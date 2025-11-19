Sanae Takaichi & Xi Jinping on sidelines at APEC 2025

Some will know who Ms. Takaichi is—Japan’s newest Prime Minister and first woman to hold that position. Some may even know what she’s done to rile China and South Korea—yes, China’s not the only nation concerned about the possibility of Japan remilitarizing. Chinese media has reported on the general aspects but done a poor job on supplying specifics to outside audiences lacking the proper historical context. This long article published by Guancha provides all that and much more—too much more IMO, so I’m only citing the information Gym readers will need to understand why China’s government issued a very serious demarche in response to the serious disruption in relations caused by Ms. Takaichi’s actions. The degree of seriousness has generated an equally serious response by the author, Jiang Yuzhou, indicating China isn’t in any way intimidated by the threat posed by the Outlaw US Empire acting in tandem with Japan over Taiwan. As usual, the article’s title translates oddly, ‘Sanae Takaichi is so looking forward to “something”, let her experience the “eventful autumn,”’ and the excerpt follows:

This round of provocations has constituted a series of violations and directly shakes the foundation of Sino-Japanese relations This round of qualitative change is accelerating, and Sanae Takaichi does not hesitate to constitute multiple rounds of violations for this statement. And the behavior that seems to be “runaway” is by no means a day’s cold. Under the accumulation of mistakes over the years, it is difficult for Japan to correct itself, and its post-war political system has fallen into deep contradictions and must be passed on to the outside world. Under such a violent endogenous motivation from the Japanese side, it is difficult to maintain Sino-Japanese relations by relying on our unilateral goodwill. The broom is not swept away, and the expectation of the Japanese side to be cautious in words and deeds has only been exchanged for the Japanese side. Sanae Takaichi’s first violation was the “Security Act” promoted by her mentor Shinzo Abe. In July 2014, the Abe cabinet first decided to amend the constitutional interpretation in the form of a cabinet resolution, recognizing Japan’s right to collective self-defense; Subsequently, on September 18, 2015, the Peace and Security Legislation was passed, known as the “Security Act”, which clearly stipulates that Japan can use force in the event of an “armed attack on another country with which Japan has close ties.” A country that announced after World War II that it would not recognize the right to belligerent, thus once again giving itself the so-called “right” to fight overseas. But even so, Sanae Takaichi’s statement still conflicts with the security bill. Over the years, Japanese officials have continued to make small moves, but they do not dare to go beyond the minefield and only maintain a “non-governmental working relationship” with Taiwan. In September this year, then-Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya just reiterated Japan’s basic position on Taiwan, based on the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement; not to mention that Sanae Takaichi herself had just assured China of this position when she attended the APEC meeting at the end of October. Looking back at the provisions of the Security Act: “Armed attack on another country with close ties to Japan”, is Taiwan a so-called “country”? It is worth mentioning here that no one wants to try Japanese politicians, such as Taro Aso, who publicly called Taiwan a “country” not long ago. However, after more than ten years, those who want to play this sideball have to step down first, and those who are in office understand the truth of “try and die”. Therefore, Sanae Takaichi’s statement is a precedent, with a strong temptation meaning, and it must not be tolerated. Sanae Takaichi’s second violation is blatantly unconstitutional. As early as when Shinzo Abe pushed it during his tenure, Japan’s opposition parties and a large number of legal figures had pointed out that the bill violated Japan’s post-war peace constitution. Sanae Takaichi’s threat of force to China’s internal affairs directly violates Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution, which “forever renounces war, threat of force, or use of force as a means of settling international disputes.” As the supreme commander of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, the nature of this statement is undoubtedly even worse. Sanae Takaichi’s third violation directly touches the bottom line of bilateral international treaties between China and Japan. As the “needle in the sea” of Sino-Japanese relations, the Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship signed in 1978 clearly stipulates that China and Japan should respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, especially “resolve all disputes by peaceful means without resorting to force or threats of force”. Regarding the Taiwan issue, the Treaty clearly stipulates that the principles set forth in the 1972 Sino-Japanese Joint Declaration “shall be strictly observed”, and the Joint Declaration not only states that the Japanese government “fully understands and respects” that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, but also makes it clear that Japan will “adhere to the position of Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation”. It should be pointed out that there are always people in Japan who want to take Taiwan out of context, and what it means that Japan’s belonging to China is only “understanding and respect”, which does not mean recognition, but they forget that the second half of the “Sino-Japanese Joint Declaration” “insists on following the position of Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation” has framed Japan’s obligations:

“The conditions of the Cairo Declaration will be implemented, and Japan’s sovereignty will be limited to Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, Shikoku, and other small islands that we have decided to claim.”

