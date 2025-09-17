At Moon of Alabama this morning, there was a listing by readers of which major newspapers had front page reporting about the Genocide ruling that was announced early today. Very few was the determination. I looked at RT, TASS, Global Times, and Sputnik, all of which are online media outlets and discovered only Sputnik had a top of the page report, while the others had nothing—no mention as of 9am Pacific time.

Sputnik's report, "Bombshell Gaza Genocide Report Gives UN Right to Intervene Militarily to Stop Israel: Ex-UN Envoy," starts thusly:

A new comprehensive UN inquiry has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Ex-UN rapporteur and veteran international law expert Dr. Alfred de Zayas explains why that’s hugely important, and what the world can do about it (if it wants to).

The article goes on to list Dr. de Zayas's "findings" and lists possible UN responses:

“Governments that have provided military, economic, political, diplomatic and propagandistic support” are also accountable, de Zayas says. The US, UK, France and Germany “are all complicit in the genocide under Article III (e) of the Genocide Convention.” UN’s Response Options recognition of Palestinian statehood (which alas, “will not save the lives of Palestinians”) Israel’s expulsion from the UN pursuant to Article 6 of the UN Charter (improbable given the need for Security Council and hence US approval) stripping Israeli diplomats of UN accreditation, as was done against South Africa in the 1970s during Apartheid. Crucially, this measure would not require Security Council backing the UN has the legal framework to intervene using the 2005 ‘Responsibility to Protect’ doctrine the General Assembly could adopt a ‘Uniting for Peace’ resolution authorizing nations “to take military action” to stop the genocide, bypassing the Security Council veto. UN’s Last Chance to Save Its Credibility? “If the United Nations fails” to take action, “it will lose the little authority and credibility it still has,” de Zayas summed up.[Emphasis and Formatting Original]

I agree with Dr. de Zayas that it's do or die for the UN as has been plain for many years now on this issue. The already complicit Western nations will likely continue to support the Genocide while there are many nations that must cease their relations with the Zionists immediately if they wish not to become complicit. And time obviously is of the essence to save as many lives as possible. It’s also supremely important for China to step out of the shadows and lead if Xi wants his Global Governance and other Initiatives to have any meaning. IMO, China’s credibility is as much on the line as is the UN’s—and China’s been one of the Zionists major trading partners: “China Exports to Israel was US$14.31 Billion during 2024, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.” In other words, China’s been just as complicit as the Outlaw US Empire in supporting the Genocide. The same site reports that “Israel Imports from Russia was US$2.37 Billion during 2024,” and the chart presented shows Russian exports rose dramatically beginning in 2023. Readers will know I’ve been soft on Russian relations with the Zionists because of Russia’s constitutional issues, but the international legal situation has now changed and Russia like China and all other nations must cease trading with the Genocidalists.

In a very real sense, Humanity’s credibility is on the line more so today than yesterday. The judgement’s in so there can be no more hemming and hawing. Unfortunately the Outlaw US Empire is headed by Genocide Don, who can be classified as a Fifth Columnist as are many of his Team, and who only works to advance the interests of the very wealthy and Zionists.

The Clear and Present Danger is clearly in West Asia followed by the Outlaw US Empire with Ukraine lagging far behind in global importance. The people living in the nations on Palestine’s doorstep must rise up and demand their governments act. It’s now time to cease being feckless and do the right things after all the bold chatter in Doha yesterday. Scott Ritter wasn’t at all diplomatic in calling those at Doha aside from Pezeshkian cowards and boot lickers. And this ruling will serve to motivate the region’s people even more than they are already. Either the tribal dictatorships act or they’ll be swept aside; so, they better fear their populace more than the Zionists and not worry about all their assets held in Western institutions—they won’t be of any use to them if they’re ousted, and the West won’t lift a finger to help aside from steal.

