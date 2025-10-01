karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

4h

It’s funny (not really) that none of my contemporaries in USA even remember the talk of a “peace dividend” after the collapse of the Soviet Union and what was thought to be the end of the Cold War. I naively thought the huge federal deficits and bloated defense budget could finally get under control. Instead, the opposite occurred, with disruptive ops relentlessly run across the globe. As it would turn out, the impulse to plunder the world in that short period of preeminence won out, forcing brutal domination on everyone particularly USA empire’s allies.

The gigantic deficits were/are apparently investments in future plunder and the Empire is literally banking on the subjugation and plunder of the Asian continent.

One consortium is defensive. The other, driven by a lusting hungry psychosis.

A profound tragedy that has hardly begun to play out.

1 reply by Karl Sanchez
2hEdited

Good article thank you.

Maybe we America deserve to be functionally broke if that means we will stop this shit of killing all of Womanity so we can afford to keep killing ourselves and the world, round and round....

Whatever happened to the peace movement?

What does that word mean?

Mir in Russian means world and peace.

But for he brew, Isra Hell has the same word , shalome, for hello, goodbye and peace, yikes.

So, hello Shlomo.

Goodbye Shlomo.

Peace when the state of Zion finishes self deletin