This also leads to Sanae Takaichi’s fourth violation, that is, gossiping about matters beyond the scope of Japan’s sovereignty, which is a blatant challenge to international law and the international political order after World War II. It should be noted that the right of collective defense specifically refers to actively sending troops overseas and intervening in the war affairs of other countries when it is not threatened by any military threat, so it is regarded as a potential offensive operation. A country defeated in World War II, saying that it would never fight again, but now it openly engages in the concept of offensive operations, and the nature can be imagined. What’s more, what this defeated country provoked was still a victorious country in World War II that was most hurt by it. No matter how bad the nature is, how sufficient is our legal principle for protecting our rights as a victorious country. This wave of provocations by the Sanae Takaichi government is actually another strategic speculation by Japan, which has been ten years since the lifting of the ban on the right to collective defense, during which Japan has been constantly hyping that “if there is something in Taiwan, there is something wrong with Japan”. Just like Nehru in 1960, the more China released goodwill to him and took into account the overall situation, the more he issued orders to the Indian border guards to “move forward with confidence and boldness.” As a result, we see that Japan has begun to take a “thrilling leap” and introduce the threat of war of the “right of collective defense” into the hype of “something”. And this temptation is by no means just for Japan. Considering Japan’s consistent bad historical record and the degree of collusion between the United States and Japan, its impact is far from comparable to that of other small countries before. Therefore, it is imperative to organize a strong counterattack. This is a precise proofing, “punch one punch, don’t wait for a hundred punches”. [My Emphasis]

I’ll append part of this 14 November Global Times editorial that stresses the seriousness of Takaichi’s actions and that they come from an evolving process as was alluded to above:

Japanese side must not misjudge the stern warning issued by China…. Takaichi’s remarks regarding the island of Taiwan are extremely egregious. As the sitting Japanese prime minister, she openly challenged the one-China principle, seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and deliberately undermined the post-World War II international order. This not only crossed the bottom line of China-Japan relations but also subverted historical justice and undermined the global environment for peace and development.



The Taiwan question is the central core of China’s core interests and the cornerstone of the political foundation of China-Japan relations. Without this foundation, the entire structure of bilateral relations will be shaken to its core.



China’s summoning of the Japanese ambassador this time is not only just a warning directed at Takaichi’s personal remarks, but also a stern one against the long-standing malicious deeds of Japanese right-wing forces, including inciting anti-China sentiment, damaging China-Japan relations, and systematically undermining Japan’s path of peaceful development. Tokyo’s response must involve concrete actions to draw a clear line, including a public reaffirmation of the one-China principle by the Japanese government and the complete withdrawal of statements regarding military involvement.



It takes more than one cold day for the river to freeze three feet deep. Takaichi’s wrongful and provocative remarks are not an isolated incident; they are the latest proof of the dangerous trend of right-leaning politics and populism within Japan. Recent reports indicate that Japan is considering reinstating certain pre-WWII Imperial Japanese Army ranks in the Self-Defense Forces. When we consider Takaichi’s Taiwan-related remarks in conjunction with various right-wing and populist regressive moves inside Japan, a dangerous picture comes into sharp focus.



Some Japanese politicians are stoking xenophobic sentiment at home and fabricating external “enemies” abroad, attempting to artificially construct a sense of “survival-threatening situation,” thereby freeing Japan completely from the “constraints” of the pacifist constitution and restoring its status as a political and military power. Hidden behind this is the dangerous revival of militarist thinking. These various acts of turning back the wheel of history are essentially aligned with Japan’s wrongful perceptions and provocative moves on the Taiwan question. They will not only seriously hurt the feelings of the peoples of countries victimized by Japan’s past aggression, but also heighten regional countries’ vigilance and unease regarding Japan’s development trajectory.



Of course, we have also noticed that there is no shortage of rational and sober voices within Japan. Former prime ministers Yukio Hatoyama, Yoshihiko Noda and Shigeru Ishiba, some opposition parties, as well as certain Japanese media and scholars have questioned or criticized Takaichi’s words and deeds, believing that her statements undermine China-Japan relations and harm Japan’s national interests. In stark contrast, Japan’s online sphere has, to a large extent, been hijacked by right-wing agitation and anti-China sentiment, where hostility and malice toward China continue to grow. This exposes the Japanese government’s dual responsibility.



On the one hand, the Japanese government must first correct its own understanding, honor the commitments made in the four China-Japan political documents through concrete actions, and return to the correct policy direction toward China. On the other hand, the Japanese government has the responsibility and obligation to properly guide irrational domestic opinion, rather than allow itself to be held hostage by extreme populism, and certainly not indulge or exploit anti-China sentiment for short-term political gain, which would ultimately undermine Japan’s long-term national interests. [My Emphasis]

Thus, what was portrayed in Western media as innocent remarks were seen by both China and South Korea for what they are—part of the ongoing attempt by the Outlaw US Empire to make Japan more like Germany militarily. Other articles in Chinese media have stated very clearly that if Japan were to do something as foolish as intervening in Taiwan it will be destroyed and there’s nothing its Outlaw US Empire patron can do to alter such an outcome. In other words, Japan must reassess its place within East Asian geopolitics and understand it’s a vole compared to neighboring powers that are many times stronger. The short period of time and events that allowed Japan to become Imperialist were unique and will not occur again, which is a lesson of history Japan must learn and master. The next Gym article will examine some other aspects of Japan and its region that also carry weight in today’s world.

