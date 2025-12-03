karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Davy Ro
1h

The Americans will never be able to be trusted. The Russians are doing what needs to be done, if only for their real friends in the World. Put on a show like they're looking for an agreement. They know more than anyone, this can only be settled on the battlefield. They'll give Trump the ego boosts he has to have. By seeming to be interested in dealing with his administration. But he proved just weeks ago yet again. What a complete idiot man he is, ignorant of the whole reasons for the conflict. His pathetic sanctions placed upon Russia. After listening to Kellog, Rubio & Graham. Proving his total lack of common sense & intelligence. Trump is only interested in Trump. The biggest problem the Russians initially had, was believing an American President & his regime. Could possibly be as Amateurish & basically stupid on an international level. Until they've been repeatidly reminded of it. Trump is the most typical bully I've witnessed in politics. All mouth & bravado. The biggest coward I've ever heard speak posing as a President. He won't confront the Europeans, the Ukrainians, the neocons anyone who speaks back at him. He will when he's not with them of course. He hasn't got the balls to say anything to Putin or XI to their face. He hasn't even got the balls to say a word to the psychopathic idiot Lindsay Graham. All he wants to hear is praise, he's a pathetic spoilt child. The Russians know all of this of course. They know who's really pulling the strings. They know the last thing they can do is trust the coward. They'll carry on until total victory, there's no other choice for them. When you stand back & look at it rationally. What other choices does Russia have?

Pym of Nantucket
1h

I don't see "international law" as being a likely vector for a very long time. Collective peer pressure can only work if there is a community of equals.

© 2025 karlof1
