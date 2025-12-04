Unknown artist

Many will be surprised to learn that President Theodore Roosevelt urged Japan to establish what he termed an Asian Monroe Doctrine prior to Japan’s victory over Russia in the Russo-Japanese War (8 February 1904 – 5 September 1905) that was written about quite often prior to WW2 and discussed at the League of Nations whose history today is rarely looked at. I too was surprised by this long essay in Guancha, but as I read certain aspects made historical sense and the fact of such a doctrine established by Japan was verified by several US publications not cited by the essay’s authors, Cai Baisong and Dai Yu, that also confirm the narrative. One bit of context first: The 918 Incident, also known as the Mukden Incident, was the False Flag mounted by Japan that allowed its military to invade and take over Manchuria, which I deem the beginning of WW2. So, let’s jump right in and learn some important history most of us are ignorant of because we weren’t supposed to know:

The Monroe Doctrine originated from part of the content of US President James Monroe’s State of the Union address in 1823, “The ‘Monroe Declaration’ shows that the nascent United States is delineating an exclusive geospatial sphere of influence for itself.” Since then, with the leap and bound improvement of the national power of the United States, the Monroe Doctrine has been widely recognized by the international community in the form of a regional understanding in the League of Nations Treaty, “excluding American affairs from the rule of the League of Nations and reserving space for the United States to maintain the ‘Monroe Doctrine’ tradition in the Americas.”

After the Meiji Restoration, in the process of constructing its own logic of regional hegemony, Japan naturally tried to introduce this policy in order to provide international experience for the realization of its continental policy. As early as the end of the 19th century, Konoe Atsumaro, chairman of the Japanese House of Lords, “tried to persuade Kang Youwei that East Asia should follow the Monroe Doctrine of the United States and exclude interference from Western powers.”

After the Russo-Japanese War in 1905, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt persuaded the Japanese government to implement the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy through Japanese representatives. Since then, the Japanese government has accepted the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” and applied it to Japan-US diplomatic practice. Until the outbreak of the 918 Incident, every time Japan obtained further rights and interests on China-related issues and expanded its sphere of influence, it needed to obtain the tacit approval of the United States in the form of diplomatic consultations to ratify its legitimacy. After the Russo-Japanese War, a series of agreements were signed between Japan and the United States, represented by “Katsura-Taft (1905), Root-Takahira (1908), and Ishii-Lansing (1917)”, and “Japan’s formal and informal imperial status was recognized by the United States”. Until the 918 Incident, the United States continued to be optimistic about Japan.

However, the outbreak of the 918 Incident changed the impression of Japan and the United States on each other. The United States no longer regards the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” as a reasonable excuse for Japan to expand its sphere of influence in China, and more clearly accuses Japan on the basis of international legal systems such as the Nine-Power Convention. Japan has reshaped the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy and weaved a discourse system for its aggression against China. “When faced with international treaties, there is a conflict between Japan’s unique response from the Japanese perspective and the international concept of American jurists and moralists.” In this process, Japan and the United States formed a diplomatic competition and cooperation relationship related to China-related issues, which profoundly affected the diplomatic tendencies of the two countries after the outbreak of the War of Resistance Against Japan.

As mentioned earlier, shortly after the end of the Russo-Japanese War, then-US President Theodore Roosevelt conveyed to the Japanese representative Kentaro Kaneko in a meeting that he wanted Japan to promote the “Monroe Doctrine” in Asia. On July 11, 1905, Kentaro Kaneko reported the situation to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Washington. Its general content is:

(Roosevelt) hopes that in the future Japan will adopt a Monroe Doctrine policy towards Asia. If this policy is adopted, Japan will not only be able to prevent future European aggression against Asia but also become an ally leader and establish emerging countries based on Asian countries. In addition, in order to implement this policy, Japan is expected to follow the same policy advocated by the Monroe Doctrine in the American continent in Asia east of the Suez Canal.

In addition, it is almost difficult to find any third party’s archival record of this. Kentaro Kaneko himself made the meeting public the year after the 918 Incident and declared that Theodore Roosevelt told him: “Japan’s future policy towards Asian countries should be the same as that of the United States towards its American neighbors.” The Japanese version of the ‘Monroe Doctrine’ will eliminate the tendency of European powers to encroach on Asia and make Japan recognized as the leader of all Asian peoples. Under the protection of Japanese power, the Asian peoples safely established the pillars of the national system.”

The above two historical materials are both from the mouth of Kentaro Kaneko, and because the content is too similar, it is difficult to form a mutual verification relationship. Kentaro Kaneko chose to make this secret known only one year after the outbreak of the 918 Incident, and it is difficult not to suspect that his main intention was to open the eyes of Japan’s invasion of Northeast China.

However, on June 13, 1904, a private letter from Theodore Roosevelt also showed an intention similar to the above record. In his letter, Roosevelt affirmed Japan’s special right to establish spheres of influence in China’s coastal areas: “Japan’s attention to the area around the Yellow Sea is a matter of course, just as the United States is concerned about the Caribbean...... I would like to see China remain unified and see Japan play a role in leading China on a similar path to Japan.”

It can be seen that Kentaro Kaneko’s record is not groundless. In previous talks, Roosevelt did hope that Japan would pursue a policy similar to the Monroe Doctrine in East Asia. In 1908, after the Russo-Japanese War was completely over, Roosevelt also heard reports of Japan’s intention to implement the Monroe Doctrine in Asia, but took a negative attitude towards it, “not seemingly too worried about this new information.”

At least two points can be clarified: first, whether or not Kentaro Kaneko’s report is completely accurate, the Japanese government did receive information that the US president was persuading him to implement the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” after the Russo-Japanese War. Second, while it is not entirely certain that Roosevelt and Kentaro Kaneko held talks on the topic of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, some previous remarks also showed potential similar tendencies.

At this time, Roosevelt hoped that Japan would play the role of an “Asian leader” in Asia, on the one hand, it could counterbalance Russia’s excessive expansion in the Far East, and on the other hand, prevent the colonial penetration of European powers such as Britain and France in the Near East, “with the characteristics of resisting European imperialism and emphasizing the independence of regional countries.”

The aim was to maintain a broad Asian market by leveraging Japan’s special position in Asia in exchange for the guarantee that Japan would agree to implement an Open Door policy to the United States in its new sphere of influence, allowing the United States to fully realize its industrial potential and establish its own informal imperial sphere of influence in Asia. “In order for the United States to gain free access to the Chinese market, one of the great powers needs to implement the Monroe Doctrine on behalf of the United States.” Japan responded to the United States’ demand to establish an agent of the international order in Asia in exchange for the United States’ acquiescence to its special rights and interests in China.

Since then, from a series of agreements signed between the United States and Japan, it can be seen that the United States has acquiesced in Japan’s expansion of its sphere of influence in China, and Japan’s commitment not to violate the US Far East policy. The Taft-Katsura Taro Secret Pact of 1905 stated that “maintaining general peace in the Far East is a fundamental principle of Japan’s international policy.” The Root-Gaoping Agreement of 1908 made it clear that Japan would “uphold the principle of equal opportunities in the commercial and industrial fields of China.” When Japan and the United States signed the Lansing-Ishii Agreement in 1917, Japan “demanded that the United States recognize Japan’s geographical ‘special relationship’ with China, just like the United States to Latin America in the ‘Monroe Doctrine’” during the negotiations, and finally “the United States government recognized Japan’s special interests in China.” Japan has followed the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy hoped for by the United States on China-related issues, and has therefore obtained permission from the United States to expand its sphere of influence in China.

However, the turning point came in 1921 when the United States led the signing of the Nine-Power Convention, and the principle of equal opportunities between the great powers in China became part of international law. As a result, the rhetoric of the ‘Japanese Monroe Doctrine’ gradually faded.” Japanese politicians also showed a relatively negative attitude towards this, and the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” also “failed to influence national politics in reality during this period, and was still in a secondary position in foreign policy.” However, the positive view of the U.S. government on Japan’s implementation of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy continued until around 1930.

On January 27, 1930, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Cassel still emphasized in a letter to President Hoover: “Japan has special interests in ‘Manchuria’, which is equivalent to our country’s relationship with Cuba.”

As Akira Irie said, “the Washington system ultimately failed to bring about any actual international order.” Taking the 918 Incident as an opportunity, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” was revived in Japan, and there was a significant difference from the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy that the United States had demanded from Japan, and developed into an aggressive expansion policy mixed with militarism, Greater Asianism, colonialism and other ideas.

This policy was quickly adopted by Japanese politicians during this period:

In October 1931, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Katsuji Debuchi argued that he had quoted the regional understanding clause in the League of Nations Treaty: “The Japanese people have strong feelings for ‘Manchuria’...... The use of provisions such as the Monroe Doctrine is the same as in the United States.”

In March 1932, Japan’s representative to the League of Nations, Hiroshi Matsuoka, directly stated in talks with China: “Japan pursues the Monroe Doctrine in the Far East and takes it as its own responsibility to become the leader of the Far East.”

In January 1933, Ambassador to Belgium Naotake Sato also emphasized Japan’s dominant position on the Northeast China issue: “It must depend on whether we agree or not to involve the ‘Manchurian’ issue.” The discussion of this policy was also widely prevalent in Japanese academia at this time: “Similar terms such as the Asian Monroe Doctrine, the East Asian Monroe Doctrine, and the Far Eastern Monroe Doctrine frequently appeared in the field of vision of intellectuals.” ”

In 1932, Hosei University professor Yuzaburo Takagi advocated the establishment of the Monroe Doctrine system in East Asia, proposing: “As long as the Japanese and Manchurian economies are linked, it is enough to make Japan a self-sufficient power in the world.”

In 1933, Masamichi Waxyama, a professor at Tokyo Imperial University, tried to construct an inseparable historical cause and reality relationship between Japan and Manchuria, and Waxyama “neither agreed with the superficial views of the Japanese Asian Monroe Doctrines, nor did he affirm the attitude of the United States to deny the special relationship between Japan and Manchuria through legal reasons.” Kamikawa Hikomatsu, who is also a professor at the University of Tokyo, advocated at this time that “Japan should also retain the Japanese version of the Monroe Doctrine on the issue of ‘Manchuria’ to exclude China.”

During Japan’s withdrawal from the League of Nations, the reshaped “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy was initially understood by the international community. On March 24, 1933, Japan’s plenipotentiary representative to the League of Nations, Hiroshi Matsuoka, delivered a speech at the League of Nations General Assembly, revealing to the international community Japan’s ambition to dominate Asia: “Japan has been and will be a pillar of peace, order and progress in the Far East. This declaration no longer regards Western powers such as Britain and the United States as the dominant players in the international order in East Asia, but emphasizes Japan as the sole dominant force in East Asia.

If the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy that the United States wanted Japan to accept was to make Japan a vanguard in Asia to resist the British and French colonial empires, and to protect the nascent vast Asian market for the United States, then starting with Matsuoka’s declaration, all sectors of Japanese society gradually reshaped the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy, and envisioned that it would dominate Asia and not allow any Western powers, including the United States, to infiltrate.

“When Japan finally decided to withdraw from the League of Nations [27 March 1933], the argument that the ‘Asian Monroe Doctrine’ should become the guiding principle of future foreign policy began to prevail.” In August 1933, Yotaro Sugimura, former secretary general of the League of Nations, further advocated in his writings: “(Japan) must not only become the hegemon of East Asia, but also become the elder and leader of East Asia.” At this time, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” pursued by Japan no longer covered the principle of being consistent with Britain, the United States and other countries, but used it to “exclude Japan’s special position in ‘Manchuria’ after the interference of Western powers.” In other words, the outbreak of the 918 Incident stimulated Japan’s long-suppressed idea of aggression, and the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy became the reference basis for Japan to confront the Western powers and launch foreign aggression under the pretext of international practice.

After the signing of the Tanggu Agreement, although Sino-Japanese relations entered a brief period of calm, the Japanese government’s transformation of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” was still intensifying. The new foreign minister, Hiroshi Hirota, tends to stop dwelling on the name of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” and focus more on its form.

In early 1934, Hirota mentioned several times in his policy speeches in parliament that “the Japanese government deeply feels the great responsibility of maintaining peace in East Asia and holds firm determination”, emphasizing that the United States must understand Japan’s demands in order to maintain harmony in relations between the two countries. In questioning, lawmaker Masayoshi Nakano proposed that the Japanese government should “publicly declare the ‘Monroe Doctrine’ in East Asia and demand that Britain, the United States and other countries recognize it.” And Hirota’s response is intriguing: “There is no such thing as a so-called ‘Monroe’ in the East...... I think it is especially necessary to avoid such rhetoric. I have long expressed my deep sense of Japan’s great responsibility for peace in East Asia. ”

This also shows that the top level of the Japanese government has so completely reshaped the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, no longer emphasizing its imported attributes, but integrating it into the traditional concept of trying to establish hegemony in East Asia, which is characterized by “the excluded intervention of Western powers with extremely passive and self-defense arguments, with the aim of protecting vested interests.”

Starting with the Japanese government’s acceptance of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” introduced by the United States after the Russo-Japanese War, until the Japanese government continuously transformed this policy after the 918 Incident, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” finally evolved into a nominal concept of regional hegemony. In this process, the Japanese government has shown strong realism in its foreign relations. The reason why it has maintained coordinating relations with Britain, the United States and other countries and actively joined the international legal system is that it is more efficient to seize rights and interests in China by signing international agreements.

Mercenary is one of the major characteristics of Japan’s diplomacy, so when the more significant interests in China after the 918 Incident are in front of us, it is bound to come naturally to reshaping the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” to make it a concept of regional hegemonic order. “Japan has gained the greatest benefits with the ‘system of public law of all countries’, and with the new ‘Asian Monroe Doctrine’ thinking, it has gone further and further on the road of trying to annex China.”

In addition, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” has long been a “secretly encouraged policy” in Japan, and since Japan’s 918 Incident and withdrawal from the League of Nations, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” has come from behind the scenes to the front of Japan’s foreign ideological and theoretical front. Regardless of whether the name changes or not, its nature has long been stained with militaristic aggression. Masayoshi Nakano once pointed out: “If you only grasp the rhetoric and say that Japan does not have the Monroe Doctrine, it is an oversimplified answer.” The “Asian Monroe Doctrine” has always been “a slogan of ‘uniting Asia against Europe and the United States’, but in fact it has become a theoretical tool for Japanese imperialism to invade abroad.”

Japan’s reshaping process of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” is not only based on the intensification of Japan’s aggression and expansion activities against China but also rooted in the soil of regional hegemonic thinking that Britain, the United States and other countries actively supply the source of the theory.

Ideological confrontation: the equalization and monopoly of spheres of influence in China

Although the United States has heard about Japan’s reshaping of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, the top level of the US government has not taken concrete actions to curb or criticize it, and although the US Embassy in Japan has sent back a large number of relevant reports to Washington, “the State Department has not paid attention to these developments.”

Represented by Hempek, director of the Far East Division of the State Department, who played a leading role in the formulation of U.S. East Asian policy at the time, “Hempek’s long tenure, and Secretary Hull’s lack of time, interest and experience, gave Hampek the power to direct U.S. East Asian policy.” Hempek has always refused to admit any similarities between the Japanese “Asian Monroe Doctrine” and the American “Monroe Doctrine”, and firmly believes that “the Monroe Doctrine is the cornerstone of the United States in defending and protecting the Western Hemisphere, not a tool to restrict or coerce other American countries, nor an excuse to establish an exclusive sphere of influence of the United States.”

As far as the U.S. government is concerned about establishing spheres of influence in China, its primary goal remains to maintain the already crumbling Far East Nine-Power Pact system and achieve the concept of balance of power in the Far East pursued by the United States through the rights and interests of the great powers in China. On August 25, 1933, Hempek said in a meeting with Toshihiko Taketomi, secretary of the Japanese Embassy in the United States: “The principles in the preamble to the Nine-Power Convention were and are directly in line with the traditional policy of the United States. We should continue to adhere to the principles set out therein.”

For the Japanese government, which pursues the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, the occupation of northeast China at this time has long violated the Nine-Power Convention, and the historical cause of “challenging the United States and breaking the Washington system dominated by it has become the highest demand of Japanese diplomacy”, and its strategic goal has long evolved into the fact that the sphere of influence in China can only be monopolized by Japan, excluding any Western power from interfering in it. Japan’s independent dominance of East Asia has almost become the unanimous opinion of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the concept of East Asia was rapidly formed within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in April and May of the following year (1934 - quote’s note), and when the East Asia Bureau was established in June of the same year, it had already reached a certain degree of consensus within the ministry.”

In terms of formulating actual foreign policy, under the direction of Foreign Minister Hirota Hiroki being in charge of the overall situation, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Aoi Shigemitsu “is in a dominant position in the formulation of China policy.” Hirota tends to moderate his attitude in diplomacy with the United States, “paying attention to maintaining friendly relations with the United States.” Shigemitsu followed the guiding principles of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, emphasizing that Western powers “should not give China arms or financial assistance”, and any aid to China was seen as a violation of Japan’s sphere of influence in China. Japan’s concept of “monopoly” forms an irreconcilable opposition to the principle of “equal access” in the US government’s Far East policy.

Since then, in accordance with Hirota’s concept of easing diplomacy with the United States and Shigemitsu’s monopoly on China’s rights and interests, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has actively carried out relevant practical diplomatic activities. In terms of diplomacy with the United States, “Hirota could not ignore the position of the United States against the establishment of puppet Manchuria”, so he tried to maintain the coordinated relationship between Japan and the United States in exchange for mutual non-interference in matters of conflict of interest in the form of mutual promises of affiliation.

On February 21, 1934, the new ambassador to the United States, Hiroshi Saito, made a special trip to visit Secretary of State Hull and attached a personal letter from Hirota to the latter. Hirota said in the letter: “There is no problem between our two countries that cannot be fundamentally resolved amicably. As long as both countries fully understand each other’s positions...... All outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved in a satisfactory manner.” Hirota’s implied position in the letter is still consistent with his speech in which “the Japanese government deeply feels the great responsibility of maintaining peace in East Asia”, and if the United States understands this position, it is no less than the United States acquiescing to Japan’s aggression.

In response, Hull emphasized the importance of the principle that all countries are involved in China’s rights and interests in China, saying that the settlement of disputes in the Far East must “not cause harm to anyone, but have clear and lasting benefits for all countries.” However, the U.S. government postponed the official release of the reply letter until March 21, during which Puyi officially ascended the throne as the puppet Manchurian “emperor”, and the U.S. government showed no support for Japan’s monopoly on China, “implying that the principle of non-recognition is not affected by these messages.”

Due to the failure to receive a more positive diplomatic attitude from the United States, on May 16, Hiroshi Saito submitted a draft of the Japan-US Joint Statement to Hull. This draft more intuitively reflects Japan’s attempt to divide the Pacific Ocean with the United States and monopolize China. “The two governments mutually recognize that the United States in the Eastern Pacific and Japan in the Western Pacific are the main stabilizing factors, and that the two governments will do their utmost to establish rule of law and order in areas geographically adjacent to their respective countries within their appropriate and legitimate powers,” the draft mentions.”

Hull was both shocked by the hegemonic logic of the Japanese government and strongly opposed it. In his memoirs, Hull showed the unreasonable thinking of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” hidden in the draft, stating: “Japan ignores the basic idea of the Monroe Doctrine, which is to maintain the security and independence of countries in the Western Hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine was designed to prevent foreign conquest of the Western Hemisphere, while the Far East was not threatened by any foreign countries. On the 29th, in a specific reply to Saito, Hull emphasized that on the one hand, the United States firmly opposes any idea of Japan trying to monopolize China, and on the other hand, he pointed out that the United States is concerned about Japan’s evolving progress in regional hegemony, in short, the US government “cannot encourage Japan to assert such rights or put forward such intentions in geographically adjacent regions.”

Hirota’s diplomacy with the United States is difficult for the U.S. government to fully understand Japan’s concept of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, while the China policy led by Shigemitsu Aoi shows a more radical hegemonic tendency in East Asia. On April 13, 1934, in order to cut off China’s channels and prospects for obtaining international aid, based on Shigemitsu’s concept, drafted by Takero Morishima, head of the First Division of the Asian Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hirota issued Secret Telegram No. 109 “Our Attitude on the Issue of China’s International Cooperation”, which clearly stated: “Maintaining peace and order in East Asia is the inevitable result of Japan accomplishing it alone under its responsibility, and Japan is determined to fulfill this mission with all its might.”

In addition, the secret message also emphasized the need to completely eradicate Western powers’ aid to China and the possibility that China wants to obtain aid. The secret message is also generally considered to be the main source of the subsequent sensational “Heavenly Feather Statement”, and also “formed the basis of the ‘Heavenly Feather Statement’”. [Most likely the Amau Statement, which is also known by the following name, the Tianyu Statement, all of which were made on the same date.]

The “Tianyu Statement” issued on April 17, 1934, made the international community fully recognize Japan’s ambition to dominate Asia for the first time, and profoundly demonstrated the Japanese government’s “Asian Monroe Doctrine” thinking. The theme of the “Tianyu Statement” still boils down to “If China tries to use other countries to exclude Japan, or adopts a foreign strategy of using barbarians to control barbarians, violating the principle of peace in East Asia, Japan will have to resist it.” This tone of rejecting Western powers on China-related issues runs through Shigemitsu’s China policy-making process. Since the content of the statement is equivalent to “placing China in Japan’s independent sphere of influence”, it was bound to trigger a conflict with the Far East “Nine-Power Pact” system.

However, the initial attitude of the United States towards this was restrained. On April 20, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Grew advised Secretary of State Hull “not to attempt to respond in a provocative manner to the policies outlined in the statement.” Although the U.S. government did not negotiate this at the first time, American public opinion was very noisy for a while, and its movement aroused concern in the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On April 19, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Hiroshi Saito reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the unfavorable reports in the New York Herald Tribune and the Washington Star: “Japan has violated the Nine-Power Convention and is regarded as invalid...... The idea that Japan wants to realize its interests through the American Monroe Doctrine is unrealistic.”

In order to avoid forcing the U.S. government to react strongly due to intensified public opinion, on April 21, Hirota issued a directive to the ambassadors abroad, emphasizing that when explaining the matter, on the one hand, the ambassadors should mention that Japan has no intention of violating the Nine-Power Convention system, and on the other hand, they must explain that Japan “opposes the joint actions of all countries that hinder peace and order in East Asia.” On April 24, Saito called back to Hirota, pointing out that in view of the fact that the (US) State Department has been generally silent from beginning to end and there has been no clear criticism”, it is recommended that Hirota issue an official statement on this matter as foreign minister to completely dispel the concerns of the United States.

On April 25, Grew officially visited Hirota on behalf of the (United States) State Department to probe Japan’s attitude, and Hirota took the opportunity to make a supplementary explanation aimed at appeasing the United States, arguing that Japan absolutely abides by the Nine-Power Convention, but cannot allow activities such as “selling materials or providing loans to China.” This remark was endorsed by Grew, who reported to Hull that he “did not doubt the sincerity of the foreign minister’s speech.” Hirota’s explanation also indirectly affects the attitude of the (US) State Department towards China. Since the “Tianyu Statement” involved the China issue, on the same day, Chinese Minister to the United States Shi Zhaojit asked the (US) State Department about the attitude of the (US) State Department on the incident.

However, Hull was vague several times, only saying that “I have nothing to say about any question raised”. On April 27, U.S. Consul in Peking Gao Si pointed out that the United States can ignore the China issue caused by the “Tianyu Statement” but must defend its sphere of influence in East Asia, “We are not interested in China’s independence, but our current and future independent actions in the Pacific.”

On April 26, Hirota submitted official statements on the incident to the British and American embassies, emphasizing that “Japan cannot tolerate any third-party using China to implement its selfish policies,” in addition to continuing to emphasize coordination with other countries. This explanation is more strongly expressed than Hirota’s previous explanation by Grew and expresses Japan’s intention to exclude British and American intervention in East Asia.

Inspired by this official statement and the above-mentioned Gauss’s reminder, on April 29, Grew submitted a memorandum to Hirota on behalf of the U.S. government, indicating that the United States will never allow Japan to undermine the international order in East Asia, “The people and government of the United States believe that no country has the right to forcibly establish its will without the consent of the relevant countries on issues involving the rights, obligations and legitimate interests of other sovereign states.” The Japanese side did not expect a sudden turn in the attitude of the United States and urgently implemented remedial measures. The main countermeasures are twofold, one is to further ease US sentiment through negotiations, and the other is to avoid the issue of the Nine-Power Convention.

On May 5, Shigemitsu said during a meeting with Grew: “It is extremely important for the Japanese and American governments to exchange their views frankly in a spirit of friendship. On May 16, Hirota instructed ambassadors abroad: “Avoid taking the initiative to confirm the validity of the Nine-Power Convention, especially avoiding the use of the term ‘Nine-Power Convention’, but interpreting it with the expression ‘we all respect the treaties currently in force.’”

The U.S. State Department generally appreciated Japan’s remedial response. On May 18, Hirota instructed Hiroshi Saito to respond to Hull on the memorandum, emphasizing that “the Japanese government does not intend to shirk its obligations as a treaty state.” There is no intent to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of the United States and other countries...... When exchanging views on China, the Japanese government cannot ignore East Asia.” Hull was clearly more positive about this response, saying that “our country government only cares about whether the right to trade in the East is equal to the right to trade around the world.”

At this point, the turmoil caused by the “Tianyu Statement” had subsided, the United States was satisfied with the continuous reaffirmation of the principles of the Nine-Power Convention, and the Japanese side has also calmed down the public opinion turmoil caused by the publication of the ambitions of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” in a timely manner.

The diplomatic turmoil between Japan and the United States caused by the Japan-US Joint Statement and the “Tianyu Statement” shows that the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” pursued by Japan cannot resonate with the State Department in any form, “but instead fuels their distrust of Japan.” The core principle of U.S. East Asia policy is to form a broad Chinese free market through the “equalization” of the rights and interests of the great powers in China, and use this as the cornerstone to establish an informal empire’s sphere of influence. Japan’s attempt to “monopolize” its rights and interests in China is obviously incompatible with the hegemonic logic of establishing a colonial empire. On the contrary, as long as Japan continues to recognize the access to the United States in the East Asian market, the United States does not want to offend the Japanese government on China-related issues, “even after the issuance of the ‘Tianyu Statement’, the Japanese side does not seem to believe that Japan-US relations have deteriorated particularly because of this.”

The U.S. government’s diplomacy with Japan on China-related issues has also shown a high degree of state-oriented characteristics, and aid to China is only one of the links in the U.S. strategic layout in East Asia, completely conceding to the principles of the Nine-Power Convention. Therefore, for the U.S. government, the priority of U.S.-China relations during this period was far lower than that of U.S.-Japan relations, and “Roosevelt was unwilling to increase the hostility of the Japanese to the United States.” The policy confrontation has triggered diplomatic rivalry between Japan and the United States around China’s sphere of influence, causing Japan to temporarily restrain its intention to openly express its intention to invade China, and at the same time show the power vacuum in the East Asian international order caused by “the United States’ lack of sufficient will to take on this responsibility.”

Guarantee of order: strategic convergence in rebuilding the armaments of the Far East

Since the opposition between the U.S. and Japanese policies is irreconcilable, and neither side has the intention of escalating the conflict, it has become a coincidental consensus between the two governments to form a strategic deterrent by expanding naval armaments in the next stage and provide a strong political guarantee for the construction of the international order in the Far East (East Asia). It coincided with the preparatory negotiations for the Second London Naval Disarmament Conference in 1934. Both the United States and Japan want to take this opportunity to rearmament their naval armaments to expand their diplomatic voice on China-related issues.

On May 24, 1934, the “Heavenly Feather Statement” was still in turmoil, and Hampek, director of the Far East Division of the U.S. State Department, pointed out in the memorandum the high degree of reconnection between the reconstruction of the navy and the Far East issue: “In order to bring our position on the Far East to the level it should be, the most effective step that the current administration can take is to focus the efforts of the United States on building an absolutely ‘superior’ navy.”

To achieve this goal, the U.S. government has taken two main countermeasures: first, the U.S. government believes that the warship ratio stipulated in the 1930 London Naval Treaty is sufficient to complete deterrence against Japan, so the priority is to maintain the renewal of the treaty, and “the ratio set by Washington and London has established ‘security equality’”; Second, since “the number of warships was well below the limits allowed by the existing treaty”, naval armaments must be expanded to the upper limit set by the treaty.

In order to achieve countermeasure 1, the US government emphasized the common interests of Britain and the United States in the Far East to isolate Japan. Bingham, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, suggested to Hull: “If a common policy of Britain and the United States in the Far East is agreed in the form of a contract, so that Britain is guaranteed in advance that it does not have to deal with Japan alone, then Britain will not need a large navy.” President Roosevelt wrote to British Prime Minister MacDonald saying: “It is recommended to renew the existing Washington and London treaties for at least ten years.”

In order to achieve countermeasure two, it was necessary to restart the industrial potential of the U.S. shipbuilding industry after being authorized by Congress. In March 1934, at the suggestion of Vinson, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, the Vinson-Trammell Act was passed, “which authorized the construction of one hundred warships and more than a thousand naval aircraft over five years.” The effect of the above countermeasures is significant. By the end of 1934, British Foreign Secretary Simon agreed to cooperate with Britain and the United States on naval issues, saying that he would not “reach any prior agreement” with Japan alone. The United States has also shown signs of naval armament expansion, with “9 ships being built at enterprises and 11 ships being built at naval shipyards” in the first batch of naval orders.

Japan’s response is more direct, that is, in order to realize the concept of dominance in Asia in the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, Japan and Britain and the United States must have an equal proportion of naval forces in the treaty, and if it cannot be reached, it must withdraw from previous international treaties that restrict naval armaments, and the first to bear the brunt is to withdraw from the Washington Naval Treaty, which will expire at the end of 1936. On June 8, 1934, Admiral Kanji Kato argued at the fleet commander’s meeting: “The success or failure of the reciprocal demand determines the fate of Japan’s policy towards China and ‘Manchuria’.” On September 7, 1934, the Japanese Cabinet agreed: “The Washington Naval Treaty has been decided to be abolished by the end of this year because it is unfavorable to national defense and in consideration of the fundamental policy of naval arms limitation.”

On December 7, representatives of Japan’s foreign, land, navy, and Tibetan departments gathered at the Privy Council to discuss the feasibility of withdrawing from the treaty and countermeasures expected to have international impact. Yoshida Zengo, director of the Military Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of the Navy, proposed that in order to maintain Japan’s sphere of influence in the eastern Pacific, withdrawing from the treaty to expand its armaments is a top priority, “Since the ‘Manchurian’ incident, the United States has concentrated its main fleet in the Pacific Ocean, which will make it easier for the United States to respond, so it is an important consideration when fighting.” After review by the Privy Council, it was finally ruled on December 14 that in view of “significant changes in the Orient” and the interests of all parties, the proposal was unanimously approved and passed.

On December 29, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Hiroshi Saito informed the U.S. government of the matter, and in the attached Hirota diplomatic note and Saito’s personal statement, he still maintained a reconciliatory attitude towards the United States, emphasizing that “there is no problem between the United States and Japan that cannot be resolved through diplomatic means.”

Naval armament expansion is one of the strategic consensuses between Japan and the United States at this time, so in order to achieve this goal, Japan and the United States have consciously chosen not to respond too much to avoid diplomatic turmoil caused by public opinion out of control. “For Japan, it is necessary to compromise with the United States to prevent a decisive confrontation between Japan and the United States.” The Japanese government is discussing withdrawal from the Washington Naval Treaty, that is, paying attention to the attitude of the United States towards it. At the Privy Council meeting, Shigenori Togo, director of the Eurasia Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that even after withdrawing from the treaty, “we should avoid being ahead of other countries in terms of arms expansion, and strive to guide relevant countries not to trigger an arms race.”

The U.S. government is also tacitly aware of this. On October 30, 1934, after learning that the Japanese Navy had a negative attitude towards the Conference on Disarmament and strongly demanded dominance over China, Hull still refused to put pressure on Japan through harsh economic means and appeased the tensions of the American business community against Japan, publicly stating that “it is recommended not to take permanent tariffs or similar actions now...... To avoid any arguments with the Japanese”.

After Japan withdrew from the Washington Naval Treaty, “formal consultations between the United States, Japan and Britain also came to a standstill.” However, the U.S. government did not take any protest measures against this, “but chose to take into account the face of Japan’s ‘moderates’, hoping that they would restore power while waiting to see how things developed.” The U.S. government has since realized that it must engage in some potential cooperation with Japan on the Far East issue, and will sacrifice some of its interests in China to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate until the armaments are completed.

Hempek reflected this trend in a memorandum dated January 3, 1935, emphasizing that the U.S. government “should seek opportunities for cooperation with Japan in areas that are beneficial to them and to us” and that it “always avoids any hint of attempt to suppress or coerce Japan” in its attitude toward Japan. On January 8, Hull confirmed the U.S. naval armaments policy in a memorandum: “The policy of all-out naval construction should be continued, but it should not be disclosed that this construction is related to the failure of the Disarmament Conference and Japan’s condemnation of it.” On the surface, it is interpreted as the United States is only maintaining the strength of its fleet, it has no intention of provoking a naval race, and it also hopes that other countries will not provoke this competition.”

In terms of specific cooperation with Japan, on February 6, Grew called Hull and suggested that the US government take extensive economic cooperation measures to meet the living needs of Japan’s surplus population, hoping that Japan’s desire to expand will weaken actively, and advocating “efforts to meet Japan’s economic expansion impulse by providing Japanese companies with a larger market and more opportunities in territories controlled by Western countries.”

On the surface, it is obscure, but secretly it is accumulating strength, which is one of the few consensuses that the Japanese and US governments have realized that the policy opposition between the two sides is irreconcilable. Based on this consensus, showing a friendly attitude of the country is an inevitable choice to relax the vigilance of the other side. But this does not mean that the United States and Japan will put the cart before the horse and play with literature and martial arts. The U.S. Navy’s “primary concern remains the Pacific and how to safeguard what it believes is a key U.S. interest in the region,” and the Japanese Navy’s goal is to “build a naval power comparable to that of the U.S. Navy.” The purpose of rebuilding naval armaments is to ensure that the international order in East Asia envisioned by each is not challenged.

In this regard, the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” advocated by Japan and the “Nine-Power Pact” system advocated by the United States do not have the “Monroe Doctrine” difference between the United States and Japan as recognized by Hull and others; Although the United States supports continued disarmament, its purpose is also to maintain its superiority over Japan, and both Japan and the United States have shown the relevant characteristics of power politics. One of the foundations of Japan-US cooperation lies in Japan’s high dependence on the US economy, “Japan has taken pro-American measures for a long time and gradually to prevent the United States from using economic means strategically.” The second stems from the US government’s conservative tendency towards Japan formed by political realism, hoping that “Japan’s definition of its own interests and the interests of the United States will eventually coincide as they did in the 20s of the 20th century.”

Diplomatic tacit understanding: two-way silence during the North China Incident

On the issue of armament expansion, the coordination between Japan and the United States was still in a state of undeclaration. After Japan launched the North China Incident in 1935, Japan and the United States showed a more significant diplomatic tacit understanding on this issue. During this period, the two countries no longer took the initiative to seek interest negotiations on this issue and were silent in both directions and did not make any decisions, which became a new tone for diplomatic cooperation between Japan and the United States.

“In the summer of 1935, the Kwantung Army invaded North China and concluded the Hemei Agreement and the Qin-Tu Agreement, expanding its aggression against North China.” In order to discuss Japan’s China policy during the North China Incident, on June 14, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Shigemitsu Aoi convened a meeting of the main deputy ministers of various ministries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the meeting, Shigemitsu continued to emphasize the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” diplomatic policy towards China: “Japan-China relations are only direct relations between Japan and China, and third countries (or international organizations) such as Britain, the United States, and the League of Nations cannot be allowed to intervene.”

However, to Shigemitsu’s surprise, the U.S. government still pinned its hopes that Yu Hirota and others could peacefully resolve the North China Incident. On the same day, Grew called the Secretary of State, saying that “Hirota’s consistent reconciliation efforts seem to be on the verge of restoring more friendly relations between China and Japan.” The next day, the British ambassador to Japan, Claywood, agreed to appease Japan in negotiations with Grew: “If satisfactory results can be achieved without invoking the Nine-Power Convention, the treaty should be avoided, because such actions will cause unrest in Japan.” On June 17, U.S. Ambassador to China Johnson similarly suggested that the State Department show leniency on this because “any unfavorable comments from the United Kingdom or the United States on this could lead to a deterioration of the situation.”

The Japanese government was also happy to see the inaction of the US government: on the one hand, it required confidentiality in the process of negotiating with China; on the other hand, it raised the issue of avoiding the Nine-Power Convention to China and not resorted to Britain, the United States and other relevant countries. On June 19, the Japanese Consul General in Nanjing, Yoshiro Suma, drew Tang Youren’s attention not to complain to the British and American governments about issues related to the Nine-Power Convention and the “North China Incident”, and warned Tang Youren: “The handling of such matters must take into account the current situation and must be fully paid attention to.” In addition, Foreign Ministry officials have repeatedly promised Britain and the United States that the Japanese government will restrain the military’s actions in North China, and Hirota said when he met with Grew on the 18th: “I am optimistic that the situation will be resolved quickly and satisfactorily.” ”

The Japanese government’s attitude of “wanting to stabilize relations with other countries while easing diplomatic pressure caused by the North China issue” was undoubtedly clearly conveyed to the US government. Silently dealing with the “North China Incident” quickly evolved into the US policy towards Japan at that time. After a comprehensive consideration of internal and external intelligence, on June 26, Hull sent a letter to Pittman, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, informing the latter: “The State Department believes that it is not in the public interest of the United States to investigate recent developments in North China at this time. At this point, the attitude of the United States, which is mainly characterized by “silence”, has gradually taken shape.

The “silent” attitude of the United States made the Japanese government’s “Asian Monroe Doctrine” tendency on the North China issue more pronounced. From July 20 to August 5, the Ministry of the Army, the Ministry of the Navy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan successively discussed the overall policy towards China. Subsequently, Japan’s invasion of North China was further launched.

On October 22, starting with the outbreak of the Xianghe Incident planned by Japan, “public opinion was in turmoil for a while, and North China, which had just calmed down, made waves again.” Since then, because the Nationalist Government has adhered to the policy of not expanding the conflict on the North China issue, it has “thoroughly investigated the anti-Japanese elements in order to promote friendship.” Hampek, director of the Far East Division of the U.S. State Department, judged that due to China’s policy of non-resistance, Japan would invade North China, and “China itself admitted that it could not bear a war with Japan.”

On November 19, the U.S. government even considered withdrawing its garrison in Tianjin to avoid conflict with the Japanese army, and U.S. Secretary of War Woodlin called Hull and said: “If North China establishes a puppet autonomous government under the protection of Japan, the status of the garrison will become extremely abnormal.” Using it as a military force in any way threatens to draw us into a war with Japan. On the 25th, Shigemitsu met with the U.S. Chargé d’affaires in Japan Neville and explained to him for the first time the Japanese government’s position on the North China issue, pretending to declare that “the ‘autonomy’ movement in North China is an issue that the Japanese government does not want to deal with too much.”

This attitude of active explanation left a good impression on Neville. Neville called Hull back: “Japan’s overall attitude is not as uncompromising and threatening as the Japanese army in China says.” At this time, the United States’ reluctance to intervene in North China affairs is also reflected in its China policy. On November 30, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Shi Zhaoji called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nationalist Government, saying that US Secretary of State Hull had an ambiguous attitude towards this. Hull told Shi Zhaoji: “Looking at the situation and considering the steps that should be taken, the information from all parties is now different, and it is still under review and consideration.”

The logic behind the U.S. government’s avoidance of the North China issue is that the State Department believed that the separation of North China was inevitable under the manipulation of the Japanese army led by Kenji Doihara, and at that time “many observers such as China, Japan, and the West believed that Doihara would succeed.” Therefore, under the premise that the negotiations on the North China issue between China and Japan “eventually ended in a rupture and no compromise was reached”, the US State Department was unwilling to engage in foreign affairs negotiations with the Japanese side on matters that it believed had long become a fait accompli.

In addition, because the State Department’s “non-recognition statement” after the 918 Incident caused deep diplomatic isolation—“almost no Western power is willing to express its approval of U.S. policy”—the State Department is naturally reluctant to repeat the mistakes of the past.

The U.S. State Department’s logic of thinking was not unfounded, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its traditional ally in the Japanese government, have barely calmed the situation by “resolving the North China issue locally.” As a result, the Sino-Japanese conflict did not escalate as expected by the State Department, “On the surface, the U.S. policy seems to be correct.”

In 1935, war never broke out. However, this seriously violates the principle of the Far East policy that the United States has always pursued, that is, to safeguard the rights and interests of the great powers under the Nine-Power Pact system, and Japan and the United States have formed a diplomatic tacit understanding on the North China issue, that is, at the cost of selling China’s rights and interests in exchange for two-way silence on the issue of the Nine-Power Convention. Japan has thus continued to expand its sphere of influence in North China in accordance with the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy, while the United States has avoided provoking a war in the Far East before armaments are completed.

The absence of touching on the issue of the Nine-Power Pact was also a distinctive feature of Japan’s diplomacy during this period. On November 29, the British acting ambassador to Japan confirmed to Shigemitsu whether the Japanese government still intends to abide by the Nine-Power Convention on the North China issue, which Shigemitsu not only avoided talking about, but also prevaricated: “The ‘autonomy’ movement in North China is essentially China’s internal affairs.” Japan, as the most relevant country, is closely monitoring its development. The U.S. government also tacitly abandoned aid to China after the establishment of a puppet regime in North China (the Hebei Eastern Defense Communist Autonomous Committee was established on November 25). On December 2, Hempek proposed in a memorandum: “Foreign governments should be very careful not to give the Chinese any false expectation of armed assistance or encourage them to resort to force in any way.”

On December 4, U.S. Chargé d’affaires in Japan Neville once again pointed out that the United States currently does not have the strength to provoke disputes in the Far East, “Any doubt about Japan’s policy must be backed by strong force if it is to be effective. Invalid protests or inquiries would be useless, could prove harmful and would certainly humiliate us in some way”. However, in view of the deteriorating situation in North China, in response to the doubts of American public opinion, on December 5, Hull issued a statement on the North China issue in response to reporters’ questions.

In the statement, Hull avoided the essentials, not only did he not directly mention Japan’s aggression against North China, but also did not mention the Nine-Power Convention, summing it up lightly: “The U.S. government adheres to the terms of the treaty in which it participates and continues to call on all countries to respect the terms of the treaty solemnly concluded to promote and regulate contact between and between the parties and for the common good.” In his memoirs, Hull emphasized the need for appeasement, provoking the Japanese government that “it is unnecessary to do so.”

The connivance of the United States was accurately captured by the Japanese government. In response to the Hull Statement, the Japanese government emphasized that the Nine-Power Convention is not the guiding principle for Japan and the United States to deal with North China, arguing that “Hull’s statement ‘only reaffirms the principles of international law’ and does not mention the Nine-Power Convention or the steps the United States will take.” After learning that the United States would not interfere in the North China issue, the Japanese government began to fully implement the principle of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, excluding all Western powers and expanding its sphere of influence in China.

On December 9, the heads of the Japanese government’s foreign affairs, land and maritime ministries held a meeting to discuss future China policy, proposing: “The biggest obstacle to Japan-China proximity is China’s mentality of ‘distant diplomacy and close attack’, that is, China’s various behaviors based on this mentality and its foreign aid policy.” In order to overcome this obstacle, diplomatic and economic strategies must be actively implemented to exclude foreign aid to China to the greatest extent. ”

Japan’s intention is no longer carried out secretly as before, but is more unscrupulously manifested in Japan-US diplomacy. On December 23, Saburo Kurusu, director of the Trade Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed Japan’s ambition to dominate Asia in a conversation with the secretary of the U.S. Embassy in Japan. Kurusu declared: “In the future, Japan will have its own sphere of influence in the East, the United States in the Americas, and Britain in Europe, Africa and Australia, but the real two powers and leaders will be Japan in the East and the United States in the West.” On the premise of recognizing Japan’s intentions, the United States strives to avoid conflict in the process of formulating a new round of strategy in order to secretly accumulate strength.

On February 7, 1936, Grew called Hull, arguing: “Friction between Japan and the United States must be reduced to a minimum, because this friction inevitably increases the potential danger of war.” This also shows that the diplomatic tacit understanding between Japan and the United States on the North China issue, that is, characterized by two-way silence, does not seek foreign negotiations and does not interfere with each other’s core interests (North China issue/Nine-Power Convention) has been recognized by both sides. Japan and the United States have formed a diplomatic competition relationship with the establishment of spheres of influence in China. In this process of competition, Japan won the vision of dominating China, and the United States won the opportunity to accumulate strength to ensure the order in the Far East.

Conclusion

Whether it is the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” that the U.S. government wanted Japan to implement after the Russo-Japanese War, or the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” that was reshaped by the Japanese government after the 918 Incident, the focus is on building an international order system that meets its own interests. In the process of building a self-led East Asian order envisioned by the United States and Japan, control of China became the core goal of both sides’ strategies, and by exerting dominant influence in China, to achieve changes in the East Asian order and even the global order. The main difference is that the international order under the American concept is an informal empire replacing the colonial empire, while the Japanese concept replaces multinational coordination through regional hegemony.

However, under the framework of multilateral international activities in China, such as the Nine-Power Convention and the Non-War Convention, any China-related issue needed to be further coordinated through diplomatic channels to further coordinate the views of the great powers. Therefore, in the 30s of the 20th century, when Japan’s war of aggression against China had not yet broken out in full swing, foreign affairs negotiations became the only way for the Japanese and US governments to resolve their differences. During this period, the discussion and application of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” became the main feature of bilateral diplomacy between Japan and the United States and thus formed a competitive and cooperative diplomatic relationship in China.

“Although the ‘Asian Monroe Doctrine’ was originally directed against Western influence and colonialism, it was also a tool to legitimize Japan’s claim to East Asian hegemony and colonial rule.” The intention of the United States to promote the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” to Japan was to check and balance the colonial penetration of Britain, France and other countries into Asia, especially China, but later due to the signing of the Nine-Power Pact, this policy should have gradually dissolved in Japan as countries reached a consensus on China.

However, the outbreak of the 918 Incident revived it in Japan. Japan transformed and reshaped the Monroe Doctrine that had previously been introduced through the United States, making it a Japanese-style “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy mixed with various aggressive ideas, advocating the exclusion of all Western powers, including the United States, in Asia and monopolizing the rights and interests in China. After the signing of the Tanggu Agreement in 1933, the Japanese government no longer ostensibly used the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” as an excuse to refuse US involvement in Far Eastern affairs but hid it in its heart and curbed the entry of American forces through practical measures. The Japanese government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, first threw out the “Tianyu Statement”, warning the West to ban aid to China and “reject cooperation between China and the great powers, aiming to monopolize China.”

Later, Japan tried to concoct the “Japan-US Joint Statement” to divide spheres of influence based on the Pacific Ocean. The United States believes that the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” advocated by Japan during this period cannot be equated with the “Monroe Doctrine” of the United States, so it has successively rejected its proposals and frequently carried out good offices and protests through diplomatic channels, showing a state of diplomatic competition.

However, foreign affairs negotiations are always involved due to differences in concepts between the United States and Japan. Both governments recognize that the only way to secure their respective spheres of influence in China is to strengthen their naval power. The United States and Japan are in agreement with this, secretly strengthening their own armaments under the pretext of naval disarmament, and both countries’ policies have returned to the essence of power politics, and the consensus of both sides is based on the principle of state-equalization. Under the premise that since strength has not yet been accumulated, both the United States and Japan have tried to avoid escalating the conflict.

In response to the North China Incident, the US government has repeatedly emphasized that it has sacrificed North China to appease the Japanese military, and its “basic position in Sino-Japanese relations is that it has no intention of supporting it through military force.” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tends not to talk about the Nine-Power Pact issue to prevent another crisis of international public opinion, and at the same time secretly “subtly complements each other” with the military in its aggression against North China. The diplomatic relations between the United States and Japan have shown diplomatic cooperation here.

Due to the potential possibility of achieving regional hegemony, the motive of the Japanese government to break the status quo, reshape and actually apply the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy after the outbreak of the 918 Incident to challenge the existing international order in East Asia is not unfounded.

However, the subsequent formation of diplomatic competition and cooperation between the two sides in China showed the need for temporary stability of the existing East Asian international order (the Nine-Power Convention system), and the U.S. government needed to shrink its front during this window period to accumulate strength: “Since the beginning of 1935, the main goal of the U.S. government in international affairs has been to avoid any possibility of involvement in war/” So, it chose to appease Japan by acquiescing to the betrayal of China’s rights and interests; Japan still needs continuous inputs of U.S. resources to maintain its fragile regional hegemony, and “the Japanese-Manchurian bloc must rely on the U.S. economy to sustain itself.”

Therefore, after the 918 Incident, the concept of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy of the US and Japanese governments tested their respective determination to maintain (or break) the international order. Japan finally chose to launch a full-scale war of aggression against China in order to achieve regional hegemony in East Asia envisioned after reshaping the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” policy.

“The great powers continue to maintain the existing international order with a policy of appeasement and appeasement, which in turn fuels Japan’s ambition to break the international status quo.” It also shows that shaping and maintaining stability in the international order requires long-term non-negotiability of dominant member states without betraying the rights and interests of any weak country.

From the perspective of the “Asian Monroe Doctrine”, looking at the diplomatic competition between the United States and Japan from 1933 to 1935, it can be shown that there are no essential differences between the United States and Japan on China-related issues. Although the methods of implementation are slightly different, the establishment of an exclusive sphere of influence in China advocated by the “Asian Monroe Doctrine” has always been a core part of the strategic goals of the two countries. [My Emphasis]