karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

dacoelec
9h

You can bet that the hegemon is behind this provocative stance.

Richard Roskell
8h

It's said that 30 million Chinese citizens perished in the fourteen years of war between China and Japan. (1931-1945) The vast majority of the Chinese victims were civilians.

It beggars understanding that Japan would ignore its history and provoke China for any reason. But to do it over an issue that Japan's own laws puts out-of-bounds is colossally stupid. Looks to me like her new role as Japan's prime minister went straight to Takaichi's head. It certainly doesn't bode well for her tenure.

Whatever private dreams certain Japanese may have about ruling Asia, the economic reality is that Japan's biggest trading partner is China, and this has been the case for the last 20 years. To upset that apple-cart is to cut your own throat financially, at a time when financial pressure on Japan is already putting the entire economy at risk. Stupid, stupid, stupid in other words. But seemingly par for the course for the USA and its vassals.

© 2025 karlof1
