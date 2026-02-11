karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Tom Welsh
13h

The German people in 1933 were not filled with a desire for revenge. They were painfully aware of having been unjustly blamed for the outbreak of WW1 - which, if anything, was more the fault of the Serbs, the British and the French - and then crushingly punished by the brutally one-side Versailles Treaty.

Bente Petersen
10h

Understandable we get a rant from a Chinese person they were treated abysmally by Japan... and so were many other countires in East Asia...

I happned to work off and on in Japan 2000-2010... and know a little about Japan and their way and ways of thinking... and even less about their complicated history...

They did a lot of harm... and that is something some Japanese are very ashamed of... how many I dont know.

What I know for sure is that The USA dropped 2 Atom bombs on them Hiroshima and Nakasaki...

Japan had alread surrendered... !!!! USA has occupied Japan since with every power possible ie military and economic and mentally ... the crash of Japans incredible economy in 1997 Japan never receovered from it... ....

Japan was/has been crushed ... they are a society deeply unhappy and confused.

.... That said there is still a lot of beauty in Japan and its people...

May they learn from their mistakes... and find their way to a much much happier Japan.

