karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
19h

I think Putin speaks for many nations when he talks about what the USA and the rest of the west are doing.

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Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
18h

"IMO, Russians have learned much from their past experience and will continue to make Russia a better place for Russians and those wanting to join them."

Totally agree and it's important to remember that this is a country that systematically employed a Marxist historical materialist philosophy, with varying levels of reliability of course, from 1917 to at least 1990.

As I've said before, like China, the secret sauce in Russia is it's revolutionary Marxist history. They are both now Capitalist countries and neither can be called revolutionary or Socialist by Marxist criteria. Nonetheless, those historical lessons and experiences no doubt strongly inform and influence the strategy of these powerful nations today.

The US has never had a modern revolution. The war of Independence was a revolutionary overthrow of Imperialist England and the civil war ended chattel slavery-alresdy a thoroughly backward economic system even at the time. But, shortly after that the US became Imperialist. The anti Imperialist social revolution is long overdue in the US. Consequently, the country today is the most rotten, lawless, anti worker, anti human, genocidal state in human history. It is overripe, rotten even, for a radical socioeconomic/philosophical change.

Then the question arises as to how. There I would say study the history of Russia, the RSDLP and the Bolsheviks. If you are expecting war, you look to the history of the last major conflicts. Revolution is no different.

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