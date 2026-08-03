karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bente Petersen's avatar
Bente Petersen
3d

Western political ''leaders'' are a disgrace,,,,

Reply
Share
Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
3d

Totally agree and I would add that although Duterte was a loud mouth and heavy handed (called Obama's mother a whore!), he was much better than Marcos when it came to cultivating the true interests of the Philippine people. Duterte at least understood the cold war strategy for smaller countries: start a bidding war between the two powers. Marcos has essentially cut the country off from any possibility of mutually beneficial relations with China and in that has doomed the Philippines to more suffering. China offered high speed rail lines. Instead, the Philippines got more Zio Imperialist military bases (and all the environmental rape that implies) and astronomical oil prices. It is a shame too because in my opinion, the Philippine workers are by far the most globalized and potentially revolutionary in the world. Let's hope they take matters into their own hands again, soon.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture