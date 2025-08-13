The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Head Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

Yesterday, Putin held a meeting with his top economic ministers to discuss the formulation of the 2026-2028 federal budget. Prior to diving into that discussion, the current state of Russia’s economy was briefly reviewed by Putin. Russia’s economic strength heading into the Summit is very strong compared to the massive woes faced by the Outlaw US Empire as you’ll read:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

The government has started preparing the federal budget for the upcoming three-year period, from 2026 to 2028.

This is the country's main financial document, which aims to address strategic issues, including improving people's quality of life, developing the social sector and infrastructure, and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

As always, preparing the budget is a very large, systematic, complex, and, I would say, time-consuming task. It is a purely economic and financial task, but it is also a political task. This is because all positions must be agreed upon with the parliament and the leading factions. This work is based primarily on a forecast of socio-economic development, as well as on the current and future situation in the real sector, including industries such as finance. I will not go into detail, but it is clear what you are working on. Of course, we must also consider the situation on global markets.

In this regard, I would like to discuss the current state of the domestic economy and its main trends. We will also focus on the implementation of the federal budget this year.

For the current year, the Government and the Bank of Russia had a joint task of returning the Russian economy to a balanced growth trajectory. We know what this means. It involves reducing inflation while maintaining unemployment at a stable low level. I will say a few words about this now.

In this regard, an important achievement is the reduction in inflation. In March, inflation was 10.3 percent year-on-year, but by the end of June, it had dropped to 9.4 percent, and by the end of July, it had reached 8.8 percent.

According to the Bank of Russia, consumer price growth may be within six to seven percent by the end of the year, which is lower than previous forecasts.

There are signs that the shortage of personnel is decreasing in the labor market. According to surveys conducted by the Bank of Russia, the share of enterprises with a shortage of personnel is decreasing, which is an important and indicative signal.

At the same time, many experts are talking about the risks of an excessive cooling of the economy and even a recession. We have also discussed this with you, including during our previous working meetings. We constantly discuss this with the Chairman of the Bank of Russia, and the Bank is monitoring the situation and working directly with businesses to assess the risks. As far as I understand, the Bank does not see any significant risks at the moment.

However, there has been a slight increase in the number of hidden unemployed workers, i.e., those who are on leave, working part-time, or at risk of being laid off. At the beginning of the year, this number was around 98,000, but by the end of June, it had increased to 153,000, and by August 8, it had reached 199,000.

The number of registered unemployed people has also increased slightly. At the beginning of the year, it was approximately 274,000 people, but by the end of June, it had increased to 291,000 people, and by the beginning of August, it had reached 300,000 people. However, the number of unemployed people remains at record low levels. How many people are currently unemployed?

M. Reshetnikov: 2.2.

V. Putin: 2.2 percent. This is practically a historical minimum. However, we must still be able to sense and react to trends in order to avoid what we called “overcooling” at the beginning of the year.

I ask my colleagues from relevant ministries and agencies, as well as from the regions, to stay in constant contact with business associations and the entrepreneurial community, to help solve emerging problems, and to respond to the requests of enterprises, companies, and their employees.

As for the federal budget, the situation is stable. In January-July, non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget increased by 14 percent year-on-year, reaching 14.8 trillion rubles.

At the same time, the growth of the so-called turnover taxes for January-July was 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. In particular, the growth of VAT was 6.9 percent.

This is what I wanted to say at the beginning.

Let's get started, let's begin our discussion and consideration of the proposed issues. The floor is now open to Anton Germanovich Siluanov. Please proceed. [My Emphasis]