karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
1h

Thanks Karl. This is all very useful.

There are many fronts in the Big Picture emerging; these make the binary simplicity of the old 'cold war' look rather quaint - and this time the Empire is struggling to impose its unilateral will on the emergent sovereigns - and, albeit still dangerous, it is flailing and error-prone.

There is great disorder under Heaven; the situation for moving towards future harmony is excellent. [with apologies to Mao and the Chinese sage he probably borrowed it from.]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
james's avatar
james
3hEdited

all true on the topic of sovereignty... now to the question - how will india /modi reply to the idea of the usa usurping it's sovereignty?? thanks for the article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture