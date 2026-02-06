The current context has shown the level of American morality or lack thereof with Trump’s extrajudicial murders of innocents in international waters, abetting the Zionist Genocide in Palestine, and a host of other examples that display his Outlaw mentality. But for many globally, that’s nothing new for the Outlaw US Empire as it’s been doing such things since WW2 ended—actually, before it was completely over with its unwarranted use of atomic weapons on Japanese civilians. And then there’s its history since its settlement by Europeans. Some will recognize this name, Donatien Alphonse François de Sade, known better as the Marquis de Sade for whom the term Sadism is named. But then he was preceded by a large number of institutional elites who were far worse than he, most being officials of the Vatican Catholic Church Institution noted for its ongoing religious wars of genocidal intent. But Protestants were just as horrific in their war against women—witches—and native peoples wherever they landed outside Europe, as well as the commonfolk of their own lands. I supply all this because the analysis and opinion that follows from an American educated Chinese professor is extremely strong. He incorporates the newest Chinese expression that defines how America is viewed—The Killing Line—which was explored in an earlier article. IMO, Zhou Deyu is the pen name of the author whose article is entitled “The Epstein case is the ‘killing line’ of the morality of the American elite” and was published by Guancha on 4 February 2026. The denials related to Epstein’s activities are gross and serve to obscure his role as Mossad agent and also as an agent of International Capital. A few investigators have devoted their lives to uncovering those webs, but this essay looks at what the case exposes beyond those webs and the sort of Anti-Humanity is displayed. An additional aim is to open the eyes of Chinese to the reality of the Outlaw US Empire and the West generally.

A few days ago, a friend asked me what I thought of “Prison A” [牢A] and asked me if many of the horrible things he said, such as cannibalism, were true. I wanted to find news and data to discuss this matter in more detail, but fortunately the US Department of Justice released a new batch of Epstein files in the past two days, which saved me trouble.

In fact, over the years, the Epstein archives have been published many times intermittently, and there is not much new. But for the Chinese, after experiencing a series of “disenchantments” of American society represented by “Prison A” last year, the Epstein case provides more fresh material.

The Chinese have finally begun to realize that the darkness reflected in the Epstein case is not an anomaly that can be ignored or only regarded as curiosity, but a systemic pathology that is the norm of the entire Western society.

To some extent, the Epstein case is a kind of “culture shock” for the Chinese. What really needs to be paid attention to in the Epstein case is not only the scale and low bottom line involved, but also how the entire system operated by Epstein is rooted in the entire Western society and has become an integral part of its development.

For contemporary people growing up in New China, this may be the most difficult part to understand. Why can such darkness as the Epstein case and cruelty as the “killing line” exist for a long time in Western society?

Before the founding of New China, there was certainly no shortage of “cannibalism” in Chinese history, both in a figurative and practical sense. But even in ancient times, dire situations like the “killing line” and extravagant desires like Epstein were often regarded as only things that should happen in troubled times, or as a sign of troubled times.

Shouldn’t “the red gate smells of wine and meat, and there are frozen bones on the road” happened during a period like the Anshi Rebellion? Shouldn’t Shi Chong’s extravagance herald the collapse of the dynasty and the arrival of troubled times? And should these things happen in the 21st century, a country that claims to be the most developed civilization?

However, this so-called most developed country in the world is based on inequality for all.

Just like Jefferson, who wrote the beautiful words “All Created Equal”, was a slave owner himself, the establishment and development of the United States, and the progress and expansion of the entire Western capitalist civilization, were based on such hypocrisy. As long as some people are expelled, then of course the “equality of all” for others can be achieved.

Why is the United States the most developed country? Because the United States is the culmination of this system that eats and wipes people dry. From the very beginning of the nation, the United States was built on the land taken by the massacre of indigenous peoples, on the economy built by enslaving blacks, and on the religion and culture that rationalized all this enslavement and massacre.

Even after the Civil War, slavery in the United States was ostensibly eliminated, but the substantive enslavement of minorities never stopped. Why did slavery take a civil war to end? Because slave plantations were so profitable. This economic system that does not treat people as human beings is not a symbol of backwardness as some people in later generations call it, but is closely integrated with the capitalist economic development of the United States and the entire West at that time.

So guess where did those slaves in the American South go after they were freed? Of course, most still returned to the plantations, although they were not nominally slaves, but they still did the same thing.

As the United States expanded globally since the twentieth century, the objects it could enslave and slaughter have been greatly expanded, whether it is “illegal” immigrants enslaved directly on American soil or countries around the world controlled by the United States.

Matching this set of practices is a religious worldview, which divides human beings into human and non-human beings and regards them as the norm. Whether it is the exploitation of the poor and the massacre of pagans in the name of religion, or the colonization and enslavement of other ethnic groups in the name of racism, or the rationalization of the rich with so-called liberal capitalism, or even a series of so-called singularity theories in AI and biomedicine developed by Silicon Valley upstarts in recent years...... These ideas serve a purpose, that is, to divide people in the world into human and non-human, and to divide some people into things that have been abandoned by God or the times, so that others can do whatever they want without burden, and let them accept all their destiny willingly.

This combination of capitalism and religion is unimaginable to many people living in secular New China.

Of course, it is said to be a religion, but in fact it is essentially a cult. Many religious concepts that we think are ignorant, cruel, and evil are very popular in Western society.

So you will see that the elites in the Epstein files discuss how to manipulate the political economy of each country like a game when they discuss how to take and abuse men and women from all over the world for their pleasure...... This is not just the darkness and depravity of a few, but the normal operation of Western society as a whole.

Although every time the Epstein file comes out, Westerners will be indignant as usual, as if this is something amazing, but in reality, you will find that everything is normal from top to bottom, no one really cares about helping the victims, and no one cares about punishing the perpetrators, because all this is too ordinary.

As I have repeatedly emphasized when discussing conspiracy theories before, the real conspiracy is the daily life in front of you, that is, you do all the bad things and lose your conscience without facing any consequences.

Do you see what secret codes and elite small groups are needed for the huge political and business network operated by Epstein? He didn’t need it at all. Because he can contact the powerful elites of the world, serve them, and exchange interests. And these powerful elites are those who are not responsible for public murder on Fifth Avenue, what do they have to hide?

Regardless of party, field, nationality, from Democrats like Clinton to Republicans like Trump, from tech elites like Gates to foreign dignitaries like Prince Andrew, and even scholars like Hawking and Chomsky, Epstein has taken care of it. Everyone is responsible, which means everyone is not responsible.

Do you think the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Justice is talking about human language when he releases the latest batch of Epstein files?

“There are a lot of horrible photos that seem to come from Epstein or people around him, but that doesn’t mean we can sue anyone.”

I don’t think the most Horrible thing is the photos, it’s this understatement.

Of course, considering that the ICE minions who killed on the streets of Minnesota were able to get away with it, it is not surprising that those powerful people are not being mentioned.

Some people may ask, didn’t Epstein himself die? Yes, because Epstein is just a broker after all, he is not a person in power. When he himself was no longer useful to the powerful, he was treated as a mustard, just like those he mutilated in the first place.

The only thing the powerful need to consider is how to cheekily pretend to be innocent.

Like the Clintons, who are already deeply bound to Epstein, suddenly decided to testify before Congress in the past two days, just to make a gesture to whitewash themselves, and it is impossible to really say anything.

And Musk has been proud in the past two days, because he said that he has never been to Epstein’s island, he can package himself as an honest and innocent person, even those who are familiar with Musk know how much he plays.

However, as you can see from the published emails, it is not that Musk himself does not want to go to the island, nor is Musk unfamiliar with Epstein. Musk and Epstein chatted several times about going to the island for a party, but for various reasons, the trip did not take place for the time being.

Of course, relatively speaking, immigrant upstarts like Musk may indeed not be so close compared with the “old money” in Western society. If you really want to say that you have a thick skin, it has to be the Trump sitting in the White House.

Over the years, it is unknown how many rounds of intimate photos and interactions between Trump and Epstein have been released, but Trump is still able to package every release of Epstein’s files as his own political achievements, build himself as a righteous person who exposes Epstein’s conspiracy, and once again attack his Democratic political opponents.

Publishing the Epstein files and exposing the truth about Epstein’s death was a core program that Trump attracted MAGA back then. For a long time, MAGA believes that Trump is different from other powerful people, and that Trump is one of the few saviors willing to help civilians fight the powerful.

But as more of Trump’s relationship with Epstein is revealed, what can MAGA do? A small number of MAGAs, such as prominent Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), fell out with Trump over Epstein, and as a result, she herself had to give up running for re-election. Most MAGAs still selectively pretend to be blind or really blind in the end, firmly standing with Trump and vowing to defend his innocence.

Of course, it’s not that I can’t understand this mentality. If you find that almost every elite in this society is in Epstein’s network, sharing those funds, connections, voices, and horses, from left to right, no one is clean from politics to business, then what’s the point of chasing Trump? Fifty steps is a little better than a hundred steps, right?

Many Chinese people can’t understand this powerless mentality, after all, rebellion runs through Chinese history, do princes and generals have a kind of thing? So they can’t understand why this society is still running as usual when the bottom is so dire and the powerful are so hasty? Because those who cannot endure and rationalize all this have been eliminated in the development of history. After all, what else can they do? The right to hold a gun is used to kill civilians at most, do you really expect to use these fire sticks against aircraft artillery and military and police Xianxian?

If you don’t understand this situation, you can think of the territories controlled by criminal groups or terrorist organizations around the world, such as wire fraud parks or drug plantations in Southeast Asia. Without external intervention, these societies maintained by deception and terror can have strong vitality and even competitiveness. The functioning of society never requires everyone to live a good life, as long as some of them live a very nourishing life, so that the other part of the people are powerless or unwilling to resist, it is enough.

The United States is the world’s largest wire fraud park, and the Epstein case is just a daily scene that exposes the nature of the wire fraud park. The United States promises you wealth from liberal capitalism, but the Epstein case tells you that this wealth comes from the exploitation and massacre of ordinary people. The United States promises you free elections to bring democracy, and the Epstein case tells you that these elites and powerful parties are one family. The United States promises you justice with judicial independence, and the Epstein case tells you that you will never let guilty dignitaries be punished without punishing doctors...... Of course, a few lucky people can also make money in the wire fraud park, but when you find the truth behind the glossy surface of the wire fraud park and don’t want to accept the status quo, the Epstein case will also tell you that resistance is fruitless, you will only die like a wild dog on the side of the road, and no one will look at you.

So why am I talking about the darkness of the United States here, what does it have to do with the Chinese? Because to this day, countless people have repeatedly read the press release of the wire fraud park in China, wanting to turn China into their park. This should not be China, nor should it be the direction of human development.

Everyone has a responsibility to fight fraud. [My Emphasis]