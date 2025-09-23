Our author, Mr. Li, is described by Wikipedia as a “venture capitalist,” to which I would add having very clear Chinese Characteristics. He’s written some very curious op/eds published by major Western media as Wiki informs us, and he’s clearly a very close student of what’s happening globally, currently and historically. This essay first appeared in Cultural Horizontal, Issue 3, 2025 and was republished by Guancha on 21 September 2025. His title, “The fission of the world's ideological spectrum and the reglobalization of the 21st century,” seeks to both reset and reorient the current ideological spectrum along traditional left/right lines instead of trying to introduce a completely new conceptualizational approach to examining political ideologies, thus making it easier for a wider audience to comprehend. This is clearly written from a Chinese perspective, which is to say that some of the author’s assumptions and analyses won’t be completely agreed to by all readers. Overall given the scope of his effort, Mr. Li does a very good job with his overview, which IMO Gym readers will find of value along with his endnotes. So, prepare yourself for a rather long read.

Since the 20th century, modern political ideology has been distributed around the world on a spectrum of left and right dichotomy. This is certainly an oversimplified abstraction, but it does summarize the structure of political orientations and political struggles within and between almost every country and region over the past hundred years. An ordinary political undergraduate can put the "three political views" of all political parties and regimes in a suitable position on this spectrum, so as to determine identity, establish political sides, and study struggle strategies. However, in the more than two decades since the heyday of globalization in the post-Cold War era came to an end, this ideological spectrum has fissioned around the world, and the originally clear pattern has become muddy, as political forces between and within countries have departed from the traditional structure of the left and right political spectrum, so that "who is our enemy?" “who are our friends?" has become quite complicated again.

Based on a simple review of the structure of the traditional left and right ideological spectrum, this paper attempts to analyze and interpret the process and driving force of fission, as well as the ideological ecology after fission, observe and explore a new ideological spectrum that may be forming, discuss China's positioning and national interests in this new ideological ecology, and put forward some ideas about the world pattern that China is participating in the reshaping of the 21st century.

From the October Revolution to World War II: A grand narrative left and right

The October Revolution launched a grand narrative of the ideological spectrum around the 20th century—the "big left." On the left is the communist ideal, socialist system and internationalist worldview represented by the Soviet Union. This worldview has been paved by Marxist thought for more than half a century, but on the whole, it is a product of the Great Revolution and a kind of politics that rises out of nowhere.

Under this grand narrative, the United States and some Western European countries are in a middle ground. The domestic politics of these countries take place in the narrative of "small left;" that is, the struggle between the left influenced by the Soviet Union and the right, which insists on capitalism as the power of capital. In this small narrative, the trend of post-war American politics was left-wing, and domestic politics was ultimately positioned on Roosevelt's New Deal, which protected labor. [1]

At that time, the vast colonized regions of Africa, Latin America and Asia basically belonged to left-leaning political tendencies, which were mainly reflected in their anti-colonial and anti-imperialist stances and the struggle for national independence, and Marxism-Leninism was their important ideological weapon. [2] From that era onwards, the struggle for sovereignty spanned left and right. Worldwide, political forces in anti-colonial countries and regions fought against imperialism from the left through the struggle for sovereignty. In the West, right-wing sovereignism emerged against internationalism, which was mainly left-wing. The political forces of the United States that opposed participation in World War I and World War II and resisted the League of Nations belonged to the latter. [3]

In general, the struggle between the left and right in this era mainly revolves around the impact of the industrial revolution on human society at the practical level. Within industrialized countries, the monopoly of capital had caused large-scale inequality, and the lives of a large number of people couldn’t be guaranteed. At the international level, the major industrialized Western countries were unprecedentedly plundering forcefully around the world. To put it simply, the right at that time was to protect the vested interests and the state of industrialization. At that time, the left was to fight for the rights and interests of the vast number of laborers and the independence and liberation of the plundered and colonized nations. [4]

China's left-right politics is also a microcosm of that era, reflected in the combination of the communist revolution and the struggle for national independence, which is the gene of modern China's founding and has a profound impact on the future.

Cold War

After the end of World War II, the world quickly entered the Cold War era of confrontation between the two camps of the United States and the Soviet Union, and the spectrum of ideological influence became particularly clear. During the half-century Cold War, the Warsaw Pact camp led by the Soviet Union advocated socialism and internationalism, and the Western camp led by the United States advocated capitalism and sovereignism [5], forming a distinct international "big left" pattern. Third world developing countries both chose sides and remained neutral. For example, the Philippines and Argentina were on the right, and most countries in Africa were on the left.

Within the two camps, the politics of various countries swung on the spectrum of "small left". In the West, the left is mainly a welfare social politics within the framework of capitalism, including high taxes, high welfare, and labor protection. On the right is the politics of low taxes and small government to protect the interests of capital. In the Warsaw Pact camp, the left was insistent on socialism and the planned economy, and the right in the implementation of a certain degree of market economy within the socialist framework.

During the Cold War, China's international position spanned the left and right. From the early days of the founding of the People's Republic of China, China's positioning was obviously left-handed, advocating a planned economy and internationalism. After the 70s, China became estranged from the Soviet Union, and then established diplomatic relations with the United States. [6]

Post-Cold War and Globalization

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the left and right patterns of the world changed dramatically. The "big left" at the international level has basically disappeared, and the Western-led right has formed an ideological unipolar hegemony on a global scale after the Cold War, and the entire ideological system of liberalism and neoliberalism has transcended the left and right and become the so-called universal value and historical conclusion. Many scholars call this era the "unipolar moment". [7] This ideological system packaged the philosophical ideas of the so-called Enlightenment in Europe into an ideological complex of contemporary politics, economics, and geopolitics, which was strongly promoted around the world. This ideological complex includes the following elements: the individual is the fundamental atomic unit of human society and enjoys natural rights; multi-party elections and decentralization are the only legitimate political systems; independent justice independent of politics is the only legitimate rule of law; the capitalist market economy is the only effective system of the global economy. In this complex, rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press, as well as racial identity, gender identity, sexual orientation identity and even gender identity options, are tools and manifestations of the expanding of individual sovereignty. At the heart of liberal ideology is universality, and liberals believe that their values transcend any culture, religion, country, or even history, and must ultimately be accepted by all mankind and realized in the political, economic and social structure of each country.

The universalization of ideology based on liberalism, domestic economic policies guided by neoliberalism and the construction of a globalized economy have become a grand narrative that envelops the whole world at unipolar moments. The ideological spectrum is essentially detached from the left and right of tradition, and the political positioning of parties and states depends on how well they convert to the grand narrative of liberalism. At the international level, the United States is at the extreme of liberalism, and Russia has gone from the pendulum of the Yeltsin era to the era of Putin, which resists liberalism. At the domestic political level, political parties order dishes that suit their interests and positions on liberal and neoliberal menus. For example, the Democratic Party in the United States is culturally more inclined to identity politics, so they are called left-wing liberals, but economically, the Democratic Party continues to move closer to Republican-led neoliberalism, and both parties are tilted towards the interests of capital at the same time. In international politics, the liberal interventionists of the Democratic Party and the neoconservatives of the Republican Party both advocate the universalization of liberalism by political, economic and even military means.

In this era, China is once again in the middle ground. In the post-Cold War era, China has become one of the most important dominant forces in globalization by refusing to convert to liberalism and neoliberalism, absorbing the Western market economy. In international affairs, China adheres to the five basic principles of peaceful coexistence [mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and co-operation for mutual benefit, and peaceful co-existence] and resolutely resists the liberal universalization of the West.

Ideological fission and the post-globalization era caused by globalization: from the unipolar moment to the multipolar world

From the financial crisis of 2008 to the first election of Trump as president of the United States in 2016, globalization has undergone a major shift in the West, leading to ideological fission throughout the world. This round of globalization began in the early 90s of the 20th Century and peaked when China joined the WTO in 2001. This round of globalization is mainly led by the United States and sets rules, with global trade and economic integration, including finance, as policy manifestations, but the internal driving force contains a strong ideology—the liberal political outlook and its extended neoliberal economic theory. [8] China has fundamentally and as a whole rejected this ideological core but has fully integrated globalization in its economic structure and adhered to the framework of globalization in terms of rules, becoming an important participant and leader in globalization.

Globalization has created great economic value, China has become the world's largest economy by purchasing power parity, and the overall wealth of the United States and the West as a whole has also increased significantly. However, most countries and regions in developing countries have not benefited much. On top of that, within the United States and the West, the distribution of the benefits of globalization is also extremely uneven, with most of the new wealth being swallowed up by top interest groups, and most people in the middle and lower classes bearing the huge economic and social costs of deindustrialization. At the same time, globalization and the cultural shock caused by liberal ideology have caused great damage to the internal structure of Western society, affecting the political stability and social consensus formed in the West after World War II. [9] The United States andits NATO military alliance forcibly interfere in the politics and economy of a large number of countries and regions on a global scale, ranging from the economic means of international institutions controlled by them (such as the IMF) to revolution or even war. Such large-scale forced intervention is both interest-driven and ideological, but it has led to "imperial overexpansion" [10]. This overexpansion has enormous structural costs for the United States and the West as a whole, exacerbating social and political divisions within them.

The relatively stable left and right ideological spectrum formed in the 20th century has fissioned in this context.

(1) United States

After the Cold War, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the "big left" spectrum basically disappeared within the United States and the West, and the previous right became the entire political spectrum. Within the scope of this big right, the ideological spectrum is only divided into "small left". Economically, the left, represented by the Democratic Party of the United States, has basically abandoned labor interests since Clinton and leaned towards neoliberalism, advocating small government, reduced welfare, protection of capital, and free trade. At the economic and social level, both parties sided with the interests of capital and promoted the deindustrialization of the United States. In terms of immigration policy, the two parties generally protect the rights and interests of immigrants and are relatively lenient towards illegal immigrants, but there are differences in degree. In foreign affairs, the Democratic Party has also basically abandoned its previous left-wing dovish path and pursued a liberal intervention policy. The right, represented by the Republican Party of the United States, was the earliest proponent of neoliberalism economically, and supported small government, low taxes, low welfare, capital protection, and free trade more than the Democratic Party. In foreign affairs, neoconservatism is policy-oriented, which is similar to the liberal intervention policy of the Democratic Party. [11] Under this political orientation, revolution and military conflict never ceased during the 24-year term of the two political parties, the three presidents of Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama.

On this small or left spectrum, the differences between Democrats and Republicans focus on cultural values, racial politics and environmental climate politics. The two sides have stark opposition in values, the Democratic Party insists on legalizing abortion, and the Republican Party wants to restrict abortion; Democrats want to limit private gun ownership, while Republicans believe that gun ownership is a constitutional civil right. The Democratic Party advocates so-called multiculturalism, promotes identity politics for minorities and sexual orientation groups, implements so-called positive affirmative action policies, and constantly demands preferential and differential treatment for minorities and sexual orientation groups in school admissions and career markets. These political ideas evolved over the years to form the so-called "wokeism". The Republican Party mostly opposes these political ideas based on identity and supports and maintains classical individualism. It should be reminded here that the identity politics supported by the Democratic Party is not collectivism, but a manifestation of amplified individualism. In identity politics, the meaning of the group is to help individuals break through traditional social values that are seen as limiting personal development, and the ideological genealogy of wokeism comes from extreme modernity liberalism. [12] On environmental and climate issues, Democrats generally advocate stronger controls on businesses and stricter environmental regulations, while Republicans are more supportive of corporations and free markets.

However, this "small left" pattern was completely broken in 2016.

From 2016 to 2024, the ideological spectrum of the United States has fundamentally fissioned, and the "small left" pattern may be gone forever. At one end of the new spectrum is the new ideology represented by the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, and at the other end is a liberal ideology that encompasses the entire "small left" spectrum in the post-Cold War era. Many media reports classify the Trump-led MAGA movement as right-wing or even far-right, but this classification is misplaced. While some of MAGA's political advocacy (such as opposing abortion legalization) is consistent with the previous right on the "small left" spectrum, many of their political advocacy (such as trade protection and reindustrialization) are closer to the left on the "small left" spectrum.

The left and right turbidity caused by MAGA is vividly reflected in the standing line in the 2024 US presidential election. Former Republican Vice President Cheney, a far-right politician hated by the Democratic Party for many years, has supported Democratic presidential candidate Harris this time, and his daughter Liz Cheney (former Republican Rep.) has also strongly participated in Harris' campaign. Most of the establishments with deep roots in the Republican Party, such as Bush Sr. and George W. Bush, have been strongly opposed to Trump and the MAGA movement since 2016. Contemporary Western academics, political elites, and mass media often refer to MAGA and its European counterparts as populism. However, the connotation of populism here is vague, and it is more of a negative label of this movement by the Western establishment, classifying this movement that is subverting the cornerstone of liberal ideology as ignorant and anti-intellectual.

MAGA is far more true than so-called populism, which is breaking the pattern of "small left and right" and may usher in a new political spectrum in the United States and the entire Western world. In political issues and theoretical terms, people tend to classify revolutionary factors as left and conservative forces as right. Because MAGA is clearly a revolutionary movement, its opponents are the so-called establishment, that is, relatively conservative political forces, who are trying to maintain the liberal order. For the time being, the author puts MAGA at the left end of this political spectrum that may be forming, and the liberal establishment in the Republican and Democratic parties at the right end.

The MAGA faction now holds the White House, gaining majorities in both houses of Congress, and the majority of justices on the Supreme Court leaning towards their political positions. Their domestic policy orientation is the opposite of the left-right consensus that has been formed over decades on the entire "small left-right" spectrum. In the field of cultural values, the MAGA faction overthrew the mainstream politics of recent decades, quickly and forcefully canceled a large number of wokeist policies of the government and society, and sought to rebuild traditional Christian values. They are also implementing stronger anti-immigrant policies. In terms of social and economic governance, the MAGA faction contains strong libertarianism, and Musk is one of the representatives. It should be noted here that libertarianism and liberalism are fundamentally different, and in many places they are even antagonistic, libertarian freedom is freedom without liberal values, which is super-moral. [13] In foreign affairs, the MAGA faction quickly and comprehensively abandoned the entire policy system of the liberal establishment. Perhaps the biggest short-term impact is to shift from strong support for Ukraine to basically accepting Russia's narrative of the conflict, trying to negotiate a truce with Russia across Europe and Ukraine, and reconcile with Russia. MAGA's view of foreign affairs seems to combine isolationism and expansionism, which may seem contradictory, but it is not necessarily. The MAGA faction's policy trend is likely to be old [Theodore] Roosevelt-style hardline expansion, but this time it is mainly aimed at the Western Hemisphere, mainly driven by realist interests, and the ideology is very weak, and there is a considerable probability that it will reduce its military presence in the Western Pacific and even Europe. MAGA's libertarian tendencies are also greatly reducing the ideological component of U.S. foreign policy, and interference in the politics of other countries on the grounds of universal values is likely to be greatly reduced. [14]

The most noteworthy is the ideological level, where the formation of the MAGA movement has a deep social, economic and historical background. Liberal political forces have gained dominance in the Republican and Democratic parties in the post-Cold War era, seizing the power mechanism of the American political system and the right to speak in society in all aspects. Their capitalist globalization, ultra-individualistic awakening politics, and universal values around the world have eroded the integrity of American society and caused a great internal division that has not been seen in almost a century. Summarizing the ideological trends within the United States in the past two decades, we can find that the fault line is not between the traditional two-party politics, but between the overall system of liberalism in the post-Cold War era and the collective counterattack force of the victim groups under this system. The latter now appears to have seized control of the Republican Party, while the Democratic Party is firmly in the hands of the liberal establishment. Liberals in the Republican Party are now silent or leaning in favor of Democrats.

The same is true at the international level. Vance's speech at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, as well as the quarrel between Trump and Vance and Zelensky at the White House at the end of February, seem to indicate that the position of the United States on the world ideological spectrum has undergone a qualitative fission, going to the opposite side of the forces that support Western ideology in Europe and even in Western and non-Western countries. The anti-liberal (or illiberal) political forces (such as Orban in Hungary, the AfD in Germany, etc.) that were squeezed out of Europe in the post-Cold War era suddenly gained a huge leader--the United States. The United States is completely abandoning the common platform of liberal interventionism and neoconservatism that spanned the two parties formed in the post-Cold War era and repositioning it as illiberal realism. This change is reflected in the recent tariff war launched by the United States. For example, the Biden administration focuses on uniting liberal countries with the same values to curb China's economic development, while Trump's tariff war targets all countries, including liberal Western countries, and the interest drive transcends ideology. In U.S. foreign policy, a new spectrum of confrontation between the illiberal and realist revolutionaries on the left and the liberal conservative establishment on the right has been formed.

The impact of the MAGA movement on China is undoubtedly far-reaching. Because of the central position of Sino-US relations in the world pattern of this century, its impact on the whole world is also huge. At present, the U.S. China policy is rapidly shifting from the Biden administration's ideological, political, economic and military alliance containment to the United States targeting China for economic interests. It remains to be seen whether this shift can be sustained.

(2) Europe/EU

The same ideological fission is happening in Europe, but to a different extent, and the reasons behind it overlap and differ from those in the United States. At the ideological level, European countries have been reflecting on liberalism for many years. The welfare society in Europe has played a balancing role in the inequality and division caused by American-style capitalism. But in many social and cultural areas, the EU's transnational politics and the large number of immigrants from outside the West, especially Islamic countries, are also changing the original fault line in European politics. [15] Illiberal forces in Hungary and Poland seized power and transformed their social ideological structures long before the American MAGA, and Italy may be making changes. Anti-liberal and illiberal political forces also continue to rise in major European countries. The political forces formed by France's National Alliance, Germany's AfD and Brexit have all gradually formed at least half of the country's public opinion and are likely to seize power. The same situation is happening in a number of medium-sized countries, such as the Freedom Party in the Netherlands, the Social Democratic-Direction Party in Slovakia, the Freedom Party in Austria, the "far-right" politician Jeorgescu who was banned from running in Romania, and Simion, who received the highest number of votes in the first round of the general election. It is worth mentioning that the way anti-liberal and illiberal forces in Europe gain power is different from that in the United States, where the MAGA movement gained power by gaining control of the Republican Party and European countries formed new political parties, which may make them more resistant.

In Europe, because of the large number of countries, there is no political movement or organization that covers the whole of Europe like MAGA, so we will borrow the term "illiberalism" of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban to name this political force that may be forming to subvert European liberal ideologies and institutions. [16] Although domestic political differences vary significantly between European countries, the positions of these illiberal parties on many political and policy issues are highly similar. They unanimously advocate tightening immigration policies, for which immigration is not only an economic issue, but also a cultural and identity issue. At the same time, they resisted the awakening [Woke] doctrine that originated mainly in the United States, believing that Europe must maintain Christian culture. This sense of crisis caused by the erosion of Western culture has led to an interesting phenomenon: some liberal political forces in European countries formally diverged from American identity politics on so-called multiculturalism. At the same time, the insistence of European illiberals on maintaining their own cultural authenticity has led most illiberal parties to oppose the expansion of political power in the EU and the liberal ideology behind it, advocating the preservation of national sovereignty, cultural integrity and social structure. In foreign affairs outside the EU, the biggest overlap point of non-liberal forces in European countries is pro-Russia, and almost all illiberal parties except Italy and Poland advocate reconciliation with Russia and oppose continued support for Ukraine to varying degrees.

Trump's re-election in 2024 has given European illiberal ideas and politics a shot in the arm, and it remains to be seen whether they will take advantage of the situation to expand their influence and seize more power in the coming years, or whether they will be negatively affected by the Trump administration's "America First" policy and lose power.

(3) Other anti-liberal forces in Russia and the West

In the fission and evolution of the world's ideological spectrum, Russia is undoubtedly the highlight. If we put the countries on the new "big left" spectrum that is forming, Russia must be the anti-liberal revolutionary at the far left. In the transformation of the ideological spectrum around the world, Russia is the most worthy of study and analysis. In the post-Cold War era, Russia, as a great power, has experienced the most complete cycle of transformation of the nature of the state. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian ideology initially fell to Western liberalism in all directions, and its political system, economic system, and social and cultural values were fully accepted and imitated by Russia. However, during Yeltsin's ten years in power, Russia's national strength regressed in all directions. [17]

However, Russia is fundamentally different from other former Soviet and Eastern countries, and other small Eastern European countries were absorbed by the United States and the West after completely converting to liberalism, and fully integrated into the West economically, culturally and structurally. Russia is a big country, and its size and history make it structurally impossible for the West to absorb quickly. If it cannot be absorbed quickly, it must be prevented in terms of strength. In the more than two decades after the Cold War, the West deviated from NATO's posture and promise of non-extension at the end of the Cold War peace,[18] and NATO expanded eastward to most of the former Warsaw Pact countries and many former Soviet Union member states, approaching Russia's borders.

At the same time, the situation in Russia itself changed. Putin is a political strongman who effectively took advantage of rising energy prices caused by global economic development to reintegrate and centralize power after taking office, leading Russia's all-round economic and social recovery. Russia's international status has also rebounded accordingly. In this process from collapse to recovery, Russia's elites and all classes have also begun to reflect on the total Westernization after the Cold War. [19] At the social level, Putin integrated liberal civil society, which was originally very fragmented and antagonistic to the government, and reshaped a more unified social structure. The media has also been gradually integrated from the previous liberal positioning into an ecology that is basically consistent with the overall interests of the country. At the economic level, in the face of the situation where the Russian economy was basically controlled by Western and oligarchic capital, Putin came to power to eliminate politically ambitious oligarchs, integrate oligarchs willing to develop under the will of the state, and rebuild some state-owned enterprises mainly in the energy sector, while creating others. [20] The Russian economy recovered quickly during Putin's presidencies and Premiership.

At the level of cultural values, Russia has re-established the important position of core traditional culture in the Putin era. Historically, the Russian Orthodox Church has formed a holistic identity in all aspects of its political and social structure. It is a remarkable achievement to rebuild sustainable social cohesion on the basis of a return to a religious and cultural tradition that has been around for more than a thousand years, from Soviet ideology to liberalism. Many of Russia's anti-woke policies have a strong affinity for illiberals in the West. [21] Illiberal political forces in European countries generally regard Russia as an ideological ally, and even many anti-liberal institutions and anti-woke figures in the United States. [22]

From NATO's plan to continue its eastward expansion in 2008, to the conflict in Crimea in 2014, to the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, the contradiction between Russia and the Western military alliance of the United States has now broken down in all directions. On the basis of the above political, economic and cultural developments, this break with the West makes Russia the most important non/anti-liberal country in the world, occupies an important and distinctive position on the world's new "big left" ideological spectrum, and will continue to influence the direction of the evolution of the ideological spectrum around the world.

Russia's ideological evolution and development process has a significant impact on China. After the 90s, China insisted on actively participating in globalization on the basis of the political system led by the Communist Party and the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics, largely because it learned the lessons of the Soviet Union and Russia. In recent decades, although China and Russia have differences in ideology and political systems, they have been highly consistent in their stance on resisting the unipolar hegemony of Western liberal ideology. The close partnership between China and Russia after the Cold War and the great success of China's development have provided a strong example for Russia to reflect on its own liberalization. [23]

(4) Global South

The broad Global South includes the vast majority of countries and regions other than Western countries and Japan, including the poorest African countries, the richest oil powers in the Middle East, military powers such as Russia, and of course China and India, two huge developing countries. The countries of the Global South are highly diverse, with great differences in culture, religion, history, ethnicity, economic base, and social structure. Ideologically, many countries in the Global South also fell into the political spectrum of the 20th century, for multi-layered reasons. There are a number of countries in the Global South that were once colonies of the West and are deeply influenced by Western political structures. The most fundamental thing is that after the Cold War, most developing countries believed in the final conclusion of history and completely transplanted the liberal political system of the West, and many even copied the constitution. [24] This has resulted in the Western "small left-right" spectrum being artificially replicated to many countries in the Global South.

When the post-Cold War "small left" spectrum collapsed rapidly, the direction of the Global South is worth watching. The author believes that most countries in the Global South will gradually move away from liberal ideology and move to the non/anti-liberal side of the new "big left" spectrum. There are two main reasons here. First, the vast majority of countries in the Global South do not have the genes of liberal ideology, and their liberal values and systems are transplanted. There are also many countries whose cultures and values are fundamentally anti-liberal, and the Islamic world is a clear example, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, although they have close ties with the United States at the economic and even security levels, but have successfully resisted liberal politics and values at the ideological level. In the future, most Islamic countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey may move in the direction of illiberalism. Second, after the Cold War, most developing countries that introduced liberal ideologies and systems in all directions did not develop ideally. The significance of the fact that China, which rejected liberalism, has become the biggest winner of globalization has become very obvious. [25]

China's ideological relationship with the Global South has gone through three eras. After the founding of the People's Republic of China, China actively participated in and led the political thought of the Third World, and since the Bandung Conference, China has been one of the core countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. Although China and the Third World differed from the Soviet Union in the framework of the Cold War, they were also obviously left-wing and socialist. In the post-Cold War era, politically, China rejected the liberal ideology that the West tried to universalize, while the vast majority of developing countries accepted. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China's relations with the Global South have entered the third stage, from the "Belt and Road" to the three global initiatives [Security, Development, Civilization, and the newest, Governance] and the "community with a shared future for mankind", China and the Global South in a broad sense are shaping a new era of political and ideological ideology.

