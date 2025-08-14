karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
1hEdited

there are large goals and small goals to accomplish.. and there are goals that each other would like to accomplish that have nothing in common with each others interests... the issue of nuclear weapons in close proximity to each others country was supposed to have been worked out in 1962, but here we are 63 years later, and the usa continues to push it's nuclear weapons on russias doorstep..

i have little faith in anything coming out of this, but i appreciate trump has initiated this, so long as it is not another stupid publicity stunt on his part to tell us how russia refuses to stop killing people.. if i hear that one more time, i am going to throw up.. if nothing is mentioned about nato - the reason for this conflict, and instead the same bs narrative of this is a russia-ukraine conflict gets expressed, i will give up any hope in the west acting in good faith and honesty.. at present i have little reason to think they will act in good faith or honesty... integrity is not one of the usa's strong suits.. in fact, it is quite the opposite..

thanks for the post and your commentary karl..

William Bowles
2h

"Public sentiment within Russia does not favor the participation of the Outlaw US Empire in Russia’s development"

Agreed but real politics is one thing and diplomacy another and the Russians are, if nothing else, always diplomatic, if anything, fastidious eg, the 'two-state solution' (not). At the same time, I'm sure the leadership are all too aware of the reality of the Outlaw US Empire.

