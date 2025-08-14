Before the meeting on preparations for the Russian-US summit to be held on August 15 in Anchorage. From left to right: Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office and Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Putin addressed his upper management team on the Summit with Yuri Ushakov providing a statement to the press via the Kremlin website. At this moment, very little of the content of Putin’s address was published, but more might be added later. If that occurs, I’ll add whatever that is in the comment section.

Yu. Ushakov: Dear colleagues! The preparations for the meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents have entered the final phase. Given that the meeting was announced only five days ago, on the night of last Friday to Saturday, everything is being done on an intensive basis, and a lot of technical issues, including visa issues, are being resolved. Of course, the political aspects of the summit are being actively discussed. I can tell you that the leaders' meeting program has been agreed upon. As you all know, this meeting will take place in Alaska, in Anchorage, specifically in one of the facilities at the Joint Military Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The meeting is scheduled to begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time, with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump President of the United States of America . This conversation will be held in a private setting, with the participation of interpreters. Then, the delegations will hold negotiations, which will continue at a working breakfast. The composition of the participants has already been determined. Given that very important and sensitive topics will be discussed, the number of participants in the negotiations is limited. I will name the members of the Russian delegation: these are the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov Yuri Viktorovich Assistant to the President; Andrey Belousov Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation; Anton Germanovich Siluanov Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; and Kirill Dmitriev General Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of the President for Investment and Economic cooperation with Foreign Countries . The composition of the American delegation is also known, but it would probably be appropriate to wait for an announcement from our American partners. This means that in addition to the presidents, there will be five members of each delegation participating in the negotiations. Of course, there will also be a group of experts present. After the talks are over, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a joint press conference to sum up the results of the talks. As for the summit's agenda, it's probably clear to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, including the discussions that were held in the Kremlin on August 6, with the participation of US President's Special Envoy, Stephen Whitcoff. However, the summit will also address broader issues related to peace and security, as well as pressing international and regional concerns. There will be an exchange of views on the further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic spheres. I would like to note that this cooperation has enormous potential that has not yet been fully utilized. What else would I like to mention? Next to the military base where the negotiations will take place, nine Soviet pilots are buried in the memorial cemetery, as well as two servicemen and two civilians who died between 1942-45 when aircraft from the United States were transported to the Soviet Union under Lend-Lease. So, the meeting will be held near such a historically important place, which reminds of the military brotherhood of the peoples of our countries. And this is especially symbolic in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan. Dear colleagues, this is about what I wanted to tell you about the visit, which, as I mentioned, will begin tomorrow morning local time. Thank you [My Emphasis]

Public sentiment within Russia does not favor the participation of the Outlaw US Empire in Russia’s development until a great many atonements are made, and then greatly limited. As Ryabkov stated earlier this week, preliminary moves to improve relations still have yet to occur after seven months. And then we have Trump’s latest crazed outburst about Putin ending the SMO immediately upon their meeting, which IMO was an unprecedented extremely undiplomatic gaff that Team Putin will ignore and allow to fly over their heads. Although not explicit, the Summit is of the hit-and-run variety with the working breakfast being the only joint event. And now for Putin’s few published words:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon! I have asked you to come here today to inform you about the progress of the negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis and the bilateral negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation. Of course, many of you are already familiar with the situation, but I will provide you with more details. This is the first point. The second is to tell you about the stage we are at with the current American administration, which, as everyone knows, is making what I believe to be a very energetic and sincere effort to end the fighting, end the crisis, and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict, in order to create long-term peace conditions between our countries, in Europe, and in the world as a whole, if we reach agreements on strategic offensive arms control by the next stage. This is what I wanted to say at the beginning. [My Emphasis]

I’m curious about the actual “crisis” “conflict” Putin is referring to. IMO, it sounds like the need to put a formal end to the Cold War and not specifically to the SMO since there was never any actual Peace Treaty signed in 1990, just the promises made that were broken, plus the subsequent three OSCE Treaties that were also broken. In other words, a specific response to Russia’s December 2021 security proposals. Will anything positive emerge from the Summit? Well, as many have admitted, it’s better for these two men to meet and talk than for the situation that existed during the Biden term to have continued. But, IMO we must remain realistic about the nature of the Outlaw US Empire, that it continues to pursue a predatory policy toward all nations of the world, and that Trump has no real control over that policy or those pushing it. A quick look at Russian media shows continuing pundit and editorial spin when what needed to be published is what you all read above. Later today during the Hudson/Wolff/Nima chat, I expect them to give their estimations on what will transpire.

