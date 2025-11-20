karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james's avatar
james
6h

thanks karl.. i am happy with my own ''mutt'' status....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Huizinga's avatar
J Huizinga
7h

In typical Wikipedia manner, the entry for ‘Wajin’ describes it as meaning “Wa people” (ie inhabitants of the islands known today as Japan).

Of course, this omits the truth — the meaning of “Wa” is “dwarf” or “pygmy”. The later rulers of “Wa” petitioned the Tang empress Wu to change this name. Whence the Tang gave the name “Riben” (origin of the sun). Incidentally, the Book of Han (finished 111 CE) was the first written reference to the short, tattooed Wa denizens. In addition to the reviled tattoos, the Tang considered the Wa quasi-barbarous as they could neither read or write.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture