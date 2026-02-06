karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Diana van Eyk
10h

The genocide in Gaza, the killing of people in boats in the waters around Venezuela, the people murdered, jailed or deported by ICE and now the Epstein files.

And now conscription is being considered in many western countries.

Why in hell would anyone want to kill and die for a system that treats so many as disposable, and does not look out for the interests of their citizens?

1 reply by Karl Sanchez
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
9h

I tried to speak up for the right thing, not killing folks, housing the homeless in SF, etc ,

My reward was solitary isolation and the loss of my business and all I still hold dear, my health and well being was the price I paid for saying to be kind, with some skin behind my words, the loss of that very skin itself was the cost of fighting for basic rights of Womanity....

But we are members of Womanity....whereas what can the extinct birds or bees say to speak?

14 more comments...

