military operation in conditions when society was calm, comfortable, and generally satisfied with its standard of living.

And the fact that this also did not suit the West is a fact. They did not want society to be calm, they wanted to stir it up against the authorities, they were preparing provocations. They cannot compete fairly. They are afraid of fair competition in everything.

Hence the sanctions – to maintain positions that are irretrievably slipping away after five hundred years of Western domination.

Therefore, once again about the state of our society. This is important for me as a citizen, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who conducts the foreign policy of the President of Russia, which should reflect the mood of the people. Of course, they want to “build” trouble here. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin recently mentioned this. We are making progress on the front line every day, not as fast as we would like, but saving people. They make up for their failures on the very line of contact, trying to undermine the way of life to which people are accustomed with terrorist acts. Unmanned attacks are already being felt in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and in the border areas and regions of the Russian Federation, people are experiencing all the hardships of martial law. To be honest, I am very proud that the people perceive this correctly, as history and those who defeated Nazism told us. Moreover, now we are at war with the direct followers and descendants of those Nazis. In the same composition. German Chancellor Frank Merz openly says that they will again be the main ones in Europe. If you are so frank, be ready.

Question: You said that before offering the world an alternative world order, we must ensure our national interests, and for this we must win. What are our national interests in the foreign arena?

Sergey Lavrov: That we should be an independent power, an independent civilisation. So that our borders are reliably secured. So that no one even tries to think about advising us on how to arrange our lives inside Russia. And so that all the peoples of the Russian Federation continue to have the rights guaranteed by the Constitution: to education, to the preservation of their culture, traditions and religious beliefs.

In this capacity, Russia will be interested in cooperating on an equal footing with other major centres that are being formed, such as China and India. These major players, of course, will stand up for justice together with us in the hope that the West, and Europe in particular, will also come to their senses one day and will be ready to integrate into the new systems of relations on an equal footing and honestly. So far, the West is not ready for this. The United States is also absolutely not ready.

And while this wait is dragging on, the new centers of power are forming their network structures. One of them is BRICS, where the leading economies of the world majority are drawn together and resolve issues differently from the same NATO, where America commands, and everyone else obsequiously tries to somehow appease the hegemon. And this, of course, is not the European Union, where the Brussels bureaucracy has usurped the rights of national governments.

Neither in BRICS, nor in the SCO, nor in the EAEU, nor in the CIS, nor in the CSTO, can anyone give a single example when Russia, China (if we talk about the SCO and BRICS), or anyone else would demand something. Always frank, mutually respectful negotiations with an eye to compromise.

Question: 35,000 sanctions. Probably, in general, a historical record for the existence of mankind and the state. How do we manage to survive? Thanks to what?

Sergey Lavrov: Of course, first of all, thanks to our ancestors, who created such a country. The richest, largest country in the world, with access to the seas and oceans, which makes it possible to develop trade and ensure our security, including with the involvement of the navy. Of course, industrialization, which nevertheless began in the Russian Empire. There is a lot of talk about this now. Both the railways that connected the whole country were laid then, and many of the foundations of ferrous metallurgy. Industrialisation was already achieved in the days of the Soviet Union, when colossal successes were achieved in the shortest possible time, in a decade or 15 years before the start of the Great Patriotic War. And this largely helped to prevent a disaster.

But still, our main national quality is something that the West does not have. In our civilization, there is respect for those who created it, built cities, defeated enemies.

We also had the time of Alexander Gorchakov, who, after we were defeated in the Crimean War for reasons that makes no sense to talk about now, said: “Russia is not angry, Russia is concentrating.” We don’t need to be angry now, either. Being angry, wasting your nerves is the worst thing. We need to concentrate. But healthy anger is quite appropriate. Not to be angry, but to gain healthy anger.

Anger, including from the point of view of the need to accelerate in everything, in the direction of a technological breakthrough (there is a lot of talk about this now). And “maliciously” decide that we must do this. To be angry with myself – I want to achieve everything as soon as possible. And we need the same healthy anger on the external front. Do not fall into any hysterics, but just conclude inside yourself: “Just check!” Trust – we’ll see later, but first – check, and most importantly – bend your line.

Now, again, our Turkish neighbours say that they are ready to help in Ukraine again, but at the same time they immediately sign NATO documents, which say that it is necessary to restore the territorial integrity of the Kiev regime. There are other proposals: the current US administration is again saying that they will only “deal with Iran“ and will help us again. We have an army and a navy, and now we also have aerospace forces (however, they have existed for a long time) and troops of unmanned systems.

And we have people. When they say, let’s “resolve” it somewhere, let everything remain as it is, we will freeze on the contact line, and then think about how to find a compromise. First, we have a sense of historical continuity, our historical identity and national, multinational pride.

The West is now telling us that they will think about when it is worth resuming talks with us, but these will be talks where Europe, America, Vladimir Zelensky and President of Russia Vladimir Putin would sit at the same table. And before that, it is necessary, in their opinion, to declare a truce, a ceasefire. After that, they, the Westerners, will bring in multinational forces led by France and England and then, therefore, they will sit down to talk. What does this mean? This is an ultimatum. If we freeze on the line of contact, the Nazi regime will remain. They will not recognize any territories where there were referendums.

But the quality of our people is still unique in that, for example, do you remember how V.V. Mayakovsky in his poem “Broadway” had the following line: “The Soviets have their own pride”? This is not because the Soviets had it, but because the Russians have always had it. This pride remains.

Question: What were you like in the yard? You just spoke about healthy anger. Did you beat or “turn on” diplomacy? We have a familiar principle, “if a fight is inevitable, strike first.” We know whose principle. And what is yours?

Sergey Lavrov: I grew up in a village, in the city of Noginsk, formerly Bogorodsk. Now I am actively working with the Moscow Region, with my friend, Governor of the Moscow Region Alexander Vorobyov, to restore the name Bogorodsk. There are already some toponymic changes, but the city itself is still Noginsk. And the part in which I lived was a clean village. From the railway station, to the left is the city, and to the right are two rows of wooden village houses with all the amenities as they are equipped in the villages. And we, to be honest, as boys, when the trains came, ran where the freight train was left, and looked at what was brought in the cars. If there were watermelons, then we were hooligans.

Question: We know a lot about you. But they never asked about your grandparents. Who were they? Whose genes, abilities, talents are in your blood?

Sergey Lavrov: Mom and dad divorced when I was just a few months old. They both graduated from the Institute of Foreign Trade, which is now part of MGIMO. Actually, that’s why my mother lobbied for my attempt to enter MGIMO and did it not without success. After the distribution, my parents went to work at our customs in Brest.

Fate decreed that then I began to live only with my mother. My grandmother was in Noginsk. She was the head nurse there. My grandfather was the head of the railway station in Noginsk. He was responsible for sending echelons to the front throughout the war. Two of his brothers were at the front and both returned.

My grandfather died early, when he was very young. He was 67 years old. And my grandmother lived longer. Later she moved to Moscow with us. And I loved them very much. They were truly friends to me. They defended me when they felt that I had done something that my mother might not like. As it usually happens.

Roots play an invisible role. You don’t think about the fact that you have so many generations. That’s not the point. The fact is that you already live for them. Just as we are now fighting for those who defeated the Germans and the whole of Europe along with them.

Question: You are engaged in rafting. Is it true? Are you still studying?

Sergey Lavrov: Probably, sometime in 1984-1985, our company decided to have a wild holiday. One of our friends, who studied a year older at MGIMO, was from Ufa. He invited us, together with another of our friends, to go to Ufa for a week, for the summer, to go to the river, to fish. We went to the river, there are lakes there too. We took a boat, went for a ride, fished on the Belaya River. It does not flow at all. Smooth, calm. And we decided to come next year, gathered a team of five people. We chose the Biya River, already in Altai. The river flows out of Lake Teletskoye. But before going there, we learned that several rivers flow into Lake Teletskoye, including the very turbulent Chulyshman River.

We began to work out options. As a result, they agreed. From Lake Teletskoye we climbed twenty kilometers along a very difficult river. We were “thrown” into this lake. We all miraculously remained on the rafts, did not capsize. We were dragged by boat along Lake Teletskoye, and then rafted down the Biya River. After that, we got to Katun for the first time. We drove it from top to bottom.

First, the middle course. Where the Rafting World Cup is held. The rapids are about 4-4.5, there are elements of the fifth category. Once we rafted from Mount Belukha itself. A very interesting route. You need to stay on the plateau for the first day. Everything is barely moving. And then it plummets down. And there are five fantastically difficult rapids on this section. Adrenaline is produced instantly.

Question: Did you turn over?

Sergey Lavrov: My raft did not. We sailed on two rafts. Colleagues turned over a couple of times. But they pulled it out.

We spent almost 20 years on Katun. I mean, not winters, but years. We have a lot of friends there. Fantastic land.

Question: In the evening, you moor to the shore, take out a raft, make a fire, and pitch a tent. And then the guitar and the song?

Sergey Lavrov: Guitar and song, yes.

Question: Approximately how many songs do you play on the guitar? I know that they probably did not count.

Sergey Lavrov: I love Vysotsky and Boris Okudzhava very much.

Question: Do you play and sing?

Sergey Lavrov: Yes.

