General Director of DOM. RF Vitaly Mutko

DOM.RF is a financial development institution in the Russian housing sector. It was established in 1997 as Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending by a Russian government decree to promote the implementation of state housing policy. It began as a 100% state-owned bank, then became a joint-stock company, and will soon undertake an IPO—Initial Public Offering—which is what much of this chat with President Putin was about. Its website that’s linked above is in English, Russian and Chinese where in the Russian section you’ll find the master development plans for the numerous regions it’s involved with along with its own in-house magazine dealing with all aspects of its work. Here’s an example, in Russian, of basic, furnished, rental housing offered in Moscow for the equivalent of about $800/mo. Yes, I was shocked too. The building itself is a far cry from what were called Stalin Towers of yore:

Park Legend Rental House, Moscow, Avtozavodskaya Street

Now let’s move on to the conversation:

V. Putin: Good afternoon!

Vitaly Leontievich, the company is going public. How is the work going?

V.Mutko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much.

You gave us this job about eight months ago. It’s very important because we’re a company that’s been around for 28 years. In the last five years, we’ve been growing very rapidly, and our assets have increased fivefold in that time. We’ve almost become a market-oriented company. We’re not new to the stock market. And everything we invest in the industry today comes from the market.

The company’s assets are currently worth six trillion, having increased fivefold over the past five years, and the company’s profits have tripled. Last year, we closed the year with profits of around 70 billion, and this year, we expect to reach 90 billion, with a projected plateau of 100 billion next year.

Of course, we have been paying dividends for all these five years, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and our ROE has been stable at around 20 percent, and our return on equity has been around 10-11 percent. Therefore, of course, there is a lot of interest in us.

V. Putin: All right.

V. Mutko: Yes, but this is the first financial market company after Sberbank to go public in the last 18 years. We are currently in the top 10 largest companies. We are planning to raise between 15 and 30 billion rubles from the market and to list about 10 percent of our shares.

V. Putin: And where will these surplus funds go?

V. Mutko: We are mainly investing. You know, our entire business is aimed at creating and supporting the housing sector and improving housing conditions. Most of this money will be used for project financing. We will finance about a million square meters of housing, which will allow about 15,000 families to improve their living conditions. We are also investing in the development of infrastructure in the regions of the Russian Federation. This is another 50 billion, and we expect to finance it. Additionally, we will continue to develop socially responsible businesses.

We are now at the final stage. We have resolved all organizational issues together with the Central Bank, the Moscow Exchange, and the Government. We have prepared, changed the charter, and registered the share prospectus with the Central Bank.

The goal you set for 2030 is to ensure that the stock market accounts for 66% of the country’s GDP. This is a significant challenge that cannot be achieved without the withdrawal of state-owned companies. It places additional responsibility on us.

First, we will need to change our corporate governance and become more transparent. Reporting, international standards, audits, independent board members, and management involvement are the requirements that the market is currently placing on us. We are confident that we can meet these challenges.

Of course, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we expect that after the IPO, and when we become a public company, we will maintain our main focus on the development of the housing sector and the support of citizens. We will continue to function as a development institution.

V.Putin: You started this work back in 2024.

V. Mutko: Yes, we started it in 2024, and we have held about a hundred meetings with public companies and investment funds. We expect that our shareholders will include large investment funds, pension funds, and other institutional investors. We also want to attract individual investors. The market is opening today, and we expect that our dividend yield of 11-12% per share will attract a lot of interest, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

V.Putin: I think so. If you pursue a responsible dividend policy, then, of course, these will be attractive investments.

V. Mutko: The new strategy that we adopted for 2030 is based on attracting money from the market, a dividend policy of at least 50%, and a doubling of assets. By 2030, we aim to become a company with 11 trillion assets, which would be a further doubling. These investments will be directed towards the housing sector. We will continue to act as an agent for the government...

V. Putin: But it’s not just about housing; it’s also about infrastructure.

V. Mutko: Of course, we have about ten segments, and we have all developed and grown with the market. Your support for housing construction in the country and the development of cities in general, as well as master planning, are all things that we are engaged in. We will continue to be the operator of all mortgage programs. Currently, about four million citizens have received mortgage loans, and about 15 million have invested in housing. We have all been the operators of these programs.

Next, we will continue to support mortgages through the securitization of loans. We have issued bonds, collected money, and supported banks. They have released capital. Every eighth mortgage is issued using our mechanisms.

Next. We are engaged in the technological re-equipment of the industry – these are digital services, an information system, our portals, “Building. House. RF” launched now for individual housing construction.

We will continue to be the state’s agent for land development. These are inefficient lands. We have already developed about 35,000 hectares of land with a potential of around 35 million square meters. However, our goal is not just to develop the land but also to build housing on it.

We even have some examples, Vladimir Vladimirovich. The comprehensive development of territories and the construction of housing are our areas of expertise. By 2030, our mechanisms should have built 100 million square meters, which is ten percent of the portfolio.

Of course, we are developing the rental business. We are currently the largest landlords, with a million square meters available for citizens and students.

We are almost done with your assignment, which is to provide ten thousand apartments in the Far East. There are good examples there. This year, we have already settled 1,500 people, and we have financed 11,000 apartments, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and we have just settled the last one in Magadan. As a result of this work, we have invested 87 billion rubles.

I think that the Government has now appealed to you. You have given instructions to transfer this matter to the Arctic zone. We are ready to finance 400 rental apartments in Murmansk and Arkhangelsk.

: (referring to the presentation)V. Putin Are you transforming Father Frost’s homeland?

V. Mutko: You set the task of developing 200 master plans for cities. We have been working on this since 2016, and we have developed 60 master plans.

The Father Frost’s homeland: together with our colleagues from the Vologda Region and AFK Sistema, we have started developing this master plan. I remember that five years ago, Vladimir Vladimirovich, you told us to create normal conditions for people to relax and to build a year-round center. We continue to prepare Architects.rf and will continue to do so.

We have launched two new programmes, Mr President. The first programme is the leasing of municipal equipment together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. You know that our production, mainly of agricultural equipment, has declined. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed that we launch such a programme. It will cost 300 billion.

We issue bonds on the market, borrow money, and subsidize leasing companies. They order agricultural and municipal equipment from factories and then lease it. We offer 6.5% interest, and they offer 10%. We have already financed 10 billion rubles. This is a new project, and I believe it can be developed. We see that the market can absorb 120-130 billion rubles annually.

V. Putin: Vitaly Leontievich, I have also looked at your documents. Do you think that the volume of mortgages will decrease by 20% this year?

V. Mutko: Yes.

V. Putin: But the money won’t decrease. How is that?

V. Mutko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, look at the structure of housing purchases. After all, the main thing for construction is how much money comes to the primary market. If you look, we have invested only mortgage money in housing purchases over the years, at around 80-90 percent.

But the housing structure has changed, now 65 percent buy with a mortgage, and in previous years 80, already there 35 percent with their own money. Monetary policy began to soften, and some revival of even market mortgages.

In recent months, we have seen that while 10,000 to 13,000 mortgage market loans were issued per month, this number has now increased to 23,000.

But the most key factor, I want to thank you once again, because I remember that we discussed this here: You insisted on the industry’s transition to project financing. I believe that this is a fundamental solution, and it has been driving the construction industry forward during this challenging year and a half. Currently, there are approximately 119 million square meters of housing under construction, with a total of 21 trillion in project financing and 9.7 trillion in regular financing. This mechanism has effectively balanced the housing construction industry. Therefore, of course, I believe that this is a fundamental reform.

V. Putin: The right decision.

V. Mutko: Absolutely.

Therefore, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we generally expect that by attracting resources and entering the public market, we will maintain our focus on developing the housing sector, supporting people, preserving all our functions as a development institution, and simply working more efficiently and responsibly. This is because we will have more than one shareholder, and we will need to report to them and be transparent and public.

V. Putin: Good luck!

V. Mutko: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich. [My Emphasis]