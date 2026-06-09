karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
Jun 9

Thank you Karl. Informative as always. I look forward to getting to the Chinese articles.

#Just one minor point on your major point

How does the world prevail over Western Colonial/Imperial Hegemony that’s been ongoing for 500+ years ought to be the question at issue and is THE CONFLICT.

Agree with the major point.

On the minor point - after the Normans has conquered England, Wales and Scotland they hopped over to Ireland end of 12thC. Unlike how they had treated the natives in England, Wales and Scotland as subjects - they treated the Irish as 'Other' as barbarian - essentially as 'Amalek' [check out that great Welsh historian of the period -Gerald of Wales] and Ireland became the laboratory experiment for English, then British Colonialism and other colonialisms. I don't need to go into the gruesome history - which in some respects continues to this day.

So Karl, let's make it 800 - and I have the empirical history to prove it (-;

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
Jun 10

I think the keyword is Sovereignty and, leading to Socialism but who knows how long that will take?

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