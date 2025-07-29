Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref reports to President Putin

Sber Bank is Russia’s successor entity of the State Labor Savings Banks System of the USSR and is a public-state owned institution. By 2022, the bank accounted for about a third of all bank assets in Russia and today is Russia’s largest bank. As previously reported, the top three Russian banks are public utilities as is the Russian Central Bank. Sber Bank also has a key subsidiary—Sber Tech, which is one of Russia’s AI pioneers. Gref and Putin met when both were working in St. Petersburg following the USSR’s dissolution and have worked as close collaborators ever since. Sber Bank is intimately involved in Russia’s development and its many national projects. Recently some Western economic idiots reported Russia isn’t growing as fast as it did over the past two years, but they failed to note its growth rate is 2-3x faster than that of the EU and the Outlaw US Empire and is actually double that when genuine GDP is used. So, Sber Bank’s report is a good reflection on the overall health of Russia’s economy:

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to say a few words about our performance over the past year and the beginning of this year.

We have ended the year quite successfully. Our net profit increased by about six percent last year, and we earned 1 trillion 580 billion in net profit. Our return on capital was 24 percent. Our target is 22 percent, which is two percent higher than planned.

The deposit base continues to grow. This year, we have seen a significant increase in deposits. We have slightly reduced our interest rates due to the fact that our loan portfolio is not growing, and we do not need as much liquidity. However, our deposit rates remain very high. This is an attractive feature for customers. The comparative efficiency of storing money in deposits exceeds all other options for safe investment.

We have a large number of customers. However, we are growing. Currently, we have 110 million customers and 3.5 million companies. [Russian population is about 146 million.]

You always ask questions about small businesses and mortgages. This year, we're seeing some growth in small businesses, but it's not significant. Small businesses are likely to continue growing, but there are still issues with mortgages.

First of all, mortgages are either non-profitable or have a negative return for banks today, even under preferential programs.

V. Putin: Because of regulation?

G. Gref: Yes, we have very strict regulation. Of course, mortgages are something that we care about. Because banks are ready to issue mortgages with zero profitability, because they are interested in keeping housing construction going, because we have a huge portfolio in construction projects.

That's why we're trying now, and we've already reduced the mortgage rate. This year, we see that inflation is likely to fall, and the interest rate should decrease. Therefore, we're creating conditions to stimulate the growth of mortgages. However, our share in mortgages is 55%, and our share in construction projects is around 60%. We remain the largest bank in terms of involvement in this industry.

V. Putin: The main thing is that the banks themselves do not aggravate the situation when issuing mortgages, and do not introduce additional elements that are not well-known to citizens and are associated with additional expenses.

G. Gref: No, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we don't have that.

And I also wanted to say two technological things. After the services left the Russian market, in particular Apple… We were the largest provider of Apple Pay services – it was a very convenient service when you could touch the terminal with your phone and pay for your purchase. Apple blocked the NFC port for Russia. And in 2022, we decided that we would do everything to not depend on any providers at all.

We have solved the problem of biometrics. Biometric payments have not been a problem for a long time. We have made 100% face recognition possible using mathematics.

Today, after a year and a half, we have installed 1,200,000 terminals throughout the country. By the end of this year, we should have 1.5 million terminals. We have also started installing terminals at transportation hubs and in metro stations in major cities, allowing people to pay with their faces. We no longer need plastic cards or phones, as we are completely independent from any providers.

V. Putin: You have to pay with money, but by presenting yourself, right? Okay.

G. Gref: We are the only country in the world where this problem has been solved, and it is really very convenient. Now you can just smile at the terminal and the payment will go through. It takes a fraction of a second to make the payment.

There is not a single technology that does not have zero fraud. Fraudsters have learned to work with cards, and so on and so forth. We have zero fraud in a year and a half.

Last year was a difficult year in terms of the fact that we have installed terminals, which is a big investment, and people have not yet learned how to use them. However, this year, we have already achieved a higher turnover in the first quarter than in the entire previous year.

V. Putin: I see that the advertising is quite aggressive.

G. Gref: And the terminals that we have made, they have a QR code, they have a “face payment”, they have a card payment – all in one terminal. It is very convenient. Therefore, in this sense, we can definitely say that there are no other countries in the world that have payment methods as good as Russia.

In China, QR is very dominant everywhere, payment by QR code, in Europe, the USA – cards and NFC-payments using mobile phones. We have everything, including payment “by face”. This is not available anywhere yet. This is technological independence, of course, we are now independent of anyone.

And one more thing. Since April 1, we have been widely using our new fundamental model in the field of artificial intelligence, GigaChat, which is one of the top five in the world in terms of all parameters. We are slightly behind in some areas and slightly ahead in others, but we are in a state of parity. This model is now available to all citizens and legal entities. [This was explained at last year’s Russia Calling.]

The race of artificial intelligence continues. Every month, every two months, new models appear. Today, we are pleased to present our models, which are quite competitive, and many of our clients, both legal entities and individuals, are beginning to use them.

V. Putin: German Oskarovich, you and the people you have gathered around you have seen and are seeing the main promising areas in time, and you are picking them up and investing the necessary resources in time. Therefore, in difficult times – let's not list all the reasons and everything that accompanied us in previous years – including with the help of Sber, even if it was not directly part of your duties, we were able to reach positions that allowed us not only to keep up with our competitors, but also to move forward, sometimes even ahead of them. Thank you very much for this.

The fact that Sber is developing at such a rapid pace guarantees the stability and reliability of our entire financial and banking system, which is very important. [My Emphasis]