karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
1h

I remembered this post from X which I found on nakedcapitalism.com, it has some interesting counter-views on how this relationship is developing that I don't fully buy, but recongise represents something real, if not quite as harsh as expressed:

https://twitter.com/RWApodcast/status/2024246090036351396

Peskov: "We maintain our interest in resuming trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the US. It could truly be mutually beneficial."

This statement by Mr. Peskov, was in response to RBK asking him to comment on a claim in The Economist about "a deal with the US for 12 trillion dollars on the condition of lifting sanctions" is a signal -- but not for Russians, not for Washington, and certainly not for Kiev or London.

This is a signal to our most beloved, wonderful, incredible, boundlessly friendly, strategic, wise, and red-bannered Chinese elder brothers and partners from Beijing -- a signal that Russia, even under the conditions of the SMO, has still retained a certain amount of self-respect, memory, and the ability to draw conclusions.

Indonesia places bonds in yuan and receives billions of yuan from Chinese investors through Hong Kong at 3–4%, yet we are not allowed to place federal loan bonds in yuan in Chinese infrastructure, and haven't been since 2017, despite all requests. We have to place them at around 7% among "our own" on the Moscow Exchange. Meanwhile, we're supposedly friends and allies, while Indonesia has American "training" naval bases being built there. Okaaay. Noted.

The idea of replacing Venezuelan oil with Russian oil didn't go through, because the Chinese preferred to sign a strategic energy cooperation agreement with Canadian PM Carney and buy Canadian oil at full price (and even buy more of it than Russian oil, slightly reducing the demanded discount) -- because Canadians are sexy and prestigious, while we're bast-shoe peasants. And we don't have any options, anyway, right? Only the Chinese? Okaaay. Noted.

Regarding the unwillingness of our Chinese partners to sell us modern machine tools (at any price) -- there are plenty of complaints about this both publicly and in the corridors of the agencies that handle import substitution. Okay. We noted that, too.

Well, if you keep all that in mind, you can recall various other interesting words. For example, "multi-vector policy". A useful word. Though many don't appreciate it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
1h

Great article and analysis!!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture