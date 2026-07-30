karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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james's avatar
james
7d

i really admire lavrov!! i would buy a shirt with his name on it, if i could...

here is one of his musical heros

Boris Okudzhava

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftCmVZeLxQE&list=PLkv-ZDBhPhZ1UkEYkxs7xO7Gtb4nuPUom&index=2

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Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
7d

A convivial chat with a great man who has iron fists in his poetic velvet gloves ready to defend his 'bothers' and ..er.. sisters ... while he strums his guitar and serenades a world in flux.

His time white-water river rafting surely provided some foundation for the trials and tribulations of his diplomatic work as he surfed the maelstrom of dealing with devious Western pirates while he harnessed healthy adrenaline quietly, patiently, and effectively.

'The highest kind of man

Has innate goodness,

And that is what he rules with.

[...]

Blow away the dust, now:

Come to the living water.' - (Tao Te Ching #38)

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