Question: Will we ever hear it? It is necessary.

Sergey Lavrov: I will take advantage of your opportunities in our media space. Without any fees, if anyone is interested. I accept your opportunities.

Question: Interesting. I really want to hear.

Everything is interesting to us. Because journalists like not only to spy on you, but also to eavesdrop. Especially when you think the microphone is muted.

If you registered the trademark “morons, with one word”, then you would probably become a rich person. Because this T-shirt was worn by almost all my colleagues, and so was I. It was sold in thousands of copies. Is this your character? Or does it pop up, just based on some situation?

Sergey Lavrov: It jumps out. We are all living people.

Question: But your colleagues say that you do not allow such words at all at work.

Sergey Lavrov: Liars. I’ll remind them. This, of course, is a hypocritical statement. When something suddenly does not upset you, but unexpectedly somehow and incorrectly someone does something, there is a hot word. I have never thought about the trademark.

By the way, after Alaska, where I appeared in a “USSR” sweater, they called my assistants and thanked them. They said that they were ready to impose these sweaters on my friends.

See, when it draws people... Now there are many examples. They never disappeared. There was a special wave of nostalgia for the USSR.

The Soviet Union – it is, in essence, about our origins. People do not simply yearn for a prosperous, comfortable existence. There is a profound sense of belonging to what one’s ancestors accomplished under the most arduous conditions. They built this country. They lifted it out of poverty. They established the conditions for the coexistence of hundreds of languages.

And when people put on these sweaters, they feel that... Even those who did not live in the Soviet Union were told by their parents and grandparents. Therefore, it seems to me, as Vladimir Putin said, that those who do not regret the Soviet Union have no heart, and those who want to return it have no head. As for the heart, all this is preserved. And about the head, thank God, in the current situation in Russia there is a head, and it is sober.

Question: You have already mentioned that our country, the Motherland, is kissed by God and protected by God. Are you a believer yourself?

Sergey Lavrov: A believer. My grandmother baptized me secretly from my mother. My mother was a communist. She herself went to be baptized at a very mature age, after the situation with the collapse of the Soviet Union took place.

My grandmother carried me to be baptized in Noginsk. On the bank of the Moskva River, there is still a temple. God grant that he will continue to operate there. I still have the cross that was put on me then. It was a good time.

Question: Has anything happened in your life that cannot be explained by anything but a miracle, except God?

Sergey Lavrov: Probably, it has happened. I would not like to recall some stories.

But it did happen. We were on a canoe trip down the Katun River. At a certain point, we got out of the boats, got horses and took them to the mountains. I have been practicing horse-ridding since my university years, so I had some skills, which was not the case for others. All of a sudden, when we were riding back from the mountain, the horses broke into a gallop. We were squeezed between a mountain to the right and a deep abyss on the left. And one of my friends lost control of his horse. He had every chance of knocking me down. The fact that I was able to avoid this was a true miracle.

As for political upheavals, I would probably refer to the putsch. [August 1991] Going back to where we started, the thinking at the time consisted of saying: “Well, Russia is a toothless, obedient nation, but it must also do everything we tell her.” When it turned out that Russia is disobedient and that it has its own pride, but this began to manifest itself even before the Munich speech of 2007, which you mentioned, when Vladimir Putin simply very frankly and honestly presented everything in the context of a discussion that was largely permeated with hypocrisy. Before that, there were also moments, but we did not lose hope that the West would come to its senses, that all these were just temporary relapses that it had to suppress in itself.

Here is the Baltic States. When I first took over as minister in 2004, they began to drag the Baltic states into the next wave of NATO expansion. President of Russia Vladimir Putin asked them why they were doing this, we had agreed on it. We were told that, as you know, they have the feeling from the period of being part of the Soviet Union that they were occupied, enslaved, and they still have this fear, and we will take them into NATO and the European Union, and they will calm down.

So what, have you calmed down? They are now the main “warheads” who are set against us, knowing their “hot temper”, these Estonian guys. Lithuania and Latvia have now announced that they are lifting the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory.

This is to say that we can only rely on ourselves, just as our President has said many times. What is happening today has led to dire consequences. But let me reiterate that we are finishing the job started by our grandfathers and their fathers who defeated Nazism. But our former allies did not let Nazism perish and revived it. There were Wehrmacht generals who settled in the West. Today, the effort to revive Nazism is unfolding in the open. Who would have thought that this could happen? No one is even trying to hide it. This is to say that we have no other options if we want to preserve our Russian civilisation.

Question: Final question. What do you mean by the word “Motherland”, “Russia”, “life”? What is the most important thing for you?

Sergey Lavrov: Russia is life, and life is Russia. [My Emphasis]