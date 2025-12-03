Here’s the Kremlin’s readout of Ushakov’s statement and answers to media questions. As I wrote yesterday, very little of substance was accomplished, although Ushakov does his bests to spin it in a more positive manner.

Y. Ushakov: Everyone knows that our President’s conversation with two representatives of the American President Donald Trump has just ended: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation was very useful, constructive, and very informative, and it lasted not five minutes, but five hours. This allowed us to thoroughly discuss the prospects for further joint work to achieve a long-term peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

Naturally, we discussed the content of the projects and documents that the Americans had sent to Moscow some time ago. We did not discuss specific wording or American proposals, but rather focused on the essence of the documents. While we agreed with some aspects, the President confirmed this to his interlocutors, we also expressed our criticism and even negative opinions about certain proposals. However, the most important aspect was the productive discussion that took place. Most importantly, I would like to reiterate that the parties have expressed their readiness to continue working together to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

We specifically discussed territorial issues, without which we do not see a solution to the crisis. Of course, we also discussed the enormous prospects for future economic cooperation between the two countries. By the way, this has been discussed extensively in previous meetings. However, it was emphasized that if we truly want to cooperate, there are ample opportunities for doing so, and we need to demonstrate a genuine commitment to this in both Moscow and Washington.

In general, it was a very useful and good conversation. And of course, it began with Trump’s representatives conveying greetings and best wishes from their President to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. In turn, our President asked his partners to convey friendly greetings to Trump. And he not only conveyed friendly greetings, but also asked them to convey a number of important political messages, which his interlocutors recorded and will naturally report to Washington.

Question: What signals has Russia sent, and what signals has Russia received from the United States? Is a next meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump planned?

Y.Ushakov: We have agreed that at the level of representatives, assistants, and other representatives, we will continue to contact the Americans, in particular, these two people who came to the Kremlin today. As for a possible meeting at the presidential level, it will depend on the progress we can achieve along this path, as we work hard and persistently through our assistants, representatives of the Foreign Ministries, and other agencies.

Question: Initially, the media reported on 28 points of Trump’s plan. Later, it was reported that these points had been reduced and modified. To what extent has this list remained intact, and how many points can we talk about?

Y. Ushakov: If the question is only about the points, then there was a document that contained 27 points. It was handed over to us, and we naturally read it. Although we did not work on the wording and there were no discussions with our American colleagues on this matter. Then we received several more documents, namely four documents, which were also discussed today at our President’s meeting with Whitcoff and Kushner.

Question: Is the territorial issue the most important one?

Yu. Ushakov: I named him among the issues that were discussed. Naturally, he is the most important for us. And for the Americans, too.

Question: In what context was it discussed? Was a compromise reached?

Yu.Ushakov: So far, no compromise has been found. However, some American proposals look more or less acceptable. However, they need to be discussed. Some of the formulations that have been proposed to us are not suitable. Therefore, the work will continue. This is indeed one of the most important issues.

Question: You said that we agreed with something and disagreed with something. Can you tell us, for example, what we agreed with?

Y. Ushakov: You understand, we have agreed with our American colleagues that we will not disclose the essence of the negotiations that took place. This is quite logical. The negotiations were completely closed and secret.

As far as I know, the American colleagues have gone to the embassy now, and they will report to Washington, and then they will go to Washington and report to President Trump personally about what they discussed with President Putin in the Kremlin.

Question: Won’t they go to Kiev? Did they share it with you?

Yu. Ushakov: They did not promise us that they would go to Kiev, but they promised that they would return home, to their native Washington. Something like that.

Question: Kushner, we can say that he is a new face in the negotiations. Have you managed to establish contact with him?

Yu. Ushakov: You know, yes, it is quite a new face, one might say, but he worked very productively with Witkoff in the Middle East, as you know, and the achievements in Gaza are not only the work of Witkoff, not only of other US representatives, but also of Jared, of course. And now he has already been involved in the Russian-American and Ukrainian dossiers for some time now, and, in particular, he took an active part, as I understand, in the preparation of those documents that were handed over to us.

Question: You said that there was a 27-point plan and that four more documents were handed over to Moscow. What are these four documents?

Y.Ushakov: I cannot disclose the essence of these documents. I said that they all concern the long-term peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Initially, there was one option, then this option was finalized, and instead of one document, four appeared. I probably cannot say more.

Question: Has the European position been discussed, including their so-called alternative plan?

Y. Ushakov: Naturally, our President has assessed the destructive actions that we see from the Europeans in the context of the settlement.

Question: Do you think the negotiations have brought us closer or further apart?

Yu.Ushakov: Not further, that’s for sure. But there is still a lot of work to be done both in Washington and in Moscow. This has been agreed upon, and the contacts will continue.

Question: Is it clear when the next meeting will take place?

Yu. Ushakov: Colleagues will return home, discuss the issues that were raised today, and then, I believe, they will contact us by phone, and we will continue our discussion. [My Emphasis]