A new "big left" ideological spectrum of liberalism versus non/anti-liberalism

Looking at the media, academic ideology, politics and even corporate finance circles around the world, a new "big left" ideological spectrum may be forming. The right continues to perpetuate the liberal unipolar structure of the post-Cold War era at the ideological level and continues to promote liberal ideology and political systems globally. The U.S. establishment should be the most influential political force in this faction, followed by other Five Eyes countries, U.S. core allies in the Pacific, and mainstream political forces in the European Union. The left wing is a camp composed of different illiberal and anti-liberal governments and political forces, advocating multipolarity. What the right has in common is what they want—to maintain the dominance of liberalism in the world; the difference is only to a different extent. What the left has in common is not wanting anything—liberal unipolar hegemony—but there is enormous diversity within it, and there are differences in vision of the future between different forces.

The degree of difference in the right wing can be simply divided into two factions: the firm universalists and the multipolar coexistence factions. The Biden administration in the United States and the mainstream political forces in the European Union are staunchly universalist, as evidenced by their attitude towards China. The United States and the Five Eyes, NATO, the European Union, and some countries within the European Union have begun to position China as a competitor and adversary in recent years; and in their policy documents, in addition to pointing out conflicts of interest with China, they have always used ideology as one of the main measures to classify China as an enemy. [26] And when they called on their allies to unite to contain China, common values were common mobilization slogans, whether for trade or military gain. The multipolar coexistence faction is a moderate faction in the right-wing camp, they believe in liberal values, advocate liberal ideological policies and laws in domestic politics, but are more moderate in liberal universalization, oppose the radical imposition of liberal ideology on other countries through economic and even military means, and advocate active peaceful coexistence with illiberal countries and societies. The Sánchez government in Spain, the leftist parties led by Mélenchon in France, New Zealand, South Korea and even Japan are all multipolar coexistence to varying degrees.

The left wing of the new "big left" spectrum is messy. The author temporarily summarizes them into three groups: first, the anti-liberal political forces that have sprung up within the West, such as MAGA in the United States and non/anti-liberal regimes and political parties in European countries; second, powerful powers, mainly China and Russia; and third, explorers seeking development, mainly most developing countries in the Global South. The difference between these three groups of forces is that their illiberal and anti-liberal drives are different.

The first group of forces is fighting against the liberal establishment elites of their own countries, who believe that the liberal global order established by the elite betrays the interests of their own people. At the economic level, they generally oppose neoliberalism, believing that extreme marketism has hollowed out their own industry, concentrated wealth in the hands of a very small number of people, and destroyed the social structure. At the same time, the liberal values of the elite evolved into extreme wokeism and policies of opening up to mass immigration, leading to the collapse of national cultural traditions. In foreign affairs, this group of forces advocates de-ideology, and in a key speech in Saudi Arabia in May 2025, Trump strongly condemned Western liberal foreign policy, signaling a break with neoconservatives and liberal interventionists.

In the second group, China and Russia have completely different experiences under the liberal order. China has achieved rapid development in the Western-led globalization, but it has adhered to its own political system. Russia has accepted the Western political system, but its economy and security suffered a huge blow from which it’s recovered. China's continued development faces a double obstacle from the West: both liberal political forces regard China as an enemy from both ideological and interest perspectives, and anti-liberal political forces regard China as an opponent from the perspective of interests. Russia has learned its lesson and has ideologically parted ways with liberalism, becoming the center of the world's anti-liberal ideology and a thorn in the side of the Western establishment, a contradiction that is irreconcilable and uncompromising. However, there is no fundamental ideological dispute between Western anti-liberal forces and Russia, and it even resonates in many places; They have conflicts with Russia in terms of interests, but they are not completely opposite, and the ideological quasi-tacit understanding and compromise space in interests between the two sides are fully reflected in the current attitude of the United States and Russia towards the conflict in Ukraine. But it remains to be seen whether their interests will develop towards compromise or conflict.

The third group of countries is large and very different from each other. Many southern countries span the political spectrum of tradition, but their development is limited to varying degrees by liberal political systems, and they are all seeking new ideas and paths. The Argentine government bred from the traditional right, the South African government based on the traditional left, and countries with different cultural and religious traditions in Asia, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, have all tried to explore illiberal governance methods within the framework of the liberal political system implemented after the Cold War. There are also countries that have rejected liberal ideologies and political systems, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and other major countries in the Islamic world, and traditional leftist countries such as Venezuela, which are also actively exploring and practicing ideologies and systems suitable for their survival and development. But the different countries within this extremely diverse group have one thing in common: they are unwilling to continue to accept a universal ideology and political system imposed on them, nor to accept a unipolar global system. This anti-universality and anti-unipolarity defines the illiberal groups of the new Global South as the left wing of the new left and right spectrum.

China's perception of the world/the world's ideological spectrum of China

Since the 20th century, the ideological mutual cognition between China and the world has been closely linked to the left and right spectrums of tradition. After the fission of the ideological spectrum of the world in the 21st century, the cognition previously based on the traditional left and right spectrums has been fundamentally subverted. The "enemies" and "friends" on the traditional left and right spectrum have changed as a whole and fundamentally.

Looking at the old and new political forces of the United States, although Trump provoked a trade war with China in his first term, the next Biden administration is undoubtedly the most hostile government to China in the post-Cold War era. Biden's opposition to China had a very strong ideological gene, he defined the main contradiction of the 21st century as the struggle for "democracy" and even convened many countries to the United States to hold a democratic alliance conference, and the main target was undoubtedly China. Since starting his second term, Trump has stepped up the trade conflict with China, provoking the most intense trade war since globalization, but weakening ideologically and strategically. [27] Biden represented the traditional liberal establishment in the United States and the West, and Trump represents the MAGA movement that seeks to subvert liberalism within the West. Both forces have anti-China policies, but they differ greatly in nature. The former is a double contradiction between ideological disputes and interest disputes, while the latter is mainly a dispute of interests.

Trump's MAGA movement is inherently anti-liberal, and they generally do not support the so-called liberal world order. This does not mean that they do not have strong hostility towards China, but the connotation of contradictions is mainly interests, including economic, military, geographical interests, etc. It remains to be seen whether such conflicts of interest can be sustainably mitigated through compromise. But what can be expected is that at the ideological level, US interference in China and the exclusion of China through the so-called liberal world order in the international community may be alleviated.

How to analyze and judge the positions and policy orientations of various governments and political forces on China after the fission of the world's ideological pattern requires a new thinking framework and is an urgent need for international political research.

A multipolar world and reglobalization in the 21st century

Today, the world is in a major change that is undergoing all-round fission, and observing the current situation and predicting the future is like looking at the Big Dipper in the south. The author proposes an assumption: the spectrum of world ideology is transforming, the left and right wings of the new spectrum are divided by different visions of the future world pattern, the left wing pursues a multipolar world order, and the right wing tries to maintain a unipolar world order. The ideological core of unipolarism is liberalism, which contains the entire content of liberal values and its universality and unity. The left wing is extremely diverse, encompassing all ideologies and values other than liberalism, as well as some universal political forces that hold liberal values but do not support them. The ideology of the left is diverse, based on different religious, cultural and political traditions, and has internal conflicts of interest. The left's imagination of multipolarism is also very different. However, the greatest common denominator of the left is opposition to liberal unipolarity. We can try to give the world's major countries and political parties or any form of political force a suitable place on this new left and right spectrum.

In this framework, the opposition between multipolarism and unipolarism will be the main contradiction in the first half of the 21st century. From a practical and historical perspective, China will definitely be an important force on the side of multipolarism. At the practical level, globalization in the past few decades has been based on liberalism as the ideological cornerstone. However, today's unipolar model of globalization is no longer sustainable. It is the Trump MAGA regime in the United States that is doing its best to deconstruct the unipolar world order. Their imagination of a multipolar world is not clear, but they generally believe that a unipolar world is not beneficial to the interests of the American people. However, MAGA's means of promoting a multipolar world is deglobalization, which is contradictory to China's goals.

China and the vast majority of countries in the Global South need to continue to develop, which requires continued connectivity. At the same time, the existential challenges facing mankind today are global, and climate issues, nuclear proliferation problems, artificial intelligence, etc. require the joint assistance of all countries to solve them. Under the influence of deglobalization currently being promoted by the United States, China and countries in the Global South must promote reglobalization with multipolarism as the ideological narrative and seek to continue to develop and resolve human survival problems.

China's three global initiatives to the world concretize the idea of a multipolar world from the three dimensions of development, security and civilization. China's successful participation in globalization under the premise of adhering to its own political path and system can be learned by many countries in the Global South. In modern times, China has combined communist ideology with the struggle for national liberation to complete modern nation-building, which is an important embodiment and case of the pluralistic gene needed for re-globalization. There are certainly contradictions between multipolar states and political forces, and they will also experience tug-of-war, conflict and compromise. However, the main contradiction in today's world is the contradiction between multipolarism and unipolarism, and only if multipolarism wins can we realize the reglobalization of the 21st century that is in the long-term interests of China and the world. [My Emphasis]

