Mikhail Musikhin

While the Rule of Law was being protested within the Outlaw US Empire and globally, TASS interviewed Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Legal Department Director about the International Court of Justice’s recently issued advisory opinion clarifying the obligations of states in relation to climate change, which given the Outlaw US Empire’s refusal to have any such obligation and the underlying nature of the protests deserve to be known by a wider audience. Since it’s an Arctic state, Russia doesn’t dispute the reality of Climate Change as it has all the evidence it needs at its doorstep and understands it must adapt to the changes it has no means to halt. As I’ve stated and demonstrated many times, physics provides the proof and do not intend to debate the matter. What’s relevant is how International Law is treating the issue:

Question: Good afternoon, Maxim Vyacheslavovich. The International Court of Justice recently issued an advisory opinion clarifying the obligations of states in relation to climate change. For the first time, a “climate” case was brought before such a high court, which attracted increased attention from the world community. You took part in this proceeding–-you represented Russia’s position at oral hearings. Let me ask you a few questions about the progress and outcome of the case.

Answer: Good afternoon. Indeed, the advisory opinion issued in July can be described as a milestone in international environmental law. We actively participated in the process, presenting a detailed position in writing and orally to the Court. It was worked out with colleagues from other ministries and departments, as well as our relevant experts.

The Court’s opinion has caused a wide resonance, it is voluminous and requires serious analysis, which continues in our country. But something can be commented on now.

Question: To begin with, who and why initiated the request for an advisory opinion?

Answer: The initiative came from the Government of Vanuatu, which formed a coalition with 18 other Pacific small island states to bring the issue to the UN General Assembly. As a result, on March 29, 2023, the Assembly unanimously adopted resolution 77/276 requesting the International Court of Justice to give an advisory opinion on the obligations of States in relation to climate change.

The proceedings became a record in the history of the Court in terms of the number of participants. The relevance of the issue is explained by the adverse effects of climate change, which are felt to one degree or another by all states and their populations. First of all, these are various extreme weather events: storms, hurricanes, droughts, floods, etc., and is also the rise in sea level, which is the most acute problem for small island states, since they threaten them with the loss of territory up to their complete disappearance. That is, for many countries, this is a matter of survival in the future, the preservation of statehood. All these phenomena entail various socio-economic consequences. Given the complex nature of the problem, it does affect all countries in one way or another, which is why participation in the proceedings in the Court was so wide. Global efforts are needed to overcome global challenges. Of course, we do not stand aside.

Question: The UN General Assembly has raised a number of questions before the Court. Could you briefly highlight Russia’s position on them?

Answer: The first question was what are the international legal obligations of states to protect the climate system and other components of the environment from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions; the second dealt with the legal consequences for States that, by their actions or omissions, had caused significant damage to the climate system and other components of the environment.

First of all, we proceed from the premise that the Court’s advisory opinion should not have created new obligations for states or led to a revision of the decisions of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In addition, to put pressure on the current negotiating track within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC.

The main thesis of the Russian position was that the obligations of states related to climate change are the subject of specialized treaties of the UNFCCC system (in addition to the Framework Convention itself, this is also the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement). In addition, the customary obligation to prevent significant transboundary harm to the environment may be applied.

In addition, we argued that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does not provide for stand-alone commitments on climate change, and that addressing the negative impacts of climate change does not fall within its scope.

As I have already said, global challenges require global efforts, so the importance of international cooperation in combating climate change was emphasized. In addition to the global mechanisms (UNFCCC), we emphasized the role of regional cooperation in the climate area, in particular, we cited positive examples of interaction within the framework of the EAEU, the SCO and the CIS.

In the context of the obligation to cooperate, we drew the Court’s attention to the problem of unlawful unilateral coercive measures (sanctions). We noted that such measures do not allow the international community to effectively respond to the challenges associated with the negative consequences of climate change. Unilateral coercive measures not only do not contribute to the achievement of the goals of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, but, in fact, cause damage to the environment, as well as violate the very obligation to cooperate, for which the states imposing them should bear international legal responsibility.

As for the second issue raised in the UN General Assembly resolution on the legal consequences of damage to the climate system, we proceeded from the applicability of the general rules of international responsibility, without distinction in their application to certain categories of states, be they developed, developing, particularly vulnerable or otherwise.

Question: And what were the positions of other states? What were the discrepancies?

Answer: I would conventionally distinguish three groups of states according to the similarity of positions: developed countries, large industrial developing countries, small island states and other most vulnerable states.

Developed countries for the most part adhered to conservative positions, limiting “climate” obligations to the framework of the relevant treaties of the UNFCCC system. They were skeptical about the expansion of the scope of customary law, the emergence of new obligations that were not directly enshrined in “climate” treaties. In the latter, they distinguished between legal and political obligations. It was pointed out that the UNFCCC treaties do not provide for mechanisms for holding States legally liable.

Large industrialized developing countries also proceeded from the fact that “climate” obligations arise only from the UNFCCC system. They were also cautious about expanding the scope of international law, but they gave weight to the principles of climate treaties, such as the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, “equity”, etc.

As for the small island States and other most vulnerable States, their approach has been the most progressive and radical. It implied the emergence of a wide range of new obligations, including under customary law and in the field of human rights protection. These states focused on the issues of responsibility for damage from the consequences of climate change, discussed possible mechanisms for paying compensation to victims, and called for legal consideration of historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions. They also raised the issue of the legal consequences of rising sea levels, the status of maritime borders and the preservation of statehood.

Thus, the opinions of states differed on many points: the sources of obligations, the status of certain treaty provisions, the relationship between obligations in the areas of climate and human rights protection, the mechanism for holding states accountable for climate damage, and so on.

Question: In your opinion, has the Court managed to balance these positions?

Answer: It is difficult to say unequivocally. In some issues, the pendulum swung more in one direction, while in others, in the other. Of course, it would be rather difficult for the Court to find a compromise on the entire range of topics raised. Generally speaking, on the first issue raised–-on obligations–-the Court’s conclusions are more responsive to the positions of vulnerable States, while on the second issue–-on legal consequences–-the Court has taken a more restrained approach.

Question: What conclusions of the Court could Russia use to promote its interests on the climate track?

Answer: The Court has ruled that all States have an obligation to cooperate in order to combat climate change, and this obligation derives from customary law, and cooperation must be carried out in accordance with the principle of good faith. Although the Court has not commented on the use of unlawful unilateral coercive measures (sanctions) by States, it is clear that such measures are a breach of the obligation of cooperation and that the States imposing them must be held responsible.

These arguments could be used on the climate track to put pressure on countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia, since many of these unilateral measures directly or indirectly affect the implementation of climate policy, the achievement of the goals of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, and undermine global efforts in this area.

A positive point in the conclusion is that the Court confirmed that the main sources of “climate” obligations are the UNFCCC treaties, which we have always proceeded from. This emphasizes the priority of the contractual nature of the international climate regime and the need to respect the agreements reached between states.

It may also be noted that the Court has pointed out the need for due regard to the principles of “common but differentiated” responsibilities and respective capabilities, equity and sustainable development. These provisions contribute to maintaining a balance between states with different levels of economic development.

In addition, the principle of sustainable development, as set out in the UNFCCC, emphasizes that economic development is key to responding to climate change.

Question: In what, in your opinion, has the Court gone in the direction of excessive creativity?

Answer: This is most evident in the recognition of the “right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment”, which is not enshrined in any international treaty.

Interestingly, using in part the same arguments as we did when considering this issue in the UN General Assembly, the Court came to opposite conclusions. In support of the existence of this right, the Court referred to several regional treaties and national legislation of countries that recognize similar rights but in different formulations (which, incidentally, was emphasized by the Court itself), for example: “the right of peoples to a generally satisfactory standard of environment conducive to their development”, “the right to a safe environment”, “the right to live in a healthy environment”. In our opinion, the content of these rights is by no means identical. The Constitution of the Russian Federation, for example, recognizes the right to a favorable environment.

The “right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment” is a mechanical compilation of the various rights recognized in various regional and national instruments. This formulation cannot claim universality.

The Court relied on UN General Assembly Resolution 76/300, which recognizes this right. This is a document of a recommendatory nature that has no legal force. And it was not adopted by consensus: eight states, including Russia, abstained from voting. The Court, however, described the resolution as “evidence of acceptance of this right”, which should probably be taken as a kind of opinio juris (conviction of legal obligation).

At the same time, it seems more logical to conclude that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a “precondition for the enjoyment of many human rights” (the right to life, to health, to an adequate standard of living, etc.). It follows that their provision by the state may require the adoption of measures to protect the environment, but, in our opinion, this does not mean the emergence of any separate new right.

Question: Judging by the publications, the most surprising thing among world experts was the Court’s conclusion that the failure of the state to take appropriate measures to protect the climate system, including through the extraction and consumption of fossil fuels, the issuance of licenses for their exploration or the provision of subsidies for them, may constitute an illegal act. Could you comment on what is behind this phrase and what are its consequences?

Answer: The Court, which is usually cautious in its wording, has taken a rather radical approach to interpretation, because climate treaties do not impose restrictions on resource activities or the use of specific energy sources. The topic of fossil fuels was raised by the Court in the context of the legal consequences of a breach of climate obligations, namely in the context of attribution of conduct to the State. It is important to be clear here what the Court meant in order to avoid misinterpretations.

The extraction and consumption of fossil fuels, their licensing and subsidies were mentioned by the Court as possible examples of a State’s failure to take appropriate measures to protect the climate system from greenhouse gas emissions. The Court emphasized that it was not the emission of greenhouse gases itself that was unlawful, but the hypothetical violation, through that release, of the treaty and customary obligations identified by the Court in its response to the General Assembly’s first question.

That is, activities related to fossil fuels are not an illegal act, but under certain conditions can lead to a violation of obligations. The main question that arises is how and to whom to determine these conditions? The court kept silent about this.

An approximate framework can be understood by the concept of “due diligence”, which the Court used to characterize the obligation to prevent significant harm to the environment. When undertaking fossil fuel activities, States must act with due diligence to prevent or mitigate negative impacts.

“Due diligence” is a rather vague term, and there are no clear standards of conduct. As a rule, the assessment of whether it has been manifested is made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all the circumstances. States disagreed on the threshold of permissible activities, and the Court was unable to establish any criteria. However, on the basis of the Court’s findings, the conduct expected of different States will vary in accordance with the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in the light of different national circumstances”.

As far as private entities are concerned, the Court noted that it is the duty of the State to regulate their activities. A State may be held liable if it has failed to take the necessary regulatory and legislative measures to limit the amount of emissions produced by private entities under its jurisdiction. The court described this as “regulatory due diligence.”

Thus, the Court’s findings cannot be interpreted as prohibiting the extraction, consumption, licensing or subsidies of fossil fuels. Nor is it true that such an activity in itself can entail responsibility.

The use of certain energy sources is the exclusive competence of the state and should be determined taking into account national circumstances, including energy security, economic structure and the level of technological development. At the same time, the state must regulate greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with its obligations under climate treaties and the general obligation to prevent harm. At the same time, an assessment of what conduct is required in accordance with the principle of “due diligence” will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Question: The Court has recognized the legal force of the limit of global temperature growth of 1.5°C. In fact, the Court’s interpretation has changed the temperature target of the Paris Agreement: in the treaty, the upper limit is listed as 2°C. How does this affect the Paris Agreement?

Answer: Let’s look at it in order.

The Court pointed out that decisions of the governing bodies of climate treaties may have certain legal effects in two cases: first, when it is expressly stated in the treaty; the second is when the decision is a “subsequent agreement of the parties” within the meaning of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. That is, it expresses an agreement between the parties regarding the interpretation of the contract. It is by such “subsequent agreements” that the Court has recognized the decisions of the Conference of the Parties reflecting the desire to limit the temperature increase limit to 1.5°C.

However, this does not mean that they replace the provisions of the treaty. Such decisions, as the Court noted, can serve as a means of interpretation. At the same time, it referred to the commentary to the “Draft Conclusions on Subsequent Agreements and Subsequent Practice with Regard to the Interpretation of Treaties” prepared by the UN International Law Commission in 2018. This document contains very important theses. For example, interpretative resolutions of the conferences of the parties are not legally binding in themselves. The interpreter should attach importance to them but not necessarily consider them legally binding.

The same commentary notes that a decision of the Conference of the Parties may be considered a “subsequent agreement” if there is sufficient evidence that this was the intention of the parties at the time the decision was taken. And here the key question arises – did the parties have an intention?

As representatives of some countries noted in the Court, the sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (the same body acts as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement) are a political process. The decisions made within its framework are also political. In circumstances where a number of parties to the treaty expressly say that it was not their intention to give legal effect to the decisions of the Conference of the Parties, the Court comes to the opposite conclusion.

Even if such participants are a minority, in order for the decision of the Conference to be recognized as a subsequent agreement, the intention must be common, otherwise it is not an agreement. The conference did not qualify its decisions in this way. It would be possible to recognize the existence of a “subsequent agreement” only between those parties who are prepared to consider it as such. However, such an option, in our opinion, would be unsuccessful, as it would lead to the fragmentation of the regime of the UNFCCC treaty system.

It should also be borne in mind that many States have agreed to the inclusion of certain provisions in the decisions of the Conference of the Parties precisely because they are not legally binding. Otherwise, we simply would not have reached decisions that were very difficult to make even within the framework of a purely political process.

There is another point that casts doubt on the Court’s conclusion on the legal force of decisions on the temperature target. Decisions of the Conference of the Parties may be used as a means of interpreting the treaty. However, this is not the only remedy, there are others. For example, the subsequent practice of applying the treaty. And here we need to look at the Paris Agreement. The Court found that taken together, the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of states must be able to reach the temperature target (1.5°C as interpreted by the Court). However, the states at the moment are far from this bar. Moreover, even the immediate goal of keeping the temperature rise below 2°C has not yet been achieved. The practice of applying the Paris Agreement to date does not confirm the legal reduction of the limit of temperature growth.

In my opinion, the arguments of those countries that claimed within the framework of production that 1.5°C is an aspiration, a benchmark, a political goal are fair. The decisions of the Conference of the Parties do not show a common intention on the part of States to make this indicator mandatory.

So for us, the temperature target of the Paris Agreement remains the same.

Question: To what extent, in your opinion, will the opinion of the International Court of Justice affect international climate law?

Answer: The advisory opinion will certainly have an impact on the development of the doctrine of international law in the field of climate. It can be used as an auxiliary source for argumentation in international negotiations, in the formation of legal positions of states, as well as in the work of national and international courts.

At the same time, the opinion cannot independently change the scope or nature of the obligations of States without their consent.

The specific impact of the advisory opinion will depend on the extent to which the approaches contained therein are perceived by the subjects of international law as legally balanced and practically applicable. Russia, for its part, is in favour of ensuring that this influence should not replace treaty mechanisms based on the consent of States. The main source of legal norms in the field of climate change remains the relevant treaties: the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

Q: What are the potential implications of the advisory opinion for the international climate negotiation process?

Answer: The conclusion could have an impact on the dynamics of international climate negotiations. Some participants in the negotiation process may use it as an additional argument to strengthen their positions. We believe, however, that the consensus that has already been developed within the framework of the UNFCCC is important, and which can be agreed upon in the future by the states themselves.

Question: What is Russia’s attitude to the idea of increasing the role of international judicial bodies in regulating global challenges, such as climate change?

Answer: Russia recognises that global challenges require effective international cooperation and the search for new forms. International judicial bodies play an important role in resolving disputes and ensuring legal certainty.

However, the expansion of their role must take place in strict accordance with international law, respect for the sovereignty of states and within the established competence. The judiciary cannot and should not replace political processes or create new obligations that have not been agreed upon by States.

Thus, Russia stands for a balanced approach in which the judiciary complements, but does not replace, political and legal mechanisms, especially in such a sensitive and complex area as climate policy.

Q: Do you expect the court’s decision to lead to climate claims against each other?

Answer: There are significant restrictions for this. If we talk about the International Court of Justice, a dispute can only be initiated against states that have made a general declaration recognizing the Court’s jurisdiction as compulsory, and on the principle of reciprocity. Russia, by the way, is not among them. Today, there are 74 states, and among them there are large emitters of greenhouse gases: India, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain. But we still need to look at the content of these statements, since there are many exceptions to them.

The UNFCCC also provides for the submission of a dispute to the International Court of Justice if the parties have made a declaration that they have chosen this remedy as mandatory. But only the Netherlands has so far made such a statement under the Convention.

Thus, legal proceedings can be initiated against a limited number of states. Let’s see if anyone will dare to take such a step. [My Emphasis]