China’s Huangyan Dao Ecological Reserve in South China Sea

Global Times Editorial Cartoon 2 August 2026

Unable to get Iran to bend or to admit its defeat by Iran, the Outlaw US Empire yanks on the strings of its puppets globally as we’ve seen over that last several days from one side of the planet to the other. Filipino boss Marcos isn’t much different from his father and is all too willing to dance when needed to aggravate China. Marcos doesn’t just dance for Trump; he was just as willing to dance for Biden with over a dozen incidents during Biden’s last two years in office, thus proving it’s an Empire thing. As a former US colony, the Philippines has never truly been free of its grip except for a brief period during Aquino’s presidency. Provocations over China’s islands began in 1997 during the Ramos presidency and have continued ever since. Those provocations led to ASEAN and China adopting the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in November 2002 where all disputes are to be settled via negotiations. This 2024 Global Times investigation provides the key historical context:

Huangyan Dao, which is located at 15°07'N, 117°51'E, is formed of coral reefs and is the only island exposed above the water among the Zhongsha Islands. It was recorded in the biography of astronomer Guo Shoujing in Yuan Shi (the History of the Yuan Dynasty) when Guo was commissioned by the Emperor to perform a land and sea survey in 1279. This confirms the discovery of Huangyan Dao by China as early as during the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).



Records show that Huangyan Dao is an inherent territory of China, and China continues to exercise sovereignty and jurisdiction over it in a peaceful, and effective manner. In January 1935, the Lands and Waters Mapping Review Committee of the then-Chinese government approved and published the names of 132 islands, shoals, reefs, and sand bars in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao was registered under the name of Scarborough Reef, belonging to the Zhongsha Islands.



In October 1947, the then-Chinese government reviewed and published a list of name changes to the islands in the South China Sea, in which the name Scarborough Reef was replaced by Minzhu Jiao, still as part of the Zhongsha Islands. In 1983, in a published list of names of the South China Sea islands issued by Chinese national geographical names authority, the island was referred to as Huangyan Dao, with Minzhu Jiao as an alternative name.



The official maps published by the successive governments of China have always marked Huangyan Dao as Chinese territory. Huangyan Dao has been continuously under the jurisdiction of Guangdong Province and Hainan Province. Subsequent Chinese government's announcements and declarations regarding the sovereignty of the South China Sea islands have all stated that the Huangyan Dao belongs to China.

China’s actions at the time were in response to repeated Filipino transgressions and provocations. The investigation further notes:

Experts noted that the Philippines' assertion is a deliberate and absurd distortion of international law. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Convention) allows coastal states to establish a 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, but coastal states do not have the right to infringe upon the inherent territorial sovereignty of other countries. The practice of using the Convention to change the ownership of territorial sovereignty is a violation of international law, and negates the purposes and principles of the Convention.

In 2016, China published a White Paper, “China Adheres to the Position of Settling Through Negotiation the Relevant Disputes Between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea,” The historical roots of the dispute are documented and notes that prior to the 20th Century there was never any dispute over China having sovereignty over its entire South China Sea realm. That ended in the 1930s when France and Japan invaded some of the islands, France being the leading culprit. IMO, any rational, neutral person will conclude based on the evidence and UNCLOS that China retains sovereignty over its longstanding South China Sea realm. But as with the One China Principle, there are forces refusing to obey law and will go to great lengths to provoke an incident, such as what was concocted in the Gulf of Tonkin, to justify a kinetic response to enforce “Freedom of Navigation,” which is what LBJ invoked in 1964.

The current Global Times editorial says this and more:

What is absurd about the so-called "baselines of the territorial sea"? China was the first to discover and name Huangyan Dao and has continuously, peacefully, and effectively exercised sovereignty and jurisdiction over it. The territorial boundaries of the Philippines are defined by a series of international treaties, and Huangyan Dao has never been included in them. You are in no position to delimitate "baselines of the territorial sea" around an island that has never belonged to you. If a neighboring resident barged into my home, drew a line on the ground with chalk, and attempted to claim everything within that line as their own, is that not outright theft?

As usual, China has a very strong case in its favor and knows what’s being done is just another attempt to provoke. Well, a very strong reaction was made as the editorial reports. It’s clear the Outlaw US Empire can’t give up trying to provoke China. As I’ve noted for years, the Empire’s policy is totally flawed and a vast waste of resources. China is not at all like Japan which was defeated in WW2 while China was one of the winners. The peoples of East Asia and the ASEAN nations want peace and the prosperity that comes with trade and development, and that includes the Koreans and Japanese.

As my reporting on Japan has noted since the election of Sanae Takaichi as Prime Minister, that event and her subsequent actions sparked a great rise in concern of Japan’s potential return to Militarism, although this time at the behest of the Outlaw US Empire and against Japan’s national interests. That the Empire is against Japanese public opinion is reflected in recent polling over the nuclear issue, its overturning being one goal of current Empire policy in its confrontation with China. This report informs us:

Seventy-six percent of people in Japan support upholding the country's Three Non-Nuclear Principles of not possessing, not producing, and not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons into its territory, Kyodo News reported Sunday, citing a nationwide opinion poll, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



A Chinese expert said the poll shows that the majority of the Japanese public remains highly wary of and firmly opposed to any form of nuclear armament or "nuclear sharing," reflecting that the country's Three Non-Nuclear Principles have become deeply rooted in Japanese society as a broad consensus for peace and a fundamental security red line.



According to the poll, which targeted 3,000 people aged 18 and above, conducted in June and July by the nationwide opinion poll organization Japan Association for Public Opinion Research, which is affiliated with Kyodo News, in addition to 76 percent of respondents said Japan should continue to uphold its Three Non-nuclear Principles, 77 percent said Japan should not pursue "nuclear sharing," under which US nuclear weapons would be deployed in Japan and jointly operated, the Ryukyu Shimpo reported on Sunday.

This result when combined with recent Korean polling and China’s excellent relations with most ASEAN nations instill hope The East Asia/Western Pacific region will continue to be a bastion of peace despite all attempts by the Empire to sow conflict wherever it can. Marcos has big problems at home and needs to direct attention away from his inability at obtain solutions which are a direct result of his master’s wars. China could provide some solutions, but provoking China isn’t the way to ask for help. And China’s actually happy to help provided the prospective partner shows that help is indeed wanted via its actions. [My Emphasis]

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