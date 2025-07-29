karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
2h

Western banks will issue non-profit mortgages when unicorns roam Wall Street.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
18m

Should we ask GigaChat bout Trump Epstein Isra Hell genocide of Gaza

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture