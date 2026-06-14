karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
13h

Yes I agree what a waste of energy to have to defend militarily, rather than say learning a lot of great songs folks can dance to. How much happier if folks could spend most energy learning great music to perform live rather than combat maneuvers, what a much happier world twould be.

In fact I have often thought the ultimate weapon is happiness, sigh, I miss being able to dance and have a good time hearing fine music live

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Son Tom's avatar
Son Tom
15h

While a part of me wants to see new technologies and capabilities, I now realise the imbalance of power and violence they enable. Applies to matters both between and within states.

Didn't know thar you were a former soldier, Karl, so interesting.

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