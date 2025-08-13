The key principle voted on and agreed to by all UN members is stated in the subtitle and here again:

The Organization is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all its Members.

This has never actually been the case and was already being violated when the UN Charter came into legal force on 24 October 1945. The main violator was the United States but also most European nations with many tomes documenting the facts. Today, little has changed with the Outlaw US Empire remaining the main violator. As the fourth Putin-Trump Summit approaches, the key point being discussed by BRICS and Union State heads is sovereignty, which was the main focus of the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko at Valaam not quite two weeks ago. Here’s the main discussion of that point, although the preceding context provided by Lukashenko is also important despite its omission:

V. Putin: You know, until recently, political scientists and the so-called political circles in general said that the European Union is an economic giant, but a political dwarf. These are not my words, I do not want to offend anyone–-so we have read this in Western sources ourselves? But, and I have always said this before, in the modern world–-it has always been important, and today especially–-sovereignty plays a key role, one might say, including for economic development. It was clear that the European Union and Europe did not have much sovereignty. Today, it is evident that they have none at all. This is followed by economic losses in the current critical situation, and the loss of political sovereignty now leads to the loss of economic sovereignty and enormous losses. Therefore, as I have always said, one of the key tasks, including the tasks of the special military operation, is to strengthen Russia's sovereignty. Question: The topic of Ukraine is somehow raised in all questions. The recent scandals in Ukraine related to anti-corruption agencies, what do you think they are? How can you comment on what happened? V. Putin: Alexander Grigorievich, can you comment on this? A.Lukashenko: You know, I thought, thought, thought. Well, the West is now putting pressure on Zelensky. I'm watching this and thinking: well, what did Zelensky want? He took billions, billions, hundreds of billions of money. The West says: well, we want to see where this money will be spent. And they once proposed the creation of an anti-corruption bureau and an anti-corruption prosecutor's office–-this is exactly about [the issue of] sovereignty. He took the money–who gave it, says: we want to see how. Agreed–-now woke up. Probably, or elections, or something else they want to organize–-this is on the people. Tried to do, the West quickly organized, said “no”. And after two days–-or there was how many–-he said: no. And after two hours the Rada cancelled everything. He signed the law. What kind of sovereignty? There is no sovereignty. And there is no need to be indignant: you took the money, and the person who gave it to you wanted to control where you put the money as a non-sovereign state. And you know where you put it: during this time, people on the Côte d'Azur and beyond have built impressive palaces and are doing well, and some of them are even running for president of Ukraine. Therefore, this is a mess, and there is no other way to describe it. The basis is the loss of sovereignty and independence. V. Putin: In general, corruption is a negative phenomenon in society that is typical for very many, if not all, countries in the world. There is nothing unusual about this. The question is the degree of corruption and the ability of society, the willingness and ability to fight this phenomenon. And what is the willingness and ability of society to fight corruption? In other words, society itself must be willing and able to fight corruption. And if society influences such processes, it is part of democracy. But democracy cannot be imposed from the outside, just as it is impossible to fight corruption from the outside. Especially if those who suffer from corruption themselves are doing it. Is there no corruption in Europe or the United States? In fact, it is legalized there, and there is an institution of lobbying. What is this? It means that people go around giving money to government officials at all levels. That is also corruption. It is clear that Ukraine is a country where corruption is rampant. Is it possible to combat it from the outside? Alexander Grigoryevich said that these various bureaus were created, but they are not subordinate to the local authorities: neither the president, nor the parliament, nor anyone else. This is an external institution. Listen, I just said, is it possible to bring democracy from outside, including anti-corruption institutions? When were these institutions established in Ukraine? In 2015. And what year is it today? 2025. A. Lukashenko: We won, in short. V. Putin: Of course! So what? It has been around for ten years, and everyone around the world is shouting at the top of their lungs: “Help! Corruption is sweeping Ukraine.” Yes, it is. But the effectiveness of the institutions brought in from outside is zero. Instead of imposing external institutions of governance on the people, in this case the Ukrainian people, we need to help them stand on their own feet and create these institutions themselves. It is impossible for people to elect a president and a parliament and not influence the processes that take place in society. This is a humiliating state. There is no sovereignty, no sovereignty at all. Yes, that's right, they tried to change something, to regain at least some of their sovereignty. But when they didn't like it from above, they just whistled, clicked, and everything was returned to its original state. It would have been better if they hadn't done anything. If they had just stayed in one place, everything would have been hidden and smooth. But they only brought shame upon themselves. But the idea that they need to regain at least some of their sovereignty is certainly correct. [My Emphasis]

Now we move to the recent conversation between Presidents Xi and Lula as reported by Global Times where the issue again is sovereignty:

China-Brazil ties are at their best in history, with the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of the two countries' development strategies getting off to a good start and making smooth progress, Xi said.



The Chinese side stands ready to work with Brazil to seize opportunities, strengthen coordination and deliver more mutually beneficial cooperation outcomes, he added.



Xi also said that China backs the Brazilian people in defending their national sovereignty and supports Brazil in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, urging all countries to unite in resolutely fighting against unilateralism and protectionism.



Noting that the BRICS mechanism is a key platform for building consensus in the Global South, Xi congratulated Brazil on successfully hosting the recent BRICS Summit.



Xi called on Global South countries to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, defend the basic norms governing international relations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.



China and Brazil should continue to address global challenges, ensure the success of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the Brazilian city of Belem, and promote the "Friends of Peace" group's role in facilitating the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Xi said.



For his part, Lula said Brazil attaches great importance to its relations with China, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China, deepening strategic alignment and promoting greater development of bilateral ties.



He briefed Xi on the recent situation of Brazil's ties with the US, as well as Brazil's unwavering principled stance on safeguarding its own sovereignty. Lula spoke highly of China's efforts to uphold multilateralism and safeguard free trade rules, as well as its responsible role in international affairs.



The Brazilian side, he said, stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China in multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, oppose unilateral bullying practices and safeguard the common interests of all countries.



Multilateralism against unilateralism



The US announced a 50 percent tariff on a range of Brazilian exports, including coffee, beef and petrochemicals in July, Xinhua reported.



Last week, Lula vowed to speak with representatives of BRICS countries about US tariffs on their products.



"I will try to discuss with them how each country is affected by the situation and what the implications are, so that we can make a decision," Lula said, noting that BRICS includes several members of the G20, the group that brings together the world's 20 largest economies, according to Agency Brazil.



Lula has also spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few days, according to media reports.



As both are bellwethers of the Global South, Lula's call signals Brazil's effort in seeking further cooperation with China, particularly in defending national sovereignty, with both countries sharing similar objectives, Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



In response to the unjust tariffs imposed by the US, Brazil is not only resolutely defending its sovereignty but also actively pursuing policy coordination with China, Lü said, adding that such a collaborative approach of unity and self-reliance has the potential to serve as a model for Global South countries to fight for their national interests.



Last week, China's top diplomat Wang Yi also had a phone call with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the president of Brazil.



He stressed that China firmly supports Brazil in defending its right to development and opposing the bullying practices of arbitrary tariffs. As the largest developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively, China and Brazil have always supported each other, closely coordinated, and firmly safeguarded the legitimate interests of their own as well as the common interests of the Global South countries, according to Xinhua. [My Emphasis]

The header image is from a week-old paper by Dr Amiya Chandra, “Tariffs, Trade and Trump: The Empire’s Mirage That Punishes Sovereignty,” that puts forth the view from India. Here are several excerpts:

India’s decisions to continue energy trade with Russia, develop independent semiconductor capacity, resist digital colonisation, and maintain neutrality on conflicts such as Ukraine and Gaza are no longer viewed as legitimate sovereign choices. They are being interpreted as non-compliance…. Today, India stands at a critical juncture. It’s economic and strategic profile is rising. Its voice is stronger. But its refusal to fully submit has triggered friction with a system that tolerates autonomy only when it serves its interests. The answers for India are not be simple or easy. But they are urgent. The era of pretending that neutrality comes without consequence is ending. Inaction is no longer neutral. And the price of inaction will not be paid by governments alone. It will be paid by the very sovereignty that India has spent seventy-five years trying to preserve…. India must not measure success by deal count, but by whether agreements preserve strategic space and sovereignty.

6.0 Conclusion: From Pressure to Principle — The Doctrine of Economic Sovereignty

India has long walked a tightrope, balancing its ties with the United States, Russia, China, and others without leaning too far in any one direction. But that rope is now shortening. What was once a space for careful neutrality is turning into a corridor of demands. Western powers now expect alignment rather than equal partnership. Green mandates, tariffs, and diplomatic pressure are all part of a larger effort to throw India off balance and reorient its course. India has to make a decision now. Maintaining strategic autonomy allows for greater scrutiny while maintaining flexibility. Security and economic benefits are promised by aligning with the US, but sovereignty is at risk. Leading a new Global South bloc offers vision but requires scale and long-term investment. The margin for ambiguity is narrowing. What is needed is not reaction, but doctrine. India must adopt a clear and sovereign economic philosophy—rooted in system, not sentiment. This means articulating a Doctrine of Economic Sovereignty that can guide trade, diplomacy, investment, and regulation with consistency and clarity. One Principle: India will not enter any agreement that compromises its sovereign control over data, infrastructure, standards, or development pathways. One Policy Direction: Build a permanent Trade Sovereignty Stack: an independent, multidisciplinary institution to lead AI-powered negotiations, dynamic trade treaties, and digitally sovereign South-South trade corridors. One Diplomatic Goal: Launch a Global South Compact: an alliance of nations committed to trade justice, resource equity, de-dollarised finance, and digital pluralism. One Red Line: Any nation or institution that punishes India for its independence must face proportionate economic retaliation. This is not withdrawal from the world. It is a demand for equity in it. India seeks not permission to rise but recognition of its arrival. It does not ask for compliance from others and will no longer accept it as a condition for cooperation. The age of managed obedience is over. India’s choices now will define whether the coming era begins in silence or with sovereign assertion. India has not just emerged. It has arrived. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

Will Modi be as bold as the author? Clearly the conversations happening between the top BRICS and SCO nations all center on the subject of sovereignty—will nations stand up for themselves and demand that the equality promised by the UN Charter finally become a reality with the end of Western Hegemony? Ultimately, this question is the main issue at stake with the Trump-Putin Summit, although it won’t be framed in the above manner.

Today featured two doses of Pepe Escobar: First with Nima then with Judge Nap. The first is almost three times as long as the second; and while there's some duplication, both ought to be watched. Pepe has one article out, "Pepe Escobar: The Bear and the Eagle Face-Off in Alaska" and another “Bear, Dragon, Elephant, Toucan, Nightingale stare down Goldfinger,” all of which I suggest reading/viewing, particularly the end of his chat with Judge Nap where the issue of sovereignty is finally raised. The older and newer forms of multilateral associations like ASEAN, BRICS, SCO, EAEU, that have come into existence all work based upon the UN principle of sovereign equality and make decisions via consensus, not diktat or majority rule. It’s often difficult to comprehend foreign policy decisions by those nations because their doctrine is to not interfere but to provide aid when asked—completely opposite of the Western method of do what we say. The Indian paper spells that out very well. Howard Zinn had a rather unique saying: You can’t be neutral on a moving train. Ninety years ago, Charles Beard and George HE Smith wrote two very important volumes examining how national interests guide foreign policy, or ought to: The Idea of National Interest : An Analytical Study in American Foreign Policy and The Open Door at Home : A Trial Philosophy of National Interest. Despite their continued relevance, they are not even on the reading lists for majors in International Relations; however, the concepts covered can be applied by any nation. We hear Putin, Lavrov and even Rubio say relations between nations ought to be governed by their national interests, which means knowing other nations interests, not continually attempting to get one’s own way as the West has done for centuries. For Humanity to progress, equality must become the norm, not the exception. Yes, national attributes and interests will be different until the planet and Humanity reach a point where steady-state political economic systems will need to become the norm at some undetermined future point.

As suggested in the conversations between Xi, Lula, Putin, Modi, and others, nations must stand up for their rights and demand respect from those few nations that deem themsleves exceptional and superior. Cuba perhaps stands out as the primary example of a nation that has refused to submit. And that’s the primary reason why Cuba continues to be targeted all these years after gaining its independence from the gangster empire of the 1950s and the preceding decades. And the reason why the Outlaw US Empire sees the BRICS as an opponent is because they’re collectively standing up for themselves and acting as models for all nations, even the Empire’s European colonies.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!